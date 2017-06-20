Belgium Police Neutralize Man Wearing “Bomb Vest” At Brussels Central Station…

Initial reports are sketchy, however it appears a suicide bomber has been neutralized by security forces in Brussels. There is at least one report the bomber’s suicide vest had some sort of malfunction. An additional backpack carrying explosives is also thought to be present.
BRUSSELS — Belgian media report that explosion-like noises have been heard at a Brussels train station. A main square has been evacuated.
Belgian police report that an incident occurred at Brussels Central Station prompting an evacuation, the Reuters news agency reports.
Media in Belgium say police “neutralized” a person wearing an explosive belt, according to Reuters. Officials said that the station is under control.
The Associated Press is reporting that broadcaster RTL quoted Fires Services spokesman Pierre Meys confirming that some kind of an explosion had happened in the city’s Central station on Tuesday. Meys could not say what had caused the blast, but that firefighters were at the scene.
Grand Place, a major tourist site, was evacuated along with the station about 656 feet away, AP reports. (link)
https://twitter.com/FoxBusiness/status/877252585270505472
LikeLiked by 2 people
Belgian Police still unsure of his motive.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And so it goes.
LikeLiked by 1 person
+1 for Vonnegut
LikeLike
Love the last photo. Evacuate the station then hang around in large groups. What could go wrong?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Europeans are what happens when human genes are spliced with sheeps.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Has Sadiq Kahn issued any cheerful messages for the citizens and visitors of THIS big city?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ramadan ends on Saturday, June 24, 2017. The “Holy” Terror days……
LikeLike
Islamists have averaged 5-6 deadly terror attacks since 9/11/01.
http://www.thereligionofpeace.com/attacks/attacks.aspx?Yr=Last30
LikeLiked by 3 people
5 to 6 deadly terrorist attacks *Per Day* since 9/11/01!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Unbelievable that brainwashed Europe isn’t rioting over the Muslim infiltration pogrom already……I wish OUR Leftists were so docile.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It is beyond sad that this is becoming so commonplace in Europe yet with each event the people seem to become more complacent about it. I can’t wrap my mind around any sound reason why the citizens in Europe are not more active about their government’s failure to provide security for it’s citizens, both by their lack of outrage and misguided votes. All of the open border rhetoric that is destroying western civilization has a money trail. Find it then destroy it. This would have been us under Hillary in a few years so we must ensure that rational sovereignty-minded people continue to run our country.
LikeLiked by 4 people
PS. I suppose I could say the same things about our country only to a lesser degree.
The Democrat-Media-Social Media-University collusion and indoctrination must be eliminated if this country is to have any future to avoid the elitist socialist agenda.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well worth the price of social justice. They will pay any price, bear any burden, for Social Justice.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Howie, they call it “Social Justice” but they are really pushing, “Social Injustice.” The muslim plaque has been well planned. It was put in place as a way to divide us and kill off our culture. Think Rothschild’s and you will be on the right path to the truth.
LikeLike
100%. A diabolically genius plan.
LikeLike
Just visited Nebraska University in Lincoln. They are currently doing orientation and tours for incoming freshman. Judging by the mannerisms, fashion and overall persona depicted by the males coming out of High School we have a real problem coming down the pipeline. The feminization of this generation is unreal.
Euro men are ahead of that curve.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I completely agree. I blame the skinny jeans. They must cut off blood circulation to the stones. No blood flow – no activity.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Starts in pre-kindergarten all the way up. The ones that act like boys are punished for doing what comes naturally to them – playing hard and competitively. Others are tattle tales. I see it on the school play ground. I turn a blind eye as much as I can and just keep the “hurt” to a minimum. 😁😎
I’ve never seen such low testosterone in boys of all ages in my life. I’m beginning to wonder if it’s true about the hormones in the water supply.
LikeLike
Skinny jeans and lack of dodge ball
LikeLike
Neutralize is such a comforting word.
Not quite as good as liquidate.
But comforting.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I’m kind of partial to annihilate or decimate. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think that the correct term (and my favorite) is, “Terminate with Extreme Prejudice.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
What’s wrong with vaporize?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Obliterate.
LikeLike
Well, one would expect the belgians to use a “comforting” word, being the center of the EU universe and all.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Neutralize? His pH balance must have been off.
Just shoot him in the bloody head!!! Shoot and kill them all. Kick them out of your country BEFORE they harm innocents. And the ones that won’t leave you shoot in the bloody head!
Neutralize my acid.
LikeLike
Public Enemy #1
LikeLiked by 2 people
Link to list:
http://www.thereligionofpeace.com/attacks/attacks.aspx?Yr=Last30
LikeLike
Looks like his bomb backfired.
LikeLiked by 1 person
In that top photo, is that a device going off? If so, what are the photographic odds, unless a controlled detonation.
LikeLike
Apparently he had two devices. That top picture is the suitcase detonating. Then he ran downstairs and the police “neutralized” him.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I was going to ask just that. What is that bright flaming thing the guy with the mobile device is looking at? A small explosion would do it. Talk about luck for the photographer though.
LikeLike
Paris yesterday, Brussels today
LikeLike
Both of them evidently flunked terrorist school…
LikeLike
God is answering prayers.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The tourist industry in Europe is probably in a death spiral. Americans might want to stay home and enjoy our natural wonders in state and national parks
LikeLiked by 4 people
Agreed. We have plenty to see and do here.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Believe it or not, I still come across idiots that can’t wait to go on vacation to Paris, England, Spain, anywhere in Europe. They all say the same thing — we could get bombed here, so you might as well enjoy life. Sigh…
LikeLike
Some Americans just love to go to Europe so they can be belittled by hotel and restaurant staff.
LikeLike
Paris and London have both experienced sharp declines in tourism.
LikeLike
Suspect in Brussels train station blast shouted “Allahu Akbar,”
Belgian police shouted back “Bullets Akbar”
LikeLiked by 5 people
No big deal. It was simply a routine terrorist attack courtesy of the wonderful world of Islam.
LikeLiked by 2 people
They got lucky today! Seems that the only one that died was one of Allah’s soldiers. Poor bastard will now face an eternity with male goats since he wasn’t able to kill any infidels. Europe is dead! These occurrences are happening daily now.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And let’s not forget the 72 Virginians awaiting him paradise.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Those poor, poor Virginians… let’s hope they only take the Dimmocrap ones with them when they go to paradise… We want to keep the patriot American ones!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Someone posted the following from London:
Some peoples comments are way overblown. In the UK alone we have 3000+ road deaths. In the US there are 15000 murders every year. The terrorists will not stop me doing anything anywhere anytime. Silly comments from some US citizens here.
The U.K. and the rest of Europe are GONE folks!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sounds like the answer from my relatives in Germany – well there are places yo don’t go to in the states. It is true but I dn’t like it and I don’t make excuses for it. However, I know the NYPD goes places I will not go.
LikeLike
THIS incident was in Belgium’s main tourist square and nearest transit station. Puh-leez.
LikeLike
Hope he was “neutralized” with a Belgian made FN FAL, the best item ever to come out of Belgium. If so he won’t need 72 raisins or virgins, maybe just some duct tape.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
The “ramadan bomb-a-thon” continues. But never fear the sultan of London is watching your back.
LikeLiked by 3 people
just a small, wee explosion like thingy…
LikeLike
…with a tinny aroma and a hint of mayhem.
Perhaps we should neutralize this inconvenient bauble.
LikeLike
Two white leftists chatting…
How was your sightseeing trip to Belgium?
Oh it was great. The multiculturalism is just grand over there. Brought home a lot of photo’s & souvenirs which show how wonderful diversity really is
Oh yeah, what did you get?
Well, here’s a photo of my stay in the hospital, & here’s one of me at Central Station
Where? I don’t see you
Well, if you look to the right, you’ll see my foot by the wall, after the explosion
What about souvenirs?
Oh yeah, well, I’m having my leg, the one that was blown off, stuffed & sent back. It might look good on the mantel. I’m thinking about having “Diversity Is Our Strength” tattooed on it in big letters
Man, you always have the best experiences. I’m jealous
LikeLike
“It will make a great lamp.”
LikeLike
Guess police threw alka seltzer tabs at him to neutralize his acidic behavior
LikeLike
The Daily Mail article wrote “panicked people” under photos, but in a couple of those were some smiling women. In the videos no one was running or pushing, just strolling along.
It appears as if the new big thing is to pretend nonchalence in terror attacks.
But maybe the two women were smiling because the terrorist was annihilated so quickly.
LikeLike
The religion of piece/s failed to convert the citizens in #Brussels this time. #GoodShoot #TangoDown
LikeLike