June 20th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #152

Posted on June 20, 2017 by

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sean Spicer Twitter @PressSec

57 Responses to June 20th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #152

  1. citizen817 says:
    June 20, 2017 at 12:21 am

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
  2. citizen817 says:
    June 20, 2017 at 12:22 am

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
    • citizen817 says:
      June 20, 2017 at 12:23 am

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
      • WSB says:
        June 20, 2017 at 12:48 am

        I was not aware of this last one.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
        • WSB says:
          June 20, 2017 at 12:50 am

          Does anyone have some background on this? I believed the Hungarain leadership to be in alignment until I saw this:

          Press Statement
          Heather Nauert
          Department Spokesperson
          Washington, DC
          June 19, 2017

          The United States is concerned by the Hungarian parliament’s passage of legislation that unfairly burdens and targets Hungarian civil society, which is working to fight corruption and protect civil liberties. By portraying groups supported with foreign funding as acting against the interests of Hungarian society, this legislation would weaken the ability of Hungarians to organize and address concerns in a legitimate and democratic manner. If signed into law, this would be another step away from Hungary’s commitments to uphold the principles and values that are central to the EU and NATO.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
  3. citizen817 says:
    June 20, 2017 at 12:23 am

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  4. In AZ says:
    June 20, 2017 at 12:26 am

    http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-06-19/hillary-clinton-told-fbis-mueller-deliver-uranium-russians-2009-secret-plane-side-ta

    Interesting article. Hopefully someone in the Trump Administration knows of this information.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. ALEX says:
    June 20, 2017 at 12:33 am

    Jim Acosta joins the club…President Trump hasn’t completely broken CNN, but it’s coming…it’s coming…

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  6. citizen817 says:
    June 20, 2017 at 12:34 am

    Border Patrol Ordered to “Negotiate” with Illegal Immigrants in Arizona

    Excerpt:
    Veteran agents say, that although Trump promised to toughen up security along the porous and increasingly violent Mexican border, for unknown reasons his DHS secretary continues to implement Obama sanctuary policies. 
    Just a few weeks ago, Kelly stripped Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents of their independent enforcement authority by implementing a new policy that requires a supervisor’s permission to issue a detainer for illegal aliens suspected of crimes. Judicial Watch obtained the document outlining the new policy, which federal agents say is a constraint that creates a bottleneck and hampers their ability to take efficient on-site action against criminals in the country illegally.

    http://www.judicialwatch.org/blog/2017/06/border-patrol-ordered-negotiate-illegal-immigrants-arizona/

    Here is the document outlining the new policy:

    http://www.judicialwatch.org/document-archive/icedetainer/

    I understand criminal aliens must be hustled out asap…but this?

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  7. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    June 20, 2017 at 12:35 am

    Sounds like McConnell is moving the AHCA bill along in the Senate rapidly. Apparently, he wants to call for a vote by the end of next week. That is excellent news.

    Still no word on whether the votes are there or not. GOP needs 50 and has 52, with Pence as the tie-breaker.

    If I were McConnell, I would try to identify the two most ‘wobbly’ or vulnerable party members and let them slide (if they want to). This might also coincide with who is up for re-election in 2018 and who is not.

    Dems are trying stall tactics and hoping that they win the Georgia election tomorrow to use as fodder against the AHCA.

    Right now, McConnell seems very laser-focused here. That’s what we need.

    Once the initial bill gets through the Senate, it’s only a matter of time before the AHCA gets enacted. So this is really it, particularly if McConnell is serious about holding a vote next week.

    I’m not sure who the wobbly senators could be on this bill, but Murkowski and Collins seem among that group.

    Definitely urge anyone with a GOP senator(s) to call them and tell them to vote for the AHCA.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  8. Nchadwick says:
    June 20, 2017 at 12:36 am

    WARNING: The following article details ARE DISTURBING, some things you can not un-see

    This article is the most detailed I have seen about the two foster children that died/abused by the James T Hodgkinson, the shooter that targeted Republican Congressmen last week.

    The accounts are from transcripts of the hearing that was unsealed, along with the rest of Rainbolt’s juvenile file, after a request by the Belleville News-Democrat was granted by Circuit Judge Jan Fiss on Friday afternoon.

    Cathy Rainbolt was abused almost from birth to her death, including physical abuse from James “Tom” Hodgkinson, the congressional shooter killed by police on Wednesday. Cathy lived in the Hodgkinson house near Belleville, IL, as a foster child

    http://www.mcclatchydc.com/news/nation-world/national/article156757314.html

    There is something going on with Illinois Department of Childen and Family Services, they had one foster child supposedly commit sucide by setting herself on fire! After which, another one that they were abusive to and taken out of the home and placed with a neighbor — and after that — they placed 2 MORE children with them???? The article talks about the third – and according to the wife’s public statement the 4th recently returned home w/ her son!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  9. winky says:
    June 20, 2017 at 12:38 am

    Where are all the Hollywood scumbags about the death of Otto W. They only like to defend cop killers and rapists….just scumbags

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  10. winky says:
    June 20, 2017 at 12:41 am

    I am reading that Scalise may have been targeted because he was working on legislation regarding child trafficking…a threat to pizza gate.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  11. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    June 20, 2017 at 12:43 am

    As Alex noted above, Jim Acosta of CNN had a total meltdown today after the non-videotaped, non-audio-recorded White House Press Briefing. Here is a recap.

    http://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/curtis-houck/2017/06/19/acosta-loses-it-over-no-audio-no-video-wh-briefing-dont-know-what

    This is a very, very good sign. And if you read that article, you will see that Acosta is essentially admitting that a transcript-only version of the WHPB is likely to be advantageous to the White House.

    The White House is beginning to go on offense in a variety of ways, including making alterations in their communications strategy and team. It does look like Spicer is out as the daily briefer, and I don’t think any Trump supporters are really sad to see that.

    Eager to see who is going to replace Spicer, but the real solution here (in addition to hiring a good Press Sec) is to greatly reduce the frequency of the on-air/recorded WHPB. Basically, you starve the propaganda beast and you force the press to cover what the WH is getting done rather than the sabotage angles that the press wants to initiate and cover.

    This was a good first step today by the WH. And Acosta’s meltdown is proof-positive that the WH is on the right track.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  12. Sentient says:
    June 20, 2017 at 12:45 am

    I got a survey and request for donation from the House Republican Campaign Committee. They wanted to know my top issues. They listed about 10, but I had to use the “other” line to write in ‘border/illegal immigration”. I also wrote “not one penny until the Wall is under construction”.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • WSB says:
      June 20, 2017 at 12:55 am

      I regularly scribble over mine to look a bit off. Big letters saying not one dime for the RNC unless they support Trump. Not sure what the response is…

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • MAGADJT says:
        June 20, 2017 at 1:05 am

        RNC has been killing it in fundraising ever since Trump was elected. I think they had a record haul in the first quarter, and it looks to be another big time quarter ending in June. I wish there was a way to get 1 out of 60 DJT voters to start donating $5/month to a fund that would go directly to DJT for the 2020 campaign. That would total about $5 million a month accruing over three years.

        Like

        Reply
  13. MAGADJT says:
    June 20, 2017 at 12:52 am

    I have been emailing my US Senators and US Rep to tell them that I am extremely frustrated with the lack of public support coming from the GOP caucus for President Trump and his agenda. I wrote that over 60 million people voted for DJT because we want his agenda implemented. Also that I am disappointed in the fact that the GOP caucus isn’t pushing back on this farce of an investigation.

    I received a response back from David Purdue who said he supports Donald Trump and looks forward to working with him to enact his agenda on tax, immigration, and healthcare reform. Mostly platitudes, but I was surprised they had a response. Made me wonder if more folks weren’t sending the same type messages to Members of Congress. Small victory.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • jrapdx says:
      June 20, 2017 at 1:13 am

      Yes, it’s a good thing to do. I write to my Rep and Senators fairly often, though they’re all ‘crats so it’s hard to gain traction. Nonetheless, I usually do get a response from someone on the officials’ staffs, most of the time addressing the issues I’d written about. Probably my opinions aren’t all that persuasive but I figure there’s no chance of influencing outcomes if I don’t say my piece. Besides giving it my best shot certainly isn’t likely to do any harm to the causes I champion.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  14. Troublemaker10 says:
    June 20, 2017 at 1:01 am

    Election Eve Poll in Georgia’s Sixth Congressional District: Republican Handel Leads by 2
    http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/06/19/election-eve-poll-in-georgias-sixth-congressional-district-republican-handel-leads-by-2/

    And

    Bikers for Trump dip toe into local politics with Handel-Ossoff contest
    http://politics.blog.ajc.com/2017/06/11/bikers-for-trump-dips-toe-in-local-politics-with-handel-ossoff-contest/

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  15. Troublemaker10 says:
    June 20, 2017 at 1:33 am

    Solar Power Actually Made Global Warming Worse, Says New Study
    http://dailycallernewsfoundation.org/2016/12/07/solar-power-actually-made-global-warming-worse-says-new-study/

    Excerpt:

    The net impact of solar panels actually temporarily increased carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions due to how much energy is used in their construction, a new study by Utrecht University concluded.

    Researchers looked at 40 years of CO2 emissions from solar panels, including those caused by their production, then subtracted that by the amount of CO2 they prevented from being emitted. They found many older solar panels would take a decades to lead to a net emissions reduction, which can be longer than their lifespan. They also concluded that the current generations of panels will probably only just reduce net emissions over years.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  16. Troublemaker10 says:
    June 20, 2017 at 1:45 am

    Like

    Reply

