Belgium Police Neutralize Man Wearing “Bomb Vest” At Brussels Central Station…

June 20, 2017

Initial reports are sketchy, however it appears a suicide bomber has been neutralized by security forces in Brussels. There is at least one report the bomber’s suicide vest had some sort of malfunction.  An additional backpack carrying explosives is also thought to be present.

BRUSSELS — Belgian media report that explosion-like noises have been heard at a Brussels train station. A main square has been evacuated.

Belgian police report that an incident occurred at Brussels Central Station prompting an evacuation, the Reuters news agency reports.

Media in Belgium say police “neutralized” a person wearing an explosive belt, according to Reuters. Officials said that the station is under control.

The Associated Press is reporting that broadcaster RTL quoted Fires Services spokesman Pierre Meys confirming that some kind of an explosion had happened in the city’s Central station on Tuesday. Meys could not say what had caused the blast, but that firefighters were at the scene.

Grand Place, a major tourist site, was evacuated along with the station about 656 feet away, AP reports.  (link)

https://twitter.com/FoxBusiness/status/877252585270505472

60 Responses to Belgium Police Neutralize Man Wearing “Bomb Vest” At Brussels Central Station…

  1. sundance says:
    June 20, 2017 at 4:06 pm

  2. Stringy theory says:
    June 20, 2017 at 4:07 pm

    And so it goes.

  3. rf121 says:
    June 20, 2017 at 4:11 pm

    Love the last photo. Evacuate the station then hang around in large groups. What could go wrong?

  4. The Boss says:
    June 20, 2017 at 4:12 pm

    Has Sadiq Kahn issued any cheerful messages for the citizens and visitors of THIS big city?

  5. Donna in Oregon says:
    June 20, 2017 at 4:15 pm

    Ramadan ends on Saturday, June 24, 2017. The “Holy” Terror days……

  6. stillers213 says:
    June 20, 2017 at 4:16 pm

    It is beyond sad that this is becoming so commonplace in Europe yet with each event the people seem to become more complacent about it. I can’t wrap my mind around any sound reason why the citizens in Europe are not more active about their government’s failure to provide security for it’s citizens, both by their lack of outrage and misguided votes. All of the open border rhetoric that is destroying western civilization has a money trail. Find it then destroy it. This would have been us under Hillary in a few years so we must ensure that rational sovereignty-minded people continue to run our country.

    • stillers213 says:
      June 20, 2017 at 4:23 pm

      PS. I suppose I could say the same things about our country only to a lesser degree.
      The Democrat-Media-Social Media-University collusion and indoctrination must be eliminated if this country is to have any future to avoid the elitist socialist agenda.

    • Howie says:
      June 20, 2017 at 4:23 pm

      Well worth the price of social justice. They will pay any price, bear any burden, for Social Justice.

      • The Devilbat says:
        June 20, 2017 at 4:34 pm

        Howie, they call it “Social Justice” but they are really pushing, “Social Injustice.” The muslim plaque has been well planned. It was put in place as a way to divide us and kill off our culture. Think Rothschild’s and you will be on the right path to the truth.

    • Running Fast says:
      June 20, 2017 at 4:24 pm

      Just visited Nebraska University in Lincoln. They are currently doing orientation and tours for incoming freshman. Judging by the mannerisms, fashion and overall persona depicted by the males coming out of High School we have a real problem coming down the pipeline. The feminization of this generation is unreal.

      Euro men are ahead of that curve.

      • stillers213 says:
        June 20, 2017 at 4:28 pm

        I completely agree. I blame the skinny jeans. They must cut off blood circulation to the stones. No blood flow – no activity.

        Liked by 3 people

        • dutzie60 says:
          June 20, 2017 at 5:05 pm

          Starts in pre-kindergarten all the way up. The ones that act like boys are punished for doing what comes naturally to them – playing hard and competitively. Others are tattle tales. I see it on the school play ground. I turn a blind eye as much as I can and just keep the “hurt” to a minimum. 😁😎
          I’ve never seen such low testosterone in boys of all ages in my life. I’m beginning to wonder if it’s true about the hormones in the water supply.

        • booger71 says:
          June 20, 2017 at 5:14 pm

          Skinny jeans and lack of dodge ball

  7. Bull Durham says:
    June 20, 2017 at 4:18 pm

    Neutralize is such a comforting word.
    Not quite as good as liquidate.
    But comforting.

  8. georgiafl says:
    June 20, 2017 at 4:20 pm

    Public Enemy #1

    Liked by 2 people

  9. Howie says:
    June 20, 2017 at 4:22 pm

    Looks like his bomb backfired.

    Liked by 1 person

  10. Xroads says:
    June 20, 2017 at 4:23 pm

    In that top photo, is that a device going off? If so, what are the photographic odds, unless a controlled detonation.

    • sundance says:
      June 20, 2017 at 4:34 pm

      Apparently he had two devices. That top picture is the suitcase detonating. Then he ran downstairs and the police “neutralized” him.

      Liked by 3 people

    • Sam says:
      June 20, 2017 at 4:57 pm

      I was going to ask just that. What is that bright flaming thing the guy with the mobile device is looking at? A small explosion would do it. Talk about luck for the photographer though.

      Like

  11. fedback says:
    June 20, 2017 at 4:23 pm

    Paris yesterday, Brussels today

    Like

  12. Wink says:
    June 20, 2017 at 4:28 pm

    The tourist industry in Europe is probably in a death spiral. Americans might want to stay home and enjoy our natural wonders in state and national parks

    Liked by 4 people

  13. Charles says:
    June 20, 2017 at 4:29 pm

    Suspect in Brussels train station blast shouted “Allahu Akbar,”

    Belgian police shouted back “Bullets Akbar”

    Liked by 5 people

  14. The Devilbat says:
    June 20, 2017 at 4:30 pm

    No big deal. It was simply a routine terrorist attack courtesy of the wonderful world of Islam.

    Liked by 2 people

  15. fleporeblog says:
    June 20, 2017 at 4:31 pm

    They got lucky today! Seems that the only one that died was one of Allah’s soldiers. Poor bastard will now face an eternity with male goats since he wasn’t able to kill any infidels. Europe is dead! These occurrences are happening daily now.

    Liked by 1 person

  16. sundance says:
    June 20, 2017 at 4:35 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    • fleporeblog says:
      June 20, 2017 at 4:45 pm

      Someone posted the following from London:

      Some peoples comments are way overblown. In the UK alone we have 3000+ road deaths. In the US there are 15000 murders every year. The terrorists will not stop me doing anything anywhere anytime. Silly comments from some US citizens here.

      The U.K. and the rest of Europe are GONE folks!

      • conservativeinny says:
        June 20, 2017 at 5:08 pm

        Sounds like the answer from my relatives in Germany – well there are places yo don’t go to in the states. It is true but I dn’t like it and I don’t make excuses for it. However, I know the NYPD goes places I will not go.

        Like

  17. MIKE says:
    June 20, 2017 at 4:36 pm

    Hope he was “neutralized” with a Belgian made FN FAL, the best item ever to come out of Belgium. If so he won’t need 72 raisins or virgins, maybe just some duct tape.

    Liked by 2 people

  18. sundance says:
    June 20, 2017 at 4:37 pm

  19. CountryclassVulgarian says:
    June 20, 2017 at 4:37 pm

    The “ramadan bomb-a-thon” continues. But never fear the sultan of London is watching your back.

    Liked by 3 people

  20. PDQ says:
    June 20, 2017 at 4:39 pm

    just a small, wee explosion like thingy…

    Like

  21. alliwantissometruth says:
    June 20, 2017 at 5:06 pm

    Two white leftists chatting…

    How was your sightseeing trip to Belgium?

    Oh it was great. The multiculturalism is just grand over there. Brought home a lot of photo’s & souvenirs which show how wonderful diversity really is

    Oh yeah, what did you get?

    Well, here’s a photo of my stay in the hospital, & here’s one of me at Central Station

    Where? I don’t see you

    Well, if you look to the right, you’ll see my foot by the wall, after the explosion

    What about souvenirs?

    Oh yeah, well, I’m having my leg, the one that was blown off, stuffed & sent back. It might look good on the mantel. I’m thinking about having “Diversity Is Our Strength” tattooed on it in big letters

    Man, you always have the best experiences. I’m jealous

  22. Larry Bucar says:
    June 20, 2017 at 5:13 pm

    Guess police threw alka seltzer tabs at him to neutralize his acidic behavior

    Like

    June 20, 2017 at 5:13 pm

    The Daily Mail article wrote “panicked people” under photos, but in a couple of those were some smiling women. In the videos no one was running or pushing, just strolling along.

    It appears as if the new big thing is to pretend nonchalence in terror attacks.

    But maybe the two women were smiling because the terrorist was annihilated so quickly.

    Like

  24. mazziflol says:
    June 20, 2017 at 5:17 pm

    The religion of piece/s failed to convert the citizens in #Brussels this time. #GoodShoot #TangoDown

    Like

    Reply

