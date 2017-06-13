June 13th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #145

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sean Spicer Twitter @PressSec
I respect Trump beyond measure for putting faces to those slaughtered by Islamic fundamentalists.
Just like Trump, I do not care what their “lifestyle” was.
I care that innocent people were slaughtered, worse by evil losers in the name of “religion”.
This man is MY president!
The effect of this will just be higher beef prices for American consumers. Supply/demand.
Not if we up the supply, and hire 10,000 ranchers.
Our twenty two year old son began raising cattle this year and it is entirely his own operation.His first season has been a success for him. It is rewarding whenever a young person can become involved in agriculture.
That’s great. These type of things should become easier with deregulation etc .It will depend on State and locality, but it’s happening…Sonny Perdue at Agriculture being a farmer among other things is a plus…
You are right,Alex!
Yay for your son! We need many, many more like him!!! My daughter and son-in-law and their 3-yr-old son are a ranching family, managing a huge ranch in western Colorado. Ranching is all my son-in-law ever wanted to do, and I am so proud of them for their choice!
Sounds like you raised a great son also – Congratulations!
So you have set a limit on supply. I sure hope we don’t sell too much of anything overseas…Supply and demand sorta…I think…maybe…/s
Oh no! Ranching would become more profitable! That absolutely doesn’t mean more ranchers or larger herds!
Part of the score-keeping of Twitter, and the measure of a person’s Twitter-site popularity, is the number of hearts and the number of Retweets, so I’m wondering why, when I click on a heart and retweet anything on this site, the numbers don’t change.
Try this APP–> http://www.unfollowspy.com/
That ap is for people who care about their own numbers. I only want to increase the numbers of people like Trump and his cabinet. I Retweet but don’t Tweet, but thanks for the suggestion.
That is great for the beef industry BUT I do not want China shipping us “chicken” for NO WAY will I ever eat food imported from China. They have no controls and it could be “dog meat.” We need to produce more chicken for US consumption!
Exciting to see the full Cabinet meeting today, but I would feel better if PDJT fired Mueller. End this steaming pile of covfefe. Or is he going to let Mueller and his cronies hang themselves, like Comey?
Comey’s Final Flight And The DoJ’s Controversial Gulfstream Private Jets
http://www.thedrive.com/the-war-zone/10143/comeys-final-flight-and-the-dojs-controversial-gulfstream-private-jets
What does everyone think will happen tomorrow with Sessions? Think he will come out guns blazing, or be meek and defensive?
Well, it’s interesting that he has asked for his testimony to be public
There’s nothing there, and I think Sessions will just sit through whatever they throw at him, then go back to slowly dismantling the entire globalist immigration farce, destroying the nations gangs, and crippling the drug trade.
You know. The three most important things he could possibly be doing, and has been doing since day 1.
He will do fine, but the democrats and media already have the question and theme worked out ahead of time that will be the narrative blasted throughout media..Same old game…The entire Comey show was scripted too…
PTrump has best cabinet possible they know what to do. I hope PTRUMP ends this Russia, Comey, Mueller, fake Flynn story and start Lynch, Clinton email , foundation, unmasking, IRS, Rice, Huma, Mills and finally Obama investigation.
Sarah Carter, Circa news, reporting on second troubling contact Mueller had with Loretta Lynch (Hannity segment):
The whole segment is good, but Sarah comes in around 4:05 if you want to center in on that.
http://video.foxnews.com/v/5468815073001/?#sp=show-clips
Circa news has the article up now.
Comey got ‘steely silence’ after confronting Loretta Lynch about Clinton’s email probe
http://circa.com/politics/comey-privately-told-congress-about-second-confrontation-with-the-former-attorney-general
Excerpt:
During the conversation, Comey told lawmakers he confronted Lynch with a highly sensitive piece of evidence, a communication between two political figures that suggested Lynch had agreed to put the kibosh on any prosecution of Clinton.
Comey said “the attorney general looked at the document then looked up with a steely silence that lasted for some time, then asked him if he had any other business with her and if not that he should leave her office,” said one source who was briefed.
I wonder if AG Sessions has that “piece of evidence” after they cleared out Comey’s office? There has to be a “Treasure Trove” of incriminating evidence that can hang many folks…let it rip Mr. Attorney General!
Was it a dark and stormy night? Did he glance at the clock on the wall? s/
Sounds like Comey is trying to weasel a get out of jail free card out of this by playing both sides. What a rodent.
Lawmakers were informed of this evidence of obstruction of justice. And they did nothing…
Did he write a memo after he left her office? Was the memo released to his friend? If not, this is fake news. /s
Working title: “If only i was stronger”
lets get CTH, The Last Refuge, it’s 4th award in a row. Please Vote Liberally!
http://politicalclownparade.blogspot.com/2017/06/poll-is-now-open-begin-voting-for-fifth.html
as of 0025 EST, June 13,2017
The Last Refuge
810 23%
Knuckledraggin’ My Life Away
484 14%
you can vote for multiples at a time, I voted for IOTW and Daily Pundit as well as they are good…
But, CTH is the BEST!
#Wolverines Represent!
How did CTH lose 10 numbers? It was 820 when I posted earlier about it.
After reading a lot on special counsel, it is undeniable that muller is too close to comey to be a fair person for this job. now, the real question is if firing muller will help or hurt trump in the public view? Secondly, why rosenstine chose muller? was he fooled or did he make the right call.
A lot will depend on what evidence trump has on comey. I don’t thonk muller will go after comey at all. he will also not look into lynch saying that is different matter oitside his scope. Will sessions reveal some exciting things tomorrow?
Why does everyone think that Mueller was hired to go after Comey? I thought he was hired to go after Trump. Why the fixation on Mueller/Trump?
special counsel can look into assigned topic which is so called russian interference and any topic or new lead comes out of it.
pecial counsel is supposed to find criminality of anyone related. Hence trump haters turned this into crminality by trump and saying obstruction of justice as an excuse which is total nonsense.
I’ve been wondering why Comey told about Lynch and Clinton. That had nothing to do with the topic at hand. Seems strange he would go into it, especially in such detail, doesn’t it?
He is protecting himself from not doing his fiduciary duty of opening up Grand Jury Investigations on Hillary Clinton….it is his hedge for Legal Exposure (Liability)
When you can’t make them see the light, make them feel the heat.
— Quote by Ronald Reagan
I think today’s hearing is to provide cover to PTRUMP for firing Mueller and some kind of fireworks about Hillary and Lynch.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I like it
Is it possible the “tapes” President Trump mentioned have nothing to do with his meetings with Comey..but..rather.. video concerning possible meetings or “liasons” He might have had with others. Trump never mentions what the subject matter of the “tapes” is. And yes. I do think He had the goods..and it could be even more salacious than this Russia crap. Comey has that creep factor.
Remember way back when PTrump said he/family was “surveiled” and it was hinted that they had conversations of him and or videos/photos taken through his cell phone? PTrump said it was “disgusting” that it was done!
“Sick” is also a word He used.
Looks like they are floating the idea…
Trump friend says president considering firing Mueller
http://thehill.com/homenews/administration/337509-trump-considering-firing-special-counsel-mueller?amp
If he and Comey are best buds and if Mueller has hired all Dims who contributed to Hillary campaign, he should be fired for being a political hack. But if he fires Mueller, how the heck can he not fire the idiot that hired him?
White House has denied this. Ruddy seems like a blow-hard, he’s put out bogus ‘scoops’ like this before. He also donated to Hillary so I don’t trust him.
Mueller should be fired for the “investigation” is compromised due to Comey’s craazy testimony and their friendship. Besides WHY is there still a “Russian” investigation when there is NO CRIME concerning the President? He was cleared of everything so move on.
Let the Democrats scream while Sessions drops the hammer to open real “criminal” investigations that produce indictments and prison terms! Americans DEMAND JUSTICE and no one cares about this Russia BS anymore for it is overshadowing all the good things happening to the country.
CNN Fake News Protest
**CALLING ALL PATRIOTS**
http://mainstreetpatriots.us/defend-trump-defend-america/
Not only is this the best political site on the web that produces the most thoroughly researched articles and material to enlighten and bring truth to its members but it also has the best commentary from those very same members. And that gives me hope that I am not alone in a topsy-turvy world of corruption and evil.
The thought of how this great nation was formed and the values that our founding fathers enshrined in our founding documents still brings a tear to my eye. Donald Trump really is our last great hope in keeping those values and this country alive.
God bless Donald Trump and may God give him the strength to save this nation from what can only be described as forces of darkness and evil, forces that I only thought existed in tales of fiction or in the movies. We certainly do live in interesting times.
hear, hear !
Larry Schweikart @LarrySchweikart 2h2 hours ago
Consider this: Right now EVEN WITHOUT knowing VA, MI, WI stats, Trump would still win reelection with PA, NH, IA, FL, NC and OH
I would argue that the registration stats ARE Trump’s approval polls & he’s up 100k in PA, up 27k in FL, 4k in IA, 15k in MD, 5k in AZ, etc.
So this is pretty mindboggling given “approval polls.” If Trump approval so low, why are SEVEN out of TEN states seeing R registration gains
Meanwhile, in a universe far. far away…
I hope AZ is proud of this traitor.
I would never wish death on anyone.
“So, you’re saying you’re hoping he dies?”
I didn’t say that.
“You said you would never wish death on anyone.”
Exactly
this iss new low for mccain. very unfortunate.makes no sense.
Turn the page Arizona, this story is too old to read anymore!
It gets better….McCain says he didn’t say it….. but if he did, it was a joke.
“I never said such a thing. A thousand times I said, ‘Look at the world in 2009 and look at it today.’ Of course, I never said [that]. If I did I was joking,” McCain told The Daily Caller.
http://dailycaller.com/2017/06/12/mccain-never-said-u-s-leadership-was-better-under-obama-than-trump/
Anything derogatory McCain says about the President is a plus. He’s nuts and everyone and I mean everyone knows it. Imagine if he and President were buddies…
Anyone seeing this?
http://thefederalist.com/2017/06/12/james-comey-long-history-questionable-obstruction-cases/#.WT6sSNNaKEg.twitter
http://www.lifezette.com/polizette/robert-mueller-stocks-staff-democrat-donors/
Homey Comey is a real drama king. His 10 million book? He better get a ghostwriter. Everybody knows Lynch shut down any Hillary investigations.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Guess who’s coming out of the shadows to help out on the Russian Probe… the Muslim Jeh Johnson.
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/06/former-dhs-secretary-obama-rushes-capitol-hill-voluntarily-assist-senate-intel-committee-russia-probe/
LikeLiked by 2 people
one of my friend said that long time swamp creatures ( not lottle oone bbut big ffishes) in dc know each other well. If ome of them says bad aboit others, you netter believe it.
#Comey2leakbigtime …..I’m so sick and tired of these elitists basturds always getting away with their crimes against we the peoples nations never getting held accountable for their sinister ways of corruption UGG!!!!!! http://insider.foxnews.com/2017/06/10/james-comey-book-deal-donald-trump-hillary-clinton-investigation-emails-russia
Mueller has hired all those high powered Dem. criminal lawyers. No reason to think they don’t share the animosity towards Trump as the rest of their party.Yet they are going to be fair and impartial and only investigate to see if there was any crime committed. i think the intent is to try and destroy Trump’s admin. G.Jarrett told Hannity yesterday that he sees Comey as Mueller’s “co-counsel” in this invest.
carterzest says:
June 12, 2017 at 6:36 pm
VOTE FOR CTH, TheLastRefuge on this poll.
http://politicalclownparade.blogspot.com/2017/06/poll-is-now-open-begin-voting-for-fifth.html
Knuckledraggin’ My Life Away 468
~vs~
The Last Refuge 654
Please, whoever is online at 10:15 PM, cut and copy this to the top of the June 13 Daily thread. We deserve a 4Peat! SD and CTH have outdone themselves this past year.
Voting will close at 11:30 PM ET on Saturday, June 17. The winners will be announced on Sunday, June 18.
COVFEFE Act would make social media a presidential record
BY JOE UCHILL – 06/12/17 12:05 PM EDT
http://thehill.com/policy/cybersecurity/337416-covefe-act-would-make-social-media-a-presidential-record
Adam Schiff @RepAdamSchiff
If President fired Bob Mueller, Congress would immediately re-establish independent counsel and appoint Bob Mueller. Don’t waste our time.
7:23 PM · Jun 12, 2017
https://mobile.twitter.com/RepAdamSchiff/status/874406787293773824
OK I am “officially” sick and tired of these clowns pounding this whole Russian thing into the ground. I am going to call this jerk’s office tomorrow and give him my thoughts on his behavior and I won’t be nice about it!!! I think I will call Schumer, Pelosi and a few other idiots also.
Beginning of Riots in Cleveland?
https://www.broadcastify.com/listen/feed/11446/web
No more hands in the US taxpayer cookie jar for Clinton & Obama hacks like Mueller. This nonsense needs to stop, it does not serve to benefit America or Americans!
MAGA
Sundance,
I have a question about comment policy.
I assume you monitor most comment posted here.
At what point do you decide a commenter that behaves like a “troll” is deemed worth blocking from commenting?
I notice you have a very liberal (in the classic sense of the word, not the modern one) guideline that allows differing opinions that clash heatedly sometimes without having to intervene.
If you are willing to divulge, I would be most appreciative.
If not, I understand equally as well, considering.
Thanks for all that you do in keeping us informed and willfully suffering through the torrent of hate that has become our “press” in order to do so.
Today I am mailing a copy of Sundance’s Open Letter to President Donald J. Turmp and the following letter to each member of the Intelligence Committee, and Senator Ron Johnson – my senator. I am also mailing a copy of each to our President, along with a letter thanking him for all he does for us. Many of us don’t have lots of money or power, but we do whatever we can.
Consider this my copy to the CTH.
June 12, 2017
(Name and address removed)
Speaker of the House, Paul Ryan
H-232 The Capitol
Washington D.C. 20515
Speaker Ryan:
How dare you? How dare you know for a fact, having been briefed by the FBI director, that the President was not under investigation, and not let the whole world know?
You sat there quietly and hoped the media would do as much damage as they could. You have made yourselves, and our country, a laughingstock. Instead of doing your job, the job we elect and pay you for, you actively work against us and the President we elected. You are a disgrace to your country, your party, and to all Americans.
We expect you to get busy and pass a repeal of Obamacare, the President’s tax reform, build the wall, and a balanced budget. We also expect you to appear before every camera upholding our President and his agenda. NOW! If you do not, you face the wrath of millions upon millions of American voters who know exactly what your game is.
We want the witch hunt and games stopped. NOW!
What is the status of the AWAN brothers investigation? The Clinton Foundation investigation? Voter fraud and reform investigations?
Also, it has become apparent that some sort of IQ test, of cognitive competency test, should be administered to all of you. Off the top of my head, the four to start with are: Hank Johnson, Maxine Waters, John McCain and Nancy Pelosi.
It may be time to institute lie detector tests, open financial records and drug tests for all members of Congress. Your veracity has been lost.
I have included an open letter to President Trump from his supporters. We voted for him in the primaries and the general election. We are behind him and will not back down.
Enough is enough. You can be replaced.
Sincerely,
(Name removed)
Copy to President Donald J. Trump and
The Conservative Treehouse.
It was all I could think of to do. I am so angry with these liars who think it is a game to ruin our country!
UPDATE on those *Redrawing Districts in N.C.*
Gov. Cooper, other Democrats press for new maps quickly
North Carolina Democrats continue to press legislative leaders to redraw the state’s General Assembly maps that courts have ruled are unconstitutional.
The effort follows a U.S. Supreme Court decision last week that agreed with a lower court that nearly 30 state districts illegally pack black voters into districts.
Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper said Monday he wants new maps drawn this month and elections under those maps held before next year’s legislative session. The voters who challenged the current boundaries want elections under new maps this fall.
GOP lawmakers prefer having elections next year. They say it’s premature to act because courts haven’t given direction on how new boundaries should look.
More than 50 demonstrators gathered at the Legislative Building to complain GOP leaders have done nothing yet to redraw boundaries.
http://www.wect.com/story/35647379/gov-cooper-other-democrats-press-for-new-maps-quickly
