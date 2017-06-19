Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross Discusses ‘Invest in USA’ Strategy…

Commerce Secretary Wilbur “Wilburine” Ross discusses the ongoing Trump economic growth strategy and the economic policy initiatives surrounding trade, tax reform, and more recently, investment in U.S.

Wilburine delivers a timeline of mid-July China trade meeting and also a mid-July outline to congress, put together by Ross and U.S. Trade Rep Robert Lighthizer, explaining the NAFTA trade renegotiation objectives which will begin mid-August.

.

Secretary Wilburine also politely explains how the current valuation of the Mexican Peso and Canadian dollar appears to be weakened vs. the U.S. dollar as an outcome of markets predicting the NAFTA agreement will be far more beneficial to the U.S. [sly smile]

Love how Wilburine explains @12:30: no distractions, we’re MAGA regardless of anyone paying attention.

