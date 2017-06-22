June 22nd – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #154

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sean Spicer Twitter @PressSec
Prayers continue.
Addendum to tweet #1 – Results!
LOVE her back by her man’s side. Stronger together
Stunning photo of them both.
aw nice pic…. and the hits just keep on coming – another stunning ensemble.
I read that ISIS started blowing up mosques today. I’m not big on financing terrorism, but would be willing to make an exeption in this case. Would it be illegal to send them money to help finance this activity?
I think the biggest thing out of the rally, was President Trump saying that immigrants shouldn’t be able to get welfare for 5 years.
Stuff like that is ground shaking, it would seriously change the economy of our country for the better.
I liked that too. of course, if that becomes law (unless it can be done by e.o.) no doubt it will be subject to approval by a federal court. 14th amendment probably.
If by ‘big deal’ you mean ‘specific policy’ or simply ‘new news’, you’re probably right…
It’s actually what is now happening here in the UK. People looking to get visas for long term work are having to pay a bond to cover the NHS providibg medical care while here.
Call DOJ 202-514-2000 opt 4 Mueller Must Recuse Himself Code Of Fed Regulations 45.2 IT’S THE LAW ‼️‼️#MuellerMustRecuse
WIth ALL of his many and varied conflicts of interest, Robert Mueller MUST RECUSE himself as Special Counsel. Do your part, contact the Department of Justice and leave a message for Attorney General Sessions demanding Mueller’s Recusal. This witch hunt cannot continue.
#MuellerMustRecuse
Finally we are feeling on offense mode after 5-0 win and great rally. All these are connected sometimes – rats server, email, Lynch, unmasking, foundation, Hillary, Rice, Mills, Obama, HSBC money laundering, foreign swiss accounts, RINO, globalists and more.
Indeed, the Dims own the entire miserable debacle.
They (the Obama administration) KNEW and they did nothing. They didn’t need Debbie Wasserman Schultz’s permission… they didn’t need Bernie Sanders’ permission, nor Hillary Clinton’s. They KNEW and they did NOTHING about it. And now those same people want to blame Donald Trump for it all. IF it even happened (and NO ONE has shown even ONE piece of evidence that Russian did anything).. they and they alone ALLOWED it.
They didn’t do anything because they knew it didn’t happen!
That’s why they refused any help from the FBI.
I think it was more then that. I know I should have a link but……they knew that they would have to turn over their servers and there were things that they had to keep from the FBI.
Trey Gowdy Finds Out DNC Server Was Never Turned Over To Law Enforcement & He’s Pissed
Which is curious to say the least…
For all the billions we spend on our nation’s Intelligence agencies and all their knowledge about Russia, they now say they had no idea what the Russians were up to.
But they sure knew how to SURVEIL Candidate Trump!
(Or more likely they just got caught with their hands in the Intel cookie jar… Hello, AG Sessions?)
Once again at tonight’s rally, the young girls right behind our President represented Generation Z. I can’t tell you how many I saw at the rally I attended in PA. Their parents actually dropped them off to attend the rally on their own.
Generation Z and our President; A Marriage Made in Heaven (Title of Email)
http://www.dailywire.com/news/12785/gop-tsunami-looms-generation-z-skews-republican-lemuel-pitkin#exit-modal
From the article linked above:
You know all those teenagers with their face plastered in their iPhones, the ones skateboarding everywhere and whiling away their free time playing video games? Turns out they’re actually paying attention to politics — and they aren’t big fans of the only political party they’ve known up until now, the Democrats.
A new national survey by My College Options and the Hispanic Heritage Foundation gathered info from a whopping 50,000 “Generation Z” high school students ages 14 to 18 to gauge their political attitudes on the 2016 election. In what will surely be a surprise to the older generations yelling at Gen Z to get off our lawns, the survey found that a majority identify as Republican.
While all these kids will be able to vote in the 2020 election, let’s take first-time voters alone to start. The survey found that 46 percent of the 18-year-olds surveyed voted for Trump; just 31 percent went for Hillary Clinton. Sure, 6 percent said they “would choose not to vote in this election,” but just 11 percent went third party.
😁
Time will tell, indeed 👍
I have two generation Z’ers and they’re both Trumplicans. And so are most of their friends. This despite the fact that most of their teachers, and many of their parents, are not.
LikeLiked by 8 people
My son, a recent PRESIDENTIAL AWARD WINNER for being in the top 1% of 5th graders nationwide(received a nice certificate with pin and autograph by DeVoss and Trump), said all he wants from us for his birthday is a “Make America Great Again” hat.
Of course, he is getting one in black, red, a tshirt and a few other MAGA schwag. Surprisingly cheap at WalMart.
Get you some.
He continues to play down his achievement and is embarrassed when grandparents and parents bring it up continually. We and he knew nothing about it. It came as a YUGE “Thank You God” surprise.
Sorry, don’t mean to be boastful, but still a proud Dad three weeks later.
That’s fantastic! Congratulations to your boy. We’re going to need the likes of him to keep MAGA’ing. Mine has had his MAGA hat (red) since the campaign. He also went to dc with his class and brought me home some Trump swag. He tells me about some serious racist rants he takes on SM when he talks about Trump. It makes him incredulous, but it doesn’t faze him one bit. So far, he’s not worried about being labeled by the likes of the labelers. I’m very proud of him. ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
Teach your children well =) I look forward to the next few years #Katica-Covfefe.
#WOOT
Agree! But just to be clear, I’m not Katica. I’m kathyca. Kaatica’s got some serious cred outing stonetear and I am NOT worthy of being confused with her — in case anyone might lol
Congrats to the boy and you Dad.
Thanks /blushing still/
I’ve been involved with voter outreach in my precinct for about 9 years. I have the lists and I know who the new voters are. I can tell you it is true (at least in my southern PA precinct). 2016 was the first year I saw more age 18 -24 register Republican than Democrat. It was always the other way around in the past. High school in particular we’re Trump fans. These young people even volunteered to knock on doors, make phone calls, etc in numbers I had never seen in the past. There were some who registered libertarian or unaffiliated also. Democrat registration among the very young millennials was definitely down.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Trump can keep them in 2020 if he shows results and gets things done. This generation is results oriented. They don’t care about political speech…they’ll judge you by accomplishment. They aren’t partisans either. They don’t hate each other over political differences…so all this “hate and rage” speech by the Dems would be a turn off.
LikeLike
Teenagers around here thought he was “cool” during the campaign and nothing has changed their minds about him since 🙂
LikeLiked by 4 people
My kids are very young millennials, almost generation z, and they are both Trump supporters. They have very strong opinions about conservatism, too. Of course, I love it!
I have 3 generation x’s (twin 16 yr old, 17 yr old) — they all are very aware of the political world around them, they are engaged and informed — They are skeptical of news media – When President Trump was campaigning (dec ’15) — All three asked to go. At first, thought they were trying to get out school — My husband and I agreed that it would be better education for them to attend a rally, regardless. From that point they were very moved by President Trump.
Also shared w/ us many times over last two years that teachers and students they attend school w/ are VERY anti-trump, pro-hillary, etc – but they came to the conclusion that most have been told they/families will face deportation! NICE
There is a classmate that has started his organization (American Youth In Politics) , he has spoken at rallies, been featured in the news – He actually just announced that that he is the new co-chair of The AZ Teenage Republicans.
I do have a millennial daughter also. Liberal and beyond, up until this last election — she supported Bernie Sanders – when the whole DNC stealing story broke, she called and said “Mom, can’t believe I am saying this but I am voting for Trump – I can not vote for Hillary out of principal” – Proud mommy moment – but I also instilled in her every moment that HRC made the news — and “stand by my man” is not a role model for women.
Good news indeed.
https://www.frontpagemag.com/fpm/267037/anger-privilege-daniel-greenfield
excerpt: good read
If you want to know who has privilege in a society and who doesn’t, follow the anger.
There are people in this country who can safely express their anger. And those who can’t. If you’re angry that Trump won, your anger is socially acceptable. If you were angry that Obama won, it wasn’t.
James Hodgkinson’s rage was socially acceptable. It continued to be socially acceptable until he crossed the line into murder. And he’s not alone. There’s Micah Xavier Johnson, the Black Lives Matter cop-killer in Dallas, and Gavin Long, the Black Lives Matter cop-killer in Baton Rouge. If you’re black and angry about the police, your anger is celebrated. If you’re white and angry about the Terror travel ban, the Paris Climate treaty, ObamaCare repeal or any leftist cause, you’re on the side of the angry angels.
But if you’re white and angry that your job is going to China or that you just missed being killed in a Muslim suicide bombing, your anger is unacceptable.
If you’re an angry leftist, your party leader, Tom Perez will scream and curse into a microphone, and your aspiring presidential candidate, Kirsten Gillibrand, will curse along, to channel the anger of the base. But if you’re an angry conservative, then Trump channeling your anger is “dangerous” because you aren’t allowed to be angry.
Not all anger is created equal. Some anger is privileged rage.(con’t. at link)
Rage Privilege.
Only the Left are allowed to have it…it’s what entitles them to bully and murder Conservatives.
LikeLiked by 4 people
^that^
Months ago Lou Dobbs tonight and atuvker were always posted here. Unsure why these postings stopped. Here is Lou Dobbs
LikeLiked by 5 people
Let’s not hyperventilate over those documents mentioned at the top of the program.
As I understand it, Judicial Watch put in a FOIA request (Freedom of Information Act) to gain access to the documents that the previous occupant of our White House has secreted away in his unbuilt (and hopefully, NEVER built) library.
Saying that they’re barred from release via a FOIA request is one thing–saying that they’re protected from a federal SUBPOENA is quite another.
LikeLiked by 1 person
we keep hearing that ossoff did so much better than the last Dem. to run (against Price in Nov.)
here is one reason.
“ATLANTA (CBS46) –
Voters are questioning “who is the Democrat U.S. representative 6th district candidate, Rodney Stooksbury?”
He is on the Georgia ticket up against Republican Tom Price. Yet, he is virtually unknown. Stooksbury has no candidate picture, website, Facebook, Twitter nor LinkedIn account.
CBS46 went to the address registered to Stooksbury and no answer. We spoke with neighbors who say they’ve never even heard of him.
One voter expresses her frustration on why the candidate would even run? “You would think for a Congressional race, someone who is on the ballot would take it a little more seriously,” Emily Novik tells us.
There have been no campaign signs spotted with Rodney Stooksbury’s name on it. Voters question if Stooksbury even exists.
Tom Price has held the position of 6th district representative since 2004.
Actually, Osoff received virtually the same amount of votes as the Dem in 2016!
LikeLiked by 1 person
who apparently was a phantom! all that money and he gets the same as a name on a ballot. LOL
LikeLiked by 3 people
Well that’s a perspective you won’t hear from the Dems or MSM. Ossoff spent $30 million and got fewer votes than the Dem (Stooksbury) who ran in 2016 who never opened an office, never gave a speech, never contacted a voter, and never spent a dime. It’s funny when you think about it.
Nov 2016
Tom Price. 201,088
Rodney Stooksbury 124,917
June 2017
Karen Handel 134,595
Jon Ossoff. 124,893
http://results.enr.clarityelections.com/GA/63991/184321/en/summary.html
Karen Handel did not get as big of a turnout as Price. Probably normal for Presidential election year vs off year special election. Dems did turnout, but it appears they are maxed out in GA 6….and don’t have more to give. Good news for Handel in future elections.
Correction…I see someone posted these numbers below. Ossoff spent $23 million (not $30 million).
I’m still smiling and sleeping well at night but this Trump rally fix today will definitely give me sweet dreams tonight. Love all you Treepers! Good night!
LikeLiked by 4 people
https://www.rt.com/usa/393528-epipen-mylan-coal-investments-tax-credits/
Hundreds of millions of dollars in tax credits are going to Mylan, an allergy treatment producer that sparked controversy for hiking the price of its EpiPen. The completely legal financial scheme is based on “clean coal” credits approved by Congress.
Reuters has reviewed Mylan NV’s company filings and reported Wednesday that the pharmaceutical company has been boosting its bottom line since 2011 on refined coal investments. The investments themselves have been losers, but in 2004, as part of an effort to promote “clean coal,” Congress passed tax credits for those willing to invest enough capital in them anyway.
Mylan reportedly confirmed Reuters’ figures, the news agency said.
From 2014 to 2016, Mylan garnered around $300 million in “clean energy and research” tax credits, Reuters reported. Overall, the company’s total tax benefit last year was reportedly $358 million.
The pre-tax losses on the coal investments were $92.3 million in 2016, $93.2 million in 2015 and $78.9 million in 2014, all of which were deductible, according to tax experts, and this scheme helped make up about 9 percent of the company’s earnings last year, Reuters reported.
The tax credit program expires in 2021.
Mylan has avoided high US tax rates since 2015 by relocating its headquarters overseas, paying “just over four percent in 2014 and 7.4 percent in 2015,” according to Reuters.
The CEO of Mylan is Senator Joe Manchin’s daughter…she gave herself a 600%+ increase in salary!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Ah. “Participation Trophies”.
I remember reading a book in high school. Required reading, it was. “Starship Troopers”, by Robert Heinlein. I didn’t really ‘get’ the book then…but when I re-read it later, as an adult–all I could say is ‘WOW’.
There’s a passage in that novel where the young hero is in a high school class known as “History and Moral Philosophy”. It’s an audit course–no grades–taught by a taciturn older man who is missing most of one arm. He disconcertingly thrusts his ‘stump’ at students when he calls on them, as he does with the young hero in this instance.
“You!” he barks at the student, gesturing with his ‘stump’. The teacher walks up and pins a piece of paper marked “1st Place” on the kid’s shirt. “There. That’s for winning the track meet.” (I’m paraphrasing here.)
The kid gets angry. “You KNOW I didn’t win it! I came in 4th!”
“Oh, but I just gave you first place. Doesn’t that make you happy?”
“NO!” The teacher goes on to explain that trophies only mean something when they’re EARNED–and that recipients need to know that they earned it for it to mean anything.
“Participation Trophies”, debunked by Robert Heinlein. I believe that book was published in 1959. “Starship Troopers”. (WAY better than the movie of the same name, which wildly missed the mark by a light year.)
Get it and read it. I have, several times. I just might find my copy and read it again.
Starship Troopers is one of those interesting classics everyone should read.
Ironically the movie satire is a good lesson on everything wrong with Hollywood. As it shows just how Hollywood sees the book. They no doubt saw it as a joke and so they write the movie as a joke never understanding the points the author was talking about.
Also can not like your post enough.
Which was the 5th special election won by R’s. Been meaning to ask.
LikeLiked by 6 people
zzzzzzzz
Bring on the grand juries to do it!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Kyle Wingfield AJC ✔ @kwingfieldajc
Nov. 2016: Rodney Stooksbury (D) spends $0, wins 124,917 votes in #GA6
June 2017: Jon Ossoff (D) spends $23M+, wins 124,893.
3:51 PM – 21 Jun 2017
Ossoff spends all that money and gets the roughly the same as a phantom “candidate”
LikeLiked by 4 people
Does anyone know if this is fake news or not. According to this article catch and release is still going strong.
http://rickwells.us/dhs-still-continuing-obama-catch-release-surrender-stay-usa-policy/
Much as i support Trump and like Gen.Kelly, its this kind of thing that i find very frustrating. why would they be doing this? and why is a liberal hrc supporter still running the FBI?
I’ve read articles like the one you posted a couple of times and it is very frustrating. It needs to stop now.
It’s a rewrite of the Breitbart article about this yesterday.
They quote Chris Cabrera, who is a border patrol agent and spokesman for their union, NBPC.
I doubt that Breitbart would lie or misquote Chris Cabrera…but who knows.
The border patrol agents endorsed Candidate Trump.
It was a big deal.
So you’d think that Cabrera would pick up the phone and call the White House to complain about this.
But…maybe he’s afraid to go over Sec Kelly’s head?
Especially after that Obama-holdover, Kevin McAleenan, was promoted to Border Protection Commissioner in April.
This is not good.
That guy McAleenan should’ve been fired…not promoted!
Now, we’ve heard that DHS is in the process of hiring thousands of new BP agents.
I haven’t heard how that’s going.
We’ve also heard that the DOJ is in the process of positioning a lot of ‘Immigration Judges’ down to the border towns.
Haven’t heard how that’s going either.
Are Sec Kelly’s hands tied by some legalities that Obama put in place?
‘Catch & Release’ was going on back during the Bush years too.
Just because the policy has gone on for a long time doesn’t mean it’s now a Law.
Or…maybe it created a ‘precedent’ that can now be litigated in court.
Like I said, this is not good.
What you aren’t saying is that just because the article only mentions a rewrite of a story about Chris Cabrera and DOES NOT MENTION the thousands of new agents or judges, is in fact, one sided and an example of alt-right FAKE News.
Get the facts about the agents and judges, remember that BB is now run by people who are about as supportive of PDJT as Cruz is, and then re-write your post. Would be much more useful and enlightening.
If we wanted to just get rehash posts of anti-Trump rhetoric, we could go to BB ourselves.
Love you, man, but be more discerning.
Please and thank you.
During Yesterday’s press briefing I was confused by Spicer’s comment about he is still there, go ahead and keep taking selfies?
Was not aware until later that he was directing that at these to ignorant and disrespectful so-called journalist
After going to both of their twitter accounts during the time of the selfies and briefing the constant talking crap, that go’s on between them and other reporters in the room BEFORE AND DURING the press briefing is absolutely infuriating.
I am going to assume here that the reason that press briefing’s were created was during the time technology did not exist for people to have access to information. No internet, no television, no radio, etc. (remember the old footage when reporters w/ notebooks would run to the phone banks and call in and relay the story to **guessing their media**. The press secretary job is to be the spokesperson for the President and White House Press job is to relay that information to media outlets.
That is no longer the case. They have taken advantage of the system, they have lost the focus of the position. Not to mention that we (the public) have video and transcripts of the briefings, the information, in it’s most true form is easily accessible for all.
The information they are suppose to be relaying is completely altered by their own bias, opinions, speculation. – Their twitter feed alone, at the actual time that Spicer is talking/answer questions – they can’t help talk crap, banter their insults for this administration back and forth, bitch, complain…
That is how they report – Clearly on their Twitter — their news organization that they represent is proudly displayed.
Something needs to change — they need to be held accountable for the job they are there to do – or the format needs to change – or get a fresh group – and in the event that they, even by a word, misrepresent what has been said during the briefing… then they are out – 2 strikes, then the news source themselves are out … enough is enough, sick of being lied to — and sick of dealing w/ idiots that believe the lies.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I think it’s time to change the whole Format of White House briefings.
Make the Press submit their questions…in writing.
This will save time.
The obnoxious weasels always ask the same questions, over and over.
So this would enable the Press Sec to answer each question…once…and once only.
I agree- only 1 per — make it count.
I would LOVE to see them do an in person or Skype press briefing w/ high school journalism/or “We the People” high school students….
I bet they would blow away the likes of those covering the briefings now – definitely would be more professional!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Many have said that with the election of “fascist” president Trump, Angela Merkel is now the leader of the free world.
Really? Under chancelor Merkel, the Gestapo is back:
36 down, 1 million to go.
This is a small thing, but I rejoice. Poor Hillary. It looks like she has legal trouble. Maybe Arkansas will disbar her. Not that she will be practicing law, but it is the principle.
FTA:
“Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton escaped criminal charges last year, but her legal troubles may not be over — the Arkansas state bar has promised a decision by next month on disciplinary action.
And the State Department continues to probe Mrs. Clinton’s mishandling of classified information, with an eye toward deciding whether she and several top aides should maintain their access to classified information at the State Department.”
http://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2017/jun/21/arkansas-bar-decide-potential-discipline-clinton/
LikeLiked by 2 people
No offense, but this has the distinct odor of a cover-up to me…
Anyone who’s been paying attention knows she should have been indicted by now.
Yes, she should be serving time in prison by now. Long ago. Maybe some kind of cover up, I don’t know. Or maybe someone frustrated that she has gotten off scot free and is trying to do what they can to get some small measure of justice. I don’t know these folks so I sure don’t know their motives.
Chris Farrell of JW breaking down the Deep State
http://www.jeffereyjaxen.com/news/landmark-decision-top-eu-court-rules-vaccines-can-be-blamed-for-illness-disease
On Wednesday, the EU’s top court said that a vaccine could be considered defective if there is “specific and consistent evidence,” including the time between a vaccine’s administration and the occurrence of a disease, the individual’s previous state of health, the lack of any family history of the disease and a significant number of reported cases of the disease occurring following vaccination.
Each chosen point listed by the court for its consideration spells bad news for the European vaccine industry. Ample evidence can be regularly found regarding a vaccination being the culprit for an individual’s slide into one of many specific ill-health conditions listed on the vaccine’s patient information leaflet. The EU court case was carried over from a French case of a man who was immunized against hepatitis B in late 1998-99. About a year later Mr. J.W., as he is referred to in the documents, was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. In 2006, he and his family sued vaccine-maker Sanofi Pasteur in an attempt to be compensated for the damage they claim he suffered due to the vaccine. Mr. J.W. died in 2011.
Over the recent years the corporate media has pointed to disease outbreak clusters as proof that herd immunity must be achieved by any means necessary. However, most of those same news outlets, primarily funded by Big Pharma ad revenue, fail to report that the outbreaks often happen in heavily vaccinated communities and areas due to live virus and virus vectord vaccine shedding. It will be interesting to see if the increased vaccine tracking being pushed and legislated will be used during lawsuits to report and provide evidence of the significant number of reported cases of diseases following vaccination.
In a statement, the EU court said that such factors could lead a national court to conclude that “the administering of the vaccine is the most plausible explanation” for the disease and that “the vaccine therefore does not offer the safety that one is entitled to expect.” Sanofi Pasteur said in a statement that its vaccines are “safe and effective.”
The EU court’s ruling comes at a time when the heavily corrupt Italian government and its Ministry of Health has passed one of the world’s most authoritarian vaccine mandates. Embroiled in deep pharmaceutical company conflict of interest, Italy was chosen by GlaxoSmithKline and the World Health Organization to be the EU’s model state and frontrunner for Big Pharma’s vaccine push. Regular, mass protests are now commonplace in the streets of Italy as the country’s population pushes back against Big Pharma’s invasion.
THE FULL EU COURT DOCUMENT AND RULING CAN BE FOUND BY CLICKING HERE
I don’t have a problem with them doing h.c. reform slowly. the last thing we need to do is give the dems. a campaign issue which actually might work for them. I hope the Repubs. are prepared to go on offense and answer the lies and distortions which will be told about any bill they may pass.
Think of what would happen if California seceded from the Union and Illinois dissolved. The Democratic Party would be in shambles. They would lose 4 seats in the Senate.
http://www.chicagotribune.com/news/columnists/kass/ct-dissolving-illinois-kass-met-20170620-column.html
And 50+ in the House.
Then Trump said that the more energy the solar wall makes for us the less Mexico will have to pay for the wall.
Such a great sense of humor!!! 😀
He is dead serious by the way. I loved how he said, “Won’t that be nice? Mexico won’t have to pay as much.”
Here’s Bill Still’s piece on the Handel victory. I particularly liked his observation near the end, where he opines that perhaps Handel doesn’t understand the Trump ‘Monster Vote’ that just propelled her into office. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kXOIujeEnRo
LikeLiked by 1 person
I noticed the way that Handel looked, in response to the crowd chanting…”Trump! Trump! Trump! Trump!”
She acted like she was irked by it!
And then she quickly gushed over VP Pence.
She seemed irked by the crowd’s tepid response to Pence being mentioned.
So I am glad that I’m not the only one who noticed that.
Handel wouldn’t be where she is right now…if it weren’t for Pres Trump!
— It was his winning the presidency and picking Tom Price as HHS Sec that led to that special election being held.
— It was his rallying the troops to vote for her that helped her win.
And Pence wouldn’t be VP if it weren’t for Pres Trump, either.
Although at least he seems to be mindful of this fact.
So Karen Handel better be on her best behavior when she gets to DC…and support everything that Our President needs congress to do.
If she misbehaves…then she could be primaried out this time next year.
Has anyone seen these photos before?
Really?
She should have been knocking his feet down off the desk.
It looks like he was snooping through her phone.
LikeLiked by 1 person
it was a lil parody skit…he plays with one of their phones, using filters, being silly, turns himself (or maybe it’s her) into the devil. she walks in and snatches the phone out of his hand. it was one of several “skits” released towards the end of o’s term….to make him seem cool or somefink.
Obama married Michelle Obama for political purposes. In a new book out, reader find out that Obama’s first proposal of marriage was to a non-black American in 1986 by the name of Sheila Miyoshi Jager.
Excerpt from book:
Maraniss’s 2012 biography deftly describes Obama’s conscious evolution from a multicultural, internationalist self-perception toward a distinctly African American one, and Garrow puts this transition into an explicitly political context. For black politicians in Chicago, he writes, a non-African-American spouse could be a liability. He cites the example of Richard H. Newhouse Jr., a legendary African American state senator in Illinois, who was married to a white woman and endured whispers that he “talks black but sleeps white.” And Carol Moseley Braun, who during the 1990s served Illinois as the first female African American U.S. senator and whose ex-husband was white, admitted that “an interracial marriage really restricts your political options.”
‘A close mutual friend of the couple recalls Obama explaining that “the lines are very clearly drawn. . . . If I am going out with a white woman, I have no standing here.” And friends remember an awkward gathering at a summer house, where Obama and Jager engaged in a loud, messy fight on the subject for an entire afternoon. (“That’s wrong! That’s wrong! That’s not a reason,” they heard Jager yell …Obama cared for her, Garrow writes, “yet he felt trapped between the woman he loved and the destiny he knew was his.” ‘
http://nypost.com/2017/05/03/obama-proposed-to-another-woman-before-he-met-michelle/
The woman admits she continued to see him while he was dating Michelle Obama. Yikes. He really did marry her for her skin color.
A Harvard colleague recalls Obama was a racist towards his own kind, using it as an excuse to appoint him to editor of Harvard Law because he could better control black students than a full white person.
LikeLiked by 2 people
What in the Hell is she wearing? Looks like she is ready for ‘work’. Maybe he was checking to see how many clients she had that evening. Geez Louise what an awful tacky woman. And I thought the pink one-shoulder, cut up jeans outfit was bad! 😱😱
Time for the GOP majority Congress to to TAKE ACTION to help their President…
1. Adopt a Resolution calling for the Special Council to RECUSE himself.
2. Adopt a Resolution calling on the Attorney General to TAKE CONTROL of the DOJ and investigate all the potential illegalities of the Obama Administration.
3. STAY in Washington until this and your other work is done. We don’t want to see you until then anyway.
LikeLiked by 2 people
If PDJT and his legal team thought that getting rid of Mueller was a good move, they would have already called for it. Sekulow ALWAYS AVOIDS CALLING FOR THIS WHEN BAITED TO DO SO BY HANNITY.
We do NOT know more then they do about whether or not Mueller needs to go. They are choosing NOT to pursue that.
Let’s seize on the truth and recognize that PDJT not only knows more about the situation than we do but that he also CARES AS MUCH as we do about the situation than we do.
So lets trust him and allow him to lead us on this matter.
Dangerous if true.
http://halturnershow.com/index.php/news/world-news/655-breaking-russia-fires-s-300-out-over-mediterranean
Jay Sekulow, on Hannity tonight, said that the one illegal activity we know of it Comey’s leaking and other leaking that may or may not be Comey. When Hannity asked if Jay thinks then that is what Mueller is investigating, Jay said he didn’t know but that investigating the leaking is something the DOJ could and should be doing and doesn’t need Mueller to do.
POTUS met w/ Pres.of Ukraine yesterday.There is some very interesting backstory being uncovered about Ukraine.Makes me wonder how close POTUS is getting to busting Russia-gate? http://wp.me/p7kZHT-Cz
Boerne man renounces ABC News, shows support for Trump with large billboard
http://news4sanantonio.com/news/local/boerne-man-renounces-abc-news-shows-support-for-trump-with-large-billboard
sinclairstoryline.com/resources/media/4637ff4b-6afe-4161-a591-5d7e20a9238c-large16x9_BILLBOARD.png
