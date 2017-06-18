Sunday Talks: Jay Sekulow -vs- Chris Wallace…

Jay Sekulow appears on Fox News with the insufferable guardian of the swamp Chris Wallace discussing the possible investigation of President Trump over the firing of FBI Directory James Comey.
In an effort to retain his role as defender of all things swampian and corrupt, Wallace immediately begins his ridiculously manipulative Baghdad Bob routine.
Is it just me….
or did anyone else want to reach through the screen and punch Wallace in the face?
Yeah….I know. Not a nice thing to say especially on a Sunday. Sorry Lord
I sometimes have a dream of taking one of my revolvers and shooting the screen when Wallace is on. Self-defense.
Ahahahaha. At least it’s JUST the screen, Joan.
Push comes to shove, I am too cheap to do it – and I like the TV. Thank God for the mute and/or off buttons.
I don’t own a television and have no intention of getting one.
I like HGTV – and really like Masterpeace Theatre. Wouldn’t get those without the TV – and MSM watching is extremely limited.
Ohhhh I completely forgot about Masterpiece Theatre! Is that on PBS still or is a separate channel all to its own?
On PBS. I really loathe PBS and only watch when Masterpeace is on. Last night was the Dr. Blake series which I like. Tonight is My Mother & Other Strangers (WWII) and then Grantchester. England falling apart but they still do great TV shows.
You just explained the very reason I used to enjoy PBS and why I hated it as well. Thank you!
Actually the only reason I watched the above video (purposely did not watch on the TV today) was because I wanted to listen to Sekulow. The only thing Wallace managed to do was make Sekulow look extraordinarily good. Sekulow is brilliant and Wallace is so dumb.
CNN et al are very lucky that most Conservatives are sensible and restrained individuals.
Oh, Mark, I escalated beyond wanting to punch him in the face, to serious throttling. I made it halfway through the “interview”, had to shut it down and b r e a t h e.
Idiot Wallace acted like Sekulow was talking in nonsensical circles, but Wallace himself was the one blatantly talking in circles. He was the worst I’ve ever seen or heard him, imo. Combative, intentionally deceptive, profoundly arrogant and rude. Fake News, political operative tactics and just the poorest possible journalism at its absolute worst. How does this hack ever look anyone in the eye? He’s an embarrassment and a disgrace as a human being and as a “journalist”.
But then… I could tell you how I really feel…
LOL! I have to admit, that is probably the MOST aggressive I’ve ever seen Wallace but then again, I don’t watch him all that often except for the posted videos here. It’s pretty obvious to me, the Deep State is feeling some pressure and they are really pushing things hard now.
Yep. They’d better be feeling the pressure cuz it’s on. (Terrible grammar and structure, but that’s my story, and I’m stickin’ to it.).
Like you, I don’t watch Wallace – ever – except for videos posted here. I may have to stop these as well; there’s only so much stupidity, evil and utter nonsense a person can bear.
You know that scene in “Planes, Trains and Automibiles” where Steve Martin’s character and John Candy’s character discover they’ve been spooning in the hotel bed they had to share? They shudder and try to shake it off, clear their throats. Well, that’s me right now. Need a shower after that farce of an “interview”.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LOL! Just don’t clean your face with someone else’s underwear 🙂
Ok, now I have to post the link. Will post up thread.
…or downthread, hehe.
Keeyuuul!
Crudeness cringe alert…
The amazing thing was that the liberals were gloating in the you-tube comments that Wallace really made Sekulow look foolish. I left a couple comments but its like an alternate universe. What part of I never had that conversation and if I had, I couldn’t discuss it did they miss? Asking 10 times in a bullying sarcastic tone is winning?
I got the impression Wallace had sandbagged Sekulow by inviting him to discuss the legal perspective and then treating him as though he was appearing as the President’s spokesperson. Sekulow managed to get that out at one point when Wallace tried to imply that he should be making a statement as President Trump’s other attorney did after Comey’s appearance before Congress.
LikeLiked by 2 people
He’s trying to get Sekulow to actually speak for Trump because then they both would be in trouble and that is what Wallace and company are wanting to happen.
I wouldn’t bother commenting on youtube because many people there are fanatical to the point that truth and reality don’t exist. What counts is only what is in their mind, not what was actually said or done.
That and the Murdoch sons have taken the leashes off of the libs at Fox so we are seeing their actual nature; it isn’t a pretty sight. Sheppie slipped off the leash even earlier and showed himself to be an arrogant rabid lib. That wouldn’t be so bad if he were an opinion guy, but he is supposed to be giving the straight news.
Mike
That’s an oxymoron
Do you think they are influencing Judge Nap? He really seems to be going the opposite direction over the last three to four weeks. He’s like become #AlmostNeverTrumper
Absolutely. Prior to his suspension I agreed with him 95 percent of the time. Now I disagree 100 percent of the time. I suspect a condition of his coming back after suspension was to become an anti-trump commentator,
Mike
That SUCKS!
Let’s not forget that Wallace is one of the anchors that Murdock appointed to bring Trump down before the election. Looks like it’s still game on but Wallace isn’t smart enough to win any arguments.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Very true. I remember reading about that before Trump won the Presidency.
If I punch him in the face, I hope my fist comes out the back of his head!
Would that be an example of passive aggression? LOL!
The epitome there of!
I almost would say: please go ahead, do the honors. Insufferable indeed.
O/T but I just clicked on your art work.
Gorgeous.
Do you ever use birds as subjects?
yes. I’ve done pheasant, crow, sparrow, blue jay, hawk, owl, and doves. Did you see my eagle drawing? It’s a dark photograph from a cheap camera and it looks better in person.
Once again, I tried to view a video clip with that INSUFFERABLE weasel, Wallace. Didn’t make it. Again.
I’ll let others with the stomach to watch this and read their comments.
You are doing yourself a favor! Read my comments below.
Amen, BlindSquirrel. I just can’t do it any more. I’m not sure if I was offered a million dollars if I could sit through it. Chris Wallace is so annoyingly elitist, superior, rude,hateful. I don’t know how you all do it. But thank you for your service to the cause and I’ll read your comments with interest.
The one guy looks like a Chris Wallace impersonator!
Baghdag Bob?
Baghdad Bob has more credibility than Wallace.
Fox news is a joke. The more they push this Russia nonsense, the goofier they look.
Chris Wallace – on Father’s Day – has his father rolling in his grave. Mike Wallace was never this unhinged. Way to be a bitch Chris!
That about covers it but he’s an equal-opportunity water carrier as he’s a registered dim.
I can’t watch either, but my money is on Jay Sekulow.
He literally whipped his ass with Chrissy’s face! Read my comments below.
So…it’s that bad! I’ll just go quietly down the line to the next one.
BUT there was the good part as well, which was Wallace had to struggle, which he did. I loved seeing that, but will NEVER fall for ever watching him again. Not every opponent can do as well as Jay did here! YUK Wallace.
Wallace proves himself to be absolutely indistinguishable from Tapper, Maddow, and the rest. He couldn’t have made it any more clear.
Wallace is still trying to prove that he is better than his father.
I have a serious crush on Sekulow.
Think you are in a large group.
I wanna see Sekulow go after Hillary like the pit bull that he is.
I always think of Sekulow as a gorgeous, sleek leopard.
I’m thrilled that he’s finally on the Trump legal team. He’s one of the most excellent legal minds in the country.
I’d pay to see that!
He’s a great communicator, straight, direct, forceful and intelligent. I can see the appeal!
Mike
Hey, Howie – I was right – want to apologize for your comment that I might be crazy?
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 8 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sekulow was very annoyed. He visibly restrained himself.
Embarrassing. To some extent I don’t see any good from this. No matter who the President puts on these shows the premise is always going to be the President is wrong in some way.
It’s ridiculous. It’s good to have people defending him, but I find it pointless in the end. Let them talk in their own bubble and just go on with MAGA…Defend what is actually fact and not the endless innuendo and cheap shots on these garbage shows is pointless IMO.
Either way I’m happy Sekulow is on our team. I don’t watch this show or any of the rest and won’t be in the future..
ALEX I had the same feeling but the data tells me that our folks are winning!
Take this twitter poll that just concluded with 44,954 votes. A liberal with a following of 10,598 snowflakes started the poll. His profile read’s “I’m genderless – does that trigger you? • Otherwise a humanist, designer, writer and technologist.” Dublin City, Ireland
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wow Chris Wallace is truly sh..tting his pants! Their little conspiracy is being flushed right down the toilet. Their disgust of our President is becoming more and more visible. Thank God that our President has the means to put together a killer team of attorneys. Jay Sekulow whipped his ass with Chris Wallace today. He never backed down and went right at him with the truth.
They are so angry with Rod Rosenstein for putting out that statement about Fake News and not using it to make any kind of interpretation from it. It is clear as day that they want to unequivocally state that the President of the US is under investigation. Jay Sekulow laughed at him and continually made Chrissy look like a fool by saying I am a lawyer not a mind reader.
Chalk up another win for the good guys! They truly have nothing left! Even the morons that support them will see it is a lost cause!
What I’d like to see is an edited version of this clip: Where we get to see the entire segment but only *hear* what Sekulow says; in the meantime, I won’t be watching this clip nor any other in which CW features as an interviewer — I’m boycotting him/his words altogether.
If you don’t watch you don’t get to see how terrific Sekulow is. People like Wallace need to be slapped down and Sekulow is good at that.
Sorry, Joan.
But my blood pressure can’t take the abusive CW.
And I kind of think that hearing JS’s retorts gives me enough of the flavor of the exchange to make do.
There’s just too much acridness going around these days; I’m trying to restrict my intake, for the sake of my own well-being.
Chrissy and Crapper obviously coordinated their talking points, along with Dickerson. All 3 predictably honed in on the President’s Friday tweet in response to the WaPo unsourced article that he’s under investigation.
If Jay Sekulow, Stephen Miller, and Mick Mulvaney were Trump’s only spokesmen on TV, I’d be happy. FIGHTERS who speak rapidly and don’t mince words!
Looks like Chris Wallace attended the Kamala Harris School of Interrogation. Stalin would be proud.
Sekulow made a couple of inadvertent slight misstatements, and Wallace – being the disingenuous bastard he is – knowingly twisted those into an admission of a supposed investigation. Wallace is very clever and Sekulow needs to remain calmer to do judo with Wallace. The Uniparty will never stop trying to dislodge Trump. Never. Logic and law don’t matter one iota. They’ll use any innuendo from any source. The only thing that save Trump is if the Republicans in congress comprehend that should they vote to impeach (House) or, God forbid, remove (Senate), that they will all lose office. To aid their comprehension, Pres Trump needs to make clear that he will never, ever, under any circumstance resign. If people like Ben Sassehole want Trump removed, they’ll have to drag him from office. And we Trump supporters will never forgive and never forget. If the GOP accedes to Trump’s impeachment, it’s the death of the Republican Party. Period.
It will never ever happen! Our Lion is a cash cow for these bastards. Money talks and BS walks.
http://www.newsmax.com/Politics/rnc-fundraising-may-year/2017/06/16/id/796597/
From the article linked above:
The Republican National Committee (RNC) announced on Friday its total fundraising efforts for 2017 were $61.9 million, raising $10.8 million in May alone, The Hill reported.
“Our fundraising success wouldn’t be possible without the support of our network of loyal grassroots donors across the country and bold leadership from President [Donald] Trump and Congressional Republicans,” RNC Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel wrote in a statement.
RNC Finance Chairman Steve Wynn echoed McDaniel’s sentiments, stating, “Breaking yet another fundraising record would not be possible without the unwavering commitment from Republican supporters, who know the president and Republican leadership are dedicated to improving and strengthening our country.”
Amen and amen.
I do not agree. Wallace was lying and trying to twist Sekulow’s words and Sekulow didn’t let him do that. Sekulow did not make a misstatement – he was referring to the WaPo fake news.
Dammhfugoj, I need a whiteboard to follow this conversation. And Bleachbit.
Think like a debate. Answer in 30 seconds and time to go for full attack and bring Hillary, Lynch and Obama’s scandal. I want to see Trump ‘s tweets about fake MSM sign to Chris W. I hope there are more calls for Hillary emails, foundation, IRS, unmasking investigation.
CW would fit in with the CNN crowd very nicely.
Wallace almost had a point re: Sekulow saying Trump is “under investigation” when talking about the tweet under discussion. However Sekulow quickly clarified the tweet was in response to the WaPo story, Sekulow was talking about “constitutional theory”. At that point Wallace became exceptionally obnoxious refusing to acknowledge what Sekulow clearly meant.
Like many leftists, Wallace is determined to distort what Trump and his people are saying, can’t let the truth loose on the world.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
Wallace sounds like he has a clothespin on his nose and something lodged in his butt.
Chris who?
LOL
Sekulow crushed Wallace and that was good to see.
There is one issue, though, raised in this interview. And that is the tape Wallace played of Trump with Lester Holt. That information is going to be used against Trump, his saying he was going to fire Comey even before the Rosenstein/Sessions memos in support of firing Comey.
My recollection is that Trump said this to Holt to cover for Rosenstein, so that Rosenstein would not be caught up in the entire “interfered with the investigation” witch hunt. Because I believe previously Trump said he relied on Rosenstein’s memo in reflecting on whether or not to fire Comey.
But, this tape will be used to say “Trump had his mind made up to fire Comey” already. So if you are the Trump legal team, you should know that this is coming.
Great job by Sekulow. Wallace is a chump, and Sekulow easily ran laps around him.
I see nothing wrong with what Trump said to Holt. Trump listens to many people. So he thought he should fire Comey? So he wanted to see what others had to say? What is wrong with that? Sounds like a good leader to me. Trump would not fire Comey just because Rosenstein & Sessions told him to. That is not what a leader does. That is a follower.
What Trump said to Holt is not a big deal, I agree. It’s just a minor point that the coupists will try to use. Just pointing that out.
Good ole Chris Malice.. Good to see him being verbally pummeled trying to push the deep state narrative…
Chris Wallace …
Like father like son
Hysterical. Send it to Chris!
Did Wallace have a recent stroke? His face looks droopy and his speech somewhat off from his normal tones. Wallaces inner marxist is unleashed now with Fox News going full commie with the other alphabet networks. Wow how things change. Stay on your toes people!
It’s like Wallace didn’t even remember the question he asked…he just heard “under investigation” and went orgiastically apeshyte. This is what the Left does…you can’t say a single word because they’ll take it and apply it to a completely different situation to nail you with completely wildass accusations. Totalitarian Goebbelists!
Just ignore Wallace; he is bona fide fraud. Can you Imagine how vicious he will become, if Trump dismisses Mueller, McCabe and Rosenstein?
