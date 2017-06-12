Sean Spicer White House Press Briefing – 1:30pm Livestream…

Posted on June 12, 2017 by

Press Secretary Sean Spicer is scheduled to deliver the White House press beating today at 1:30pm from the Brady room.

UPDATE: Video Added

103 Responses to Sean Spicer White House Press Briefing – 1:30pm Livestream…

  1. Mark T. (artist) says:
    June 12, 2017 at 1:21 pm

    So who wants to bet that the first questions of the day will be about “tapes”, “Is Comey a liar” and “Eric Trump funneling money to Trump’s campaign”

    Give em hell, Sean! God Bless President Donald J. Trump

    • Bull Durham says:
      June 12, 2017 at 1:34 pm

      I’ve got a dollar on Travel Ban Appeals Court decision.

    • fangdog says:
      June 12, 2017 at 1:38 pm

      The MAGA is being hindered by forces (Deep State, UniParty, Globalist elites) similar to the infiltration of ISIS which infects any Country and its government, only without the bloodshed. One can only imagine the MAGA progress without the subversives.

      The only weapon MAGA has at its disposal without bloodshed are the Rule of Law and the Constitution. It is time to ignore what amounts to MSM pettiness and responding in Pavlov dog fashion. Get above it with unwavering focused efficiency.

  2. Molly says:
    June 12, 2017 at 1:25 pm

    Looking forward to watching this today. Too much Frank Underwood over the weekend and need to get back to reality this week. 😉

  3. Mickie says:
    June 12, 2017 at 1:46 pm

    “press beating”. Lol! Sundance, you never fail to make me smile!😝

  4. TwoLaine says:
    June 12, 2017 at 1:49 pm

    What part of Private-Private do you not understand?

    Hello?!

    • NickTheDeplorable (@NicholasCain67) says:
      June 12, 2017 at 2:02 pm

      The part where the government provides the funding since the dems believe the government built it all and we cannot exist without the government.

      • TwoLaine says:
        June 12, 2017 at 2:11 pm

        They just don’t understand it when your slap their hand and say get your hand out of my purse or pocket. That’s not your $$$. Capitalism will take care of itself if you let it. They’re not used to it.

        Job Fairs. It’s so simple. If nothing else, that is something they can do to get the ball rolling, but it really should be every local chambers goal. They often hold job fairs for their members.

        • seabrznsun says:
          June 12, 2017 at 4:10 pm

          I’d also like to see a return of “shop” and “home economics” in high school, especially in smaller, rural areas. That seemed to do a lot of good in the small town in which I grew up.

          • TwoLaine says:
            June 12, 2017 at 4:33 pm

            It is needed in ALL schools. Used to be it was also taught at home.

            I got home economics in grade school (K-7). My high school was 8-12 and they couldn’t even muster up a 2nd year of accounting for a self-learner. 2-4 years in various languages, no problem. I got an office clerical class (how to fle crap) to round out my senior year. You know, ABC, 123, the same as what I learned LONG BEFORE I ever went to Kindergarten

  5. Stanley says:
    June 12, 2017 at 1:51 pm

    The dishonest media in the USA are really unfair to POTUS of Donald Trump, he is doing his best to reduce unemployment in the USA but doesn’t get any credit from this vultures who call themselves reporter’s.
    #lamestreammedia

    • pyromancer76 says:
      June 12, 2017 at 2:20 pm

      Stanley, remember they (Dems, socialists) depend on the unemployed — on welfare. These are their voters. Promise them more and more. These politicians will not change. They own the propaganda media.

      People with jobs, responsible, working for a living will boot them out of office.

  6. TwoLaine says:
    June 12, 2017 at 1:54 pm

    I used to do this when I worked for a 3-county city chamber. I initiated it. Employers would hire anyone with a pulse. I matched them up with colleges, hiring services, etc. It’s what the chamber is about. I kept a current list that I readily handed out, as a benefit. I was commission only. Made a lot of membership sales, ad and sponsorship sales. Piece a cake!

    I got them involved. That’s when it works. 🙂

  7. colmdebhailis says:
    June 12, 2017 at 1:55 pm

    April, the race hustler, doing her best to turn apprenticeship programs into a dependency welfare program.

  8. Stanley says:
    June 12, 2017 at 1:56 pm

    Alexander Acosta would be great labour secretary for the trump administration.

  9. Stanley says:
    June 12, 2017 at 2:00 pm

    April is a dishonest journalist, most of this reporter’s don’t care about Donald trump or America.

    All the care about is making the trump administration look bad.

  10. Bob Thoms says:
    June 12, 2017 at 2:00 pm

    Work study programs are terrific. The University of Cincinnati College of Design, Art Architecture and Planning was one of the early pioneers.

    • colmdebhailis says:
      June 12, 2017 at 2:12 pm

      Once upon a time, Northeastern University in my hometown Boston, was well known for work study, full semesters working in chosen field etc. Unfortunately , now all I hear about the school is anti Israel and other Leftist nonsense.

      • Bob Thoms says:
        June 12, 2017 at 2:15 pm

        Yes they were.

        • El Torito says:
          June 12, 2017 at 3:27 pm

          I took an advanced UNIX Programming (but it’s really scripting) class at Northwestern. This was back around 2003 or so around the time the corporations were beginning the Holocaust of dumping pasty white Americans in favor of cheap imported labor. I ended my career when I refused to travel overseas and be complicit in it.

  11. duchess01 says:
    June 12, 2017 at 2:00 pm

    Apprenticeship Programs – Corporations + Universities = Demand Met – not all low-paying jobs some apprentices make as much as 60K – all kinds of businesses use apprenticeship programs –

    Success based on outcomes not money spent – Private to Private Partnerships – participative hands-on role modeling – making opportunities across the board – for every industry – not just the trade industries – business – vast majority of apprentices are coming out of universities – the need is for a skilled workforce – bright spots – 600K new jobs – employment rate is lowest since 2001 – what we need to do is fix the skills gap – one of the challenges is the labor force participation – many Americans have dropped out of the labor force – the ‘forgotten’ ones – labor force growth needed –

    Demand-driven education – experience-based education = numerous new jobs – apply broadly across all industries – example: majoring in criminal justice – does not produce a police officer – participative education – experienced upon graduation – ‘exciting program’ – imho

    • auscitizenmom says:
      June 12, 2017 at 2:06 pm

      Don’t they have apprenticeship programs in the news field? I forget what they call it. Maybe it is interns. I don’t think they are paid, though.It seems like all the reporters should be familiar with it.

    • Ohio hayseed says:
      June 12, 2017 at 2:32 pm

      Like your comment, and husband and I are so pleased with this initiative. Husband has been in construction management for more than 30 years. Any company offering a bid for a government contract (I.E. HUD) MUST hire union employees; no exception. And when those companies building HUD housing are required to hire residents, the unions scream that labor isn’t union-certified. Then OSHA steps in and cries that non-union employees are at risk. So many HUD contracts have been weighted to include payments to “employees,” paid to not work.
      Loving, loving,loving the Presidents initiative. Apprenticeship allows non-union labor to participate in union jobs, learn skills while earning a living. So very important to MAGA!!

      • duchess01 says:
        June 12, 2017 at 2:36 pm

        Amen, Ohio! I agree – shuts many out if they do not belong to a union – however, not all companies require or hire union workers – some refuse to allow unions in to recruit as well –

        • Ohio hayseed says:
          June 12, 2017 at 2:57 pm

          Thanks,Duchess!!
          Not all industries are union-centric, but construction, to my husbands 30-year experience, is. But I see President Trumps initiative to encourage apprenticeship as a most excellent and welcome sign: opportunities to acquire life-long job skills.

      • boogywstew says:
        June 12, 2017 at 3:18 pm

        I am a non union sub contractor who installs flooring in the Buffalo – Erie, PA area and it consistently floors me (pun intended) how many union people I work for who will brag about the benefits their union job provides. There are union flooring shops in the Buffalo and Erie areas but these customers are far and away interested in the lowest price, first, rather than patronize a store utilizing union labor. Many of these hypocrites drive vehicles covered in Democrat campaign stickers and I have to bite my tongue so as to not aggravate the stores that use my services. Here is one great chance for them to make the world a better place, according to libtard standards, and they pass and have the audacity to bring up politics and why I should vote Democrat. Unions are legalized extortion.

  12. sundance says:
    June 12, 2017 at 2:04 pm

  13. R-C says:
    June 12, 2017 at 2:06 pm

    This focus on vocational jobs and apprenticeships: THIS is yet another reason I enthusiastically voted for Mr. Trump, and it’s yet another reason that I STAND WITH TRUMP.

  14. napoleon32 says:
    June 12, 2017 at 2:11 pm

    God bless, flepore. The concern trolling has been on an unbelievable level since #ComeyDay. Since Comey’s testimony did nothing but implicate himself and Loretta Lynch in crimes, it’s been never ending “Rosenstein is a rat” or “Kushner and Ivanka are pulling the WH left” or “POTUS has no plan for the special counsel and is too stupid to know he’s a swamp dweller” or, most recently, “Kelly is useless and doesn’t make law by himself like the Obama DHS”.

    It’s repetitive and trite and only serves to divide, which is likely the purpose.

    • colmdebhailis says:
      June 12, 2017 at 2:15 pm

      Also, non stop, unrealistic attacks on Jeff Sessions and calls to resign.

    • Bob Thoms says:
      June 12, 2017 at 2:17 pm

      Some here are too quick to call others “troll”…………..I can remember someone call NHVoter a troll for simply voicing a contra opinion…………smh.

      • napoleon32 says:
        June 12, 2017 at 2:22 pm

        That is a fair point. Incessantly harping on points for days/weeks at a time for the sole purpose of demoralizing people is trolling. A well thought out argument contrary to the consensus is not trolling, but rather healthy. NH was one of the most articulate posters here and not a troll in any way and I was glad to see her on Comey Day.

  15. redlegleader68 says:
    June 12, 2017 at 2:12 pm

    Whose the black woman on the front row doing an imitation of April?

  16. Bull Durham says:
    June 12, 2017 at 2:14 pm

    Notice that John Roberts asked a second question that enabled Spice to answer with a carefully written response on the Maryland emoluments law suit.

    This is a set procedure. Roberts did the question the WH wanted asked so they could get out an official response. Roberts’ role is to be useful. He is a inside asset when the WH wants one. They will slip him info first, ahead of others, and once and a while he’ll ask what they want asked.

    He has the credibility of being tough pro, so it all looks smooth. But everyone knows. It’s the way the WH press has always worked.

  17. SandraOpines says:
    June 12, 2017 at 2:20 pm

    Acosta gained much more of my respect. Earning brownie points!

    Presstitutes asked even MORE stupid questions! Gee whiz, this stuff isn’t rocket science, I understand these things just fine, what the heck is wrong with these whack jobs…… they even have degrees……………

    Apparently presstitute is synonymous with IDIOT

  18. blessdog says:
    June 12, 2017 at 2:21 pm

    awesome job today by Spicer – looks like they may have put a beat down on the deep state WH press corp behind the scenes…
    taking no questions from some of the more vicious one’s, and continuing the short format
    TAKING CONTROL!

    MAGA

  19. not2worryluv says:
    June 12, 2017 at 2:21 pm

    Hope Sean is prepared to tell us why President Trump has agreed to take in 1,000 “Iranian Refugees” from Australia! I thought the President said NO WAY!

    Really disappointed that this Obama deal hasn’t been nixed.

    If there is a “trade” hope these refugees are sent to Costa Rica where the exchange refugees are now residing on our taxpayers dime!

    Why have a travel ban when we are letting this Iranians in with the President’s blessing?

    BAD!

  20. Bull Durham says:
    June 12, 2017 at 2:22 pm

    Where are the listings of these 6 million jobs?

    I don’t doubt there are many jobs available.
    But are there listings or are these numbers like unemployment numbers and other government numbers?

    Where are the database listings?

  21. JoD says:
    June 12, 2017 at 2:25 pm

    Excellent new format.
    Take up 1/2 of the briefing announcing exciting new policy initiatives. (Apprenticeships)
    This forces the cable news channels to cover it while they sharpen their knives for Sean.
    Sean gives scripted answers to scripted questions.
    Thank you and good-bye!
    Mass unrest in the presspool, which rhymes with cesspool
    Very Spicey!!

  22. conservalicious says:
    June 12, 2017 at 2:34 pm

    John Gizzi getting ready to ask his Question, haha!

  23. dianeax says:
    June 12, 2017 at 2:44 pm

    Press beating. 😂😂😂

  24. Anne says:
    June 12, 2017 at 3:02 pm

    Secret Service Has No Audio or Transcripts of Any Tapes Made in Trump White House

    The U.S. Secret Service has no audio copies or transcripts of any tapes recorded within President Donald Trump’s White House, the agency said on Monday.

    The agency’s response to a freedom of information request submitted by The Wall Street Journal doesn’t exclude the possibility that recordings could have been created by another entity.

    The Secret Service handled recording systems within the White House for past presidents, including presidents Richard Nixon and John F. Kennedy.

    https://www.wsj.com/articles/secret-service-has-no-audio-recordings-or-transcripts-made-in-trump-white-house-1497291979

  25. JoD says:
    June 12, 2017 at 3:10 pm

    The Two Acostas
    Alexander Acosta, US Secretary of Labor discusses an interesting new Corporate Apprenticeship-Work-Training Initiative, while Jimmy Acosta plays with his neck tie.

  26. rgnsc says:
    June 12, 2017 at 3:13 pm

    Does anyone know what kind of news outlet “axios” is? Cernovich posted a tweet linking to a story in axios saying WH is facing “base erosion”. Also, i read that HR McMaster has hired a close friend of susan rice. I don’t know what to believe some days about the goings on in the WH. Who is loyal, who isn’t.

  27. rgnsc says:
    June 12, 2017 at 3:38 pm

    OK. thanks very much for information about axios. Won’t waste my time going there.
    left Drudge awhile back.

    • Anne says:
      June 12, 2017 at 3:45 pm

      I don’t understand Drudge anymore. He is likely the most important source of trafic to the Fake News media.

      • ALEX says:
        June 12, 2017 at 4:00 pm

        Take the Drudge test. I haven’t clicked on him since February. It’s refreshing. The campaign is over and yes, he is the greatest aggregator of Fake News in history. You learn nothing. Find other sources and enjoy this wonderful presidency….

  28. highdezertgator says:
    June 12, 2017 at 4:16 pm

    Re-group, re-train, re-invent…. the jobs of today and tomorrow do not require a degree in 1800’s French Literature!

    Excerpt from “The Second Machine Age” by Erik Brynjolfsson and Andrew McAfee
    http://secondmachineage.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/03/SecondMachineAge_Ch1.pdf
    “Technological progress is going to leave behind some people, perhaps even a lot of people, as it races ahead. As we’ll demonstrate, there’s never been a better time to be a worker with
    special skills or the right education, because these people can use technology to create and capture value. However, there’s never been a worse time to be a worker with only ‘ordinary’ skills and abilities to offer, because computers, robots, and other digital technologies are
    acquiring these skills and abilities at an extraordinary rate.”

