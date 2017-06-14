June 14th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #146

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sean Spicer Twitter @PressSec
Advertisements
Happy birthday President Trump. May you have many more years to Make America Great Again.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Absolutely. Happy Birthday President Trump
LikeLiked by 2 people
Happy Birthday, Mr. President!! ❤️
May your days be filled with continued hope and inspiration as you continue your journey as the leader of the most amazing, free and beautiful country in the world – OUR America 🇺🇸🚂🇺🇸
God bless ❤️
MAGA On!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Happy Birthday, Mr. President.
May God watch over and protect you, your family, and your Cabinet.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 4 people
Great picture. Love the man.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Just love this man.
LikeLike
session punch them in the face.
LikeLike
https://refugeeresettlementwatch.wordpress.com/2017/06/13/if-you-want-to-really-do-something-call-you-member-of-congress/
If you want to (really) do something? Call your Member of Congress!
Tell him or her that you want the Refugee Act of 1980 scrapped and the program defunded because it has been a boondoggle for supposed ‘religious’ charities who secretly place refugees (chosen first by the United Nations) in your towns while their salaries/offices/travel and lobbying you pay for with your tax dollars!
They spend your money while putting your security in jeopardy!
Guess who knows the value of Congress—-the refugee industry lobbyists and the contractors spending your money! They are all calling Congress this week because they get it!
World Refugee Day is June 20th and in advance of that the industry has gone into full gear with a grassroots lobbying campaign—-“stand with refugees” is a euphemism for give us more money to move more third world poverty to American towns!
See the e-mail I just received (below). Before you read it, I must emphasize that one call from you won’t change a thing, you need to call again and again. Stand outside their district offices too if necessary, visit their offices in Washington, DC—make your presence known!
This is what the refugee contracting industry is telling their members to do (probably by the tens of thousands), so you need to make sure Congress hears your side of the story too! This is from World Relief (Evangelicals!)….
Very organized aren’t they!
LikeLike
TREEPERS … It’s lookin’ good so far (the poll continues until Saturday).
Which conservative blog should receive the 5th Annual Paul Revere Award? http://politicalclownparade.blogspot.com/2017/06/poll-is-now-open-begin-voting-for-fifth.html
Results as of 12:15 am Wednesday 6/14/2017:
984 votes — The Last Refuge (first place)
521 votes — Knuckledraggin’ (second place)
LikeLiked by 4 people
Everybody needs to vote!
LikeLike
At 1000 when I voted just now. Closest was at 581. Git r done treepers
LikeLike
Just did and the latest count is 1010
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 7 people
Donald Trump jr. dishing it out fast and hot! Too darn funny for words 😀
LikeLiked by 2 people
We ❤️ Don, Jr!!
😁
LikeLiked by 2 people
Give it all you got DTJr! They deserve it!
LikeLike
Happy Birthday Mr. President!
LikeLiked by 1 person
The weather channels are heavily invested in man-caused global warming/climate change/fake science. This article will give you a laugh…
Oh, the Irony: Trump May Have Sped Up Damage to His Real Estate Holdings By Pulling Out of the Paris Accord
By Pam Wright – June 9 2017 – weather.com
https://weather.com/science/environment/news/trump-damage-sea-level-rise-climate-change
LikeLike
speechless
LikeLiked by 3 people
someway somehow we have to put a stop to this ignorance
LikeLike
Mary with respect to you… This is not ignorance in my opinion this is straight up unadulterated hate. There is not a well-adjusted kind compassionate person on the planet that has to be told not to equate an 11 year old with Hitler just because you hate his father to the extent it is burning a hole in your being. For the life of me I cannot understand this kind of hatred for anyone. I’m better step away from the keyboard before I say something that will get me kicked off this website.
LikeLike
It’s demonic, plain and simple.
LikeLike
I was thinking I wonder why Loretta Lynch was never asked to testify under oath the actual conversation on the tarmac. Did Comey just take her word for it? Same with Hillary….. I would think that if I were the head of the FBI and was questioning an individual that was running to be the president of the United States about a quote-unquote “matter”…that I would take copious notes of that conversation….
LikeLike
This hideous excuse of a human being needs to be put on full blast!!? Talk about being unhinged…… Your life is so empty and hateful that you have to troll an 11 year old boy who by all accounts is a sweet kid. You belong in a straight jacket and a mandatory lockdown. This physically sickens me.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Please tell me the Secret Service responds to things like that. Absolutely disgusting.
LikeLike
Happy Birthday Mr. President
May God continue to bless you and your family.
Thank you for giving the American people the chance to MAGA.
We will not let you down.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Happy Birthday President Trump.
Thank you for your courage, sacrifice, hard work
and your undying love for our country and the
American people. You have our undying support.
LikeLiked by 1 person
happy birthday president and many many more
how appropriate that your birthday is on flag day
need an eo to stop sharia law in each state
any terrorist act automatically shuts down their mosque
LikeLike
Happy Birthday President Trump!
I thank God for you and I pray for you. Thank you for your sacrifices to serve our country.
Love you!! God bless you and protect you.
LikeLike
Happy birthday Mr. President. May you bask in the love of your wonderful family on this special day.
It is also flag day. This article tells the interesting history of this day and our flag:
http://www.military.com/flag-day
LikeLike
Betsy McCaughey makes a point here about VA Secretary Shulkin and somethings he is NOT DOING for the VA that are questionable. I didn’t know that Shulkin is an Obama holdover…don’t like that at all. Betsy served as advisor on PTrump economic council during his campaign. She was married to Wilbur Ross.
http://nypost.com/2017/06/13/new-va-secretary-is-already-undermining-veterans-health/
LikeLike
Happy Birthday, President Trump! May you continue to ignore “expert political advice” for another year, the stock market thanks you in advance.
LikeLike
Good for D&G!
Dolce & Gabbana have become known for continuously bucking the fashion elite’s left-wing, globalist view points when it comes to a multitude of issues.
Back in 2015, the legendary gay designers made clear their traditional views, voicing their opposition to gay marriage and gay adoption, shooting down the notion that they would eventually get married.
“The only family is the traditional one,” the duo said in the interview. “No chemical offspring and rented uterus. Life has a natural flow; there are things that cannot be changed.”
Following the interview, the gay Italian establishment demanded they be boycotted while fashion columnists and critics denounced their views.
http://www.breitbart.com/big-hollywood/2017/06/13/dolce-gabbana-launch-campaign-mocking-critics-demanding-they-stop-dressing-melania-trump/
LikeLike
Forever young.
Happy Birthday, two big scoops, Mr. President.
LikeLike