U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer Testifies to House Ways and Means Committee…

USTR Robert Lighthizer delivered testimony to congress today including an outline of dates, objectives and policy initiatives the Trump administration trade team plan to act upon in the next several months.

Important Discussion.

The current U.S. “America First” economic and trade team is entirely deconstructing the globalist efforts formerly pushed by multinational interests, multinational corporations, multinational banks and Wall Street.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and USTR Robert Lighthizer are positioned to shred and reverse decades of trade manipulation that have punished the middle-class and manufacturing base.   The best part of the committee discussion begins at 10:00 of the video with Lighthizer’s opening statement (prompted).

Congress is apoplectic about being stuck between their Wall Street corporate benefactors and a Trump trade team that is only looking out for America’s best interests.  The level of lobbyist angst amid the Big Club is palpable.

 

 

9 Responses to U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer Testifies to House Ways and Means Committee…

  1. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    June 22, 2017 at 5:48 pm

    Yo NAFTA

  2. Erik Dee says:
    June 22, 2017 at 5:55 pm

    Glorious!

  3. Sedanka says:
    June 22, 2017 at 6:04 pm

    Great stuff, but a shame that successful, experienced businesspersons have to waste their time continually explaining policies to the playactors in Congress.

  4. Joe Blow says:
    June 22, 2017 at 6:05 pm

    Whenever the wolverine pics come out I become a happy man.

  5. The Demon Slick says:
    June 22, 2017 at 6:07 pm

    I hope they didn’t show all of their cards. It’s a shame we have to be constantly giving our domestic enemies updates on future plans.

  6. alliwantissometruth says:
    June 22, 2017 at 6:12 pm

    While I realize the globalist/UniParty cabal & their lapdogs will never give up trying, the reality of the President Trump/American people coalition taking back control will slowly seep into their minds & become a never ending irritation, which will ultimately, to their dread, morph into acceptance of that reality

    A chip here, a chip there. The hammer (Trump) & the chisel, (American people) slowly chipping away at the monstrosity that took decades to build. The sludge & the muck has hardened & won’t relent easily, but we will take down this pile of sh*t that the corrupt & criminal have built

    It’s all coming down, & the sooner they get used to it the better. The globalists & our utterly corrupt & depraved political class better get it through their thick skulls, the American people are wide awake now. Do they really think we’re going to allow this rape of our country, our wealth & our birthright to continue?

  7. Suite D says:
    June 22, 2017 at 6:14 pm

    Egad! What a great time to be alive! MAGA!!!

  8. starfcker says:
    June 22, 2017 at 6:30 pm

    I didn’t realize kevin brady was quite the COC butt boy. They really thought they had all the right stooges in all the right places.

