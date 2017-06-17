USS Fitzgerald Limps Back To Port (video) – Seven U.S. Sailors Still Missing…

Follow up to the details release LAST NIGHT – Seven U.S. Sailors still missing.

TOKYO, June 17 (Reuters) – Rescue crews searched into the early hours on Sunday for seven American sailors missing after a U.S. destroyer collided with a container ship in the pre-dawn hours off the coast of Japan.

U.S. 7th Fleet Vice Admiral Joseph P. Aucoin said the search was continuing in a statement released nearly 24 hours after the USS Fitzgerald, an Aegis guided missile destroyer, collided with the much larger Philippine-flagged merchant vessel 56 nautical miles southwest of Yokosuka.

“It’s been a tough day for our Navy family. It’s hard to imagine what this crew has had to endure, the challenges they’ve had to overcome,” Aucoin said.

Thoughts and prayers with the sailors of USS Fitzgerald and their families. Thank you to our Japanese allies for their assistance. https://t.co/d1l5ctjNyB — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 17, 2017

U.S. and Japanese aircraft and surface vessels continued the search after the Fitzgerald sailed into the port of Yokosuka south of Tokyo. Three aboard the destroyer were treated at the U.S. Naval Hospital, including ship Commander Bryce Benson.

It was not clear what caused the collision, which the U.S. Navy said occurred at about 2:30 a.m. local time (1730 GMT). (read more)

VIDEO: The Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) pulls into Fleet Activities Yokosuka after suffering damage from a collision with a merchant vessel.

