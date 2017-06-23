President Trump Signs Veterans Affairs Accountability Act…

Today President Trump delivered on a promise to provide accountability within the Veterans Affairs department. Together with VA Secretary David Shulkin, President Trump signs the VA Accountability and Whistle-blower Protection act.
Retired Sargent Michael Verardo gives a personal testimonial and introduces Secretary Schulkin.
Secretary Shulkin explains the goals and objectives and introduces President Trump.
President Trump delivers his remarks and signs the Veterans Affairs Accountability Act.
I hope that this leads to some real, positive, and substantial changes to the VA and its culture. Root out the unwilling and incompetent, and reward those who deliver the quality care our vets were promised.
The picture of our President touching that veteran’s face brought tears to my eyes. I’m sharing it with everyone.
I know exactly what you mean.
Sargent Verardo’s remarks were heart wrenching. So pleased this crucial legislation has been passed. Thank God for our veterans!
And for President Trump!
Wait, what? I thought PDJT was too distracted by Muh Russia to do anything, and he hasn’t had any legislation passed. I know this as an article of faith because I hear it innumerable times each and every day in the MSM.
Forgot my /s above. Hopefully that is apparent. Can never be sure with the written word.
Sylvia, those of us who are here on a daily basis know your heart and fully understand what you meant. 😊
Thanks Janie!!!
This is so HUGE! The other day one of our treeper’s shared a story that had me crying and ready to kill someone the other day. It was about a veteran that got such terrible care that lead him to be infected with MRSA (if I am not mistaken) because of the poor care. She had to visit him with protective gear so not to be infected. I don’t know if the vet has passed. All the other Treepers that responded hoped he would move on so that the pain and suffering would end. I completely concurred with that and have been praying that our Lord has taken him into heaven where he belongs.
The EO our President signed weeks ago, coupled with this bill signed today will hopefully allow our veterans to get the care they deserve because some of these rotten apples may be afraid of being reported and losing their damn jobs!
fleporblog…
that was my post about my vet buddy…just to update you he is being sent to his home today….his wife hd a hospital bed moved in and she will take care of him as he dies at home…he will be on morphine and adivan for pain…he is unable to eat and is in a coma type state now……..I will be sitting with him this week end….I have talked to him and his wife about all the wonderful thoughts and prayer you great Treepers have shared for him…thank you
burnette044 I have been looking for it the past 1/2 hour. I never had a chance to respond that night but you are an ANGEL in my eyes. I consider myself lucky to have read that post that evening. Thank you for keeping us posted.
In the first video our veteran spoke of a servant’s heart which lead to an epiphany for me. Watching Secretary Shulkin speak I was struck that he is a man with a servant’s heart. He truly wants to build the VA system that our armed forces deserves and that is why he will be successful. Our President also has a servant’s heart, so important for our Nation. Its about the welfare of America & Americans not about his aggrandizement or enrichment like the Obama’s & the Clintons. May God watch over our President & his cabinets and by his grace MAGA.
Amen, spot on.
Hero ❤
Is there a LOVE option here? The picture of DJT touching the veteran’s face never fails to move me. It’s worth a million words.
AWESOME, TRUMP 2020
Pres, Obama called the Act “mean” and “heartless” as it reversed policies he fought to maintain during his tenure.
Merit Systems Protection Board = oxymoron.
Great job POTUS! More MAGA! I know this is a great step in the right direction, but IMHO the VA needs to be abolished and the funds redirected to a voucher system using our private hospital infrastructure. As we all know the inherent problem with the VA is it’s a government program. The VA can never be successful as long unaccountable public sector union employees and unelected bureaucrats run it. Let the private hospitals compete for the vouchers.
He is trying to do exactly what you wrote but Democrats seem to be fighting it!
https://federalnewsradio.com/veterans-affairs/2017/05/trumps-2018-budget-gives-va-a-big-boost-for-choice-but-cuts-it-spending/
From the article linked above:
The Veterans Affairs Department is one of a few civilian agencies that received a multi-billion dollar budget boost from President Donald Trump. The president proposed $186.5 billion for the department in fiscal 2018, an increase of $6.4 billion or 3.6 percent over 2017.
Most of the additional funding will go toward health care, with $3.5 billion in mandatory funds for the VA Choice Program, as well as a 7.1 percent spending boost to the Veteran Health Administration to continue health care access improvements.
“[The budget] appears to delay the foundation of Choice 2.0 and increased non-VA care without a plan yet that’s been given to us,” said Rep. Tim Walz (D-Minn.), the committee’s ranking member.
Wow. I am so proud of our president. Maga
It is amazing how many truly revolutionary changes President Trump is making in the government.
So needed…so logical…so effective…so efficient!
MAGA!
Here is another great Veterans bill coming down the pipeline. House passed it and now it is off to the Senate.
https://signalscv.com/2017/05/24/veteran-trauma-treatment-bill-passes-house-onto-senate/
From the article linked above:
The House of Representatives were all for Rep. Steve Knight’s (R-Palmdale) No Hero Left Untreated Act when they vote unanimously in favor of it Tuesday.
Under the legislation, known as H.R. 1162, veterans would be able to get treatment for post-traumatic stress, traumatic brain injury, military sexual trauma, chronic pain and opiate addiction.
Pete Hegstech has been trying to get this passed for years. Obama kept vetoing the bill. Pete is who originally got the ball rolling, found congressmen willing to help and he helped white tge legislation, which takes the power away from unions where poor work and incompetence is concerned.
*Sergeant or Sgt.
-. my bad, not sure where that came from lol
