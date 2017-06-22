Thursday June 22nd – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

15 Responses to Thursday June 22nd – Open Thread

  1. Garrison Hall says:
    June 22, 2017 at 12:17 am

    Sometime good musicians can only produce one great song . . .

  3. MaryfromMarin says:
    June 22, 2017 at 12:27 am

    “London Falling”
    ____________________________

    Al Quds Day: Deadly Conflagration of Religion and Politics

    “Until we recognise that our Western tolerance has been abused, we are powerless to resist this invasion. London will fall, just as Constantinople and Jerusalem once fell.

    How long will it take the British to recover their capital when it has fallen?”

    https://www.jihadwatch.org/2017/06/al-quds-day-deadly-conflagration-of-religion-and-politics

  4. Garrison Hall says:
    June 22, 2017 at 12:44 am

    Happy Cursday!

  5. Lucille says:
    June 22, 2017 at 12:53 am

    It’s Open Line Cursday…(h/t Rush)….

    “Groom Cooks Bacon In Cabin When A Stray Dog Appears. She Leads Bachelor Party To Her Puppies”
    Life Stories Update

  7. Lucille says:
    June 22, 2017 at 1:07 am

    The latest in convenient decorating…no need to clean or dust. Just tear off and toss away….

    • JC says:
      June 22, 2017 at 1:20 am

      Hahaha, Lucille. I guess ya gotta roll with what ya got…

    • Lost in Vegas says:
      June 22, 2017 at 1:28 am

      My cats would love it.

    • Lucille says:
      June 22, 2017 at 2:14 am

      My friend who sent me the photo said that if she’d thought of this back in the days before environmentalists got colored paper banned, she could have saved a whole lot of money by color coordinating with rolls instead of the regular blue drapes she went with. Hahaha!

  9. usnveteran says:
    June 22, 2017 at 1:30 am

    [Follow-up]
    June 21, 2017
    By Alex Newman
    U.S. Special Forces Have “Boots On The Ground” In Philippines:
    https://www.thenewamerican.com/world-news/asia/item/26300-u-s-special-forces-have-boots-on-the-ground-in-philippines

    Previous CTH open thread discussion link:
    June 19, 2017
    Terrorism Not Ruled Out In USS Fitzgerald Crash:
    https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/06/20/tuesday-june-20th-open-thread/?c=4058486#comment-4058486

