President Trump – Comey Conversation: “I did not make recordings”…

I think everyone already knew the original Trump statement was directed at FBI Director James Comey’s leaking to the New York Times the content of a private conversation that took place in the White House on January 27th.
♦ The private Green Room dinner that FBI Director James Comey attended with President Trump was January 27th, just about a week after the inauguration. This is the meeting where, according to Comey – as later leaked to the New York Times, President Trump asked for “loyalty”.
♦ Trump fired Comey on Tuesday May 9th.
♦ The New York Times wrote their “Loyalty” article on Thursday May 11th. With leaked details of the private dinner meeting between President Trump and Director Comey.
♦ President Trump tweeted about possible “Tapes” on Friday May 12th.
♦ Supposedly, according to his testimony, Comey gave his friend Daniel Richman the “loyalty memo” to leak on Tuesday May 16th. And later told congress the intent was to spur a special prosecutor. However, the larger probability is this was a strategic justification by Comey -in hindsight- trying to obfuscate his earlier leaking of information.
♦ Asst. Attorney General Rod Rosenstein appointed Robert Mueller on Wednesday May 17th. Obviously there was more than a few days of internal discussion about the appointment; and yes, Comey would have known about it from his FBI leadership sources.
♦ Friday May 19th Rod Rosenstein testifies to congress about his support for Comey’s firing.
Now, think it through. In perspective, and knowing Comey never requested a special counsel himself; and knowing there’s no “there” there amid the vast Russian conspiracy nonsense; Robert Mueller is currently more of a threat to James Comey than he is to President Trump.
James Comey’s carefully presented admissions to congress, including his leaking and his motivation therein, is Machiavellian Comey positioning to undermine the special counsel – and bait his opposition into removing it.
Secondly, in the abstract, the mention of Loretta Lynch and the “matter” comments were entirely arbitrary, out of place, and generally unneeded in the framework of Comey’s testimony.
James Comey brought up the issue of Loretta Lynch because he wanted it brought up; and he wanted it brought up in public testimony to fuel media and ensure it was present in the minds of the public.
Political Comey also wanted to expand on the comments in the closed briefing; and he also planned on getting that closed briefing discussion into the bloodstream of his opposition (Carter/Hannity fell for it) because it benefits his intentions.
Again, think it through.
Comey briefed the same intelligence committee behind those closed doors twice, over three months, about President Trump never being under investigation. THAT never leaked. However, two leaks (so far) came out of his closed door briefing: one about AG Sessions (Mayfair Hotel), and the second about Loretta Lynch (as Sara Carter outlines).
Those leaks were scripted. James Comey wanted those leaks. James Comey and the political DC apparatus behind the entire undermining of President Trump’s administration were/are playing this out.
This stuff gives me a headaches and now bores me.
I’m more interested in what our President is getting done.
LikeLiked by 14 people
I think it would be fun to see Comey, tarred and feathered, but I gave up on seeing democrat politicians punished for their crimes long ago.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Jim, times are changing so we really may see some hanged or whatever for treason and if in prison, in solitary confinement. Comey dug his hole (grave) and now must lie in it. He thought he had the power of Clintons behind him but now finding he is out in left field and alone. I think Mueller will do the job right (but hopefully not another “strange death”.
LikeLike
Romans 9:22
“What if God, although choosing to show his wrath and make his power known, bore with great patience the objects of his wrath—prepared for destruction?”
LikeLike
You should subscribe to the 1600 Daily if you’re not already subscribed. It’s a daily update of what our President is getting done:
https://www.whitehouse.gov/1600daily
LikeLiked by 7 people
rsanchez, I have been using 1600 since it came out and always amazed at both Trump’s and Pence’s schedules – working like crazy to MAGA. Making connections, welcoming leaders and other officials from all over the world because they are essential to be met, talked to and encouraged to do better for their countries and citizens and enjoy a relationship with America. Unfortunately, Abbas of Palestine just won’t stop being stupid but the consequences of his hate will meet karma sooner or later. We have a President who is liked because unlike Obama he doesn’t insult everybody thinking he is one sharp dude. NOT! Think about the Mayor of London who says get used to itn and denying Trump’s visit and then the Queen herself said oh yes he is invited. Best not deal with the little snots but only those higher in rank and more experience. Wish the Queen had the power that Trump has to ban and/or deport the muslims of both Sunni and Shi’ite as the mosque killings the other day was one against the other. My suggestion is do NOT plan on visiting any EU country because they are not the countries they used to be. Socialism has made snowflakes of the real of the EU peoples unfortunately.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Tend to agree eric. This and the healthcare marathon are like hemorrhoids. They flare up, irritate and calm down, but they never go away.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Me too. But still appreciate Sundance keeping us up to date.
LikeLike
That was not a great non denial denial. That can be read however you want to read it… Me believes that was run through the legal team. He stated that he did not record nor does he have any recordings. HE does not have… HE did not record. I hope that Mueller is being led into a trap.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The trap was for Comey and he already fell for it. Read the post: “Robert Mueller is currently more of a threat to James Comey than he is to President Trump.”
LikeLiked by 7 people
As a lawyer, I can tell you those two tweets were written by a lawyer. Both the care in content and the precision of the wording – that’s how lawyers write. Laypersons almost never write that carefully/precisely, and certainly Trump doesn’t.
LikeLike
Having worked in law for 50 yrs., it is not difficult to write a decent statement and I can believe Trump has so done. Of course, we were educated in a far better educational era while today’s snowflakes know nothing and especially using texting. The protesters can’t even spell “fascism” and haven’t a clue what it is. So, Trump had an excellent education and probably did write this. By the way, so many lawyers don’t know how to write clear and succinctly and I spent a lot of time correcting grammar and spelling for the newer attorneys.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Amen! I have seen some terrible writing by lawyers.
LikeLiked by 1 person
My friend worked as a secretary to lawyers for about 40 years. She says most couldn’t spell and had trouble making sense. Her job was to correct them which was tricky.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I concur with that. I often write that way myself and it makes people angry. It was a learned behavior as people kept calling me liar all the time when I wasn’t lying.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Everyone already knew except the MSM who have no ability to dig deeper because they only report as they’re told, including reporting on the only known “tapes” which were made and leaked by Comey himself.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Daniel Richman, Did you receive any other materials from James Comey at any time? Did you discuss this memo or any other memos, materials or persons with James Comey?
LikeLiked by 1 person
My belief is that Trump made this revelation today in order to provide cover for the unveiling of the AHCA draft in the Senate.
Additionally, I believe that is why there is no recorded/aired WHPB today.
It was a smart tactic. Unfortunately, the Never Trumpers Lee and Cruz (and other GOP senators) may be sabotaging this “provide cover” strategy by Trump and Trump’s WH by already opposing the bill.
Comey and his co-conspirators are on their last legs, I feel. Their last hopes of the fake ‘obstruction’ case rest on the Trump-Lester Holt interview because that interview supposedly has Trump saying he decided to fire Comey before the Rosenstein/Sessions memos and he decided to fire Comey because of Russia stuff.
That’s pretty weak ‘evidence.’ And I know Dershowitz just wrote an op-ed about the flimsiness of the “corrupt intent” aspect of obstruction people are trying to use to trap Trump now.
If these things don’t hold up, then the focus of the investigation likely become Comey himself. And his leaking/unmasking. Which he is likely very aware of and afraid of, as Sundance has pointed out.
LikeLiked by 6 people
The thing is trump can claim as it laid out in his statement and also corroborated by comey testimony that he wasn’t under investigation. And he got mad that there are all these leaks but yet somehow this cloud that he was investigation for colluding with russia seemed to linger
I think comey never cleared the air as he saw it as job security because he knew he was going to be fired
LikeLiked by 2 people
His statment to Lester Holt is merely a statement about the intent of his timing. “What better time than the present?” as it were. With the subsequent – and widely misinterpreted for political effect – justification that it’s not as if he is under investigation.
And this is leaving aside all the points that he can halt investigations and fire people limited only by political will.
LikeLike
I agree. Excellent timing.
I am not too worried about Lee, Cruz, and Paul. All want to win more elections and none want to run with the label as the Senator who killed the Obamacare repeal.
The Murkowski, Capito, etc, crowd is a more serious concern.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You’re probably right on who to worry about, Chuck.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What “REPEAL” is that…?
LikeLike
The one that eliminates you and me being forced at the point of a gun to buy health insurance. Ya know… that one.
LikeLike
MAG – good points, but that Holt interview is also a nothing-burger. It doesn’t matter what PDJT told Holt and what reasons he used to fire Comey. He could have fired Comey because he didn’t like how tall he was, or he didn’t like how he combed his hair. PDJT, as President, can fire Comey for any reason/ or no reason whatsoever.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Agreed, Steve. But the conspiracy theorists are trying to say that the Holt interview ‘proves’ Trump wanted to fire Comey before Rosenstein/Sessions input and because of Russia.
I don’t think that argument will hold up at all, but it appears to be their last hope based upon the present evidence.
The truth is, I think, that Comey is doing anything he can to keep the attention from coming on himself. And he’s running out of options.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s carefully worded to make clear he did not ‘make’ or ‘have’ them, but that doesn’t rule out they exist or that someone else doesn’t have them. Trump makes it clear he was not doing surveillance, but doesn’t give either Comey or Mueller(if he intended to) the leeway to fabricate anything until they know for sure. Trump is quite the poker player.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Yep.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Love it. Trump keeps his own hands clean, while baiting others to attemp a lie, a lie which may be refuted by recordings made by someone other than Trump.
LikeLiked by 3 people
So do I have the timing right? Details from Trump and Comey meeting are leaked to the press then Comey is set to testify then PDJT warns Comey ‘better hope there are not tapes’ then Comey confesses to being the leaker. Is it just me or does this look like somebody got played BIG TIME?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Comey is not that stupid or easily flustered.
LikeLike
Maybe not easily flustered but based on his performance over the past year I am not sold on not being stupid.
LikeLike
While I agree with just about all of this, I simply don’t agree that “Mueller is a bigger threat to Comey than Trump”. That should be the case given Comey’s lies to the committee, leaking and other potential charges, but I doubt it will be. They are after Trump. Once Mueller and all the committes exhaust the obstruction avenue. His finances, and those of his inner circle will be next.
LikeLiked by 1 person
POTUS forgot to tweet, “I ‘hope you can’ see your way to put an end to this ‘matter.'”
LikeLiked by 2 people
SD wrote, “James Comey and the political DC apparatus behind the entire undermining of President Trump’s administration were/are playing this out.”
The beauty is that our President is as well! Muh Russia, Comey, HRC, Susan Rice, Samantha Powers, Brennan, Clapper, Evelyn Farkas, DNC Server, Crowd Strike, unmasking, leaking, impeachment, obstruction of justice, Hillary donors working for Mueller etc…. is a gift! While these morons at CNN, MSNBC, CBS, ABC, NBC, NYTimes, WAPO work themselves and their believers into a frenzy, all our President and US are WINNING! They are going to look back at some point after the bloodbath in November 2018 and wonder when did PDJT get all this done. We and ouir LION will be laughing our asses off!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Mark Steyn futher elaborated on his “deep state dinner theater” today. Interesting read including this food for thought
“So in one month Mueller has managed to put five times as many people on the DoJ payroll as Trump has since January.”
And they are all Hillary cronies, the Deep state doesn’t get any deeper than this! Hope this link works.
https://www.steynonline.com/7937/fifteen-lawyers-in-search-of-a-crime
LikeLike
Folks remember trump never said he had tapes on may 12.
He said comey better hope there isnt tapes
It served 3 purposes:
1. Fingered comey as a leaker and i suspect trump thinks or knew he was originally as well. Grassley asked comey on may 3 if he had ever been an anonymous source which is odd given that time
2. Trumps may 12 goaded comey into lieing about why he leaked his memos. Go look at thomas wictor twitter page on june 7 where he specifically retweet trump may 12 and says watch
3. It was a bluff sort of so comey wouldnt lie and make stuff in testimony since he is a rat
Look a week before testimony the anonymous sources said comey would say obstruction and then the day before the anonymous sources changed their tune. Why? Prior to that on friday press brought up potus blocking comey testimony only for then trump to say no i wish him look. They tried to goad him into blocking it but he didnt bite. And comey not sure of tapes had to somewhat tell truth
LikeLiked by 2 people
The trump train is moving on down the track,the liberals and the media need to stand back its picking up speed ! Its speaking the truth to the american people,its faster than fake news,the communist news network,CNN can’t keep up ! Their lies are being exposed,as the trump train stays on track! Never look back,with lots of prayers america will be great again,for our children and grand children! Comey will be exposed,along with Hillary,Loretta lynch and others,for obstruction of justice!
LikeLike
Mueller and his Hillary’s donor team needs to go. I am sure PTrump has a plan or working on plan to take care Mueller. All this Russia drama is for keeping PTrump rattled so he can not talk about unmasking, email, FISA, foundation, Lynch, Rice and others. I am feeling that things are turning now but wait in 2018 after Obamacare repeal, tax reform and infrastructure bill.
LikeLike
I guess it depends on what the definition of “I” is. /s/ (1990’s style)
LikeLike
There’s yet another potentially fascinating angle here, which I’ve heard discussed previously…
It has been disclosed that our nation’s Intelligence agencies have the ability to record conversations in a room through a “smart” TV, even when turned off.
And I believe the subject meeting between Messrs Trump and Comey took place in the recently remodeled White House dining room, where a new 60-inch TV had been installed.
So maybe “someone” actually has a recording of their conversation after all….
LikeLike
I believe it was 12 year old hackers who could use the TV feature. Our intelligence agencies are still working out where to insert the 8 inch floppy disk.
LikeLike
Seems to me Mueller belongs to Poppy Bush. Party loyalty might trump the Clinton liability threshold, but idk.
LikeLike
OK so PTrump did not tape the conversations between him and Comey BUT someone else could have done it and the tapes are not in his possession…moving forward to get things done. I don’t give a red rat’s pituty for this is all BS and a waste of time for Americans.
The Senate had better do their damn job and if they can’t then step aside for WE have had enough nonsense and are very tired of the games!
LikeLike