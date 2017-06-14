Emotional Testimonial – GOP Rep Roger Williams Describes Events During Shooting at GOP Baseball Practice…

Texas Representative Roger Williams is the third base coach for the GOP congressional baseball team. Williams was hitting practice grounders to the infield when the Bernie Sanders campaign volunteer, James Hodgkison, opened fire on the team from behind the third base dugout.
The charity baseball game will go on as scheduled tomorrow night.
The more I think about the limp waisted responses to this shooting the angrier it makes me. I can cut the people who were at the shooting today some slack bc they are still in shock even though it disappoints me.
But Paul Ryan and Nancy Pelosi are truly infuriating. They had an opportunity to call out the hateful division and neither one did. Neither one. UNIPARTY GARBAGE.
Paul Ryan was mugging for himself, thinking he sounded Presidential for a run for an office he will never win. Never.
But listen to Pelosi’s whole speech if you haven’t. I’ve complained about it here at least twice (but I’m not seeing all my comments so Idk what happened to them) about what she said. And then I thought about it again. At first I was annoyed that she used plays as an example given the assassination scene in the Shakespeare in the Park Julius Caesar. Then she shilled for how many women were on the Dems baseball team.
But I missed something else – she used sports as an example of a way we’re brought together. Meanwhile the NBA team from her home state refused to go to the White House bc they oppose Trump. Her own damn state and she is saying sports brings people together. She could have used this as an example to call hem out, to call for legitimate unity and showing respect to our POTUS and the office and she didn’t. She went on and on like a day drinking old granny.
Shame on the leadership in both parties for throwing this opportunity away. If they can’t call it out now when we could have 25 dead on our hands they never will.
We have got to drain this swamp as quickly as possible. Vote them out. Out their scandals. Charge them for any crimes we unearth. Recall them from office. Protest peacefully at everything they do. Shame them on media. All of it.
On March 17, 2017 Loretta Lynch called for “Loretta Lynch: We Need More Marching, Blood, Death On Streets” watch on youtube or http://nation.foxnews.com/2017/03/05/loretta-lynch-we-need-more-marching-blood-death-streets
Here it is. It’s a message on behalf of Senate Democrats:
Jimmy Jack, I am with you. Do they know how idiotic they sound & look. They don’t think like sane people. Hatred, ego, ” it’s all about them” has so affected their thinking. Most of the leadership has been exposed as the pathetic immature people they are. Shame them on media I agree.
The Warriors never said one way or another whether they would go to the White House, since the WH hasn’t extended an invitation yet. That was fake news.
At the least I had expected calls for Bernie Sanders to retire, the Country has had enough of his antics.
Two people who are in this up to their necks, have been conspicuously quiet. Obama and Hillary. Notice how the blame is being apportioned to Bernie?
And after going over the events from today, ABC asks if the President is aware that the rhetoric has to stop and then on to Russia–the president is now being investigated for obstruction of justice!!!!!
This is what we are up against. And this is just on Twitter.
I do hope that the Secret Service is investigating each of those tweets. This should not be tolerated on any level.
This development will contribute to exacerbate tensions and maybe lead to more violence:
Special counsel Mueller investigating Trump for possible obstruction of justice: Washington Post
-Robert Mueller’s team is examining whether the president obstructed justice, The Washington Post reports.
-This expansion occurred after President Donald Trump fired James Comey in May.
-The special counsel’s team will interview officials like Dan Coats, director of national intelligence and Mike Rogers, head of the National Security Agency, the Post reports.
http://www.cnbc.com/2017/06/14/special-counsel-mueller-investigating-trump-for-possible-obstruction-of-justice-washington-post.html
A leak from anonymous sources from the special counsel team?
Trump’s lawyer blasts leak.
How could POTUS’ lawyer have a leak?
Is every damn room bugged, or does he have traitors in his own office, or within his own team?
These leaks are sounding more and more unbelievable…..
Where did you read that Mr. Kasowitz has a leak from his office?
Of course, and expect to see them almost daily. That’s what they do. It’s a tactic they all use, try to shake up potential wits to do something dumb they can capitalize on, for one thing. Another reason is to prompt “tipsters”. Another reason is because Mueller and his staff are simply not to be trusted to do a fair job of this, whatever “this” is., in my view.
Setting the media narrative that even though Comey admits he leaked info to get special counsel assigned, Trump *couldnt possibly* fire Mueller given these rumors…..
Attorney from Judicial watch on with Lou Dobbs, very interesting. Suggests that Rosenstain limit special counsel to only criminal matters, and since there is no underlying predicate crime during the campaign, the investigation must cease and could not reach subsequent events. If they want to look at obstruction, they’d need a different investigation, start from scratch. Back to square one, with Sessions deciding what to do, etc. Much more control.
Another option considered was applying to Rosenstein arguing that the leaks in the WaPo article constitute misconduct by the office of the special counsel, consider switching horses.
I’m not suggesting either of these are viable approaches, but good to see people at least addressing today’s events.
not exactly a shocker, is it?? Everyone on the planet knows Mueller is in to produce an indictment of President Trump.
So, is the view here still that Rod Rosenstein’s appointment of Mueller is brilliant? just wondering what it takes to penetrate the fog
“Investigators will also look for any statements the president may have made publicly and privately to people outside the government about his reasons for firing Comey and his concerns about the Russia probe and other related investigations, people familiar with the matter said.”
Let the lawyers do the talking.
Just of the top of my head, I wish the President would put in an interim head of FBI quickly. I think it’s legal to do so without the consent of the Congress. Next, Mr. Session must in the strongest of terms, un-recuse himself and take command of the DOJ. It’s time to get on the offensive!!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
*off*
Exactly, I dont know why people think Mueller will go after Democrat corruption. Like we even need a special counsel to go after it. Mueller and his staff of democrat/Hillary lawyers only role is to keep perpetuating the Russia narrative through next years election. After that the baton is passed to the new-Democrat majority in Congress to begin impeachment.
Isn’t this simply stating that the Special Investigator is doing what he was hired to do? To investigate whether the President obstructed justice or had anything to do with muh, Russia?
Have you read the article? If not, I suggest you read it.
Lou Dobbs on now, and he clearly understands the threat posed by the claimed facts in the article. This investigation will turn out to have very very little focus on “Russia”, because they can’t make that stick and know it. The investigation will be all about obstruction. I know people don’t want to hear it, and don’t want to believe it, but this is what I have said before and still believe.
I will re-read it. Obviously I must have missed something because all the media is very excited. Wouldn’t be the first time I missed something. Thanks.
It is very shocking how the prior administration committed numerous crimes in total impunity. Meanwhile, every word of the current administration is scrutinized in depth, up to the meaning of the words “I hope”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
that’s right. It is a crime, and it constitutes Good Cause–no, Great Cause–to dismiss Mueller. Sooner the better.
Well boy howdy, what came in the mail today but an offer for a Platinum AmAxe card wi thick cardboard-like brochure and prepaid by AmAxe envelope. I put brochure in their envelope….no sillies I didnt sign up for the card… will add a few more papers to up the weight ie cost of postage to AmAxe.
Thanks AmAxe for allowing me to stick it to you on President Glorious His Excellency Covfefe MAGAs birthday!! Yup, this present is on you AmAxe, but i did my part and ordered some Trump45 gear with my VISA card from djt.com. Happy Birthday President Trump!!
We, Patriots, love you, we will fight for you and we will WIN for YOU!!! MAGA!! God bless you, Sir!
🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸💖💕💖🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
Don’t cry —be angry and take charge.
…. and, stockpile ammo, replenish emergency supplies, take self-defense classes (if you need them), and prepare for the worst. These lunatics won’t ever give up.
We (Trump supporters) have been vilified first by Never Trump Republicans, then by Hillary supporters, and (oddly) by Bernie supporters after the DNC rigged their primary. We understood and, although it was unjust and we attempted to show the truth, we dealt with it during the Primaries and General election as part of the seemingly increasing hyper-partisan election season. The MSM in collaboration with DC Beltway continued a Resist Trump narrative after the election and through the inauguration. Troubling, but still we nurtured the hope that sense will return after President Trump shows results that enact changes to better all US citizens. Five months more of continued Trump bashing by Democrats and the MSM, in conjunction with silence peppered with infrequent tepid support of Trump by GOPe has reaped the results we have seen today. I have to believe that any Republican that felt remaining silent provided them a cocoon of safety has been utterly shattered today. Our President is a negotiator, he has extended olive branches numerous times in an effort to enact change for the betterment of we, the people…all of us. It is time for the Republicans to stand with their President (and preferably Democrats, too) in calling for the MSM to turn off the anti-Trump propaganda and report news fairly and accurately (even if it does happen to be anti-Trump, that’s okay as long as it is accurate). If this does not happen then it tells us everything we need to know about the motives of the political establishment.
Today’s attack is similar in timing and scope to the anthrax attack on Congress. Prayers with the injured and hope for Majority Whip Scalise. There is is no one more important than For an America First Agenda in the House than Majority Whip Scalise.
Amazing how that leak from the Wapo comes out right in the midst of this horrible attack on Republicans by a Bernie lover…What a coincidence..
Deep state: ‘change the narrative, quick’
Very very true , we have certainly seen that tactic before , so obvious and so very and absolutely disgusting
Deep State is like an abstract concept, so if it is real, it has to become concrete and objectified. It has to consist of the Five Ws.. What, who, when why and where….. and its little cousin HOW it is!
I think they were planning to run with the story today no matter what and to drop it in time for nightly news. Today is POTUS’s BD and I think this was planned more for his BD gift from WaPo than to change subject. Two birds with one stone it appears.
I read somewhere once that stated: there are no coincidences there are only planned events.
Hillary Clinton declared herself “part of the Resistance” during an interview with CNN’s Christiane Amanpour at a Women for Women event in New York in May. I wonder if she’s still ready to take up arms?
The dark side are they. Once you start down the dark path, forever will it dominate your destiny.
It took way too long to smoke out the shooter.
I also am trying to square the heaping praise with the 5 uninterrupted minutes the shooter had. I heard earlier that Scalise had Capitol Police protection assigned there. But 5 minutes? Please make me understand.
Roger Williams should be from Rhode Island — just saying…
Terrible.
I was watching FOX Brett Baier segment when Chris Wallace said there is BREAKING NEWS that the Special Counsel will be investigating PTrump for “obstruction of Justice.” Do you know what that is all about…the Dems are pissing themselves over this shooting and now they are DEFLECTING from it to give their RABID BASE something to calm them down. OMG if this gets out of hand and they keep stirring the pot there will be HELL TO PAY!!!
It’s all about Mueller trying to nail the president, that’s what it’s about. Timing, I have no idea, but I do not at all doubt the premise of the article (posted somewhere above).
Mueller is not our friend.
Yes he wants to nail the President but WHY announce it today after the shooting? They need to calm their base before things get out of hand and they lose control over them. Very frightening! Today is the President’s birthday and and look how many things are happening…now in CA.
What’s happening in CA?
Never mind, just saw it. Shooting at Travis AFB.
Travis AFB — suspected shooter at the AAFES/BX.
Just a few of the POS libs who are celebrating and blaming the victims. Just in case you have twitter and are bored…
Call for organized violent resistance by a Washington Post contributor:
Sorry, wrong link. Here is the link:
Read this page, I suggest. What an insufferable little punk. Everything about this guy is simply hateful, smug, and sick.
“Special counsel is investigating Trump for possible obstruction of justice, officials say”
I said a couple of days ago that people are delusional if they think that Rosenstein, Mueller would investigate unmasking, leaking, or anything normal citizens who agree with.
Some are still living in the pre-Clinton/Bush/Obama/Sanders reality.
They appointed Mueller to clean up Comey’s mess and to take down Trump.
Mueller is a swamper. Rosenstein is a Democrat who appointed Mueller, Comey’s best friend.
The DOJ, the FBI, etc. are not working for you.
Sessions is a very, very good man (too good of a man) but unless he and Trump are working behind the scenes to start prosecuting these criminals they and we are in for a world of hurt.
I like Sessions, but I honestly don’t understand what he was thinking with his choice of deputies. Surely there are some good R prospects for those positions. If there are none in DC look to the states, we have some fantastic AG’s out there he could have brought on board. I really, really question those deputy AG appointments.
and right you are.
Jeff Sessions was confronted with massive opposition in Justice, and he ducked. A terrible decision.
The President has no control over his own Justice Department.
The most obvious solution, unfortunately, is to replace Sessions. And the sooner that happens, the better.
right you are
Who picked Rosenstein? There’s where the rubber meets the road.
Big mistake.
Speaker Lyin’: We Are United, An Attack On One Of Us Is An Attack On All Of Us
from Oann.com headlines
Then why the flippin’ F’ have you been undermining President Trump…rhetorical, i know why…
You self sanctimonious piece of cr@p!!! Dont get all cryin eyes on us now Lyin’ …YOU and yor evil minions ARE part of the problem!! Get the out SWAMP DEVIL, may you burn in H&LL!!😈
LikeLiked by 1 person
The entire Democratic strategy since the election has been to deliberately stir up their base. It’s disgusting, but the rationale is that the distilled anger will increase turnout and increase the vote. The Dem leadership will privately see what’s happened as a positive development, because it demonstrates that their strategy is probably working.
From the Dems pov, things are probably going well. They have their Mueller SP, the MSM 100% on side, an extremely weak GOP opposition & ongoing multiple investigations allowing them to create a 24/7 cloud over Trump.
Their confidence is also their greatest weakness. They don’t understand how insane they come across to many people.
It’s tempting to want Trump to go after them, but the wiser approach is to wait and let everyone see how crazy they are, 24/7. He needs to contrast himself as the man of the ordinary people, keep the military on side and the economy thriving (esp tax reform). If he trusts the people, he will prevail at the ballot box (the Dems know this). I’ve been reassured by his response to this tragedy.
