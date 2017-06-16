President Donald J Trump Weekly Address – June 16th, 2017

President Trump delivers the weekly address June 16th.  President Trump highlights the thoughts and prayers of the entire nation for the recovery of those wounded in the horrific attack against the republican congressional baseball team.

Additionally, President Trump focuses on the latest White House initiative surrounding education and economic growth, the apprenticeship initiative.

13 Responses to President Donald J Trump Weekly Address – June 16th, 2017

  1. dbethd says:
    June 16, 2017 at 3:56 pm

    Love that photo-shopped picture.

  2. Xroads says:
    June 16, 2017 at 4:04 pm

    Wonder where we would be now if there had not been constant obstruction to his agenda from both sides? And more to the point, where we CAN be if majority would act like the majority.

    • R-C says:
      June 16, 2017 at 4:17 pm

      Paul RINOryan and Mitch McTurtle have made it amply clear that they do not work for the American people. Their efforts and loyalty go to their globalist sugar daddies.

      The ‘republicans’ in the congress are but one side of the Globalist Uni-Party coin. Therefore, the ‘republican majority’ in congress actually doesn’t exist, other than “In Name Only”.

      Stripped bare, it’s clear that RinoRYAN and McTurtle (and all the ‘members’ who elected them to their lofty ‘leadership’ roles) are actually AGAINST the American people–and they most certainly don’t care about “Making America Great Again”. That concept runs against the best interests of their sugar daddies, who seek only to rape America. That’s the sad truth, in a nutshell.

      • Xroads says:
        June 16, 2017 at 5:22 pm

        Agreed. In my utopian fantasy, the Republicans would force through the legislation, it would prove wildly successful, the economy would take off and with those results, Republicans​ would obtain “super majorities” in both houses. Then the real fun begins. I can dream can’t I?

  3. chojun says:
    June 16, 2017 at 4:07 pm

    Finally a POTUS who fears God and is not afraid of Him.

  4. fleporeblog says:
    June 16, 2017 at 4:09 pm

    This post from our Canadian brother, Dekster says it all!

    dekester says:
    June 16, 2017 at 7:36 am
    Thank you all at the TCTH.

    It’s approx 0430 PST. All is quiet bar an eagle screeching in this distance.

    Our youngest dog is by my feet and I feel gratitude, that you fine folks voted for, and continue to support this incredible man. Your PDJT.

    I remember PDJT saying more than once. That he will take the slings and arrows for you, and if you don’t hear it from him. Don’t believe it.

    He also said I won’t lie to you, and I won’t let you down.

    From where I sit ( I am looking at a border town in Washington State out our back window.)

    I experience such joy, and pride in your President.

    As many of you know. PDJT represents a great deal of what is good and true.

    That is what is killing the RINOS/ Dems/ MSM

    God bless PDJT

  5. Mad Voter in MN CD 2 (@MadVoterInMN) says:
    June 16, 2017 at 4:15 pm

    Great News!!! Just announced

    Officer Yanez Found Not Guilty On All Counts In Castile’s Death

    http://minnesota.cbslocal.com/2017/06/16/jeronimo-yanez-verdict-philando-castile/

  6. fangdog says:
    June 16, 2017 at 4:19 pm

    Trump represent the good in mankind. Trump has succeeded enormously in America and now feels the need to give back to the America which has been so great for him. Those who do not recognise this being the case are lesser of themselves. They cannot experience the joy and fulfillment for what it means to be an American.

  7. woohoowee says:
    June 16, 2017 at 4:29 pm

    Today, this is the message I want every young American to hear: There is dignity in every honest job and there is nobility in every honest worker.

    This is what our parents taught us. No matter what the job is as long as it is honest there is dignity in a job well done.

