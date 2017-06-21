Wednesday June 21st – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

7 Responses to Wednesday June 21st – Open Thread

  2. Sentient says:
    June 21, 2017 at 12:17 am

    Happy summer.

  3. TreeperInTraining says:
    June 21, 2017 at 12:19 am

    I posted this on the Tuesday open thread a few moments ago, but thought I would bring it here, since there’s a new thread.

    http://wjla.com/news/local/read-new-report-released-on-seth-richs-murder-investigation

    Not sure if this was posted.

    An independent study conducted on the Seth Rich murder case. Interesting stuff.

    Keep on Treepin’ .

  4. TheMachine says:
    June 21, 2017 at 12:21 am

    I am not a RedState.com fan because of the many NeverTrump posters there, but I did come across a very nice list of Trump Accomplishments!

    http://www.conservapedia.com/Donald_Trump_achievements

  5. Martin says:
    June 21, 2017 at 12:24 am

    Officially Summer!

  6. American Georgia Grace says:
    June 21, 2017 at 12:26 am

    Crosthread42 if i could bring you and mrs. crossthread42 a bouquet of love and roses I would, for now, I hope this will see you, your beautiful wife and daughter through.  Press close into Him, lean on us if you need us, know the prayers for you all are constant.  Blessings and love in His most gracious, loving and powerful Name, Amen and Amen 🇺🇸💖💕🇺🇸  

    Remember, it is okay to cry, you are a tough strong man, but release the stress and let the tears flow, there is honor in tears. You need to remain strong for your family, it is okay to cry, let that stress be released in tears, then re-group. 💖💕💖
    (anyone who needs understanding for this post, go to 6/20/17 Open Thread at approx 8:10 a.m. for Kathy’s post to us.  Please leave your love and prayers here for crossthread and Mrs crossthread and their daughter)
    Time marker 1:20 for the start

