Senior Adviser Jared Kushner Remarks at American Technology Council…

Jared Kushner, President Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser to the office of the president, delivered remarks at an event for the American Technology Council.
Mr. Kushner generally keeps the lowest of low profiles so his appearance and public speaking immediately stunned the MSM and created atomic level ‘splodey heads. The media was caught off-guard.
Mr Kushner was speaking about the ongoing Trump administration efforts to put operational efficiencies into government functions, reducing the overall size, scope, and cumbersome bureaucracy inherent in the out-dated systems.
Amid the audience members and participatory business leaders were various corporatist ideologues who are aligned in common cause against President Trump, including Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and Apple CEO Tim Cook.
I believe that is the first time I’ve heard him speak
I was just gonna post the same thing, NY. He just seems so…shy and quiet. Dare I say, nerdy? But, I don’t think he is any of those things.
He speaks very clearly and is easy to understand and follow. I was very impressed.
Blow ’em away, Jared!
No splodey head, I just don’t like this child having influence over President Trump. I couldn’t care less what he has to say .
IF this ‘child’ has influence over the President as you imply, then you better care what he has to say…..think on it.
He’s one of the guys who helped Trump win the Blue States, and redoing our very outdated systems within our agencies. He’s a bright young man.
Thank goodness that, as a child, you have no influence.
If you did, you’d be a hypocrite.
Think on it.
You need to get over it quickly because what he and his wife have done on certain projects has been breathtaking. Ivanka has pushed the idea of apprenticeships. The EO our President signed recently will take our country to a different stratosphere!
Do you think the 180 CEOs that are pledging to work with Ivanka and our administration would have happened without her pushing this great initiative that will save students millions in college debt and get them to be able to support their families and live a damn good life.
or Jared and his behind the scene’s work on the final deal with Saudi Arabia that will eventually equate to thousands of jobs and a profit of $400+ billion dollars.
http://www.cnn.com/2017/05/19/politics/jared-kushner-saudi-arms-deal-lockheed-martin/index.html
From the article linked above:
The deal was finalized in part thanks to the direct involvement of Jared Kushner, the President’s son-in-law and senior adviser. He shocked a high-level Saudi delegation earlier this month when he personally called Lockheed Martin CEO Marillyn Hewson and asked if she would cut the price of a sophisticated missile detection system, according to a source with knowledge of the call.
The Paris Agreement was killed by our President. he can love his kids and their spouses and still do what is best for our country!
Your curmudgeonly statement has been filed in the appropriate circular container.
President Trump has spent a lifetime assembling talented staffs and working groups to tackle his incredibly complex projects–with breathtaking results. It’s HIS judgment I’ll be trusting, not yours.
I STAND WITH TRUMP!
Impressive young man. Long overdue for gubermint to go high tech; increase effficiency, reduce costs, and increase governments responsiveness to its citizens.
MAGA.
I like Jared a lot. He’s an old soul.
Absotutalutely, BMG! Long overdue – imho
No “splodey” head for me either. I’m cautiously neutral. I want to be hopeful and optimistic about him. Seeing him in the public limelight is nice…certainly better than hiding in the shadows. Time will tell for Mr. Kushner.
Maybe you haven’t been paying attention!
Well now. Looks like Jared isn’t in hiding. Great speech, covers the huge expense to maintain the older systems. I should know. I convert DOS db into Windows 7 based dbs for the fire departments on military installations. Yes there’s still quite a few left. 3.5 floppy drives are so last year/snark.
Windows 7 is great. Beware Windows 10-it’s the worst.
I love W10. Everything you’ve ever done is just a search away. What could possibly go wrong?
Oh, and was nice to see Mr. Kushner bring it.
Not.
There’s a lot of Trump supporters who despise Jared, I’m not one of them. Why? Because Trump trusts him, and I trust Trump. Plus, if it came down to choosing him or Bannon ( I like Bannon too), Trump hinted he would pick Jared.
He’s smart and in this speech, wants to make innovation changes of outdated systems. Clearly, he, like Trump, is out to #MAGA.
Checks and balances. I’d never dump Bannon for Kushner. We need both.
Our government, with all it spends, still uses floppy disks. Let that sink in
8 inch ones, no less
OTOH, no one has written viruses for those systems and those 6502/8080 and 4K RAM chips are almost immune to an EMP! 😉
EMPs have been blown way out of proportion. I have a friend who retired from Motorola and knows a lot about the subject.
I don’t even remember those.
I wondered when we would get to hear the young man!
Did BO (or anyone from his administration) ever utter 4 minutes worth of statements like Kushner just gave?
Is this a trick question, Tonawanda? /s
Umm, (scratching head), (still stratching head), NO. Opportunity for Barry was the chance to steal something, cover it up with riots or whatever, then issue a few platitudes to soothe his victims.
Hearing that “Core Promises” are being faithfully fulfilled, that will actually benefit all American Citizens……….WINNING
This man has faced enormously serious personal and business challenges in his life over the past decade due to his farher’s errors . He had to step up to the plate to save their family business. He is very conservative religious and broke up with Ivanka due to her not being Jewish , reason for her conversion. He wanted all his family to follow the same religion . He seems to respect and admire our President and was absolutely instrumental in developing the internet platform during the election that helped us win the WH. Our President really likes him and trusts him so I will defer to his judgement. MAGA
He did a great job on the speech. Talked commonsense, which, is a hallmark of the Trump administration.
Talk about ‘splodey head!!! Mine nearly did when Jared mentioned fed govt is still checking for Y2K compliance!!! WTH??? That was 18 years ago. My DDH had to help his customers do that – it was insane. Any equipment that had a clock was supposed to do that. But those clocks were daily – i.e. 24 hours, then turn over.
DDH said, smothering his laughter, “The machine doesn’t know or care what year it is!” Many of his clients just didn’t get it. Some of the guys on the shop floor suspected chicanery of some kind, but trusted DDH to help them out and keep them out of trouble with the front office, which he did.
For Treepers under age 30 – the calendar change from Dec. 31, 1999 to Jan. 1, 2000 was the big day. People seriously feared planes falling out of the sky, all computers blowing up, power stations turning off so no electricity, and worse.
My own sister, the liberal, called me and said, “Sis, are we going to be okay?” I knew how much she admired DDH’s brains and engineering expertise, so I was able to reassure her, “DH (he was alive then) says everything is going to be fine. Nothing to worry about.” And yes, she has a college degree!
https://lockerroom.johnlocke.org/2017/06/15/trumps-deregulation-puts-an-end-to-federal-y2k-prep/
Mazeroski just hit it out of the park on his first at-bat. Simply stunning!
All that Swamp-work down the drain…
Very happy he is working for our benefit! He seems like one of the best people we could have for this task of finally updating our governments systems and processes. Someone who actually cares about this is so refreshing and so good for US!!!! I feel like he is going to save us as a country so much money and time and I love that!!! I agree that if President Trump trusts Jared then I trust him too. Glad I got to hear him speak thank you for posting!
I think Jared said they were going to foster a new set of start-ups under the focus of govtech. I assume this means they will be engaging entrepreneurs to work on these new systems. Kinda took the wind out of the sails of Cook and Bezos, I’d reckon. No more billion dollar deals with the tech billionaires who want to rule the world. On the other hand, there for sure won’t be any subsidizing incompetent, unworkable Solyndras by this administration. They’ll be two criteria – can your system improve the lives of ordinary citizens and how much money can you save the taxpayers. Great, prove it. Companies will never be given graft for doing a poor job like Michelle Obama’s friend’s Canadian company which was paid $634 million based on an original $93 million contract to produce the failed Obamacare website. Yeah, that’s not gonna happen anymore.
Movie Brazil – Ministry of Information scene
Another example of how awful the past administrations ( plural) have been, so glad to see these much needed upgrades and cuts in waste that the Trump administration are giving us.
