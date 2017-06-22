President Trump – Comey Conversation: “I did not make recordings”…

I think everyone already knew the original Trump statement was directed at FBI Director James Comey’s leaking to the New York Times the content of a private conversation that took place in the White House on January 27th.

♦ The private Green Room dinner that FBI Director James Comey attended with President Trump was January 27th, just about a week after the inauguration. This is the meeting where, according to Comey – as later leaked to the New York Times, President Trump asked for “loyalty”.

♦ Trump fired Comey on Tuesday May 9th.

♦ The New York Times wrote their “Loyalty” article on Thursday May 11th. With leaked details of the private dinner meeting between President Trump and Director Comey.

♦ President Trump tweeted about possible “Tapes” on Friday May 12th.

♦ Supposedly, according to his testimony, Comey gave his friend Daniel Richman the “loyalty memo” to leak on Tuesday May 16th. And later told congress the intent was to spur a special prosecutor. However, the larger probability is this was a strategic justification by Comey -in hindsight- trying to obfuscate his earlier leaking of information.

♦ Asst. Attorney General Rod Rosenstein appointed Robert Mueller on Wednesday May 17th. Obviously there was more than a few days of internal discussion about the appointment; and yes, Comey would have known about it from his FBI leadership sources.

♦ Friday May 19th Rod Rosenstein testifies to congress about his support for Comey’s firing.

Now, think it through. In perspective, and knowing Comey never requested a special counsel himself; and knowing there’s no “there” there amid the vast Russian conspiracy nonsense; Robert Mueller is currently more of a threat to James Comey than he is to President Trump.

James Comey’s carefully presented admissions to congress, including his leaking and his motivation therein, is Machiavellian Comey positioning to undermine the special counsel – and bait his opposition into removing it.

Secondly, in the abstract, the mention of Loretta Lynch and the “matter” comments were entirely arbitrary, out of place, and generally unneeded in the framework of Comey’s testimony.

James Comey brought up the issue of Loretta Lynch because he wanted it brought up; and he wanted it brought up in public testimony to fuel media and ensure it was present in the minds of the public.

Political Comey also wanted to expand on the comments in the closed briefing; and he also planned on getting that closed briefing discussion into the bloodstream of his opposition (Carter/Hannity fell for it) because it benefits his intentions.

Again, think it through.

Comey briefed the same intelligence committee behind those closed doors twice, over three months, about President Trump never being under investigation. THAT never leaked. However, two leaks (so far) came out of his closed door briefing: one about AG Sessions (Mayfair Hotel), and the second about Loretta Lynch (as Sara Carter outlines).

Those leaks were scripted. James Comey wanted those leaks. James Comey and the political DC apparatus behind the entire undermining of President Trump’s administration were/are playing this out.

