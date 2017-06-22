U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer Testifies to House Ways and Means Committee…

USTR Robert Lighthizer delivered testimony to congress today including an outline of dates, objectives and policy initiatives the Trump administration trade team plan to act upon in the next several months.

Important Discussion.

The current U.S. “America First” economic and trade team is entirely deconstructing the globalist efforts formerly pushed by multinational interests, multinational corporations, multinational banks and Wall Street.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and USTR Robert Lighthizer are positioned to shred and reverse decades of trade manipulation that have punished the middle-class and manufacturing base. The best part of the committee discussion begins at 10:00 of the video with Lighthizer’s opening statement (prompted).

Congress is apoplectic about being stuck between their Wall Street corporate benefactors and a Trump trade team that is only looking out for America’s best interests. The level of lobbyist angst amid the Big Club is palpable.

