One Year Anniversary of Greatest Tweet Ever !!

Today we commemorate the one year anniversary of the greatest tweet ever.  Courtesy of Brexit and Nigel Farage, June 23rd 2016.

21 Responses to One Year Anniversary of Greatest Tweet Ever !!

  1. lelanddiaz says:
    June 23, 2017 at 7:02 pm

    The guy is a genius.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  2. anotherworriedmom says:
    June 23, 2017 at 7:02 pm

    That reminds me of that idiotic group that calls themselves “the young Turks” on election night 2016. What a meltdown. It was truly fun to watch.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
      • ladypenquin says:
        June 23, 2017 at 7:26 pm

        Hadn’t seen this, so bookmarked for later viewing with hubby. Watched about 1-2 minutes. Can’t wait until the ending.

        I am convinced the first ?Latina woman who spoke about the “2 men in line badmouthing 3 groups of people” appeared to be one big lie to me. A made up story. Where was she that such a conversation would take place? I doubt that ‘Ms Pris’ was near anyone not like her, and in this day and age, people 1) don’t even think that way – & would only think that way if those people were doing something illegal, and 2) wouldn’t say it in public even if they did; IMO they didn’t exist.
        And notice how she made sure to add blacks in there as being disparaged by the 2 guys. Nothing like making up stories…

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
  3. Minnie says:
    June 23, 2017 at 7:04 pm

    😂😂

    🇬🇧 👍🇬🇧

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  4. citizen817 says:
    June 23, 2017 at 7:04 pm

    The British Wit of Nigel.
    Well played!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  5. Fake Nametag says:
    June 23, 2017 at 7:05 pm

    One day I hope that tweet is in a history book.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  7. keeler says:
    June 23, 2017 at 7:09 pm

    High Energy!

    Like

    Reply
  8. MK Wood says:
    June 23, 2017 at 7:15 pm

    This will never get old. Love it!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. Landslide says:
    June 23, 2017 at 7:16 pm

    Love Mr. Farage!!! Enthusiasm, perserverance, fearlessness……sounds like someone else we love👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. woohoowee says:
    June 23, 2017 at 7:24 pm

    What an EPIC night that was! Best summer evah 🙂

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  11. fleporeblog says:
    June 23, 2017 at 7:24 pm

    The sad part for the U.K. and the great Nigel Farage is that he is not the Prime Minister and the U.K. may be gone and won’t be saved even with Brexit occurring in March 2019.

    Here is the ramifications of the current U.K. policy which allows jihadist back into their country after fighting in Syria and Iraq:

    https://www.theguardian.com/world/2014/sep/06/richard-barrett-mi6-isis-counter-terrorism

    From the article linked above:

    Britain should encourage jihadis fighting in Syria and Iraq to “come home”, the former global counter-terrorism director of MI6 has said.

    However, Richard Barrett, a former counter-terrorism chief at MI5 and MI6, said repentant fighters needed “to know that there is a place for them back at home”.

    http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2730602/The-homegrown-jihadists-fighting-ISIS-How-one-four-foreigners-signed-Islamic-State-British-half-ALREADY-UK.html

    From the article linked above:

    The homegrown jihadists fighting for ISIS: How one in four foreigners who have signed up for Islamic State is British – and how half of them are ALREADY back in the UK

    500 of the 2,000 estimated foreign ISIS fighters are believed to be British
    MP believes that figures are ‘nonsense’ and figure closer to 2,000 Britons
    Majority are flying to Istanbul then catching a bus over the Syrian border
    Government reveals that only 23 passports have been seized this year
    More British Muslims fighting for ISIS than serving in the British Army

    Like

    Reply
    • ladypenquin says:
      June 23, 2017 at 7:31 pm

      Then Britain has done this to themselves, just as Europe is doing. Only a matter of time. And it’s clear that they wouldn’t even accept our help even if we offered – which we should not do.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  12. Harry Lime says:
    June 23, 2017 at 7:27 pm

    Now if we could only get all of those Hollywood celebrities and musicians to leave the USA like they all promised to do if Trump became President…

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  13. Ron says:
    June 23, 2017 at 7:36 pm

    Nigel Farage’s face is so ugly, it’s went all the way around back to handsome again, lol.

    I can’t stop looking at him!

    Like

    Reply

