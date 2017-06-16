Medstar Washington Hospital Presser – Update on Steve Scalise From Dr. Jack Sava (video)…

Dr. Jack Sava of MedStar Washington Hospital Center provides an update on the medical condition of House Majority Whip Congressman Steve Scalise. Upon arrival at the hospital Mr. Scalise was in “critical condition with imminent risk of death”.

Representative Steve Scalise had numerous surgeries to stem bleeding and initial damage to internal organs, arteries and blood vessels. Mr. Scalise vital signs have now stabilized. More surgical procedures are anticipated.

While the overall medical outlook is better today than 48 hours ago, Mr. Scalise remains in critical condition within the intensive care unit at MedStar Washington.

