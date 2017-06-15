June 15th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #147

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
Think about this: If the capitol police had not been there to stop the shooter and all the Republican congressman that were at the ball field had been killed, it may very well have prevented the Republican congress from passing any legislation until special elections were held, which would take some time. Could this have been the motive, aside from pure hatred? This angle needs to be investigated.
Yep, I have been thinking the same all day.
Me, too, all day too.
All of us Treepers think alike, like a family.
The Lord intervened, today.
It’s why this is more like Hillary/Soros’s fingerprints all over it. I don’t think Bernie people can figure it this deep.
Yep, well said
I’ve also wondered why I never hear anybody mention the undeniable fact that Gabby Giffords got shot in the head by a leftist nutcase after voting against Obamacare. I’m not saying that was necessarily why she was shot, but it could have been.
I think the rage in this man was fueled by msm. His rage even goes back to 2011 and the Occupy Wall Street movement funded by Soros. Time to arrest Soros!
Isn’t that a sorry state of affairs, where a guy can become radicalized from watching the evening news? I think it was more than that, though.
I think every Democrat should be forced to prove that they were not involved with this guy. We need hearings, then more hearings. If that doesn’t do the trick, then we need a special counsel. We don’t need to prove they were involved, they need to prove their innocence. Isn’t that how it works?
Only problem is Soros has a son who probably walks in his father’s shoes.
Sure…he was brainwashed by all the leftist rhetoric.
That just made him the perfect candidate to send to do this.
Yes, Joe, you are not alone in your thinking.
Yes!
And now he is conveniently…dead.
I was glued to the early reporting, as it was happening.
The shooter was “wounded, and under arrest”.
Then, the FBI swooped in and took over.
The FBI spokesman refused to even answer questions about the shooter.
Next thing we know, the Identity of the shooter leaks out.
Elizabeth McDonald on Varney’s show, breaks in and reports….”I’m looking here at the Facebook page of what could be the shooter”.
[She had her laptop open.]
Then, the citizen investigators went to work, pouring over this guy’s social media postings.
Next thing we hear from ‘official’ sources is that the shooter has died.
I can’t help but suspect that ‘someone’ didn’t want the shooter to be questioned.
The whole thing smacks of being one of those DNC black ops scenarios.
Just like the ‘birddogging’ and engineered violence at the Trump Rallies last year.
Exclen video interview:
Cari Kelemen 🇺🇸 @KelemenCari
While Democrats are busy blaming Russia, they’re also busy losing voters like this one 👇🏻
@ScottPresler #SessionsHearing #JeffSessions
2:14
https://mobile.twitter.com/KelemenCari/status/874763309718831104
How do I post a tweet so it shows exactly as is with the video ready to play?
Delete what I put in quotes… “mobile.”
That’s the problem with the democrats, they are running out of different groups to pit against each other. They’ve decided the gay community is less important than the muslim community, which will never accept the gay community, and civilized people no matter their orientation are waking up and saying enough to the barbarism of the progressives. If this guy is any indication, the democrats are in serious trouble. As they should be.
Geraldo is pretty much on the money here, amazingly…
Geraldo: Shooting is attempted partisan mass murder
Like many libtards geraldo is slowly coming to see the light.
Very troubling day, Wednesday. This political violence and terrorism from the vile, hate-filled left has to stop. They are insane.
And I am trying very hard to give POTUS patience with this Mueller investigation in the hope that Mueller will hang himself or find other, real scandals to investigate, but I continue to be very nervous.
Don’t be nervous,Dazza. Be prepared. We have President Trump’s back.
…and he has ours.
God is with us all.
Thank you both for the reassurances. He is the man. I knew 6 years ago that I wanted him to run for the big chair.
you expressed my sentiments exactly.
Crap, some court ruled that Dakota Access pipeline needs further federal review. And off to the Supreme Court it will go by the time it comes to conclusion. Going to bed, what an horrific day.
The pipeline is already in use. It is desperation.
http://www.kmov.com/story/35668532/coast-guard-fbi-investigating-report-of-dirt-bomb-in-south-carolina
Posted: Jun 15, 2017 12:10 AM
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WCSC) – The U.S. Coast Guard is telling WCSC-TV in South Carolina – the FBI is investigating a report of a dirty bomb on a ship at the Wando Terminal.
According to witnesses on the scene, the terminal was evacuated and agents were seen taping off the ship.
Emergency officials report no radiation has been detected at this time.
A dirty bomb is an explosive made with radioactive material.
Witnesses told WCSC-TV that the Coast Guard and the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office have responded to the incident.
Hazmat and EMS crews are also reported on the scene.
Fox News is reporting:
http://www.foxnews.com/us/2017/06/15/south-carolina-terminal-reportedly-evacuated-as-fbi-investigates-report-dirty-bomb.html
The YouTube “conspiracy theorist” mentioned in the article is George Webb.
God is our refuge and strength,
A very present help in trouble.
Therefore we will not fear,…
Be still, and know that I am God;
I will be exalted among the nations,
I will be exalted in the earth!
he Lord of hosts is with us;
The God of Jacob is our refuge
Amen.
Thank you ❤️
http://www.politico.com/magazine/story/2017/06/14/will-the-georgia-special-election-get-hacked-215255
Is this a Crowdstrike set up in case they don’t win again?
The yellow rag NY Times tipped off the gunman as to the practice location and security present. I wouldn’t wrap a dead fish in that rag of a newspsper ! So irresponsible! !
thegatewaypundit.com/2017/06/ny-times-tipped-off-shooter-gop-practice-field/
It is unbelievable how ridiculously corrupt and evil that rag has become. But elitist wannabes continue to think they are smart if seen to be reading it. Funniest of all is how much it costs on the weekend. $6.50 or something outrageous like that. That’s a lot of money to pay to be conned every weekend.
I can’t wait till they find Comey’s friend from Columbia. When they catch this rat, he will sing like a bird! They must be petrified that our President and his attorney are turning up the heat and the pot is beginning to boil. Our President’s team has been investigating Comey and his leaking dating back to March. We have the greatest White Hat in the world that heads the one IC that can provide the goods on all these bastards. No one should question Admiral Mike Rogers loyalty to our President and just as important to our country.
👍
The Hag finally made a statement on the shooting. Will try to embed Tweet image…
Oh puke!!!!
Took that lying corrupt bitch long enough. What was she in, an alcoholic stupor all day—or worse, plotting even more evil?
I do not doubt that her thoughts are with them.
I do doubt that her thoughts are good thoughts.
Just a suggestion but I believe today would be a good day for anyone who still has an Amazon account to cancel it and let them know why. Beezos’ WaPo has blood on its hands for their incitement of violence through the many lies they’ve told. I know everyone on the Treehouse has the good sense not to have a subscription to WaPo so we need to hurt Beezos’ other baby, Amazon. Just my 2 cents.
For those looking for an alternative, Walmart.com has a comparable selection of products and free 2 day shipping for certain order amounts. I know it’s not as convenient as Prime, but it’s a small price to pay for being a patriot.
You are right… and that is hard to say because I enjoy Amazon service and pricing (although it has been going downhill recently). I will take a stand and drop it.
Some people are saying it’s like we are entering a civil war. I feel like President Trump’s winning was the END of that civil war, and the losers are flailing about and removing themselves form society. MSNBC can say whatever they want, regular people watching what is going on in the country know exactly where the blame lies, and that is with the left. There will be no new converts. The psychos that were always there are just becoming more obvious.
If we have the White House, most of the governorships, and if the democrats have lost seats from local to national, to the point people are wondering if their party has a future, then that tells me what is happening is we won the war with President Trump’s help, he turned on the lights, and the roaches are causing a lot of damage running away from those lights. But in the light we can all see the roaches for what they are.
This Mueller “investigation” has to be shut down. all the liberal partisan hacks he hired, and they are are going to conduct a fair investigation? they probably see this as an opportunity to get even for the election results.
One hundred short years. I think too many don’t take what’s happened serious enough. Sort of they can’t be that obvious etc :
Vladimir Lenin’s 1917 nine item, “Communist Rules for Revolution.” In May 1919, at Dusseldorf, Germany, the Allied Forces obtained a copy of the “Communist Rules for Revolution.” Nearly 95 years later, they have nearly succeeded in every area.
/
1. Corrupt the young: get them away from religion. Get them interested in sex. Make them superficial; destroy their ruggedness.
2. Get control of all means of publicity. Get peoples’ minds off their government by focusing their attention on athletics, sexy books, plays and other trivialities.
3. Divide people into hostile groups by constantly harping on controversial matters of no importance.
4. Destroy the peoples’ faith in their natural leaders by holding the latter up to contempt, ridicule and . (speak against, condemnatory utterances)
5. Always preach true democracy; but seize power as fast and as ruthlessly as possible.
6.encourage govt extravagance, destroy its credit; produce fear of inflation, rising prices and general discontent.
7. Foment strikes in vital industries; encourage civil disorders; foster a lenient and soft attitude on the part of govt toward these disorders.
8. By special argument cause a breakdown of the old moral virtues; honesty, sobriety, continence, faith in the pledged word, ruggedness.
9. Cause the registration of all firearms on some pretext with a view of confiscation leaving the population helpless.
Forgot one:
Attempt to remove God from all public forums.
Too early to know how accurate this story is, but reported dirty bomb on SC ship:
http://beforeitsnews.com/politics/2017/06/breaking-dirty-bomb-reported-on-ship-in-south-carolina-2917962.html
Target, Pedo-America: Dave Hodges,Peter Chowka,John Moore,Liz Crokin,Craig Sawyer & Honey Bee
It is time for the Deplorable anthem, but I can’t find it. Anyone want to post it?
SICK PEOPLE!
Protesters stage ‘Un-Birthday’ for Donald Trump, gift him one-way ticket to Moscow
Making all of America Muslim
https://vid.me/xtTY
