Treasury Secretary Mnuchin Testifies To House Appropriations Committee on Budget, Finance and Debt Ceiling…

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin testified yesterday to the House Appropriations Committee discussing the FY 2018 budget, the current state of federal finance and the need to increase the budget ceiling.

Most of Mnuchin’s testimony focused on the bigger and more broad economic issues including: the federal budget, tax reform, spending, the debt ceiling, and the need to focus on GDP growth.

Secretary Mnuchin also describes the current state of the trade team’s conversations with multiple international partners and how they are responding positively to the engagements of Mnuchin, Secretary Ross (Commerce) and U.S. Trade Representative Lighthizer.

  1. sundance says:
    June 13, 2017 at 1:22 am

    Cue the video to approx 19:45 to hear Mnuching discuss the “banking reform”.

