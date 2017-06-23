President Trump Signs Veterans Affairs Accountability Act…

Today President Trump delivered on a promise to provide accountability within the Veterans Affairs department. Together with VA Secretary David Shulkin, President Trump signs the VA Accountability and Whistle-blower Protection act.

Retired Sargent Michael Verardo gives a personal testimonial and introduces Secretary Schulkin.

.

Secretary Shulkin explains the goals and objectives and introduces President Trump.

.

President Trump delivers his remarks and signs the Veterans Affairs Accountability Act.

.

Advertisements