Sean Spicer White House Press Briefing – 1:30pm Livestream…

White House press secretary Sean Spicer delivers the press beating for June 20th. The presser is scheduled for approximately 1:30pm
WH Livestream Link – RSBN Livestream Link – Alternate Livestream Link
I want another Acosta meltdown today.
Hope that the search for a new Press Sec is going well. Not sure Ingraham (mentioned) is the right choice.
The little bastard had to get his little “He said it was Fake News” about the Muh Russia question.
Ha ha ha. Acosta is like the boy in the corner. Shamed and dismissed. So great what they did in the last WHPB. The press learned their place.
Ingraham is absolutely the wrong choice. She is too much about herself, like all other “media personalities.” We need less of them in our lives.
Agreed
GOGOGO Spiceman!!
I’m gonna miss him.
Folks the Democrats are dead! The repeal and replace will come up today at the press conference because the reality is slapping them all in the face that Barry’s final piece is about to go up in smoke. Mitch has the votes! he can’t take his wife beating him up every single night to get the legislation passed so that he can move onto Tax Reform which will lead to her utopia: $1 trillion dollar Infrastructure Plan.
I truly believe the secrecy we are seeing is because the bill is going to blow the Democrat talking points out of the water! Senator Mike Lee and Ted Cruz are both part of the 13 Senator team working on the bill. Ted has said that we need to put everything under the sun into this bill. That includes selling across state lines, grouping, medical malpractice reform, help savings accounts etc. He feels that it would be allowed under reconciliation. I am beginning to think we will see that language which will drop costs tremendously across the board.
http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/ted-cruz-shops-one-and-done-bill-to-repeal-and-replace-obamacare/article/2622490
From the article linked above:
A member of the Senate Republican healthcare working group is working to build support for an alternative to the House-passed Obamacare repeal bill, one that allows for cross-state insurance purchases, and includes medical malpractice reform, health savings accounts and the expansion of association health plans.
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, also wants to pass just one bill to get the job done, not two, as currently planned by House Republican leaders.
http://theweek.com/speedreads/707076/democratic-senators-storm-cbo-try-copy-republican-healthcare-bill
From the article linked above:
With a vote slated for next week and no draft health-care bill in sight, Democratic senators decided to take matters into their own hands. On Tuesday, Sens. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), Cory Booker (D-N.J.), and Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii) took a cab over to the Congressional Budget Office in the hopes that maybe the office would let them see the “secret” GOP-backed health-care bill, Murphy tweeted.
Great news, Flep.
Time for the albatross known as ObamaCare to be gone once and for all.
Thank you for those updates!
I’m looking forward to the “Boom” in the Libs’ brains, as I have pacifiers ready to pass out. I pray it isn’t ‘all talk and no action’ this time.
I think they won’t let the Dems see it because as soon as they did, we would start getting all sorts of leaks, real or fake news, about what was in it. They would just make it impossible for the Reps to come up with anything that would work. I think the Dems are getting pressure from their constituents that want something done, so they have to look like they want to help and are being thwarted.
Folks nothing happens by chance! There was a reason that one of the two Skype questions came from Kentucky. The topic was about coal versus tech jobs. However, the reporter asked about the relationship between the current Governor, Bevin and our President. That was done on purpose. There is GREAT admiration between the two of them. Poor Mitch is dying a slow death! Don’t dare have Bevin run against Mitch in the same year our President is up for reelection. Mitch will be primaried! I have NO DOUBT in the world it would happen!
Flep, love your optimistic outlook. I share it.
As a defense attorney, I cannot tell you how desperately we need tort reform. It will never be done by the “state” I live in. NM is a welfare state. We have the highest rate of medical malpractice suits in the country. We cannot keep doctors here because we are a threat to their existence. This is one of the most important pieces of legislation for the GOP. If they do not get it done, the only vote I will ever cast again will be for President Trump.
We don’t call it the “Land of Entrapment” for nuthin’…
Go UNM Lobos .. Go NMState Aggies… Go Las Vegas Highlands Cowboys
The camera just went live. 11,333 viewers already.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Can we just skip Russia for one day – the p-pool is obsessed with the Russia narrative!
Obviously, they have no pertinent questions about the initiatives Sean introduced and articulated.
This is boring and there is no question from fake MSM regarding Russia, Mueller, Comey, Russia, obstruction, special consul, collusion, racism, Russia.
In response to the RUMORS that he is not going to be Press Secretary, Spicer says “I’m here.”
I like Sean…but at the same time, I do wish his speech was more fluent–it would convey better self assurance. But who am I to judge? I don’t think I could do this job.
“…A great deal of unrest…” in the White House Press Pool.
GOOD! I’m glad to hear it.
John Roberts’ stand in gets his sound bite for tonight’s Special Report. Ugh…
No matter what this administration positively does the MSM hacks refuse to acknowledge it.
No other admin has ever had this happen to them
Ever heard of Ronald Reagan? It was just like this back then.
Thank you. I was not paying attention back then, three babies in three years, I had my hands full.
Yesterday was better.
An EXCELLENT answer to the sneering liberal female ‘journalist’ and her attack question re: the Health Care Bill: (paraphrased) “Senator Schumer’s comments make it clear that THEY CHOSE to not engage in this process…”
Personally, I think Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who is of course Deputy Press Secretary, would be the better choice to replace Sean. Sean might actually like his new position better. At least he would still continue to work within the administration.
What would the Fake News bunch do if young Stephen Miller walked out as the Press Secretary?
LikeLiked by 1 person
That be EPIC
I for one would like that I like Sean but Stephen Miller is fantastic notice the MSM won’t have him on anymore for sunday morning shows because he doesn’t put up with their BS
Excellent, excellent job by Spicer today. You could tell that the press was chastened by their smackdown yesterday and they were much less bold today.
Only two questions on Muh Russia. One was a throwaway “Does Trump believe Russia interfered in the election?”, which no one cares about and does not matter.
The second question was about the Comey tapes. Spicer handled it well.
In total, the press is backing off, Muh Russia is fading, and Team Trump is on message. No questions from Acosta and the press is finally put in its place.
Good work.
Thank you MAG. I love reading your comments.
Thank you, Fe. I enjoy your remarks as well!
Agree, MAG. Mu Russia hit its high water mark with the Sessions testimony. The press can no longer hide the fact that there’s no there, there.
Out of sight, out of mind.
It’s already fading. And Team Trump is ready to starve the beast, as they did yesterday.
We’re beginning to enter into a period of normalcy, it would seem. Or as normal as you can get in The Swamp.
How does that old saying go? “If you aim for the king, you best not miss.”
They missed.
Well said, again! Now it’s time for the counterattack to begin in earnest.
I am very disappointed in Try Yingst from OANN. He used to ask good questions that were not being asked…. now he is in bed with the dolts from CNN (who just praised him) and asking stupid questions like “does the President believe the Russians interfered in the election”.
I think he wants a job at CNN.
Sean does look fatter. 😉
