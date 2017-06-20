June 20th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #152

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
I was not aware of this last one.
Does anyone have some background on this? I believed the Hungarain leadership to be in alignment until I saw this:
Press Statement
Heather Nauert
Department Spokesperson
Washington, DC
June 19, 2017
The United States is concerned by the Hungarian parliament’s passage of legislation that unfairly burdens and targets Hungarian civil society, which is working to fight corruption and protect civil liberties. By portraying groups supported with foreign funding as acting against the interests of Hungarian society, this legislation would weaken the ability of Hungarians to organize and address concerns in a legitimate and democratic manner. If signed into law, this would be another step away from Hungary’s commitments to uphold the principles and values that are central to the EU and NATO.
Can you blame them? Seems like most internationally funded NGO’s are the enemy of any democratic state. Sorry Rex, you’re wrong on this one.
I recalled a few months ago, and I’m sure someone here will remember, too, that some, if not most, of NGOs are funded by Soros, directly and indirectly and Hungary hates him.
Also Hungary is against Muslims invasion.
Walking with the Enemy is a good movie-about Hungary surviving Nazi takeover in WW2, based on true event.
I’ve read the same thing. Soros is the target of this.
Totally wrong. NGO=Soros.
Dershowitz has been awesome. Great lawyer.
I’ve been impressed with him pointing out the truth, not following that batsheeite leftist narrative.
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-06-19/hillary-clinton-told-fbis-mueller-deliver-uranium-russians-2009-secret-plane-side-ta
Interesting article. Hopefully someone in the Trump Administration knows of this information.
Jim Acosta joins the club…President Trump hasn’t completely broken CNN, but it’s coming…it’s coming…
The previous two who bent the knee…
Hilarious. Full meltdown today, Alex. I was just about to post on that subject.
Well Jim—lets talk….perhaps if CNN was not a morally corrupt “so called News source” You might be taken seriously. You are dragging MUH RUSSIA out of the swirling toilet again. Lets do this mkay ? Just REPORT the question the “Russian” reporter asked….so you can feel like a reporter…..and stop drawing pictures of Spenser with a big head on your notepad—-he does not care.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Border Patrol Ordered to “Negotiate” with Illegal Immigrants in Arizona
Excerpt:
Veteran agents say, that although Trump promised to toughen up security along the porous and increasingly violent Mexican border, for unknown reasons his DHS secretary continues to implement Obama sanctuary policies.
Just a few weeks ago, Kelly stripped Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents of their independent enforcement authority by implementing a new policy that requires a supervisor’s permission to issue a detainer for illegal aliens suspected of crimes. Judicial Watch obtained the document outlining the new policy, which federal agents say is a constraint that creates a bottleneck and hampers their ability to take efficient on-site action against criminals in the country illegally.
http://www.judicialwatch.org/blog/2017/06/border-patrol-ordered-negotiate-illegal-immigrants-arizona/
Here is the document outlining the new policy:
http://www.judicialwatch.org/document-archive/icedetainer/
I understand criminal aliens must be hustled out asap…but this?
NOT ACCEPTABLE!!!
Judicial watch doesn’t get to set policy. Look’s like the Border Patrol is handling their business just fine. Judicial watch approval not needed. CBP Serves Search Warrant At No Mas Muertes Camp Near Arivaca | Arizona Daily Independent
https://arizonadailyindependent.com/2017/06/17/cbp-serves-search-warrant-at-no-mas-muertes-camp-near-arivaca/
Sounds like McConnell is moving the AHCA bill along in the Senate rapidly. Apparently, he wants to call for a vote by the end of next week. That is excellent news.
Still no word on whether the votes are there or not. GOP needs 50 and has 52, with Pence as the tie-breaker.
If I were McConnell, I would try to identify the two most ‘wobbly’ or vulnerable party members and let them slide (if they want to). This might also coincide with who is up for re-election in 2018 and who is not.
Dems are trying stall tactics and hoping that they win the Georgia election tomorrow to use as fodder against the AHCA.
Right now, McConnell seems very laser-focused here. That’s what we need.
Once the initial bill gets through the Senate, it’s only a matter of time before the AHCA gets enacted. So this is really it, particularly if McConnell is serious about holding a vote next week.
I’m not sure who the wobbly senators could be on this bill, but Murkowski and Collins seem among that group.
Definitely urge anyone with a GOP senator(s) to call them and tell them to vote for the AHCA.
Discipline, no sliding and identify a few DEMs to lean on. Time for the Turtle to get in touch with his inner alligator snapper self.
We’re counting on you Joe Manchin. Do you really want to tell your WV voters that you bucked Trump on this?
Murkowski and Collins .These two cows are always in the wrong pasture….just saying….
WARNING: The following article details ARE DISTURBING, some things you can not un-see
This article is the most detailed I have seen about the two foster children that died/abused by the James T Hodgkinson, the shooter that targeted Republican Congressmen last week.
The accounts are from transcripts of the hearing that was unsealed, along with the rest of Rainbolt’s juvenile file, after a request by the Belleville News-Democrat was granted by Circuit Judge Jan Fiss on Friday afternoon.
Cathy Rainbolt was abused almost from birth to her death, including physical abuse from James “Tom” Hodgkinson, the congressional shooter killed by police on Wednesday. Cathy lived in the Hodgkinson house near Belleville, IL, as a foster child
http://www.mcclatchydc.com/news/nation-world/national/article156757314.html
There is something going on with Illinois Department of Childen and Family Services, they had one foster child supposedly commit sucide by setting herself on fire! After which, another one that they were abusive to and taken out of the home and placed with a neighbor — and after that — they placed 2 MORE children with them???? The article talks about the third – and according to the wife’s public statement the 4th recently returned home w/ her son!
I am too heartsick with today’s news … I do not want to see another ugly thing today….I will take your word on this….These children are with God now and away form this evil world….no one will ever hurt them again.
Amen God bless and rest their souls.
Where are all the Hollywood scumbags about the death of Otto W. They only like to defend cop killers and rapists….just scumbags
I am reading that Scalise may have been targeted because he was working on legislation regarding child trafficking…a threat to pizza gate.
I am still trying to make sense of the pizzagate thing…is it true that Pence’s good friend is on the list ?
LikeLike
I’d estimate that any amount up to 90% of the rich and powerful in the Swamp are involved. that’s why it’s been treated the way it has been
Why did INFOWARS back down from it ??
LikeLike
What is his name?
LikeLike
Wheatie I do not know….I have been confused by this whole thing and a friend suggested I watch this video, where this is alleged….
LikeLike
As Alex noted above, Jim Acosta of CNN had a total meltdown today after the non-videotaped, non-audio-recorded White House Press Briefing. Here is a recap.
http://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/curtis-houck/2017/06/19/acosta-loses-it-over-no-audio-no-video-wh-briefing-dont-know-what
This is a very, very good sign. And if you read that article, you will see that Acosta is essentially admitting that a transcript-only version of the WHPB is likely to be advantageous to the White House.
The White House is beginning to go on offense in a variety of ways, including making alterations in their communications strategy and team. It does look like Spicer is out as the daily briefer, and I don’t think any Trump supporters are really sad to see that.
Eager to see who is going to replace Spicer, but the real solution here (in addition to hiring a good Press Sec) is to greatly reduce the frequency of the on-air/recorded WHPB. Basically, you starve the propaganda beast and you force the press to cover what the WH is getting done rather than the sabotage angles that the press wants to initiate and cover.
This was a good first step today by the WH. And Acosta’s meltdown is proof-positive that the WH is on the right track.
“It does look like Spicer is out as the daily briefer, and I don’t think any Trump supporters are really sad to see that.”
Wait a minute– what did I miss with Spencer?
LikeLike
Spicer has been promoted…to Head of White House Communications.
So as boss, I guess he will be picking who does the daily briefings.
LikeLike
Thanks Wheatie !!! The news happens so fast hard to keep up some days…..
LikeLike
They are pests.
LikeLike
I got a survey and request for donation from the House Republican Campaign Committee. They wanted to know my top issues. They listed about 10, but I had to use the “other” line to write in ‘border/illegal immigration”. I also wrote “not one penny until the Wall is under construction”.
I regularly scribble over mine to look a bit off. Big letters saying not one dime for the RNC unless they support Trump. Not sure what the response is…
RNC has been killing it in fundraising ever since Trump was elected. I think they had a record haul in the first quarter, and it looks to be another big time quarter ending in June. I wish there was a way to get 1 out of 60 DJT voters to start donating $5/month to a fund that would go directly to DJT for the 2020 campaign. That would total about $5 million a month accruing over three years.
LikeLike
I have been emailing my US Senators and US Rep to tell them that I am extremely frustrated with the lack of public support coming from the GOP caucus for President Trump and his agenda. I wrote that over 60 million people voted for DJT because we want his agenda implemented. Also that I am disappointed in the fact that the GOP caucus isn’t pushing back on this farce of an investigation.
I received a response back from David Purdue who said he supports Donald Trump and looks forward to working with him to enact his agenda on tax, immigration, and healthcare reform. Mostly platitudes, but I was surprised they had a response. Made me wonder if more folks weren’t sending the same type messages to Members of Congress. Small victory.
Good!
LikeLike
Yes, it’s a good thing to do. I write to my Rep and Senators fairly often, though they’re all ‘crats so it’s hard to gain traction. Nonetheless, I usually do get a response from someone on the officials’ staffs, most of the time addressing the issues I’d written about. Probably my opinions aren’t all that persuasive but I figure there’s no chance of influencing outcomes if I don’t say my piece. Besides giving it my best shot certainly isn’t likely to do any harm to the causes I champion.
Election Eve Poll in Georgia’s Sixth Congressional District: Republican Handel Leads by 2
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/06/19/election-eve-poll-in-georgias-sixth-congressional-district-republican-handel-leads-by-2/
And
Bikers for Trump dip toe into local politics with Handel-Ossoff contest
http://politics.blog.ajc.com/2017/06/11/bikers-for-trump-dips-toe-in-local-politics-with-handel-ossoff-contest/
The factors that could determine Georgia’s special election
http://www.myajc.com/news/state–regional-govt–politics/the-factors-that-could-determine-georgia-special-election/MPrrLAG17HaWh0yJM5fm4I/amp.html
LikeLike
Solar Power Actually Made Global Warming Worse, Says New Study
http://dailycallernewsfoundation.org/2016/12/07/solar-power-actually-made-global-warming-worse-says-new-study/
Excerpt:
The net impact of solar panels actually temporarily increased carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions due to how much energy is used in their construction, a new study by Utrecht University concluded.
Researchers looked at 40 years of CO2 emissions from solar panels, including those caused by their production, then subtracted that by the amount of CO2 they prevented from being emitted. They found many older solar panels would take a decades to lead to a net emissions reduction, which can be longer than their lifespan. They also concluded that the current generations of panels will probably only just reduce net emissions over years.
Just like the eco-crucifixi that massacre birds: http://www.windturbinesyndrome.com/2013/why-i-call-wind-turbines-bat-chomping-bird-slicing-eco-crucifixes-united-kingdom/
LikeLike