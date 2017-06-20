Laura Ingraham Tamps Down Speculation of Her Joining the White House Communications Team…

Laura Ingraham joined Fox and Friends this morning and tamped down speculation about her joining the White House in a communications capacity.
Not surprised.
I reckon this job is hers if she really wanted it.
I think the problem is she does not want to give up her radio gig and other things.
She would make a good addition in my opinion, but I can’t see it happening.
Well I got off the Laura train when she promoted Trump/Cruz and Cruz/Trump. She has some good qualities but also an agenda. I’ll let Trump be Trump.
Yeah, she’s out. Sounds like she would prefer a Bannon-type role.
Doubt she be chosen just don’t think she would be a good fit at all.
Unsure who but I’d like to see someone who can just pound on congress, daily calling them weak knees , no leadership and the pansy party. Someone who masters the press and has been in a position of power, proven leadership, say like a speaker of the house in prior years – giving us like the first house majority in 40 years.
Laura turns on trump, who happens to be the only captain in charge. Trump is the only fighter who can tear through the false narrative. I have a hard time seeing how that breaks through.
Sean did exactly that today!
Folks nothing happens by chance! There was a reason that one of the two Skype questions came from Kentucky. The topic was about coal versus tech jobs. However, the reporter asked about the relationship between the current Governor, Bevin and our President. That was done on purpose. There is GREAT admiration between the two of them. Poor Mitch is dying a slow death! Don’t dare have Bevin run against Mitch in the same year our President is up for reelection. Mitch will be primaried! I have NO DOUBT in the world it would happen!
I would love to see that happen and McConnell knows that lies ahead. It might not be enough to get Mitch moving, but we might see some progress on health care. It would be nice to have a man like Bevin in the Senate defending Trump and dealing with the Dems.
A triumph to anticipate! One always needs something to look forward to.
This woman is such a know it all! I would reverse the narrative to be 10% about Russia and 90% about the President’s agenda. No sh…t Sherlock! The problem is once you start asking the prostitutes to provide questions, they will dictate the direction of the conversation. Unless no questions are allowed and you walk off after speaking about the President’s agenda.
How great would it be to get someone who takes the questions and circles them right back to showcase something our President has done to MAGA since his election. Now that would take some skill, but is possible for the right person. I used to have a boss who could do that. Amazing!
Half the time Laura seems like she’s with us, and half the time she seems like a negative concern troll who’s too influenced by the Beltway bubble in which she resides.
Right!
Yeah, half-measures avail us nothing when fighting the leftist terrorists who now apparently have no problem when one of their own tries to assassinate Republicans and leaves 5 shot up bodies on a baseball field. And then the next day encourage even more violence against the right and blame those fighting for their lives.
The time for these Laura Ingram types is way over. We need millions of regular Joes and Janes getting beat up standing up for our President and interrupting assassination plays. I don’t see Laura out with the Trump supporters going up against antifa, do you?
I think Newt would be a good fit, if he could tone himself down a hair. He knows how to cut through the “noise” that Congress shows themselves to be.
Half the time Newt seems like he’s with us, and half the time he seems like a negative concern troll who’s too influenced by the Beltway bubble in which he resides.
This might be true, but I think we can trust him to stay on message if for some bizarre reason he took that job (which will never happen).
This job needs a low profile, boring and who can talk point to point. Not a personal opinion provider. Sarah is good.
She is.
I think should would be AWESOME in the position, BUT, she would have to sit down with TRUMP and for 1 hour or 2 hours, really try to connect together. Either the connection is there or not, and it is something both of them would have to be very honest about.
Trump respects candor and honesty from others, because then he can see where the person could be the best fix in his administration .
Trump would have to ask questions about how she feels Sean is doing, his pro’s and con’s, and Trump’s other spokespeople. And then ask Laura how she would handle the press , and get her suggestions, and could she stand to be in a room full of Liberals trying to tear her apart.
Also, Laura would have to put her radio show on hold, and other things, and she has a family, and moving to D.C. close to WH is stressful.
Trump can be very demanding, and he will be blunt if she screws up, can she take it, or will she fold.
She would have to be very prepared, and figure out how to master being Trump’s Go To spokes-person, to get the Reps on her side, and work to make the Dems to re-think their positions as they look towards 2018-2020 elections.
I’m not sure I would take the job if I was Laura, but she would be good at it, because she is like Trump, she doesn’t want to FAIL, and will do what it takes to win.
She shouldn’t decide until she talks to Trump for 1-2 hours and it either clicks or it doesn’t.
I still think Sarah Huckabee Sanders does a great job of getting the information out concisely while not letting the press push their hostile agenda. I think she’s been very effective.
I like Laura, just not as press secretary. And she needs to get both feet on board the Trumptrain, instead of hanging on the grabrail with one hand. She acts like someone better will come along in this lifetime, to lead this nation out of liberal hell. Trump is many prayers answered. Everyone else just reeks of nasty swamp water.
If you want to see some major beat downs get the Sherriff! For a more mundane approach Sarah does the job.
I look at the spokeswoman for the State Dept. Heather Nauert. She is very good. Someone like Heather would be nice. She handles her press briefings very well.
I think..and this is just my opinion…we need someone quick on their feet, clever, with a sense of humor and the right amount of push back. There is a woman that I know in private business, a self made multi millionaire that excels in this- she has a way to shut nonsense down, get to the heart of the matter, give a verbal elbow up nose bleed thump so quick people never see it coming, all with being so polite and professional. It is uncanny…I mean seriously.. it is an art form. She commands respect she never has to demand it. I have seen gown men try and get the better of her..it didn’t end well….THAT is the kind of person we need.
Contact the WH and POTUS with her name!
OR contact HER and suggest she apply. Isn’t that the usual way of getting a job?
I don’t know that she would have interest…..I have told her 1000 X she should run the world– her response ? Laughter.
You nailed it! Exactly the type of person.
I got a little irritated when she started telling POTUS what he needs to focus on. Kilmeade was right, you can’t control the questions you are asked. Just judging by her comments, she doesn’t seem to want the job anyways. I say give it to Sarah Huckabee Sanders. I think she’s earned it.
Sheryl Attkisson. 😀
Nuff said!
Fantastic!
And only because Ms. Attkisson is so very professional, bring Ann Coulter in once every week or so to let the press corps have it ‘with both barrels’.
After a session with Annie handing their asses to them, the stooge corp will be more than happy to treat Ms. Attkisson (or whomever it turns out to be) with the respect which is due her.
Ann Coulter divorced the President yesterday. http://insider.foxnews.com/2017/05/15/ann-coulter-worried-about-president-trump-administration-not-fulfilling-campaign-promises
Did she quit paying attention 1/20/17?
She’s serving a purpose in doing this – she is keeping people fired up and demanding more which will serve Trump. Wait and see.
I am not fan of Coulter’s at all and would never want to see her as press secretary
While I do like Sheryl a LOT, her time may have passed. How about a completely different suggestion…Has anyone listened to Jessie Watters toy with the media and deflect their hostile accusations while actively insulting them and promoting the YUGE accomplishments of POTUS DJT? And…that GIANT EAR TO EAR GRIN is combined with being fearless, quit witted, sharp, smooth and extremely likeable. I kid you not.
The snowflake meltdown would be so delicious if he got this. He’s stealth snarky. He shut Perino down yday by saying Trump follows him on Twitter but not her. rotfl
Yes. “Stealth snarky” is so precise. And that killer smile can shut down even the nastiest, loudest most “Anti-POTUS DJT” press villain anywhere.
Not sure why Sarah wouldn’t get it automatically.
She did very well the few times she filled in.
Good. I think the best Press Secs are those that are a) never themselves the story, b) bore you into oblivion, and of course c) know their stuff. Ingraham would fail 2 out of 3.
Laura has a voice/tone that I find grating.
I am not sure but I seem to be picking up on a personality flaw. IMO. She either thinks too much of herself/her own opinions and that comes through in her voice…or she thinks too little of herself and overcompensates to extreme.
In either case, I think she would be a disaster at loyally putting forward the opinions of her boss, the POTUS. I think she would prefer to speak her own opinions rather than say “I have not been briefed on that (I do not know)” about anything. I have never heard her admit to not knowing, never known her to not have an answer, right or wrong.
She is too opinionated, IMO, and finds her opinions superior to that of President Trump far too often.
From my perspective Sean and Sarah are ok, they don’t have TV presence, and seem like more “shy types”.
Laura can be very combative, and she has TV presence, and she has lots of experience in dealing with people, from her radio show, and other venues.
Also, I can see Laura learning about the “prey”, the liberal journalists in the room, and can probably come up with interesting ways that get them in line.
She has a sense of humor, and is willing to call a spade a spade.
It depends how Trump and her communicate, she might want to make the press conference setting different, and suggest something Trump is open too. Like she can do the opening, and have big screen in background, with people in the admin in conference, and turn to them for some answers. Or conference with Trump on the big screen, and TRUMP could act intimidating and put the press in their place with HUMOR! 🙂
Lot’s of ways to present the press conference in NEW way that gets the message out, LOUD and CLEAR.
Sarah would be great. Sheryl would be great. Spicer also did great.
Laura and Hannity are great commentators but have NO BUSINESS being press spokesman for ANYONE else.
Press Secretaries need to be NONAMES who know the issues, how to convey the PRESIDENT’S message and to toss BS right back as necessary.
People who aren’t happy with Spicer are, for the most part, those who will not be happy with ANY press secretary who doesn’t pitch vitrol at any press person that asks a question that is unfriendly.
Why do you have to tell them who is speaking for the President? Whoever shows up is who you get.
How about Monica Crowley?
She was offered senior foreign policy communications role but turned it down in Jan
The press are buffoons. Personally, I’d rather see one of their own up there who is actually kept in the dark regarding the real issues Trump is working on. Why not someone like Kanye West?
Using your idea, about about Tim Allen! 🙂
He got fired from his show for being too conservative on his tv show, and he is a comedian and seems thoughtful. Nobody on SNL could spoof him, and get away with it, I don’t think.
I can even see Tim Allen being a host on SNL and maybe even reversing he show’s lib direction for just ONE SHOW, it could be funny, then SNL returns to regular lib leaning show the next week.
Laura is too involved with her own personal crap, I would stop listening to the pressers if she got it, but I think DJT is well aware of her doing everything to advance her own interests, which happen to be herself. She is always 1 second from resting b/tch face too. I am a big fan of Palin, but she is wayyyy too shtick for my blood. pressers and Mama Grizzly speak don’t mix in my brain at all. Coulter is too unstable, untrustworthy now. I would be happy if they’d leave Ms. Huck in the spot.
Would love for there NOT to be any press briefings, period. Every afternoon, the spokesperson comes out and explains what the President has accomplished that day and what’s in store for the following day. That’s it! No repetitive, moronic questions from the insane media. Exactly what does listening to these idiots accomplish?
Man would I love to see Michael Malice do this. He is BRUTAL. A total savage.
After seeing Tyrus’s take on the White House Briefing… he would be GREAT
LOVE THE 2 Question.. response..
I like Tammy Bruce. I always listen to what she has to say
Great comments.
Maybe Trump can have 10/15 people come in a do a press conference on mock stage, and see which one is the most effective, and good on their feet.
So have audition night , and offer 1 million dollar salary for one year gig with free living expenses and other perks, with option to re-new. Make it like the apprentice show, and Trump doing the classic “your fired” or “you got the gig, congrats”.
Just a funny way to look at the process and have fun with it.
