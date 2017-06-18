June 18th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #150

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
Judge Jeanine was right on.
Citizen817, Wow Judge Jeanine said it all.
This needs to go viral. Incredible statement!
Good for her! Wish everyone could see that.
Finally!!
Thank you, Judge!
Sundance, I have a completely different read on Rosenstein and Mueller. They will force Trump’s hand. He is going to have to fire them both. I thought Rosenstein was a white hat. I believe I was wrong. I thought Sessions was going to be an effective attorney general. I believe I was wrong. Why is Trump on defense? Why is Session’s DOJ not on offense? Starting to look like white hats are in a lot shorter supply than we thought. Correct me if I’m wrong, but isn’t this the ultimate form of lawfare? No punching back is not winning. Sessions would be the man on the hot seat, were I Trump. The DOJ is failing him miserably. Fire him. Appoint an acting director with one directive. Drain the swamp. Take your time vetting a new appointee. Fire Rosenstein. He betrayed Trump. Fire Mueller. He never should have been appointed. Trying to keep up appearances of nuetrality isn’t working. Trump needs to start making them feel him for a chsnge. Fire every Obama appointee he can legally fire. This is madness. If you are going to go down, go down swinging.
I watched her show and after her intro she spoke with a House Rep. who was at the ball field and left with two others and spoke with the shooter…she asked him about things changing and it was the same typical BS answer so “nothing” will change–INCREDIBLE.
Judge Jeanine’s a Treeper!
President Trump is not going to have the support of congress, most of whom are controlled by the donor class. They’re going to continue sitting on their hands in hopes that the Trump presidency implodes under incessant barrages of fake news and bogus “investigations”. Despite everything, however, president Trump’s popularity is now at 50% which means that he has not lost support of the insurgency.
Obviously, Trump cannot depend on congress for support—they want him out as badly as the Democrats do. Since he is now opposed by both congressional democrats and republicans, I think it’s time for Trump to start a campaign to discredit them. He can return to the campaign trail, campaigning against elected republicans who refuse to support him. If he does this he’ll have the support of the insurgency and the bought-and-paid-for congressional republicans will be confronted with the undeniable fact that Trump and the insurgency is standing between them and getting re-elected.
The one thing that will cause the sell-out republicans to have a come-to-Jesus moment about supporting Trump will the the cold, hard reality that, if they don’t support Trump now, they are going to be voted out of office later. GO TRUMP!!
It seems it’s getting clearer every passing day that the Deep State has set up Rosenstein-Mueller as their most potent weapon against POTUS. It’s AG Sessions’s moment and his duty, not POTUS’s, to stand up and demolish it.
This was epic. Well worth viewing. And sharing.
I am very confident about Karen Handel winning the 6th Congressional Election in GA on Tuesday. Here are my reasons:
Take this twitter poll that just concluded with 44,954 votes. A liberal with a following of 10,598 snowflakes started the poll. His profile read’s “I’m genderless – does that trigger you? • Otherwise a humanist, designer, writer and technologist.” Dublin City, Ireland
The results speak for themselves.
There is one identical polling company that was used twice on the following dates: May 22nd and June 13th (WXIA-TV/SurveyUSA).
http://www.surveyusa.com/client/PollReport.aspx?g=e944d747-cc05-4608-90db-ed0527267059
On May 22nd Ossoff was up 7 points (51 to 44).
http://www.11alive.com/news/politics/elections/ballot/race-to-replace-tom-price-handel-and-ossoff-tied-with-one-week-to-go/448120182
On June 13th the race was tied (47 to 47).
That means Ossoff lost 7 points in three weeks. What happened during that three weeks? Kathy Griffin and the image of her holding our President’s severed head. The Julius Caesar play aired in Central Park where Caesar’s character is shown to be our President. Comey’s testimony and absolute failure that vindicated our President. Also a very effective 31 second commercial that is being aired daily by the Handel campaign (see below).
Obamacare is a major factor for voters and the situation is bad for Georgia.
http://www.georgiahealthnews.com/2017/06/omen-georgia-giant-insurer-anthem-quitting-ohio-exchange/
From the article linked above:
Blue Cross is the only statewide health insurer in the Georgia exchange, and is the sole exchange offering in 96 of the 159 counties.
Comments from comment section in the article linked above:
1) Blue Cross/Anthem is THE ONLY Ins. Co. left in Georgia that offers Single Payer Plans. Humana left, Aetna split. I was with Humana paying $650/MO. W/$1500 Ded. When they left, Blue Cross offered same exact plan to me for $810/MO. — One difference… they pay for NO prescriptions. So, they now have a monopoly and politicians are afraid to confront them for our sake.
I ask – Why Would ANY Company Leave A SweetHeart Deal Like That.?
Yes they are gangsters, corrupt beyond imagination but they are still in business to make $$. & they are doing that. If they want more money, they just drop Plans & replace them with more expensive ones that cover less. They aren’t stupid. They’re just run of the mill assholes.
2) If Blue Cross exits the exchanges in Georgia Obamacare pretty much dead here. A large part of the state will have no plans to see and only Kaiser and one other insurer will be left. Kaiser is mostly in the Atlanta area and not sure where the other insurer is but I don’t think they are over the entire state. Blue Cross was the only insurer that was in every county.
The most recent poll I referenced above doesn’t even factor the shooting in Alexandria, VA where Republican politicians were the target. Liberals and Democrats have decided to use the incident to cry about gun control. In Georgia, this only helps Karen Handel.
Georgia also has a strict voter Id law
http://sos.ga.gov/index.php/elections/georgia_voter_identification_requirements2
From the article linked above:
WHAT IDS ARE ACCEPTABLE?
Any valid state or federal government issued photo ID, including a free ID Card issued by your county registrar’s office or the Georgia Department of Driver Services (DDS)
A Georgia Driver’s License, even if expired
Valid employee photo ID from any branch, department, agency, or entity of the U.S. Government, Georgia, or any county, municipality, board, authority or other entity of this state
Valid U.S. passport ID
Valid U.S. military photo ID
Valid tribal photo ID
The Snowflakes decided to try and get paper ballots used instead of the DRE. Please keep in mind that the Georgia Secretary of State, Brian Kemp, is a Republican that has ambitions of running for Governor in 2018.
http://www.ajc.com/news/state–regional-govt–politics/judge-dismisses-paper-ballot-lawsuit-georgia-6th-district/KDbQb7vQYL87fsnc3hPqoO/
From the article linked above:
“During my time as Secretary of State, I have worked tirelessly to ensure security at the ballot box,” Kemp said. “When this group and Ivy League professors tried to disrupt the 6th District runoff, we fought them in court and won. I applaud the judge for finding what we already know: Our voting machines in Georgia are safe and accurate.”
Georgia uses touch-screen direct-recording electronic (DRE) voting machines. The state committed to the machines in 2002 when it last overhauled its elections system. At the same time, it eliminated a paper trail of recorded votes. Cybersecurity experts who testified at the hearing said one way Georgia could mitigate concerns about the machines is by having some sort of paper trail that voters could verify as being correct.
Folks we aren’t losing!
Fleporeblog, thank you for taking the time for your lengthy and insightful post. I was SO happy to see it and I just dove on it to see what you would have to say about Georgia. I love your analysis. TY, TY, TY.
Happy Father’s Day to all the dads and granddads and great-granddads of the CTH.
And our Dad’s in heaven…
Sheriff Clarke Is Out – Won’t Take Homeland Security Job
https://bluelivesmatter.blue/sheriff-clarke-withdraws-homeland-security/
I don’t really get Sheriff Clarke, other then he seems to require lots of attention.
He doesn’t wish to be Kelly’s “Uncle Tom”!!!!
He wants a more active and aggressive role than what they had in mind for him.
He wants “more visibility”…good luck with that, pal.
Tom Cotton actually defended POTUS Trump. He also trashed the MSM…and noted some R’s are not fully on board. https://twitter.com/Shabbosgoy/status/876246919017660416
And he should. We are on a pause here looking into everything and anything that will either make the President look bad or get him in more hot water.
Is the rest of the world on pause too? Is everyone just sitting around waiting to see what is going to happen?
Is ISIS taking a break? Is NOKO on a break? Are drug dealers and gangs on a break? I know that Congress is. This is perfect for them. People who haven’t done anything for years now have a reason to do less..
I want tax reform! I want lower taxes! I want a health care system that works! I want the economy to get better and I want better jobs.
I want the President I helped elect to do what he promised. And I want Congress to do their job and move that agenda forward.
Found this over at The_Donald. If you have 37 minutes to kill, this is pretty interesting. Looks like some sort of touchy-feely thing, and I guess it is. I started to turn it off after about thirty seconds but stuck with it.
It’s “deprogramming” a Trump hater. I found it very interesting and actually liked the Trump hater by the end.
Thanks for posting this, Rob. I found it very funny. It also showed me how much actual misery the media is causing.
In a naton having hundreds of thousands of honest, hard-working, law-abiding, and ethical citizens you would think we could find 535 to represent us ! Its increasingly obvious the stables need cleaning !
LikeLiked by 3 people
This is critical: only way I see eliminating Mueller is if there’s a public opinion campaign in favor of doing so…I almost say it can’t be just supporters, it’s gotta look like enough ‘average ppo’ in a data set want it
EXACTLY. Why are we on defense?
Happy Father’s Day
Trump has got to be wondering what the hell is going on a The Dept. Of Justice. First Sessions obligingly recuses himself when it wasn’t necessary (something Eric Holder wouldn’t never have done in a million years), then his choice of Deputy Attorney General—who suggested that Comedy be fired, appoints a crony and personal friend of Comey. And then, what does Robert Mueller, another public servant of “high moral standing do”? He immediately goes out and hires a bunch of Clinton-allied lawyers to “investigate” Trump’s firing of Comey—something which was done on Rod Rosenstein’s explicit recommendation! While it’s obvious these “investigations” are so politicized as to be on the level of a comic-opera, i have to wonder what is in Sessions mind as he presides over this whole stinking mess. It’s not Trump who should fire these guys, it’s Sessions! I hate to say it, but it sure looks like Sessions is in way over his head.
Interesting take…my impressions of Rosenstein? Inconclusive, lean neutral. Where’s Sessions? Good question
I saw on Hagmann Report that the FBI was being “purged” by firings and defections so that is a lot of people going out the door. AG Sessions DOJ has approx. 50+ agencies that are under the DOJ umbrella and I believe that he has the most difficult job in the administration. It has only been 5 months and Sessions has done quite a lot in that short time while the Left tries to take him out and stop him from enforcing THE RULE OF LAW.
I think it is high time for Sessions/Trump to drop the ball on the pedophiles for the American people will be “merciless” to those involved in that kind of behavior and the swamp will drain real fast. They need to have everything lined up for complete and total prosecution!
Like some others here I am frustrated by not seeing action. However, I have some concept of what a huge, difficult job Sessions has before him. It is going to take time to clean out that mess at DOJ. Let’s keep praying for Sessions.
I understand, Garrison. I have had all these various thoughts go through my mind. But at the end of it, I have to wonder.
Have we ever known PDJT to be stupid or make horrible decisions? I haven’t. So why would he suddenly go crazy and make world class foolish errors?
Even we, amateur political observers, know that hiring a Special Counsel has historically been a horrible move, and that Robert Mueller was a Comey friend and would cause anyone to look at him with great caution. And yet, Trump just fell for it? Seems unlikely.
And then both PDJT and Sessions have appeared very, very confident. I think there is a plan in play that we can’t see. But don’t ask me what, because I have not a clue. All we can do I guess is hold on tight, pray hard, and try to have some faith. And make sure you know where your pitchfork and torch are stored. They may be needed.
Don’t underestimate Sessions quite yet !
Don’t underestimate Sessions ever!
I would like them to investigate the Clinton Foundation for that is ripe with criminal offenses and crimes, money laundering, murder, RICO, and more.
Psadie, FWIW I saw Peter Schweitzer interviewed on I think it was Lou Dobbs a couple of weeks ago, and Peter (who wrote the book Clinton Cash that recounted all the various Clinton money scandals involving the Clinton Foundation etc.) said that according to his contacts within the FBI there are still investigations ongoing into the Clinton Foundation.
In addition, I think the Senate Judiciary Committee is looking into Hillary’s recent Clinton Foundation pay for play accusation made by the PM of Bangladesh. So there is stuff going on, it’s just all hush hush. No leaks. Unlike anything involving PDJT….
