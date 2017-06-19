June 19th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #151

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
Video of suspect maybe Sunni vs Shia or a Westener?
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/06/photos-video-suspect-london-mosque-attack/
We will find out soon enough. All the series of attacks on that road over the past year I mentioned on the other thread were with one exception, however motivated, Muslim on Muslim attacks. The area also has a large Algerian population and a drug problem.
Someone posted this comment under the article; “A minute into the video, the handcuffed suspect gives a cute little wave to all the yammering yahoos.”
I had to watch to see, and the wave is as clear as day.
So proud of our President! Every day is a MAGA day 🙂
Amen!
Donna you said it all! MAGA!
…And Amen, too.
MAGA
http://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/friend-comey-experienced-%E2%80%98grotesque-impropriety%E2%80%99-from-trump/ar-BBCQHi0?li=BBmkt5R&ocid=spartandhp
Stumbled on this when I opened my brower. President Trump, indeed if he even said it, certainly had the proper branding — Nut Job. And Corny’s friend is equally histronic. Nut jobs, Lunatics. Shooting their mouths off and it is going to boomerang back on them.
P.S., last time I looked that CNN poll was still over 70% pro-Trump. 🙂
I warn you not to go over to the Grauniad today. They published an opinion piece by an American full bore feminist nazi bot, California educated loony tune whose vitriolic words are an exemplar of what the left has to offer.
They also headlined this little laughable twister of truth: “Trump lawyer Jay Sekulow contradicts president on obstruction investigation”.
Faux / Chris Wallace were trying to push that argument also in order to hype the rerun of Wallace’s interview with Sekulow. But I heard that interview and that was not the case. Wallace was just blasting him with questions and Sekulow amplified, not contradicted. These people, including Wallace, are absolutely ridiculous.
It was the worst I have ever seen with Snarky Wallace.
I would bet that “snarky” Wallace has a lot more snark in him. Probably a renewable resource.
😀
Perhaps Wallace dislikes Sekulow because he’s so totally unapologetic about his political and religious conservatism. As some may not know, Sekulow is a devout Christian Jew.
Interesting article in the link at Fake News Buzzfeed…Wittes is a Comey buddy and here is how he describes his staff at Lawfare. Look at the spy ring and all the folks with classified clearances in his employ…He’s lying about not publicizing classified material and this interview is CYA
For reasons that kind of consistent with your view in the world—you don’t publish classified information on your site?
WITTES: There are very specific reasons that we don’t publish classified information on the site, and let me be clear about what they are.
Number one is that a bunch of our contributors, including our managing editor, have security clearances. And a bunch of people associated with the site have active security clearances or would someday want to reactivate them and we would want them to go back into government. And we don’t want to put people in a position where contributing to Lawfare is inconsistent with the roles that they need to play in government.
The second reason is that we have this group of student contributors who are part of the heart and soul of the site. And most of them get involved with the site because they want to go into government and do national security policy and law work, and we can’t ever put them in the position in which we would jeopardize their ability to get a security clearance in the first instance because of work they did with us.
Do you have any sort of philosophical objections to leaks, to publishing classified information, or are these just these sort of practical ones?
WITTES: I have a deep philosophical objection to blowing classified programs without an extremely good reason. That’s not to say a philosophical objection to ever publishing anything that’s classified, because some material is improperly classified, some material may be properly classified but, but the public interest in the information may outweigh that in the minds of a reasonable newspaper. So I’m not saying that the amount of classified information that you should publish as a newspaper is zero, by any means.
https://www.buzzfeed.com/newsfeedpodcast/benjamin-wittes-interview-with-buzzfeed?utm_term=.kaZKKMZ0q#.vaoggdYzl
That’s the link. Probably last time I do that(Buzzfeed), but Wittes the Comey buddy is a snake
Boy, talk about scrambled lies.
That last reply was an extremely long winded talking out of all sides of his mouth reply basically stating he does NOT have a problem with it. He comes off pretty arrogant. You arent the one to decide what the rules/regs/laws are.
I would LOVE for President Trump to skate clean from all this. The liberal splodeyhead factor would be YUUUGE. I am a firm believer that if DJT gets even half his agenda enacted by 2020, he will easily be elected to a second term. I think his hysteria is causing more and more people to rally to his support every day.
Skate clean from what?
Nailed it Joe K,
*His hysteria* ???? What do you mean by this phrase?? The only hysteria I see is all on the lame stream media and the left. None of it is coming from PDJT.
“…his hysteria” ?
I hope that was a typo and you meant to say “this hysteria”…because Our President has not been ‘hysterical’, about anything.
Net Neutrality To Congressional Baseball Shooting: Ajit Pai Advises America On The Future [VIDEO]
http://dailycaller.com/2017/06/18/net-neutrality-to-congressional-baseball-shooting-ajit-pai-advises-america-on-the-future-video/?utm_source=site-share
Excerpt:
Had Trump not won last November, Pai told The Daily Caller News Foundation in this exclusive interview, “there was a lot coming” for heavy-handed regulation through the FCC.
At the end of the day, he says, the FCC was really “the leading spear of over-regulation over the past several years with the federal government extending that into ever more fields.”
“They were using the FCC for implementing policies that couldn’t get through Congress,” including possible content regulation.
Had Trump not won in November we would have been in a world of hurt on many fronts, without hope. Putting up with the bozo elites bashing President Trump every day is nothing compared to what our country would have descended to had he not won.
I agree-whew that was close. i still lie awake in bed thinking about the “what ifs” and then had to thank the Lord for bringing DJT to WeThePeople.
Alexsandra spot on and a needed reminder to all those who wail, like Cassandras on the battlements, that voting for either party is useless. President Trump was elected precisely because the people voted.
Mr. and Ms. Congresspersons, I’m just “‘mazed” PDJT is capable of so much when so many are opposed ! FWIW, there’s no longer a single individual in Congress I would waste pee upon if they were afire ! Mr. and Ms. Congressperson, I can understand “loyal opposition” , but I cannot abide your blatant obstructionism, your blatantly expressed contempt for our electoral processes, nor accept your unwillingness to condemn/curtail the vicious invective your media sycophants spew hourly! I’m thinking we can find 535 honest Americans to replace you !!
I will start sending this to every rep and Senator I can….thank you!
Sign it from WeThePeople, can you?
Will do.
me too
I love this, thank you. Let’s spread it to all 535 of the crooks.
Obamacare death spiral in high gear….
It’s Failing: Obamacare Enrollment Plummets. Again.
https://m.townhall.com/tipsheet/guybenson/2017/06/16/its-failing-obamacare-rolls-thin-out-n2340250?utm_source=TopBreakingNewsCarousel&utm_medium=story&utm_campaign=BreakingNewsCarousel
And,
It would be good if we put our minds together as to how stop the Marxist-Democrats overturn the election. An easy one I see is donating directly to the Trump Pence re-election 2020 campaign, which I already do. Another might be giving to Judicial Watch. I missed the opportunity to donate to the Republican woman in Georgia; hope she wins anyway on Tuesday. A good thing would be to fund primary challenges to GOP establishment legislators that have not defended Trump at the floor of the House or Senate or not voted for Obamacare repeal. I already have enough American flags at home and do not want my new car keyed. Perhaps others have better thoughts on how we little people can take the fight to the D.C. Swamp. We are the Trump base and we must keep him in power. We are winning but the Marxists are so angry that we must fear for the life of our duly elected President.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The election happened 7 months ago. DJT will be our President for the next 7-1/2 years. The swampian scum can kiss my grits.
http://thehill.com/blogs/floor-action/senate/338355-senate-dems-to-hold-late-night-protest-monday-over-obamacare-repeal
excerpt:
Senate Democrats are planning to hold a late-night talkathon Monday to protest the GOP’s effort to repeal and replace ObamaCare.
Democrats are expected to speak from the Senate floor until at least midnight protesting the GOP plan — which is still being hashed out — amid Senate Republicans’ refusal to hold a public hearing, according to a Senate aide.
The late-night speeches, which are being organized by Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.), comes as Democrats are under growing pressure to grind the Senate to a halt as the fight over ObamaCare’s fate enters a key two-week stretch.
Indivisible, a progressive advocacy group, is urging its members to ask Democratic senators to “resist through procedure” by blocking routine committee hearings or filibustering on the Senate floor.
“Your Senator can slow the Senate down to a crawl and focus attention to TrumpCare by withholding his or her consent on legislative business,” according to the group’s June action plan for stopping the GOP healthcare bill.
Center for American Progress’s Topher Spiro made a similar suggestion earlier this month, saying blue-state constituents could “ask Dem Senators to boycott all non-essential (non-Russia) hearings until there’s a public hearing on Trumpcare.”
I was going to say that this little stunt is a pathetic self-pity party because the Dems just can not and will not accept their failure and a failed plan.
Now I just see them as wastrels and hooligans who like to dance in the dark.
WaPo is just angling for a Nobel Prize in Literature, fiction category.
😀
And comes with bigger sentances. YAY.
Orban: We Were The First To Prove That Migration Can Be Stopped
Orban: No One Can Force Hungary To Change It’s Migration Policy
These are just invaders.
