Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross Discusses ‘Invest in USA’ Strategy…

Commerce Secretary Wilbur “Wilburine” Ross discusses the ongoing Trump economic growth strategy and the economic policy initiatives surrounding trade, tax reform, and more recently, investment in U.S.
Wilburine delivers a timeline of mid-July China trade meeting and also a mid-July outline to congress, put together by Ross and U.S. Trade Rep Robert Lighthizer, explaining the NAFTA trade renegotiation objectives which will begin mid-August.
.
Secretary Wilburine also politely explains how the current valuation of the Mexican Peso and Canadian dollar appears to be weakened vs. the U.S. dollar as an outcome of markets predicting the NAFTA agreement will be far more beneficial to the U.S. [sly smile]
Love how Wilburine explains @12:30: no distractions, we’re MAGA regardless of anyone paying attention.
Let’s get to work!
Let America Be America! Then America will make itself great again.
that’s it I am a Wilber fanboy
I met Wilbur back in the 70’s & was so impressed with him that I followed his career. He’s a bigly impressive little dude. I’m with you tbyt, big fan of the Wilburine.
I thought we hoping for a weaker dollar. To increase domestic manufacturing. That being said, Mr. Ross is my favorite cabinet member.
Way to go, Secretary Ross – Hero # 3 – 🙂
The Wilburine is absolutely right about companies wanting to invest in America again! Here is some recent news.
http://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/autos/general-motors/2017/06/16/gm-supplier-park/102926016/
From the article linked above:
General Motors Co. plans to open a new supplier park in Arlington, Texas, a move expected create 850 new jobs in the U.S., some of which will replace positions in foreign GM facilities.
Also
http://newsfactor.com/story.xhtml?story_id=103005YT89CJ
A Taiwanese company that assembles Apple’s iPhones and other electronics is considering building a plant in Wisconsin that could employ thousands of people and give Gov. Scott Walker a huge political boost as he prepares to run for re-election.
A person with direct knowledge of the negotiations who was not authorized to speak publicly confirmed to The Associated Press on Wednesday that the state is in talks with Foxconn. At least one other upper Midwest state, Michigan, is also pursuing the plant.
President Donald Trump alluded to negotiations with an unspecified company during a visit to Milwaukee on Tuesday, saying Walker might get “a very happy surprise very soon.” Trump said “we were negotiating with a major, major incredible manufacturer of phones and computers and televisions.”
$7 billion in a U.S. factory to produce display panels that would create as many as 50,000 jobs. The company was purchased last year of Japan’s Sharp Corp.
how refreshing …. An adult. A grown-up. A Homo sapiens (who REALLY thinks) .. The media hardly know how to react. Bravo!! MAGA!!!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Refreshing to hear an intelligent interview.
I LOVE Secretary Ross. He is so calm, so solid, no matter what people throw at him. Probably my favorite cabinet member right now.
Love the moving story about the violinist. How sad that the press didn’t bother to show that. This is the kind of stuff Americans want to see: pride in country, how much America is beloved by the oppressed around the world, etc.
Pathetic that this never made it to any news program I saw.
GREAT interview!
1) Amazing how superb the questions were, challenging but respectful and pertinent.
2) Ross comprehensively answers questions without wasting a word.
3) The sense of purpose, determination and aggressive intellect shine through the calm demeanor.
I am a devout Wilburine.
It is really fantastic that we have President Trump and his cabinet who don’t need the jobs, prestige or money. They are there only to MAGA; they are there to make America prosperous and bring back the American Dream for all Americans. A dream that the D-Rats, Rinos with their media propaganda arm have destroyed over the last 30 years.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Amen, Guy!
Secretary Ross is scary smart–he possesses absolute command of the issues and can nimbly discuss the finer points of arcane rules and regulations with ease, and without blasted double-speak.
Thank God for Secretary Wilbur Ross, and thank God for the man who appointed him to such an important role in our government, President Donald J. Trump. (“We have all these killers…but we never use them!”)
In Arizona, we love to drink Coca-Cola in glass bottles imported from Mexico.
Maybe Coke could figure out a way to actually do this in USA again. Nah, never mind. That’s asking too much.
You sparked a memory…I grew up a stone’s throw from a Coca-Cola bottling plant. In the summertime they’d have the doors open while they worked. We’d ride our bikes past the place and hear the clinking of the bottles as they processed through the plant, and smelled the aroma of the syrup in the air.
that old bald dude is all kinds of awesome!!
I think the last thing the left wants is/are Americans working again. Too much independence out there and cant have that. Destroys the narrative. If those 6 million jobs could get back online, you could probably count another 2-3 million service type jobs like stores, restaurants, etc. I have always thought that the US is of course quite stable compared to other places in the world. I think getting the economics right, companies would really want to come back.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Very interesting how allowing to dump steel here, results in many extra tons of steel being dumped elsewhere.
That story about the violinist child was so amazing. America is Magnificent. God Blessed American, over and over.
I love these old scary smart guys – they have decades of experience, they have seen the bs come and go and they give polite smacks to the cubs if they get out of line. Thank You President Trump for putting together such a stellar cabinet.
OOOOOOoooooooooooooo Thank you Sundance!!!
My Wilburine fix. Man I love watching him in action. ❤ Wilburine!
