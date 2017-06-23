June 23rd – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #155

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
God help us.
is there any decency to these people? if they had their way, this kind of thing will be mandatory.
i meant do they have any.
Sounds like would like to try slavery where the whites serve the blacks.
They are advocating genocide and slavery…
While calling us Nazis…
The left has gone completely insane. There is no way to reason with them. None whatsoever.
Which means our only option is to crush them before they crush us.
We did not want this fight. All we wanted was to be left alone so we could live out our lives in peace.
But that is not good enough for the left.
So we have no choice.
And crush them we will.
This is much more bizarre than anything Aldous Huxley or George Orwell could have ever dreamed up. It’s more like Satan took their ideas, expanded on them, then implanted them in the minds of idiots like these.
very true. this i why i want to see today’s liberals defeated everywhere. jwill take any R any day, if it means keeping out a Dem.
Same here, mainly because the Dems make all their people toe the line. Further, their goal is not just to destroy Trump, he just got in the way of them destroying this country so now they are pissed and figure their only chance is to destroy him and then proceed with taking down the rest of the country. Either we win or they win and it’s for keeps this time.
agreed.
That was my first thought…”Satan is raging in the hearts of men and women”. The Only One that can heal our society is Christ. But until He comes again, I am counting on PDJT. May God bless him and his family every day.
So the 12% want to murder the 75%? Evil, evil, evil. Demonic, genocidal maniacs.
can’t add anything to that. if the Dems. ever control the govt. again and whites are finally the minority ..
Here’s the link to the original article. Something makes me think they are trolling, trying to “incite” us. It’s such a poorly written article, and it’s just so over the top. Part of me thinks they are just trying to get racist responses so they can say “see, white supremacy is real.”
Some of the commenters think it is a parody or satire. Since when is making a parody about genocide socially acceptable? Either way, if it is parody trolling, or serious, the left is insane.
https://medusamagazine.com/beyond-pro-choice-the-solution-to-white-supremacy-is-white-abortion
good points. even if satire shows where their minds are. and we know their actual agenda is bad enough. abortion on demand, destroying marriage, open borders,soc. medicine,liberal justices and so on.
While this could be satire, the anti white attacks on Otto Warmer weren’t. There is a legitimate anti white movement going on. We have entered some kind of other dimension.
Loved Trump’s tweets yesterday about the tapes. also to his funny line about the different kind of WH tours.
I used to think the people who were talking about a white genocide were crazy. After reading the UN plans I started to consider it more. Now, I have no doubt this is part of the NWO plan to destroy the West.
This is sick. Good response? “Sounds exactly like what the Democrat supported Leftist Planned Parenthood has been doing to Blacks for decades?”
Get mad, and get even. Throw their hypocrisy right back into their demonic faces.
That is exactly the correct response, essential liberties. Let’s not hesitate to use it at any opportunity.
Another simple response, to almost any insanity yammered out by the left:
“Why do you say that?”
~ or ~
“Why do you ask?”
We have no reason to be defensive, and every reason to turn the onus onto them.
Jack Polesobleak. Who untied this crack whore from his tree and let him near a computer?
Troll.
I do not think Aesop is.
Aesop: You should say that about CNN and other MSM not Jack! Jack isn’t CNN!!
I think Medusamagazine is a satiric magazine. I read a few articles and they are all insane. And all the comments are critical. No feminist defends the articles.
Is that Chelsea?
the best solstice ever!
😆
Ha, ha, ha!!!! Just spent the entire night outside watching the sky…beautiful!
Time for the GOP to wake up.
The dems are not your friends.
http://freebeacon.com/issues/30-gop-congressmen-attacked-threatened-since-may/
Make him walk the plank.
Howie-e-e-e We need your plank.
He’s going broke and needs to be relevant and double his film fees. His financial peeps told him to get rid of his private jet, and stop spending.
This is an interview with the young lady who protested the NY Public Theater’s assassination pr0n version of “Julius Caesar.”
The whole thing is shocking, but watch from 1:45 minute mark to 5:15 minutes, where she describes the OTHER things in the play they did to the “Donald Trump” character — the actor was stripped naked at one point, the “assassination” scene was horrifically graphic and protracted, far beyond what Shakespeare wrote; the Manhattan communists (there is no other word) were cheering; it was demonic.
Laura Loomer is a brave and principled young lady. God bless her. She was arrested!!! for interrupting the play — when was the last time one of the vile “Antifa” thugs was arrested for smashing people’s heads in?!?
Just so you know: the link doesn’t show the video from the play, it’s of an interview of her by Stefan Molyneux.
This kind of crap is why I do not and will never understand why a Repub would ever ever ever suggest voting for a Dem.
All this hatred comes directly from the Dem Party. The Dem party needs to be GONE.
Primary the bad Repubs. But why in the heck would anyone who’s sane encourage this crap in our country?
We’re living in historic times and I cannot wait to see what tomorrow brings for our magnificent movement. Keep your spirits high, and MAGA.
I don’t know if this will help at all but if you haven’t signed this petition yet, will you please? Thank you Treepers.
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/06/fight-free-sgt-derrick-miller-imprisoned-life-saving-lives/
Signed it and tweeted the link out as well.
Given the fact there were two such attacks in the past two weeks I would like to think Trump would look into these cases and pardon them ASAP.
Thank you!!! Give yourself a hug for me..haha. I have been thinking the same thing, hoping that POTUS is aware and will do something very soon. Obama is all over this one.
Obama did everything he could to destroy the morale of our troops.
This is just one part of that.
Sgt Miller should have never been prosecuted.
I hope he is pardoned and his record cleared, with all benefits restored.
It’s time to fire Mueller and simultaneously appoint a Special Counsel to investigate Lynch + Coney + Killary.
Or, leave Mueller and appoint a simultaneous Special Counsel to investigate Lynch + Comey + Killary
agreed. still don’t know what to think about Sessions job performance. he did not really have to recuse himself. a. mccarthy said the statute Jeff cited is open to differing interpretations.
We can only hope there is lots going on that we don’t know about which is all in our favour
Fire Jeff Sessions and replace him with Tom Fitton
No.
YES – your NO doesn’t count
YES!
http://www.wnd.com/2017/06/the-passing-of-the-pelosi-era/
This is very troubling. Has the FBI reached a point where they have become so politicized that they can’t declare what is obvious.
That explains why they miss the obvious on Russiagate too. Can’t see the obvious. See other things that aren’t even there.
This is kind of mind boggling. He lays out all the evidence that the shooter was hunting Republicans, and then what the FBI says. FTA:
“There’s no reason to beat around the bush here: what the FBI is claiming is mind-boggling when they claim the shooter had no target in mind. Consider the number of accidents of circumstance you would have to believe were going on here to not have the shooter doing what seems obvious from every piece of evidence we have: researching and planning for an attack on Republicans of some kind, particularly looking for an opportunity when security will be low and vulnerability will be high. This was an attack, not an “anger management” problem.”
http://thefederalist.com/2017/06/22/who-does-the-fbi-work-for/
And another article that tells us 30 Republican Congress Critters have had death threats since May. And yet the FBI can’t seem to see a pattern? Wow, more swamp drainage needs to happen at the FBI. Starting with McCabe.
http://freebeacon.com/issues/30-gop-congressmen-attacked-threatened-since-may/
Just like Comeyou layed out all the evidence against Shrillary…then nothing
The FBI has been turned into a Leftist Weapon.
It covers for Dems/Leftists and obstructs justice on their behalf.
Our President inherited a huge mess…even worse than we thought.
Talking about satan & lies … This tweet by Schiff has my blood boiling tonight. He is lying but uses quotation marks to make it seem like a real quote. Trump never said “Hack Hillary’s emails”. Somebody on Trump’s team needs to call him out on this.
The correct quote is:
“Russia, if you’re listening, I hope you’re able to find the 30,000 emails that are missing,”
this freaking Russia stuff is almost becoming a parody of itself. is the joke by DT the basis of the whole thing?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am hoping after hearing the conversation between Trey Gowdy and Jeh Johnson that the focus will change.
Yes. The real collusion was between the Clintons, the DOJ, the DNC and the media.
Everyone was covering for the Clinton foundation corruption and the illegal email server that the Secretary of state used to enrich her friends at the foundation and family with donations and all the speeches paid for by the countries and international companies that she gave favors to.
Pay to play and political bribery were at the heart of her time as secretary of state.
This piece of Schiff is supposed to be a serious person. He is the ranking Dem on the committee running the “investigation” and he’s tweeting out lies with quotation marks around them. He needs to be removed from any position of authority.
LikeLiked by 8 people
What a lunatic
What a freaking a$$ Schiff is. Pretends he doesn’t KNOW that was a joke.
Dear Mr. Schiff: Pretending not to recognize when you’re being mocked hasn’t really been an effective stretegy. Suggest moving to plan b :::eyeroll:::
He doesn’t even have the stone to tweet directly to Trump.
embarrassing.
*stones*
California is imposing a travel ban to states that have laws that are “discriminatory to LGBT people”. Don’t Muslim countries have laws that are “discriminatory to LGBT people”? Would throwing them off buildings be considered discriminatory?
How ironic that the judge who blocked the original travel ban on (nation)states that have laws that are “discriminatory to LGBT people” is from California.
Huh? Last time I checked CA doesn’t have the authority to ban travel to other states.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Democratic Attorney General Xavier Becerra added Texas, Alabama, South Dakota and Kentucky to the list of places where state employee travel is restricted.
Democrats are afraid their lemmings might get ideas that actually make sense and bring them back home. Got to keep those lemmings on the left track. Before you know it they will keep their sheeple from going only to approved areas of the country without some penalty.
Who does California think they can ban from traveling? Is there a link to information about this ban?
California state employees.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. – California’s attorney general blocked state-funded travel to Texas and three other states on Thursday in response to what he considers anti-LGBT rights laws enacted this year.
http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2017/06/23/california-bans-state-travel-to-texas-3-other-states-over-anti-lgbt-laws.html
Hey you know what? Ban all state employees from any travel out of state because we are broke. They dont need to travel anywhere. Its called video conferencing…
Is Russiagate Really Hillarygate?
https://www.forbes.com/sites/paulroderickgregory/2017/06/19/is-russiagate-really-hillarygate/amp/
So true!
Ignore……it didn’t transfer correctly. Please remove Ad Rem?
Obviously trained by Hillary….wonder if Comey could find intent here?
Kevin Mallory, a 60-year-old former State Department diplomatic security agent and former CIA officer, appeared in federal court on Thursday to face charges of gathering or delivering defense information to aid a foreign government and making material false statements.
Mallory, who lives in Leesburg, Va., is accused of selling documents containing information classified at the “secret” and “top secret” levels to a group of Chinese spies for $25,000.
In one May 3 exchange, Mallory told his Chinese contact that he blacked out security classification markings from government documents.
“I had to get it out without the chance of discovery. Unless read in detail, it appeared like a simple note…I have arranged for a USD account in another name. You can send the funds broken into 4 equal payments over 4 consecutive days…When you agree I will send you the bank E.g. instructions,” he wrote, according to the complaint.
In a May 5 message, Mallory wrote to his contact: “your object is to gain information, and my object is to be paid for.”
http://dailycaller.com/2017/06/22/virginia-man-charged-with-selling-top-secret-documents-to-chinese-government/
Was the rest of his life and his family worth only $25,000 ?
He sold us out cheap, didn’t he.
And this happened after Chinese Pres Xi met with Pres Trump at Mar A Lago?
Huh.
So much for all that smiley-faced pretense about being ‘friends’ now.
Thats all? Holy smokes. I have a feeling this wasnt the first time, based on his language. I bet hes been taking little payouts for a very long time. Otherwise he’s a total maroon for ex CIA.
This whole episode with the Comey tapes really highlights the idea that there are currently two competing “movies” playing in the minds of Americans. In one movie, Trump is literally Hitler. The people experiencing that movie already decided Trump was guilty of anything and everything, and they fixated on the tapes because they knew those tapes would incriminate Trump and lead to his impeachment.
In the other movie, the one that will ultimately be shown to accurately reflect reality, Trump is innocent, and those tapes will just exonerate and vindicate Trump. Why did President Trump say the media will be very disappointed when Trump shares more details regarding the tapes? Because it will show the Trump is Hitler movie to be a total farce.
Disappointed is an understatement. The cognitive dissonance that will result from realizing their Trump is Hitler movie was a lie will be very painful for leftists. That movie completely irreconcilable with the truth, so they will lash out until they can accept that Trump is a good President. We’re already seeing the results of that mental pain with Democrats openly attacking Nancy Pelosi (and amusingly, Trump sarcastically defending her and Cryin’ Chuck). Once they are done crying and can accept that Trump is, at the very least, not evil, they will stop resisting MAGA, and the real work can begin.
This is just one small example of how much crap needs to be drained from the swamp. The DOJ is a huge agency, and Jeff Sessions is only one man. He needs to assemble a top flight team and get to draining and scrubbing, and pronto.
The writer is a former attorney with the DOJ Voting Rights section. This article provides a little illumination what we are up against in the effort to address Voter Fraud. FTA:
“President Trump is a supporter of voter identification laws. Avner Shapiro is not.
From his perch at the Voting Section of the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division, Avner Shapiro has exerted more will over DOJ’s approach to voter ID — particularly against Texas — than has the president.
That’s not how a democratic republic is designed to work. A story built entirely on leaks and designed to attack Trump priorities appeared in the Soros-funded Pro Publica. It was packed with confidential insider information about the Trump Justice Department’s litigation decisions about state voter ID laws and the internal views of lawyers at the Justice Department.”
https://pjmedia.com/jchristianadams/2017/06/22/mr-president-meet-avner-shapiro-saboteur-from-the-doj-swamp/
Serious business but seriously funny.
Democrats think hating Whites is going to help them win elections. This is why we cannot allow illegals to vote. They are counting on their votes to win.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The theft creates major problems for the American citizens and legal foreign workers whose identities are stolen, and who have to deal with explaining money they never earned.
But the IRS only manages to identify half of the potentially 1.4 million people likely affected by the fraud in 2015, the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration said in its report…
The IRS knows of 2.4 million people a year who file taxes using an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number, which is generally given out to immigrants who aren’t authorized to work. But the IRS is not allowed to talk with Homeland Security to help agents identify who and where those taxpayers are.”
http://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2017/jun/22/14-million-illegals-working-stolen-social-security/
So illegals could be voting under the names of US citizens and nobody would ever know. Add a few million more potential illegal votes.
How The Awan Brothers Pakistani Spy Ring Infiltrated The US Government – Who Trump Is Fighting Against: Obama/Pakistan/John Brennan (Obama Mentor And CIA Obama Appointee).
http://investmentwatchblog.com/how-the-pakistani-spy-ring-infiltrated-the-us-government-who-trump-is-fighting-against-obamapakistanjohn-brennan-obama-mentor-and-cia-obama-appointee/
Judy, thanks for posting. I try to keep my eyes peeled for new info on the Awan Bros, but I don’t always see things. I missed this one completely.
Can General Kelley and the DHS declare the FBI to be “critical infrastructure” and seize control of it? It is obviously compromised and is putting our nation at risk.
://twitter.com/tia6sc/status/878042973639909377
Oops. Meant this….
How much you wanna bet repubs ask Podesta all the wrong questions?
Top Clinton campaign official to testify before Congress
http://www.theblaze.com/news/2017/06/22/breaking-top-clinton-campaign-official-to-testify-before-congress/
