Medstar Washington Hospital Presser – Update on Steve Scalise From Dr. Jack Sava (video)…

Dr. Jack Sava of MedStar Washington Hospital Center provides an update on the medical condition of House Majority Whip Congressman Steve Scalise. Upon arrival at the hospital Mr. Scalise was in “critical condition with imminent risk of death”.
Representative Steve Scalise had numerous surgeries to stem bleeding and initial damage to internal organs, arteries and blood vessels. Mr. Scalise vital signs have now stabilized. More surgical procedures are anticipated.
While the overall medical outlook is better today than 48 hours ago, Mr. Scalise remains in critical condition within the intensive care unit at MedStar Washington.
Praying for Mr. Scalise
Treeper Bull Durham said it best on the Presidential Thread:
After that very candid medical report, we can be certain the Hand of the Lord was guiding the medical workers and then the hospital staff to save Steve Scalise’s life.
Christ has saved America, protects our President and is present because we have enough good souls praying for this troubled nation.
Keep at it, folks. We have the high moral ground and the Love of God on our side.
Be thankful in those prayers.
We have much to be thankful for despite all the troubles besetting America.
Anyone know how the other critically injured man is doing? the Tyson lobbyist?
Matt Mika’s condition was upgraded a notch, but he will require more surgery. His family has not giving doctors permission to release information. On CTH, we have been getting some limited reports through the Mika’s church choir director.
I will keep praying for all who were shot. What a terrible day for all affected, including the people of this country. I cry every time I think of this horrible day.
The last surgery Matt Mika had was to rebuild lung and chest wall.
Rifle bullets do a LOT of damage.
Mr. Mika needs our prayers as well.
The only good thing about all our recent wars is the fact that many more surgeons are familiar with bullet wounds and how to treat them.
Battlefield and post-battle field experience is an intense education.
We do not realize how traumatized medical personnel become after caring for severely wounded patients. They also need our prayers and empathy.
I’ve been so worried about him as I know so many of you have as well. Our prayers seem to be working, but we cannot stop now. I believe prayer is just as important now as it was at the beginning. As the surgeon said, there are still many forks in the road for him and his recovery.
I’ve had bone splinters and cartilage floating around in my hip joint, the ball part of it. It is extremely painful even though those bits can be small. I pray he does not suffer like I and so many others have. The damage he has is far worse than mine was, I believe extensively so. It is why I will continue to pray for him and his family. I’d love to see him run and play ball with his daughter, Madison by this time next year it in the fall. I know it would mean the world to both of them.
I appreciate the surgeon and his honest answers. I think it was wise to have done this media circus now rather than earlier.
This is getting as tense as finding out my aunt had cancer last year after calling up my then drunk mom and stepdad that night.
Aredtailblog, hope you and your aunt have both found peace- as well as mom and stepdad. Prayers for your family.
She’s thankfully recovered from the chemo. Still kind of weak in the appetite department and still needs help at the furniture shop, but her daughter’s helping keep her diet good.
This was Seth Rich’s surgeon at the same hospital.
Happy there is a huge spotlight on him now. 🙂
Dr. Salva….hmmm. The same doctor that ‘treated’ Seth Rich. Good thing Trump paid a visit to the hospital.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Just what everyone needs – more insinuations.
It is healthy to notice ~ insinuations are for those who call them that. Sundance has demonstrated a superior ability to see patterns and connect dots when appropriate. He could not do that if he did not notice things first. 🙂
It was an insinuation to imply that Dr. Sava had something to do with Seth Rich’s death and that he might not take good care of Scalise.
If this happened just once, to Seth Rich, I would agree with you, coincidental and not necessarily indicative of anything sinister. What is causing some confusion is that numerous people have come forward and said that Seth Rich was “walking around”, before being pronounced dead a few hours later. SD just revealed that Rep Scalise was not talking; initial reports have indicated that he was and was wide awake.
At some point, the skeptical reader would note that in both instances, there were conflicting reports of the scope of the initial injuries when admitted to the hospital. HIPAA laws mean that we really won’t see Seth Rich’s records and if something bad happens to Rep Scalise, we won’t see his records either. I read some reports that President Trump demanded a doctor change (or brought one of his own) since the reports of Rep Scalise’s condition worsening and now Rep Scalise is stable – always a good sign in a trauma unit. I have not been able to find other reports of the President’s visit, so I’m waiting for other sources to come out.
I am following this because if Rep Scalise suffers the same fate as Seth Rich – to me that raises a red flag and it really would put the head of surgery under scrutiny, which to me is a good thing. These may be insinuations right now. Just as in the Seth Rich case, these insinuations may become more than just internet rumor.
Every hour that passes his chances for a recovery increase. If he can hang in another day or so more with no setbacks, I hope he’ll be in the clear. Human body is remarkable, just remarkable.
Hope he is able to recover full functionality.
Doc seemed pretty optimistic about a full recovery barring infection or other complications. Overall, I am not sure there could have been a better report given what we know.
He received many, many units of blood. Yesterday, in his honor, I put my MAGA hat on an marched into the Rockville, MD donor center to donate. Everyone who can should do that. The blood supply was already critically low.
Pray everyday for the good Lord to hold America, Trump, Pence & all our Good Patriotic American Politicians in his Comforting Protective hands.
Do believe Scalise is in the Lord’s comforting protective healing hands the Lord guides the medical staff in healing & bring Scalise to full recovery.
He’s not out of the woods yet, by a long shot, but this report was as encouraging as it could be given the situation. We will all continue to pray for Mr. Scalise and his family.
This is so sad….my heart goes out to the Congressman and his family. Just so horrible.
Sundance, appreciated you posting the video of the doctor’s statement as I had not clearly understood the extent of the Congressman’s injuries. Sending many healing prayers for ALL who were injured in this horrible event due to a far left whack job’s act of terrorism.
Many prayers for the congressman,and the others !
When you consider the fact that Scalise was at deaths door when he was brought in on Wednesday and to hear the Dr’s say today that he has the chance to walk again and even possibly run is remarkable and a miracle. His wife’s statement really tugs at your heart. She really hit home with what she said about remembering the injured LEO’s. Without their intervention, there is no telling how many lives could have been lost including the help from Scalise’s security team. I hope and pray for the speedy recovery for all who were injured. Prayer does wonders 🙂
Hello, I know that these injuries will be covered by Work Comp but is there a go fund me page for the Tyson lobbyist? There are a lot of expenses that happen for the injured and their families that are not covered by work comp. Thanks.
