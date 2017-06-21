President Trump Iowa Speech on Agricultural Innovation…

Posted on June 21, 2017 by

Before the Cedar Rapids MAGA rally, President Trump visited Kirkwood Community College for a speech on agricultural innovation with governor Terry Branstad and Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue.

16 Responses to President Trump Iowa Speech on Agricultural Innovation…

  1. Papoose says:
    June 21, 2017 at 9:30 pm

    Grand Slam.

    USA! USA! USA! MAGA

    Thanks be to God.

  2. NJF says:
    June 21, 2017 at 9:32 pm

    Love that he always makes time for different initiatives when he does a rally. Did it all through the campaign as well.

  3. farmhand1927 says:
    June 21, 2017 at 9:38 pm

    President Trump would look like The Boss he is in the cab of a John Deere 8400R. He can drive my Deere’s any time he wants!

    • booger71 says:
      June 21, 2017 at 9:51 pm

      And unlike Oliver Douglas…he would not wear mink overalls.

    • Texian says:
      June 21, 2017 at 10:12 pm

      Dad had a few tractors over the years but the big Case tractor lasted the longest. So did the old GMC heavy duty 3/4 ton truck – that thing took such a beating and could pull anything you hitched behind it. It never quit.. After I had grown up and moved away it sat for years at the farm until it was gone.. a silent sentinel of working times with Dad..

  4. not2worryluv says:
    June 21, 2017 at 9:54 pm

    I forgot how much I needed a Trump Fix!
    That was a 10+ Rally Mr. President.

  5. sundance says:
    June 21, 2017 at 9:54 pm

  6. Sayit2016 says:
    June 21, 2017 at 10:08 pm

    Today was such a good day….so many good things happening and so many more to come. I hoped during the campaign that he would continue these rallies…I love watching them and love how this is a great way to connect with the PEOPLE..and get out of the DC fish bowl. This President is LOVED and he truly loves this country. Lara looked beautiful and is a natural speaker…gosh that went fast– she is due in 2 months ! Rest easy America..we have GREAT leader at the helm….

  7. waltherppk says:
    June 21, 2017 at 10:17 pm

