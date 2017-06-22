President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump Host Annual Congressional Picnic (Video)…

Posted on June 22, 2017 by

President Trump, First-Lady Melania Trump, Vice-President Mike Pence and Second-Lady Karen Pence together with their families, celebrated fellowship at the annual White House congressional picnic earlier this evening.

.

…”We’ve gotten to know many of you over the last weeks and months, and developed many friendships… with politicians, can you believe it? And some really great people I have to say, mostly, mostly… a couple of bad ones, but that’s ok”… LOLOL

  1. kinthenorthwest says:
    June 22, 2017 at 10:03 pm

    Such an awesome looking First Family…
    So glad & blessed that Trump is our president.

  2. Mark T. (artist) says:
    June 22, 2017 at 10:07 pm

    Okay, I’m no fashion expert but the dresses that Melania and Ivanka are wearing just SCREAM, “Spring season is here!”

    Nothing like seeing beautiful people enjoying life. God Bless our First Family

  3. NewOrleans says:
    June 22, 2017 at 10:07 pm

    Such a wonderful, loving, happy family!

    Too bad they had to host such despicable people. By the way, did the Congressional Black Caucus boycott or was the possibility of a free meal too much to pass up?

  4. daughterofthewest says:
    June 22, 2017 at 10:08 pm

    Wow. It amazes me that a large percentage of the population can’t see how awesome this family and administration is.

  5. Scotty19541 says:
    June 22, 2017 at 10:12 pm

    So very reassuring to come here and see these beautiful photos after an evening on the enemy front battling the libtards:) Good news to report … they have nothing and seem to be getting weaker:) Still battling 10-1 but some more support towards the end of the night. Rest well my friends and God Bless President Donald J. Trump!

  6. WeMakeOurStandHere says:
    June 22, 2017 at 10:14 pm

    The Trump family. The only people at the Congressional picnic that weren’t cave-dwelling troglodytes, acid-spewing xenomorphs or cross-eyed hunchbacks.

  7. stopislaminusa says:
    June 22, 2017 at 10:18 pm

    Best photo of day. President Trump at the podium with the Presidential seal and the beaming First Lady at his side.

    • nimrodman says:
      June 22, 2017 at 10:26 pm

      And she’s able to stand relaxed and poised, with arms simply hanging. Fashion-model poise.

      No contrived Illuminati hand signal like that East-Deutsch-Commie-tard Angela Merkel

  8. Oldschool says:
    June 22, 2017 at 10:22 pm

    The beauty, love, joy, grace, elegance and close family that occupy our house is something I have not seen in my lifetime and I enjoy every photo. I cannot get enough and it makes my heart soar just to see the pictures. Thank you Lord for this family.

  9. sundance says:
    June 22, 2017 at 10:25 pm

  10. Minnie says:
    June 22, 2017 at 10:30 pm

    I can’t even imagine the AMAZING celebration we will have on the Fourth of July!

    ❤️🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸❤️

  11. Annie says:
    June 22, 2017 at 10:31 pm

    we are truly blessed to have PDJT as POTUS…I fell that it was pre-ordained…thank you , President Trump for taking on this monumental task to save our Country. and on a side note. someone is now..giving him good hair cuts.!!!

  12. nkmommy says:
    June 22, 2017 at 10:31 pm

    Wow! What a contrast from the last administration. The genuine smiles — vs scowls — says it all. Seeing them look joyful is like a ray of sunshine for our Vitamin D-deficient country!

  13. Donna in Oregon says:
    June 22, 2017 at 10:32 pm

    Yesterday at the rally President Trump was so relaxed. Again, today seems perfectly content. I think having Melania and his son home is good for everyone.

  14. Pam says:
    June 22, 2017 at 10:34 pm

    I loved hearing POTUS talk about giving Scaliese’s children the white house tour. He has such a giving heart. Loved the speech. I wish he would have named the “bad” politicians. LOL

  15. Pam says:
    June 22, 2017 at 10:35 pm

  16. Pam says:
    June 22, 2017 at 10:43 pm

  17. Pam says:
    June 22, 2017 at 10:46 pm

  18. Suite D says:
    June 22, 2017 at 10:52 pm

    How I love being an American! MAGA!!!

  19. deqwik2 says:
    June 22, 2017 at 10:56 pm

  20. Pam says:
    June 22, 2017 at 10:58 pm

  21. Pam says:
    June 22, 2017 at 11:01 pm

  22. wheatietoo says:
    June 22, 2017 at 11:04 pm

    I guess Barron wasn’t there?

    Or maybe he was…but they did a good job of keeping him out of the limelight.

    • H.R. says:
      June 22, 2017 at 11:55 pm

      I don’t think he would be interested in the walk-through where it’s meet-n-greet the congress and their wives, wheatietoo.

      My guess is he was with a pack of the congress-kids his age with a half-dozen SS trying to herd them around. We might not know as pictures of the kids may be off limits; all sorts of crazies out there, doncha know.

      • wheatietoo says:
        June 23, 2017 at 12:13 am

        Yep. I think you’re probably right.

        It’s good that they’re keeping him out of the gaggle of people pressing in around him.

        Even though he’s tall and doesn’t look it…he’s still just a little boy.

  23. Sandy says:
    June 22, 2017 at 11:10 pm

    Wonderful President and beautiful First Lady.

  24. Jlwary says:
    June 22, 2017 at 11:56 pm

    I want to meet POTUS…. 🇺🇸

  25. H.R. says:
    June 23, 2017 at 12:01 am

    The video was a hoot! The guys were taking a picture of the President, then zoom! Cameras focused on Melania.and clicking away. It was very obvious and very funny. I’m sure there will be more than a few congressional wives saying, “Let’s see the pictures you got, honey.” Might be a few “most powerful people in the land” sleeping on the couch tonight 😉

  26. Stringy theory says:
    June 23, 2017 at 12:03 am

    Even though I loathe most Congress critters, this was still an upbeat piece. The Trump family makes all of the difference.

