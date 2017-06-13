Senator Chris Coons Complains The U.S. State Dept. Not Spending Enough Money…

During a senate hearing today Democrat Senator Chris Coons complained to Secretary of State Rex Tillerson that the U.S. State Department is: a.) not spending enough money, and b.) not spending fast enough; on foreign aid to third world countries.

Coons was citing the previous Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee Joe Biden who said: “show me your budget and I’ll show you your priorities“. Secretary of State Tillerson took exception and explained how he looks at this differently. The Trump administration is not spending oriented, they are results oriented.

Tillerson: “The statement ‘show me your funding and I’ll show you your level of commitment,’ I do not agree with. Funding does not equal results. Show me your results, and I’ll tell you your commitment. What are the results, and then I’ll tell you what I need to deliver on those results. Giving me a pot of money and suggesting that confirms our success and commitment is just simply—I have to take exception to that, I’ve never had that experience.”

Notice how Senator Coons is also expressing Deep State concerns about the changing dynamic of hiring within the State Department. Coons even suggested that people should not be hired based on need to fill an existing position, but rather simply they have successfully completed training seminars in how to push globalist ideology through diplomacy.

