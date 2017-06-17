USS Fitzgerald Limps Back To Port (video) – Seven U.S. Sailors Still Missing…

Follow up to the details release LAST NIGHT – Seven U.S. Sailors still missing.
TOKYO, June 17 (Reuters) – Rescue crews searched into the early hours on Sunday for seven American sailors missing after a U.S. destroyer collided with a container ship in the pre-dawn hours off the coast of Japan.
U.S. 7th Fleet Vice Admiral Joseph P. Aucoin said the search was continuing in a statement released nearly 24 hours after the USS Fitzgerald, an Aegis guided missile destroyer, collided with the much larger Philippine-flagged merchant vessel 56 nautical miles southwest of Yokosuka.
“It’s been a tough day for our Navy family. It’s hard to imagine what this crew has had to endure, the challenges they’ve had to overcome,” Aucoin said.
U.S. and Japanese aircraft and surface vessels continued the search after the Fitzgerald sailed into the port of Yokosuka south of Tokyo. Three aboard the destroyer were treated at the U.S. Naval Hospital, including ship Commander Bryce Benson.
It was not clear what caused the collision, which the U.S. Navy said occurred at about 2:30 a.m. local time (1730 GMT). (read more)
VIDEO: The Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) pulls into Fleet Activities Yokosuka after suffering damage from a collision with a merchant vessel.
.
Prayers for the souls lost at sea
Love this hymn !! May our ETERNAL FATHER save our country .
This is just heartbreaking. I really can’t imagine what happened.
My best wishes for the missing and injured, but I can’t help saying that this is a very poor showing by the commander of that ship. A destroyer-DESTROYER-nearly taken out by A CONTAINER SHIP? WTH?
How many systems and/or people had to fail for this to happen? Abd what doea this say about the state of readiness of our Navy?
As far as the state of readiness of our Navy, this gives me chills. I have been concerned about that for many years. I was married to a sailor and my son was in the Navy. Actually, he served on a ship like this.The Navy has had to put too much emphasis on bringing in women and gays and diversity instead of real readiness IMO.
It began in 1989 with 41 and has continued unabated.
Base Realignment and Closure (BRAC) W/42. 43 = status quo . 44 = on steroids
The state of readiness of our entire military should concern all Americans. That’s not a criticism of our MOS but a criticism of Obama’s destruction of our military.
Precisely!
This will be a chance to get rid of those that don’t take their service seriously.
Whenever The military of any nation adopts as its primary mission ithat of focusing on becoming a lab for conducting social PC experimentation, controlled by by a bunch of political hacks and elites, you WILL see it decimated. It can never return to its primary mission of killing and breaking things better than anyone else which is its sole mission.. You protect by being the meanest bastards on the face of the earth. So mean that no human will want to eff with you.
US NAVY ship with the most sophicated navigation radar systems in the word, just don’t get it.
Being involved in marine casualties for 30 years….It looks like the commercial container ship rammed the Fitzgerald. Unfortunately the Captain of the Fitzgerald will be the bad guy, regardless of who’s at fault.
It is Gods love that will find the Sailors not found yet. Blessings to their families.
Yes. I keep praying and crying for the sailors and their families. This hits really close to home.
The families of those that are missing and mostly likely presumed dead, deserve answers when it comes to what happened to their loved ones and why this incident occurred in the first place. I wouldn’t be too surprised to find out sabotage was involved here.
Yeah, I always worried about the emphasis on “diversity.”
My fear as a former boatswain’s mate is that many of the seven sailors missing may be boatswains mates. Reason being is that they stand watch on the forecastle, stern, starboard and port sides right outside the bridge. When at sea, you would stand watch for 5 hrs followed by 5 hrs non watch.
During those 5 hours you would rotate to each of 5 stations. The only one inside was when you were at the helm.
The fact that the CO had to be flown off the ship really sends shivers down my spin. At that time at night he would have been sleeping in his quarters. To sustain those injuries inside means the 4 standing watch outside (referenced above) would have been detrimental. I pray that they were conscious when hitting the water.
Thank You, for your Service, Bos’n fle!
As lookout, they would have been eye witnesses and in very exposed and least protected areas. Likely very young, brave and dedicated.
This is exactly my concern. I won’t even say the gore I imagine that is being reported as “missing”.
My heart breaks for them and their families. I’m going to continue to pray for a miracle for R.E.M., for Scalise & Mika, and for Otto W.
Past time for all sailor uniforms and on-deck gear to have GPS tracking and flotation devices. Drones can be used to track and mark sailors for retrieval.
I’m d4mn angry this isn’t standard practice.
Wouldn’t / couldn’t they then also expose the ships position to the enemy at an inopportune time? Safety isn’t ‘job #1’ of the military.
Labour
Of course you are right. Even if the signals were coded, they could be picked up by enemies.
There has to be a way to retrieve our cherished sailors.
@georgiafl – Maybe, a combo of the signals used by “firefighters & police” when the man is down .. “no movement” for ex-amount of seconds to minutes – or activation, when “said devise” hits the water – like certain life raft beacons.
Planes have ‘black boxes’ even in wartime, right?
There has to be a way.
EPIRB.
Correct – there are flotation vest EPIRB’s. But – bean counters – they consider the cost too much.. the higher ups don’t care about the men in the trenches and consider their lives as expendable.
The second issue is just plain vests. Were they wearing vests? If so, their survival time is greatly increased. If not – a leadership issue.. they had to be wearing vests.. We were required to wear vests while on deck – mandatory. A pain in the ass, but required..
I had never thought of that, but I think it is a great suggestion.
Do you know anything by it isn’t? Is it bc of cost or. Once the of tracking/hacking etc? This seems like a tremendous malpractice to me.
Seems like a waste of human life and trained personnel – lost forever.
We had “pingers” on our diving bells and enough breathing gas to last for a rescue attempt in case the davit cable broke..
This is heartbreaking.
Im so sorry to hear that our brave sailors haven’t been found.
We here in San Diego (a huge Naval town) mourn the loss of our American sailors. Sending prayers to their families.
Vice Admiral Aucoin statement:
I’ve got plenty of friends at NTC Great Lakes that are praying too.
Seems like a whole lot of people asleep on watch.
Hubby is Navy. No it’s not a matter of a whole lot of people asleep on watch.” It was 2;30AM local time, or in military time 0230. The numbers on watch are the same day and night. They would have had radar, and have back up radar if radar is broken.
Hubby says they’ll be able to reconstruct exactly what happened. From what my hubby sees regarding damage location on the USS Fitzgerald, he said, “almost a bow shot of the merchant ship which hit the starboard (rt side) of the Navy vessel.”
Interesting how news’ headlines immediately used phrasing like “USS ship rams merchant vessel; USS Fitzgerald collides with merchant ship. That phrasing makes it appear like the Navy ship is at fault. Hubby notes that merchant ships are huge, huge, lumbering ships, with very small crews. It was foggy, but still there is radar.
MY opinion, it looks like merchant ship saw our Navy ship too late and began to turn.
No ship turns on a dime.
I have a bad feeling most of the seven missing will be discovered inside the wreckage of the damaged portion of the ship.
@covfefe – Oh my God, that’s just something I don’t want to think about… Breaks my heart.
But perhaps better than “no remains” to bury – not much, I know.
Yes, I do too. That’s all that’s logical beyond being lost at sea.
This breaks my heart. Truly.
I’m no destroyer expert, but Fitzgerald seems to be riding a bit low in the bow, and appears to be listing a few degrees to starboard. The vessel appears to have sustained a considerable amount of damage beyond the superstructure–hull breach below the water line? If so, the Fitzgerald’s damage control parties must have done a great job.
I wonder what the two vessels’ closing speed was at time of impact. Must have been a healthy wallop for the crew.
One wonders how this sort of thing could happen in the age of very high-tech radar, and shipboard transponders, etc. But I won’t join those leaping to the conclusion of foul play. It’s possible, but in my opinion there is no clear evidence of that. Yet. I’ll wait to hear what the Navy has to say about it.
I will, however, join those who are praying for the lost and the injured. God bless those apparently lost to the sea, and God bless our Navy personnel all over the world. The sea is a very unforgiving place where, as this event shows, fortunes can turn in a heartbeat.
R-C you are absolutely right that the men and women onboard the Fitzgerald saved her from sinking. Many of them would have been asleep at that hour. They were able to sustain that blow and rush to general quarters. I tip my hat to the crew and they should be honored at the WH for saving the Fitzgerald to steam once again and defend our nation!
The crew absolutely did what they’re trained to do. Indeed, she was hit and taking on water. Of course, I’m biased, but despite the damage, the USS Fitzgerald did perform admirably and as trained.
SD I can’t thank you enough for everything you do! Watching that video brought back so many memories for me. The sailors on the forecastle and the stern are boatswain mates. That was our job when docking at a peer. You really are putting yourself in great danger because the ropes that are used to dock take a tremendous amount of strain. Especially those that reach the dock first because they are used to position the rest of the ship to swing towards the dock. If that rope breaks, you a a slingshot that will kill anything it hits. Thankfully for the Fitzgerald today, the tugs did most of the work and the docking was routine.
This is so devastating! You could see it in the faces of every single sailor. Their hearts are destroyed knowing seven of their fellow shipmates may never return home. I will not stop praying!
Amen!
F. Lepore, Do you know what are the signal flags the ship is flying?
fleporeblog and my other Navy Brothers, can you help me understand what I’m seeing? The damage to the Fitz looks to me to be considerably lower than the damage to the container ship; it’s higher up. Or, do I not understand the relative sizes of the ships side-by-side? This is what I don’t get.
LikeLike
Just looking at the mechanics of it, the cargo vessel had considerably more mass–which translates to ‘oomph’ in a collision. Perhaps the far less heavy destroyer rode up the freighter’s bow wave just prior to impact?
All conjecture, of course. Just thinking about it from a perspective of weight/mass and acceleration.
Those cargo vessels are huge, heavy tonnage and hubby says they just go, go, go. They’re also not manned like you’d think such a big vessel would be.
I understand that they generally have a very small crew.
The ACX Crystal had a crew of twenty, and that’s typical of a cargo ship of that size. Typically in those waters there would be one licensed deck officer and one seaman on watch on the bridge, and possibly one licensed engineer officer and one or two unlicensed engineers on watch in the engine room. That’s normal. A cargo ship is appropriately crewed for getting cargo from one place to another.
A Navy ship of any nationality has a much larger crew, because it’s expected to do a lot more. Even in peacetime a warship is responsible for knowing the position and movement of every vessel within the range of her sensors–figure 25nm on the surface and ~250nm in the air. In wartime additional stations must be operated, such as more sensors, gun and missile fire control, and damage control. An Arleigh Burke class ship is assigned ~30 officers and ~300 enlisted sailors.
I haven’t stood watch on a destroyer in ~35 years, so I don’t know the watch organization of today’s DDGs. My experience suggests there were probably 3 or 4 officers and 6-8 enlisted sailors on the bridge and one officer and 6-8 sailors in the CDC (Combat Direction Center) below. Radars and radios would be monitored both on the bridge and in CDC.
The destroyer is ~500 ft long and weighs ~8900 long tons (from Wikipedia). The container ship is ~720 ft long and her gross tonnage is ~29,000, but that’s a number calculated for tax authorities and not at all related to the ship’s weight. I suspect the ship weighed 35,000-40,000 long tons, but I’m just pulling that out of the air and my own experience. The point here is that the difference in size and momentum between the two ships is vastly greater than news reports suggest.
When big shit offshore collides, breaks, or falls.. it is a slow motion train wreck with faster moving “small” projectiles weighing a ton or two raining down.. find the nearest cover.. fast.. then hope for the best and ride it out..
The video of the tugs slowly moving the wounded vessel into dock was heart wrenching and looked like medics tenderly handling a critically wounded warrior.
It made me cry.
It’s hard to say what the Fitzgerald was up to. But any U.S, warship has the manpower, equipment, ability and RESPONSIBILITY to avoid any and all collisions. The Captain is completely responsible for the safety of his crew and ship at all times. This is by far his most important assignment. Many Captains burned out during WWII from the stress and they were evaluated continuously. Some were reassigned after a rest period but many could never go back. Some were not replaced soon enough and their ships were lost. They are not hauling freight around like we drive a car. They are a lethal weapon requiring the highest level of Naval Professionalism. It is what they do. This is about as bad as it gets for a Naval Captain. Even running a ship aground in a treacherous harbor will almost certainly result in the Captain being relieved of duty. At this point we don’t know enough details. Bad things can happen to good Captains.
This is such a sad day – my heart goes out to the loved one of “the 7 sailors,” who lost their lives – such a tragedy.
Then I ask “How .. Why .. What Happened” ??? This is so unreal .. so strange. A navy ship .. a Destroyer, has so much electronics to prevent this from happening. This just shouldn’t of happened.
My thought is that the destroyer lost power, and at the wrong time. I can’t see how this could of happened any other way.
face it folks…incompetence KNOWS no bounds!
Before we start labeling people as being incompetent, how ’bout we wait and find out what actually happened!!!
Comprende?
Thank you. 😦
Perish the thought!
/s
I spoke with a ships pilot this morning. One that has piloted U.S. warships in Canadian waters.
I was told that when he has been on these ships. There is always multiple armed sailors on deck, on watch.
There is always an armed sailor standing immediately behind him, when he is on the bridge.
He confirms that your ship. ( a class he has been on,) is surprisingly easy to manoeuvre.
He added. That he would have thought the U.S. ship would have shot at the merchant ship, long before it got that close.
God bless these sailors, and their families.
Shoot at a merchant ship just of the coast of Japan. You are kidding right?
And shoot at them just because they’re bearing down on you, when you, as the smaller of the two ships are supposed to give way?
I’d hate to be on a ship with your ship’s pilot friend. He either misunderstood or he thinks he’s king of the seas!
He’s right about maneuverability of a destroyer. He’s probably never seen just how maneuverable a destroyer can be.
I didn’t realize American warships had armed personnel on the bridge in peacetime, but times change.
LikeLike
I am watching FOX and they just interviewed Ret. Navy Captain Chuck Nash on America’s News Headquarters. He had some good information about how this could have happened. Sorry, I am not good at finding clips of shows that are still running. Maybe somebody here could do that. He said the tanker was doing a LOT of maneuvering just before the crash and that may have had something to do with the crash.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“maneuvering just before the crash”
Maybe, maybe not. There’s confusion in reporting of the time of collision. Most reports say 2:30 am local time (Japan time, JST). That’s -9 hours UTC time or 17:30 (5:30pm the previous day UTC, if I’ve understood the time correction)
But many reports say 16:30 UTC, a couple say 17:30 UTC. I saw at least one news report that said 1:30 am local time.
Here’s a tracking plot, 16:30 UTC is highlighted, it’s the last point on the relatively straight route before all the “maneuvering”. If 16:30 UTC was the collision, then all the maneuvering came after. As one might expect.
http://forum.gcaptain.com/t/uss-fitzgerald-collides-with-acx-crystal-off-coast-of-japan/45129/13
Here’s a tracking map I just produced but with no labels. It’s zoomed in for more detail.
The same point before “maneuvering” is timed 16:30 UTC, as in the other plot. At one o’clock high from that, on the top leg of the loop at the left of the long straight segment is timed 17:35. The prior position at the right end of that long straight segment is timed 17:20. So if the collision occurred at 17:30 UTC and after some amount of “maneuvering”, presumably it would have been toward the left end of that long straight segment.
To conclude:
If the collision was at 16:30 UTC, then big bang and ACX Crystal started wandering around after that.
If the collision was at 17:30 UTC, then yes, it appears the Crystal was “maneuvering” prior to collision.
Can’t really sort it out without knowing the correct time of the collision.
Japan doesn’t use daylight savings time as near I can determine, and I’ve looked up the UTC offset of -9 hours (and seen it reported as well)
But that doesn’t rule out that others have made errors in that time correction in the press reporting.
So whether there was maneuvering before the collision all depends on what commentators are assuming was the time of collision. Press reports are conflicting on that.
Here’s the time converter I checked. Entering 2:30 am Japan time converts to 17:30 UTC previous day
16:30 UTC would be 1:30 am Japan time.
http://www.timebie.com/timezone/universaltokyo.php
oops, that first gcaptain link should have been this map
The collision was reported by radio at 1620UTC, which corresponds to the position you’ve selected in the image immediately preceding.
The Fitzgerald did not collide with this container ship. The container ship collided with the Fitzgerald. Additionally, it would appear from the damage on the container ship that the container ship rammed the Fitzgerald in a slightly angular intercept course. What remains to be determined is if it was an accident or not.
My Tom Clancy version would have SEALS boarding the container ship, saving the world from ISIS nukes, biological weapons, etc. and the collision just an accident in the intercept or even a diversion.
Even if my TC scenario is not the case, I do wonder if an international law enforcement group will determine the cause/fault in this.
Hopefully with few or no casualties.
@georgiafl – My spider 🕷-sense says, Why was the Cargo ship allowed to leave ???
The possible sinking of the Destroyer, alone, should have held it there for several hours.
Then there’s the fact, the Cargo ship isn’t even required to return to port … Hello – That’s strange !!
This is maritime accident, we just let one of the ships sail off into the night .. Why??
The ship continued to its intended port. Whether an officer and contingent of sailors was on board is unknown.
I’m sure Japanese law enforcement was there to secure the crew and ship.
Good.
@georgiafl – The ships were not in international waters yet; 56 miles off of Japan is not international waters. Whether you go by a 100-mile or a 220-mile coastline decree.
That ship should have been held, at the very least until the Japanese coast guard arrived &/or the U.S. tugboats.
An “Official(s)” from the U.S. Or the Japanese should have been onboard to verify what happened & to preserve evidence.
What happened is the Cargo ship rammed the Destroyer.
How is a Huge Question ??
the Chauncey Gardiner version is Being There
@WeMakeOurStandHere – But, how does does any ship, mych less, a Cargo ship, get that close, without a U.S. Warship .. a Destroyer, not knowing, & letting that happen.
And right now, what’s being said is 2 ships “just” casually collided in the night. And, I’m sorry, that doesn’t wash with me.
Yes, those are the questions we’re all wanting answers to. So we wait . . . . and pray for the injured and the rescue efforts.
auscitizenmom said:
Thank you for saying that.
Agreed. There is also no way the container ship could deliberately ‘run down’ the Fitzgerald if the navy crew was doing their job. The destroyer is vastly faster and more nimble. Either a number of people really screwed up AT ONCE and on BOTH ships, or something nefarious happened.
Keith
OR there was some type of mechanical failure that kept the Fitzgerald from getting out of the way (loss of engine power?).
Of course, I’m biased as we’re Navy family here. But hubby looked at the damage location and noted the merchant bow hitting the starboard. IMO, it looks like the merchant ship came upon the straight going USS vessel and tried to turn – too late. If it hadn’t tried to turn it would have practically t-boned the ship, like happens in a car accident.
It was foggy, but husband says both should have had radar to know where the other ship was. Still, I’m sticking with you on this. And they will be able to reconstruct exactly what happened. Look to the media to make us look bad, that’s the take away so far.
Terrible tragedy and my prayers go forth for the missing 7. So many possibilities for how such a thing could happen …. the cargo ship is like a floating island and so much bigger (and slower) than our destroyer. Fleporeblog ….a question! If for some reason the radar and other warning systems had failed what are the chances of the watch crew not seeing the massive cargo ship? I know it was 2AM but I would imagine the ships would both have some sort of lighting? I can’t fathom our sailors being negligent but maybe relying too much on technology? It would be good to hear from someone like yourself with experience in these things.
Assuming US Navy is competent (no reason to doubt that), could this be a Chinese or N. Korean cyber-attack where they lost control of the ship? Like in those James Bond movies. If true, does this mean our entire military useless? Then the neo-liberals have won. Shto budyet?
A Marine with naval experience mentioned hacking to me too. If it was I doubt they’d admit it.
Also, can anyone tell me what the copious amount of “reddish” liquid, right near the damaged section, IS ??? All the other pumping outlets, are discharging clear fluid.
I wouldn’t think it to be blood (especially at this time), but is it reddish, is it chemical or oil(ish) substance ???
Probably hydraulic oil. A lot of it is red.
I can’t really tell what you are looking at. I do see red hoses and streams of rust, but I don’t see the reddish liquid.
Red dye diesel (maritime) or possibly hydraulic fluid (oil).
“… U.S. destroyer collided with a container ship in the pre-dawn hours off the coast of Japan.”
Why does it keep being reported like this? Shouldn’t it be:
‘Japanese container ship collides with U.S. destroyer off the coast of Japan’?
If someone hits the side of your vehicle with the front of theirs, they are at fault.
I am tired of the media insinuation and the ‘blame America first’ mentality.
Yes, but then some who were discussing this were talking about the soldiers on board. 🙄 It’s just ignorance, and I’m not calling them stupid, but when you don’t know anything about the military this is the kind of reporting you get.
@Reality Wins – Yeah, so am I, but we’ve kind-of come to expect the liberal propaganda news media “NOT” to tell the truth &/or to show America in a bad light; which is “our” part of the problem – we need to correct it asap!
Reality. Yes, noticed the same thing. Headlines scream, “USS Ship Rams Merchant Ship.” “USS Fitzgerald Collides with Merchant Vessel”
Malignant media always at work.
Did USS Fitzgerald ‘Limp’ home under tugboat tow? I have not seen any report it had engine power or not. The video shows it under tugboat power. Did it receive the hybrid electric drive (HED) system upgrade (to reduce fuel costs at low speed) that was started in 2015? I know the LCS class of ships suffered significant engine problems (5 within a 12-month span last year)
https://news.usni.org/2015/09/23/navy-set-to-install-hybrid-electric-drives-in-destroyer-fleet-staring-next-year
I am thinking no propulsion on Fitzgerald or a series of compounding mistakes as SD opines….
They were reporting last night that they were able to move under their own power, but very slowly.
Aha! So there COULD have been an engine failure, which is what I said on the other thread and was poo-pooed because supposedly the Fitzgerald was moving on its own–as if having power LATER guarantees the fact that had power EARLIER!!
Whatever! We’ll know soon enough.
Yes. Just because it wasn’t running then doesn’t mean it wasn’t running later. My ex was/is a mechanic and spent a lot of time working on the engines of ships.
So very very sad. I did some work on a number of them when they stopped in port. They were a happy chatty bunch, enjoying each other’s company in the dental waiting room. We canceled our regularly scheduled patients to take care of the “war fighters”. Accordingly their uniforms were noticeably more dirty than our shore based sailors. It was a delight and honor to take care of them. My two cents: Long deployments increase the chance of human error. Take out the fat man!
@Big Bruce – The “fat man” or as I like to call him “the Black dog – an Islamic slur” – Obama, is the reason for the LONG tours of duty.
Its Obama’s policies that have strained our military to the breaking point !!! AND… Obama should never have been allowed to do it.
Yes….. there’s some blame on the Republicans, but the vast majority goes to the DemocRats & the Liberals & the Left, who quite frankly, would like us to be unable to defend this nation. Just as they would like to see all, law-abiding, Americans disarmed.
These ppl WANT the “Globalist'” to win – they want the total take down of this “Free” nation.
So, any blame for “crew fatigue/stress” goes on the shoulders of the Obamanation of Desolation, aka Barack Obama, the worst president of the U.S.; may his name be ever used as a curse word !!!!
President Trump is going to fix the damage done to our military. I have no doubt.
He just needs time and money.
Hard to imagine how a US Navy destroyer could allow a ship, particularly a ship the size of a container ship, to get close to it. Particularly close enough to collide with it. Something is wrong here.
Reports from “Navy US” are sparse with information.
http://www.navy.mil/submit/display.asp?story_id=101089
That’s normal.
Of course. Until they can provide concise information, but it is a site I’ve followed for years. Perhaps other might like it as much as I.
I bookmarked it.
You can sign up for their news if you like. That’s what I did. I’m an old Navy brat from both my mother & father serving during WWII. My father retired as a Commander. He was in the Pacific theater flying PBY’s at the start. My mother was in communications. She was one of the 1st WAVEs commissioned in the Navy. My father is written up in William Whiting’s “Queens Die Proudly”. He did work with the Air Force on loan a good deal during the was as an aviator and in SAC. I couldn’t be more proud of such patriotism from many generations of my family, but of course, nothing compared to my mother and father’s love for their country. Neither “had” to serve, it was a choice.
Certainly a family history to be proud of. I, too, was a Navy brat. Mom said he had just gotten out of the Navy and when he heard on the radio about Pearl Harbor, he spun around and went straight to reenlist. My dad was on destroyers, barges, and a tuna boat. The tuna boat was during the war. Great stories that I wish I had written down about the captain (the owner of the tuna boat) and the ocelot, and the fact that the only gun they had on board was the captain’s pistol. I decided to look into the tuna fleet a few years ago and discovered that only a few survived the war. Many souls lost on them. I married twice, both sailors and my son went to Annapolis. He spent time on a destroyer like the Fitzgerald.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Another gal of parents to be proud of as patriots. No wonder you are too. Raised right and raised your son very well too. 🇺🇸
Go Navy!
Yes, I am very proud of my son. Do you watch Navy football?
I’m wondering if the Fitzgerald rode up or was lifted up during the collision. Look how high the damage is on ACX Crystal, the top gunnel is wrapped over. The Fitz above-water damaged area doesn’t sit up that high, does it?
Crystal has one of those cattle-prod bow-bulbs just below water maybe that helped lift the Fitz in the apparently oblique collision. Helluva big bang in any case.
Photo by Akira Uekawa
found that photo at this page
http://www.shipspotting.com/gallery/photo.php?lid=2682429
Attention admin: can you find my post somewhere? It was not at all provocative, IMHO.
Was the Captain of the container ship Muslim perchance? This is Ramadan after all
I am sure they want you to think he was an Amish man named Mohammed.
