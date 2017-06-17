June 17th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #149

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
Yesterday was a Super day for President Trump. Winning Winning Winning.
Funny how the left wing anarchist can shut down events and free speech but let a Conservative do so and they are immediately arrested. Is the NYPD two-faced?
Though not bothering to read this obviously biased Yahoo News article, I did make note of the headline and introductory paragraph. Thought we could all have a good laugh at the exploding empty heads of the domestic hater violent Left….
TRUMP OVERTURNS OBAMA AND PUNISHES CUBA
“In overturning Barack Obama’s historic reforms, the current president threatens the island nation’s stunning economic progress.”
President of Pittsburgh, not Pinar del Rio.
Trump has to do what’s best for America and Americans. Sorry, Yahoo.
Well, Lucille the Demon Prince is out for revenge. I was searching the Asian press for news of the USS Fitzgerald disaster and this came over the wires a few hours ago:
“Obama’s return to Asia, Helicopter gunships moving”
He will be in Indonesia and possibly S Korea and other places in Asia next week to stir pots and cause mischief. Someone please confiscate his phony passport.
http://www.straitstimes.com/asia/obamas-return-to-asia-helicopter-gunships-moving
OMG..”something big must be about to fall. Ricky Madcow is now saying that CNN is saying that Trump’s digital manager is being investigated for working with the Russians to flip swing states.
Wow…so many balls in the air tonight!
Evening Treepers! Try to hang in there. I was listening to Rush today, and he made a good point. They have thrown everything possible at Trump for the past 2 years and have gotten absolutely nowhere. Each successive plot to derail him is more and more desperate. I am convinced that this is about wearing down his supporters and trying to instill mass anxiety as much as trying to get DJT. They are scared at the amount of support he was able to pull together in the election.
I do wish we as Trump supporters could have some sort of collective call to action to show our support en masse. I would love for 2MM people to show up in DC in a show of support, or some other mass demonstration. I don’t care about the democrats, but the Republicans need to be shown that it is in their best interests to get out there and shame this farce publicly and loudly. If the Republicans united on stopping this, it would stop immediately.
President Trump knows we’ll show up at the drop of a hat.
We know that President Trump has perfect strategic timing.
All we need is that Paul Revere moment.
Trump demands that Cuba return Joanne Chesimard, a fugitive murderer of a NJ State Trooper and “black liberation army” leader. Obama never asked. GO TRUMP!!
THAT was a Trump Tactical Masterstroke on so many levels…
TAPE OF MEETING PLAYED FOR LARRY NICHOLS
LYNCH, COMEY, PODESTA ,SUSAN RICE,
PLUS 2 -3 HIGH UPS FROM HILLARY’S CAMPAIGN
SUBJECT: BEST WAY TO UTILIZE WHAT COMEY HAS DONE TO HELP HILLARY
I want to see Mueller’s “witch hunt” shut down, then i will be a little less concerned about Trump’s Presidency.
So, now that we have heard media reporting media about President Trump and VP Pence retaining attorneys, does anyone else think any of this true and is a sting operation by the Administration to throw the dogs ONTO a certain scent?
