June 23rd – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #155

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for "Presidential Politics". Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sean Spicer Twitter @PressSec

93 Responses to June 23rd – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #155

  1. NJF says:
    June 23, 2017 at 12:26 am

    God help us.

    Reply
  2. coldwarrior says:
    June 23, 2017 at 12:26 am

    the best solstice ever!

    😆

    Reply
  4. kimosaabe says:
    June 23, 2017 at 12:36 am

    Reply
  5. Beverly says:
    June 23, 2017 at 12:39 am

    This is an interview with the young lady who protested the NY Public Theater’s assassination pr0n version of “Julius Caesar.”

    The whole thing is shocking, but watch from 1:45 minute mark to 5:15 minutes, where she describes the OTHER things in the play they did to the “Donald Trump” character — the actor was stripped naked at one point, the “assassination” scene was horrifically graphic and protracted, far beyond what Shakespeare wrote; the Manhattan communists (there is no other word) were cheering; it was demonic.

    Laura Loomer is a brave and principled young lady. God bless her. She was arrested!!! for interrupting the play — when was the last time one of the vile “Antifa” thugs was arrested for smashing people’s heads in?!?

    Reply
    • Beverly says:
      June 23, 2017 at 12:41 am

      Just so you know: the link doesn’t show the video from the play, it’s of an interview of her by Stefan Molyneux.

      Reply
    • sunnydaze says:
      June 23, 2017 at 1:38 am

      This kind of crap is why I do not and will never understand why a Repub would ever ever ever suggest voting for a Dem.

      All this hatred comes directly from the Dem Party. The Dem party needs to be GONE.

      Primary the bad Repubs. But why in the heck would anyone who’s sane encourage this crap in our country?

      Reply
  6. calbear84 says:
    June 23, 2017 at 12:45 am

    We’re living in historic times and I cannot wait to see what tomorrow brings for our magnificent movement. Keep your spirits high, and MAGA.

    Reply
  7. shannynae says:
    June 23, 2017 at 12:58 am

    I don’t know if this will help at all but if you haven’t signed this petition yet, will you please? Thank you Treepers.
    http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/06/fight-free-sgt-derrick-miller-imprisoned-life-saving-lives/

    Reply
    • Jimmy Jack says:
      June 23, 2017 at 1:10 am

      Signed it and tweeted the link out as well.

      Given the fact there were two such attacks in the past two weeks I would like to think Trump would look into these cases and pardon them ASAP.

      Reply
      • shannynae says:
        June 23, 2017 at 1:15 am

        Thank you!!! Give yourself a hug for me..haha. I have been thinking the same thing, hoping that POTUS is aware and will do something very soon. Obama is all over this one.

        Reply
    • wheatietoo says:
      June 23, 2017 at 2:17 am

      Obama did everything he could to destroy the morale of our troops.

      This is just one part of that.

      Sgt Miller should have never been prosecuted.
      I hope he is pardoned and his record cleared, with all benefits restored.

      Reply
  8. Dazza says:
    June 23, 2017 at 1:08 am

    It’s time to fire Mueller and simultaneously appoint a Special Counsel to investigate Lynch + Coney + Killary.
    Or, leave Mueller and appoint a simultaneous Special Counsel to investigate Lynch + Comey + Killary

    Reply
  10. citizen817 says:
    June 23, 2017 at 1:12 am

    This is very troubling. Has the FBI reached a point where they have become so politicized that they can’t declare what is obvious.

    Reply
  11. deqwik2 says:
    June 23, 2017 at 1:13 am

    Talking about satan & lies … This tweet by Schiff has my blood boiling tonight. He is lying but uses quotation marks to make it seem like a real quote. Trump never said “Hack Hillary’s emails”. Somebody on Trump’s team needs to call him out on this.

    The correct quote is:

    “Russia, if you’re listening, I hope you’re able to find the 30,000 emails that are missing,”

    Reply
    • sg says:
      June 23, 2017 at 1:17 am

      this freaking Russia stuff is almost becoming a parody of itself. is the joke by DT the basis of the whole thing?

      Reply
      • shannynae says:
        June 23, 2017 at 1:40 am

        It could be. I have been thinking the last few days that it is about getting the focus off the DNC servers that were hacked because of what was on them that would be exposed. They had to do something to keep the Clinton Crime Machine shenanigans from being exposed.
        I am hoping after hearing the conversation between Trey Gowdy and Jeh Johnson that the focus will change.

        Reply
        • LCSmom says:
          June 23, 2017 at 2:12 am

          Yes. The real collusion was between the Clintons, the DOJ, the DNC and the media.

          Everyone was covering for the Clinton foundation corruption and the illegal email server that the Secretary of state used to enrich her friends at the foundation and family with donations and all the speeches paid for by the countries and international companies that she gave favors to.

          Pay to play and political bribery were at the heart of her time as secretary of state.

          Reply
    • Joe Knuckles says:
      June 23, 2017 at 1:20 am

      This piece of Schiff is supposed to be a serious person. He is the ranking Dem on the committee running the “investigation” and he’s tweeting out lies with quotation marks around them. He needs to be removed from any position of authority.

      Reply
    • Dazza says:
      June 23, 2017 at 1:21 am

      What a lunatic

      Reply
    • sunnydaze says:
      June 23, 2017 at 1:40 am

      What a freaking a$$ Schiff is. Pretends he doesn’t KNOW that was a joke.

      Reply
    • kathycovfefe says:
      June 23, 2017 at 1:45 am

      Dear Mr. Schiff: Pretending not to recognize when you’re being mocked hasn’t really been an effective stretegy. Suggest moving to plan b :::eyeroll:::

      Reply
    • dizzymissl says:
      June 23, 2017 at 2:36 am

      He doesn’t even have the stone to tweet directly to Trump.

      embarrassing.

      Reply
  12. Joe Knuckles says:
    June 23, 2017 at 1:15 am

    California is imposing a travel ban to states that have laws that are “discriminatory to LGBT people”. Don’t Muslim countries have laws that are “discriminatory to LGBT people”? Would throwing them off buildings be considered discriminatory?

    Reply
  14. shannynae says:
    June 23, 2017 at 1:20 am

    So true!
    /var/folders/b4/8t9247n51sxgq2nfdddmhfjc0000gn/T/com.apple.iChat/Messages/Transfers/Resized_20170622_124155.jpeg

    Reply
  15. judyw says:
    June 23, 2017 at 1:35 am

    Obviously trained by Hillary….wonder if Comey could find intent here?

    Kevin Mallory, a 60-year-old former State Department diplomatic security agent and former CIA officer, appeared in federal court on Thursday to face charges of gathering or delivering defense information to aid a foreign government and making material false statements.

    Mallory, who lives in Leesburg, Va., is accused of selling documents containing information classified at the “secret” and “top secret” levels to a group of Chinese spies for $25,000.
    In one May 3 exchange, Mallory told his Chinese contact that he blacked out security classification markings from government documents.

    “I had to get it out without the chance of discovery. Unless read in detail, it appeared like a simple note…I have arranged for a USD account in another name. You can send the funds broken into 4 equal payments over 4 consecutive days…When you agree I will send you the bank E.g. instructions,” he wrote, according to the complaint.

    In a May 5 message, Mallory wrote to his contact: “your object is to gain information, and my object is to be paid for.”
    http://dailycaller.com/2017/06/22/virginia-man-charged-with-selling-top-secret-documents-to-chinese-government/

    Reply
    • safvetblog says:
      June 23, 2017 at 2:03 am

      Was the rest of his life and his family worth only $25,000 ?

      Reply
    • wheatietoo says:
      June 23, 2017 at 2:04 am

      He sold us out cheap, didn’t he.

      And this happened after Chinese Pres Xi met with Pres Trump at Mar A Lago?
      Huh.
      So much for all that smiley-faced pretense about being ‘friends’ now.

      Reply
    • Gil says:
      June 23, 2017 at 2:16 am

      Thats all? Holy smokes. I have a feeling this wasnt the first time, based on his language. I bet hes been taking little payouts for a very long time. Otherwise he’s a total maroon for ex CIA.

      Reply
  16. rsanchez1990 says:
    June 23, 2017 at 1:38 am

    This whole episode with the Comey tapes really highlights the idea that there are currently two competing “movies” playing in the minds of Americans. In one movie, Trump is literally Hitler. The people experiencing that movie already decided Trump was guilty of anything and everything, and they fixated on the tapes because they knew those tapes would incriminate Trump and lead to his impeachment.

    In the other movie, the one that will ultimately be shown to accurately reflect reality, Trump is innocent, and those tapes will just exonerate and vindicate Trump. Why did President Trump say the media will be very disappointed when Trump shares more details regarding the tapes? Because it will show the Trump is Hitler movie to be a total farce.

    Disappointed is an understatement. The cognitive dissonance that will result from realizing their Trump is Hitler movie was a lie will be very painful for leftists. That movie completely irreconcilable with the truth, so they will lash out until they can accept that Trump is a good President. We’re already seeing the results of that mental pain with Democrats openly attacking Nancy Pelosi (and amusingly, Trump sarcastically defending her and Cryin’ Chuck). Once they are done crying and can accept that Trump is, at the very least, not evil, they will stop resisting MAGA, and the real work can begin.

    Reply
  17. Sylvia Avery says:
    June 23, 2017 at 1:49 am

    This is just one small example of how much crap needs to be drained from the swamp. The DOJ is a huge agency, and Jeff Sessions is only one man. He needs to assemble a top flight team and get to draining and scrubbing, and pronto.

    The writer is a former attorney with the DOJ Voting Rights section. This article provides a little illumination what we are up against in the effort to address Voter Fraud. FTA:

    “President Trump is a supporter of voter identification laws. Avner Shapiro is not.

    From his perch at the Voting Section of the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division, Avner Shapiro has exerted more will over DOJ’s approach to voter ID — particularly against Texas — than has the president.

    That’s not how a democratic republic is designed to work. A story built entirely on leaks and designed to attack Trump priorities appeared in the Soros-funded Pro Publica. It was packed with confidential insider information about the Trump Justice Department’s litigation decisions about state voter ID laws and the internal views of lawyers at the Justice Department.”

    https://pjmedia.com/jchristianadams/2017/06/22/mr-president-meet-avner-shapiro-saboteur-from-the-doj-swamp/

    Reply
  18. Gil says:
    June 23, 2017 at 1:54 am

    Serious business but seriously funny.

    Reply
  19. mari says:
    June 23, 2017 at 1:59 am

    Democrats think hating Whites is going to help them win elections. This is why we cannot allow illegals to vote. They are counting on their votes to win.

    Reply
  20. Sylvia Avery says:
    June 23, 2017 at 2:02 am

    “Most illegal immigrants who pay taxes have stolen someone else’s legal identity, and the IRS doesn’t do a very good job of letting those American citizens and legal immigrants know they’re being impersonated, the tax agency’s inspector general said in a new report released Thursday.

    The theft creates major problems for the American citizens and legal foreign workers whose identities are stolen, and who have to deal with explaining money they never earned.

    But the IRS only manages to identify half of the potentially 1.4 million people likely affected by the fraud in 2015, the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration said in its report…

    The IRS knows of 2.4 million people a year who file taxes using an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number, which is generally given out to immigrants who aren’t authorized to work. But the IRS is not allowed to talk with Homeland Security to help agents identify who and where those taxpayers are.”

    http://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2017/jun/22/14-million-illegals-working-stolen-social-security/

    Reply
    • Joe Knuckles says:
      June 23, 2017 at 2:38 am

      So illegals could be voting under the names of US citizens and nobody would ever know. Add a few million more potential illegal votes.

      Reply
  21. judyw says:
    June 23, 2017 at 2:03 am

    How The Awan Brothers Pakistani Spy Ring Infiltrated The US Government – Who Trump Is Fighting Against: Obama/Pakistan/John Brennan (Obama Mentor And CIA Obama Appointee).

    http://investmentwatchblog.com/how-the-pakistani-spy-ring-infiltrated-the-us-government-who-trump-is-fighting-against-obamapakistanjohn-brennan-obama-mentor-and-cia-obama-appointee/

    Reply
  22. parteagirl says:
    June 23, 2017 at 2:11 am

    Reply
  23. Joe Knuckles says:
    June 23, 2017 at 2:34 am

    Can General Kelley and the DHS declare the FBI to be “critical infrastructure” and seize control of it? It is obviously compromised and is putting our nation at risk.

    Reply
  24. Troublemaker10 says:
    June 23, 2017 at 2:35 am

    ://twitter.com/tia6sc/status/878042973639909377

    Reply
  25. Troublemaker10 says:
    June 23, 2017 at 2:41 am

    How much you wanna bet repubs ask Podesta all the wrong questions?

    Top Clinton campaign official to testify before Congress
    http://www.theblaze.com/news/2017/06/22/breaking-top-clinton-campaign-official-to-testify-before-congress/

    Reply

