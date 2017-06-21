Secretary Rex Tillerson and Secretary James Mattis Joint Statement on China and North Korea…

Men of consequence – Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Secretary of Defense James Mattis hold a joint statement and press availability to discuss ongoing constructive discussions with China and the current efforts to deal with an increasingly unstable North Korea.
Advertisements
It’s so wonderful to see the transparency of this administration! Remarkable to see so many open discussions being broadcast and results being related to the American people. I guess we can add a “failed transparent administration” to the list from the last president. God Bless Trump!
LOVE that panda!
LikeLiked by 9 people
Precious fat baby. I saw the two first pandas at the National Zoo in DC-so cute.
LikeLiked by 4 people
and to add it is transparent without giving away what we are going to do. As Pres Trump would lament “what kind of idiot announces… We are going to invade Mosul in 3 months”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Reassuring to see leaders of substance and accomplishment managing situations.
I am grateful we no longer have to hear the pandering platitudes from the previous administration’s amateur-hour clowns.
LikeLiked by 6 people
In some ways the best part is that Secretary Tillerson & General Mattis both enunciate a consistently logical world view and a strategy to achieve designated aims as well as a way of addressing conflicts/road blocks. In the previous administration we had no plan but lead from behind.
We have taken a huge step towards stabilizing the world and avoiding war with President Trump’s administration. I am not tired of winning yet!
LikeLiked by 4 people
And I will guarantee Trump isn’t putting his feet up on the Oval Office desk!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I get the feeling that folks have been put on notice that we won’t be walked on anymore (like the the last 8 or 16 years). A new day has dawned.
LikeLiked by 4 people
It’s refreshing to see the transparency…
If only the media could get off the Russian narrative that is pleasing to their unstable base, and actually/factually report news, everyone would see this. Of course, since they have nothing else, I don’t expect to see this any time soon.
LikeLiked by 3 people
There are some murmurs on the left that look like they want to proclaim the Trump administration “naive” on China. I have no idea what the end-game of that stuff would be.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well the left certainly has naive down to an art form. Too bad they can’t distinguish art from reality.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They have no understanding of work ethics. Same with Congress-they just play play play recesses, and vacations. Gee!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ivanka’s upcoming visit to China will add increased value to President Trump’s currency. Watch… believe it.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Her daughter is her secret weapon. She has already won over the Chinese. I believe you SD. A new day emerging. This is all very exciting to watch. I feel lucky to alive witnessing it all.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Agreed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hope that hatemongers everywhere, lose out. The Good Life could happen, God willing
This link is old … a speech from a Chinese diplomat in 2000:
http://www.china-embassy.org/eng/zt/zgwh/speeches/t36370.htm
“Americans who begin to learn the Chinese language are invariably astonished to discover that the Chinese translation of the “United States of America”, Meiguo, literally means “beautiful” (mei) “country” (guo). The etymology, however, is more complex. Initially the Chinese people had dozens of names for the large land facing them from the distant shores of the Pacific Ocean. They finally settled on Meiguo, the best choice, because not only does it sound Chinese but also it inspires good feelings in all Chinese speakers as they first come to know America.”
LikeLike
This may seem like an insignificant point, but North Korea is anything but “unstable.” It’s important to understand what we’re dealing with.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes – theirs is the calculated “instability” of a murderous stalker.
I tend to believe that their murder of the American student was basically a control necessity for their own population. Had the stealing of the poster been one of their own people, the penalty would have likely been death or working-to-death in a camp. They knew that the American had to die for internal consumption.
In order for this poor kid’s death to have meaning, we need to learn from it, respect it, and turn it into a weapon against the North Korean regime.
The Nork regime is uniquely sensitive to and threatened by any perception of weakness in punishment.
Surely something can be done with that.
LikeLiked by 1 person
President Trump offered them a seat at the adult table to talk but they continue to choose the children’s table. I have to wonder if Un is under the influence of his military or the military is under the influence of Un.
LikeLike
I am not sure the kid stole anything. They like to kidnap big Americans and torture them to show the Korean people how superior their so called race is. Part of his grip on power is the demonizing of Americans.
All tyrants need a scapegoat.
LikeLike
In any other time what our President has accomplished ALREADY in dealing with China would have won any other President the highest accolades from one end of Pennsylvania Avenue to the other, as well as from many in the media.
From the crowd today, we get begrudging acknowledgement, if that. I’m sure it must frustrate him. How could it not?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Very interesting editorial in Global Times.
Here’s the last four paragraphs:
Though having never openly admitted it, the US is clear that its alliance with South Korea has mutually reinforced the sense of insecurity with the North. Washington obviously hopes Beijing can impose the maximum pressure on Pyongyang, but there is a limit. As to what exactly China can do to help solve the problem, the US only has some rough ideas, and it is not positive about them.
The US always blames China for not doing enough when Washington is at a loss over the North Korean nuclear issue. The conflicting parties on the Korean Peninsula are North Korea and the US-South Korea alliance. China’s forces have long withdrawn from the peninsula. It is absurd to expect China to solve the longstanding contradiction between the two sides.
Sino-US exchanges on the issue must be based on reality and consider the interests of both sides. China borders North Korea, and it does have major concerns about its neighbor. The US must respect these concerns just as China needs to respect the US concerns about North Korea. Even the US and its ally South Korea have different opinions on the risks of war breaking out on the peninsula. The US is more prone to use force to resolve the issue, while South Korea must be very reluctant to take that step.
After assuming the presidency, Trump gradually absorbed the mainstream opinion of the US on China. His China policy tends to be steady. However, some people in the US do not want to see this, or they want to weaken Trump’s political position. Therefore, they try to seize every opportunity to hype the Sino-US conflicts and encourage the Trump administration to take a hard line on China. The argument that China must be responsible for Pyongyang’s nuclear and missile activity is a trap for the Sino-US relationship. We hope Trump and his team are wise enough to avoid this trap.
http://www.globaltimes.cn/content/1052849.shtml
What I see laid out here is China and South Korea are aligned on finding ways to achieve the US goals of no nukes and no ICBMs for Pyongyang. If you add the hold both those countries have on North Korean economy, the weapons of carrot and stick are there if the US will use them in this diplomatic effort. North Korea has signaled it will sit and talk. It will put a hold on testing.
Add to this mix Russia, another neighbor with serious concerns about the NK nuclear program and the missiles (one of which went wild and fell relatively close to Russian territory).
The triangulation of China-South Korea-Russia working with carrot and stick could get the job done if the US would become actively passive. Cease military exercises for a period of negotiations. And provide some other carrots through South Korea (economic) which would be incentives.
Security of NK would fall on guarantees from China and Russia, both of whom are the only others NK would trust, if they would ever trust anyone. Over a period of time, US troop reductions in the South and other signals would be traded for inspection by Russia (as they aided in the Iranian negotiations) and removal of fissionable material. That is Russia’s speciality. They do good work removing uranium and plutonium and chemical weapons (Syria).
Toss in some good will from Japan (economics through South Korea), and the burden of cost to assist the conversion of the economy of NK would be not on the US. China, South Korea and Japan could foot the bills and gain the profits eventually as NK normalizes.
Human Rights reforms and the evolution of the dictatorship could follow the path of Vietnam, Myanmar and even the early days of the first Park regime in the South. Koreans have a long history of autocratic rulers. The goal is to denuclearize the North and limit the ICBM development to strictly science for Space technology.
With China and Russia and US missile defenses all turned on against NK, the chances of him doing any damage is lessened. It would be useful to bring all superpowers together on this mission.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
This is how it’s done!
LikeLike