Senator Chris Coons Complains The U.S. State Dept. Not Spending Enough Money…

During a senate hearing today Democrat Senator Chris Coons complained to Secretary of State Rex Tillerson that the U.S. State Department is: a.) not spending enough money, and b.) not spending fast enough; on foreign aid to third world countries.
Coons was citing the previous Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee Joe Biden who said: “show me your budget and I’ll show you your priorities“. Secretary of State Tillerson took exception and explained how he looks at this differently. The Trump administration is not spending oriented, they are results oriented.
.
Tillerson: “The statement ‘show me your funding and I’ll show you your level of commitment,’ I do not agree with. Funding does not equal results. Show me your results, and I’ll tell you your commitment. What are the results, and then I’ll tell you what I need to deliver on those results. Giving me a pot of money and suggesting that confirms our success and commitment is just simply—I have to take exception to that, I’ve never had that experience.”
Notice how Senator Coons is also expressing Deep State concerns about the changing dynamic of hiring within the State Department. Coons even suggested that people should not be hired based on need to fill an existing position, but rather simply they have successfully completed training seminars in how to push globalist ideology through diplomacy.
If it weren’t for State Department the depraved, the retarded, and the corrupt would have difficulty finding employment outside Congress.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Apparently Mr. Coons’ owners and renters are getting restless.
LikeLiked by 5 people
US CoC has dictators to share with.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s why they become career politicians. No one else wants them. Don’t tell me he’s black and his color is what keeps him there. Or is it a disconnected white liberal in self hate mode and swimming in guilt using OUR TAX DOLLARS to have him’her feel better? BTW it;s BINARY for me – male and female and nothing legitimate in between.
We need to STOP giving aid to terrorists and hostile countries towards the U.S..
WHY are we aiding Palestine who uses that as martyr money for terrorist families?
Foreign aid is WELFARE. Have them start straightening out their own country. We don’t have the money to give out like we used to. With 23 TRILLION in debt, the interest alone on that should stop giving out MORE money that we don’t have. Eventually countries will STOP buying our debt. Then what?
LikeLiked by 1 person
You left out the perverted( Joe Biden)- coward Coons lets Joe feel up his daughter. https://youtu.be/M7rdb16k9JE
LikeLiked by 2 people
TRex is pulling the plug and Coons can drain with the rest of the swamp!! 👍😎
LikeLiked by 5 people
Biden’s comment is evidence that he has never worked without being connected to the public teet. Business people like Trump and Rex expect results for their investment dollars, not a participation trophy.
LikeLiked by 11 people
President Reagan: The size of the federal budget is not an appropriate barometer of social conscience or charitable concern.” (Oct. 5, 1981)
LikeLiked by 8 people
It’s just like when Trump45 kept having to remind the clueless during the campaign that getting more for less dollars is a good thing.
Hard to imagine this has to be pointed out to our self-appointed Betters, but it does.
LikeLiked by 3 people
This sums up the democrats leadership & management capabilities perfectly, “As long as we’re throwing money at it, we’re doing our jobs. Results are secondary at best”
How do we get Americans to understand who these people really are? How do we make them understand it’s their money they’re throwing away? How do we make them understand they’re all either completely incompetent, completely corrupt or both?
It’s maddening that we allow this mindset in our halls of power
LikeLiked by 5 people
Coon obviously misses the previous White House occupant. Obama was the one who believed that raining $400 million in cash on Iran would buy the U.S. some Iranian love. How’s that working out for the U.S.?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Chris Coons, the Senator from the Deep State…
LikeLiked by 4 people
I am so greatful that when the real Americans decided our new leader would be the people’s President, President Trump 2016, we placed a man capable of selecting the best representatives to represent the USA. The above article exposes how long it has taken to put intelligent Americans in power to give educational lessons to some very misguided senators.
Therefore Mr. Coons your lesson for today, write it down! You are welcome.
LikeLiked by 2 people
What did S. Coons mean by “diversity”? I won’t say what I think he meant, I hope I am 100% wrong. Can someone explain who has more understanding than I?
LikeLike
I would really like to know more as well. It sounds as though this is a person of color booster class American taxpayers are paying for because the public schools we are paying for are not teaching basic skills.
LikeLike
Many years ago I know of one public school history teacher who taught World War 11. That’s right, World War Eleven. I think its probably worse by now.
LikeLike
Yeah, and this is going to be hard to deal with. Anyone who believes a “booster class” will raise their level of expertise to par with their peers raise their hands…….
They need to find a way to improve teaching to (or the learning of) persons of color. Else they’ll always be behind, and hiring people who are manifestly less capable because of “diversity” makes everyone else that all persons of color are less capable….and are only in their jobs because of “diversity.” It’s an ugly cycle, and it needs to be broken.
I don’t think persons of color realize (in general, I’m sure there are instances where they know) that they are behind, or have any idea exactly how far they are behind. If they knew this, they would be pissed off and maybe do something about it. But we are all too PC to tell them. It really sucks.
LikeLike
Results!?! You come hero Washington DC and as about results? What next, fairies and flying frogs?
LikeLiked by 1 person
ASK about results.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I watched the liberals version of fixing problems by just throwing money at it first hand with the Feds doling money out to the Indians on the nearby reservation where I lived as a kid. The end result was a huge amount of Indians being addicted to drugs because every drug dealer in America showed up as soon as they heard the Indians were going to get money.
Some of the local lawyers were convicted of embezzling money from the trust accounts and generally it was a terrible thing to do. I watched friends drink themselves to death or die in car crashes and it created a group dependent on the Feds which was probably the goal in the first place.
Throwing money at people to make yourself feel good is a totally irresponsible act.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Just awful. Needed to be said.
LikeLiked by 1 person
My question is when is Coons up for reelection and what do we as conservative deplorables have to do to make sure he goes down the swamp drain.
Keeping in mind that the Democrap, Leftist, Globalist position would be do “whatever” it takes to make sure he isn’t reelected.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Coons was reelected in 2014, so not for awhile. Interestingly, Wikipoo says he worked on the Reagan campaign but then switched to the Demorat Party some time later.
LikeLike
This is why it’s important to have big boys in these positions. Tillerson (to paraphrase) “everything in the way you approach things, mr coons, is nonsense. Now go to your room”
LikeLiked by 2 people
How the coward Coons can use pervert Joe Biden’s name after C-SPAN shows Biden feeling up Coons daughter. and many other little children. Sen. Jeff Sessions smacked Biden’s hand away from one of Biden’s attempts. https://youtu.be/M7rdb16k9JE
LikeLiked by 2 people
Let’s remind those crooks whose money they are spending.
Thank God for T-Rex!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Pray for Our Country & Our Presdient. With people like this in charge…we are in trouble! They need to get out into the real world and spend a week getting their hands dirty and do some real work. Maybe doing a job that takes some real skills and not just elitist sitting on their a$$e$ acting like they are king. Get a real damn job!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Remember Folks…
President Trump said..
CUT the Financing Off, Well cut the head of the snake that is Terrorism… He wasn’t just pointing out Qatar..
He probably ALSO meant “Deep State” Operations also Financed by OUR OWN .Gov.. 😉
Hence the State Dept.. “Whining” (Sen Coons)…
Funding is drying up folks..
#Winning
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just throwing $$$$ at something doesn’t mean things improve. Just remember what has happened to our education system here in the U.S. prior to POTUS. It had been an absolute disaster but I think POTUS and Betsy Devos are committed to changing it just like T-Rex is committed to changing how things are done at the State Department. We have no business throwing $$$$ at countries who hate us by sponsoring terrorism.
LikeLiked by 2 people
‘show me your funding and I’ll show you your level of commitment,’ from Biden sums up the big picture for the left….the cultural neo marxists if you will….they are about “seeming”, about virtue signalling, and “the narrative”. Results don’t matter as long as their ideology is sustained.
Perhaps the world’s most deliberately useless activity is throwing failed dollar after failed dollar at the “education” system. That is merely code for “teacher’s salaries”. Rigorous quality is their enemy, it interferes with their mission of engineering political consent from the kiddies.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think what Biden actually meant was show me YOUR funding and I’ll show you MY commitment.
LikeLike
So the longer Congress obstructs, the more money gets impounded?
Poetic.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Coons quoting Biden. What a sorry, but deliciously funny moment.
Coons must be blind and deaf. He didn’t see T Rex bearing down, nor the rolling thunder.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thankfully, FOOLS like Coons are not in control of our State Department any longer.
LikeLike
What Hearing was this? Why was it necessary? Who set the agenda for this total loser to sit there in front of cameras and a microphone to waste T-Rex’ time with his stupidity? Coons from Delaware mentions another loser or two as well. He mentioned “McCain” plus that tiny little dandy from Tennessee. And he found ways to insert some trigger warning words among his other meaningless words:”bipartison”, “diversity”. “aid”. “starvation”, “CONCERN” etc. Grandstanding at it’s most annoying, with the goal of earning himself some recognition [as they all want to do]. I’ll recognise you, and from now on avoid hearing your silly concerns forever, now that I know your name. YUCK! T-Rex handled this masterfully! He could not have given a more wonderful response!
LikeLike
Who were the eight people who filled out Hillary’s paperwork?
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is how ALL of the budget hearings go. They all complain, and/or demand point blank “Are you keeping MY pet project?” USUALLY it’s in another country, and regardless, it’s also usually frivolous.
Listening to them makes you sad that they don’t care for their own people, the ones they ACTUALLY REPRESENT, half as much as people they don’t know in some other country. But then again, it allows them an excuse to travel on your dime too. They are always saying, “I just got back from and … gimme, gimme, gimme”.
The Cabinet appointment hearings all go like this too. What Can You Do For Me?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Poor T-Rex in his confirmation hearing endured some female senator screaming that he needed to retain the women’s aid program…helping women of other countries when our own have enough problems. Why are our taxes going towards that?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ha! Coons really stepped in this one, didn’t he…
LikeLike
Maybe the biggest corruption of the budget from a large list corruptions is the attaching of funding for a Senator’s hometown freeway interchange to, say, a bill funding defence purchases.
This sort of blatant corruption of public spending legislation happens nowhere else in the Anglosphere. It is not allowed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you Coons for confirming that SoS TRex gets an A+ for fulfilling PTrump’s campaign promise = MAGA = putting USA First!
(these guys really don’t know how stupid they sound to we the people)
LikeLike
T-Rex must go home every night shaking his head.
LikeLike