Belgium Police Neutralize Man Wearing “Bomb Vest” At Brussels Central Station…

Initial reports are sketchy, however it appears a suicide bomber has been neutralized by security forces in Brussels. There is at least one report the bomber’s suicide vest had some sort of malfunction. An additional backpack carrying explosives is also thought to be present.

BRUSSELS — Belgian media report that explosion-like noises have been heard at a Brussels train station. A main square has been evacuated. Belgian police report that an incident occurred at Brussels Central Station prompting an evacuation, the Reuters news agency reports.

Media in Belgium say police “neutralized” a person wearing an explosive belt, according to Reuters. Officials said that the station is under control. The Associated Press is reporting that broadcaster RTL quoted Fires Services spokesman Pierre Meys confirming that some kind of an explosion had happened in the city’s Central station on Tuesday. Meys could not say what had caused the blast, but that firefighters were at the scene. Grand Place, a major tourist site, was evacuated along with the station about 656 feet away, AP reports. (link)

https://twitter.com/FoxBusiness/status/877252585270505472

Brussels police say 'control' station incident, reports of explosive belt https://t.co/XbmcqHlbij — Reuters World (@ReutersWorld) June 20, 2017

BREAKING | Military has just arrived to central station in #Brussels where the explosion happened pic.twitter.com/ICx4PNo0rX — Vocal Europe (@thevocaleurope) June 20, 2017

URGENT |#Brussels – People crying coming out of the station & running to Grote Markt. Police has weapons drawn to evacuate. pic.twitter.com/ag1RLLnpG2 — Vocal Europe (@thevocaleurope) June 20, 2017

Advertisements