President Trump Iowa Speech on Agricultural Innovation…

Before the Cedar Rapids MAGA rally, President Trump visited Kirkwood Community College for a speech on agricultural innovation with governor Terry Branstad and Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue.
Grand Slam.
USA! USA! USA! MAGA
Thanks be to God.
Some people hate Trump. More people hate liberals.
Love that he always makes time for different initiatives when he does a rally. Did it all through the campaign as well.
President Trump would look like The Boss he is in the cab of a John Deere 8400R. He can drive my Deere’s any time he wants!
And unlike Oliver Douglas…he would not wear mink overalls.
Dad had a few tractors over the years but the big Case tractor lasted the longest. So did the old GMC heavy duty 3/4 ton truck – that thing took such a beating and could pull anything you hitched behind it. It never quit.. After I had grown up and moved away it sat for years at the farm until it was gone.. a silent sentinel of working times with Dad..
Texan, Thanks for sharing.
I had to smile. I have an early 90’s 3/4 Ton GMC.
300,000 on the clock. Still a daily driver.
I forgot how much I needed a Trump Fix!
That was a 10+ Rally Mr. President.
Today was such a good day….so many good things happening and so many more to come. I hoped during the campaign that he would continue these rallies…I love watching them and love how this is a great way to connect with the PEOPLE..and get out of the DC fish bowl. This President is LOVED and he truly loves this country. Lara looked beautiful and is a natural speaker…gosh that went fast– she is due in 2 months ! Rest easy America..we have GREAT leader at the helm….
We do that! 🇺🇸😍🇺🇸
She was so beautiful, bringing LIFE into the world, not destroying it.
Thanks PPK.
New screensaver.
? 9mm kurtz or .32
K=Q .40 S&W
http://circa.com/politics/accountability/the-russia-influence-controversy-that-john-mccain-doesnt-want-you-to-know-about
Please read whole thing and hope fake MSM will interview RINO.
