Senior Adviser Jared Kushner Remarks at American Technology Council…

Jared Kushner, President Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser to the office of the president, delivered remarks at an event for the American Technology Council.

Mr. Kushner generally keeps the lowest of low profiles so his appearance and public speaking immediately stunned the MSM and created atomic level ‘splodey heads. The media was caught off-guard.

Mr Kushner was speaking about the ongoing Trump administration efforts to put operational efficiencies into government functions, reducing the overall size, scope, and cumbersome bureaucracy inherent in the out-dated systems.

Amid the audience members and participatory business leaders were various corporatist ideologues who are aligned in common cause against President Trump, including Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and Apple CEO Tim Cook.

