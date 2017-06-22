President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump Host Annual Congressional Picnic (Video)…

President Trump, First-Lady Melania Trump, Vice-President Mike Pence and Second-Lady Karen Pence together with their families, celebrated fellowship at the annual White House congressional picnic earlier this evening.

…”We’ve gotten to know many of you over the last weeks and months, and developed many friendships… with politicians, can you believe it? And some really great people I have to say, mostly, mostly… a couple of bad ones, but that’s ok”… LOLOL