Sean Spicer White House Press Briefing – 1:30pm Livestream…

Press Secretary Sean Spicer is scheduled to deliver the White House press beating today at 1:30pm from the Brady room.
UPDATE: Video Added
WH Livestream Link – RSBN Livestream Link – Alternate Livestream Link
So who wants to bet that the first questions of the day will be about “tapes”, “Is Comey a liar” and “Eric Trump funneling money to Trump’s campaign”
Give em hell, Sean! God Bless President Donald J. Trump
I’ve got a dollar on Travel Ban Appeals Court decision.
Oh doggone it! I forgot about that one.
The MAGA is being hindered by forces (Deep State, UniParty, Globalist elites) similar to the infiltration of ISIS which infects any Country and its government, only without the bloodshed. One can only imagine the MAGA progress without the subversives.
The only weapon MAGA has at its disposal without bloodshed are the Rule of Law and the Constitution. It is time to ignore what amounts to MSM pettiness and responding in Pavlov dog fashion. Get above it with unwavering focused efficiency.
Looking forward to watching this today. Too much Frank Underwood over the weekend and need to get back to reality this week. 😉
I took the weekend off from the Underwoods and just turned them back on! (Looking over shoulder) 😀
“press beating”. Lol! Sundance, you never fail to make me smile!😝
What part of Private-Private do you not understand?
Hello?!
The part where the government provides the funding since the dems believe the government built it all and we cannot exist without the government.
They just don’t understand it when your slap their hand and say get your hand out of my purse or pocket. That’s not your $$$. Capitalism will take care of itself if you let it. They’re not used to it.
Job Fairs. It’s so simple. If nothing else, that is something they can do to get the ball rolling, but it really should be every local chambers goal. They often hold job fairs for their members.
I’d also like to see a return of “shop” and “home economics” in high school, especially in smaller, rural areas. That seemed to do a lot of good in the small town in which I grew up.
It is needed in ALL schools. Used to be it was also taught at home.
I got home economics in grade school (K-7). My high school was 8-12 and they couldn’t even muster up a 2nd year of accounting for a self-learner. 2-4 years in various languages, no problem. I got an office clerical class (how to fle crap) to round out my senior year. You know, ABC, 123, the same as what I learned LONG BEFORE I ever went to Kindergarten
I can totally appreciate what you’re saying and agree. And “social promotion” is one of the worst solutions poor preforming students can be given.
The dishonest media in the USA are really unfair to POTUS of Donald Trump, he is doing his best to reduce unemployment in the USA but doesn’t get any credit from this vultures who call themselves reporter’s.
#lamestreammedia
Stanley, remember they (Dems, socialists) depend on the unemployed — on welfare. These are their voters. Promise them more and more. These politicians will not change. They own the propaganda media.
People with jobs, responsible, working for a living will boot them out of office.
Gaggle of Nanny State Nincompoops
I used to do this when I worked for a 3-county city chamber. I initiated it. Employers would hire anyone with a pulse. I matched them up with colleges, hiring services, etc. It’s what the chamber is about. I kept a current list that I readily handed out, as a benefit. I was commission only. Made a lot of membership sales, ad and sponsorship sales. Piece a cake!
I got them involved. That’s when it works. 🙂
April, the race hustler, doing her best to turn apprenticeship programs into a dependency welfare program.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Race based. 🙄
One of the best written sentences of the day. Nailed it.
Alexander Acosta would be great labour secretary for the trump administration.
Actually, I think he would make a great maid for the White House
April is a dishonest journalist, most of this reporter’s don’t care about Donald trump or America.
All the care about is making the trump administration look bad.
Currently, that IS their job. Sick, sick, sick.
Work study programs are terrific. The University of Cincinnati College of Design, Art Architecture and Planning was one of the early pioneers.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Once upon a time, Northeastern University in my hometown Boston, was well known for work study, full semesters working in chosen field etc. Unfortunately , now all I hear about the school is anti Israel and other Leftist nonsense.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes they were.
I took an advanced UNIX Programming (but it’s really scripting) class at Northwestern. This was back around 2003 or so around the time the corporations were beginning the Holocaust of dumping pasty white Americans in favor of cheap imported labor. I ended my career when I refused to travel overseas and be complicit in it.
Apprenticeship Programs – Corporations + Universities = Demand Met – not all low-paying jobs some apprentices make as much as 60K – all kinds of businesses use apprenticeship programs –
Success based on outcomes not money spent – Private to Private Partnerships – participative hands-on role modeling – making opportunities across the board – for every industry – not just the trade industries – business – vast majority of apprentices are coming out of universities – the need is for a skilled workforce – bright spots – 600K new jobs – employment rate is lowest since 2001 – what we need to do is fix the skills gap – one of the challenges is the labor force participation – many Americans have dropped out of the labor force – the ‘forgotten’ ones – labor force growth needed –
Demand-driven education – experience-based education = numerous new jobs – apply broadly across all industries – example: majoring in criminal justice – does not produce a police officer – participative education – experienced upon graduation – ‘exciting program’ – imho
Don’t they have apprenticeship programs in the news field? I forget what they call it. Maybe it is interns. I don’t think they are paid, though.It seems like all the reporters should be familiar with it.
Yes, there are internships – but, am not sure in the news field – internships are different from apprenticeships – yes, some internships are paid positions while others are not – the link below discusses the differences –
https://www.glassdoor.com/blog/6-differences-internship-apprenticeship/
I know they talk about them on FOX.
Oh, ok – good to know – thanks, aus! I wonder how good they are since they keep reproducing the same old ‘robots’ – lol
Well, they are following the lead of the same old ‘robots’. 🙄
I think it’s called the “Leftist media drone creation and. conformity brainwashing Apprenticeship program “. It’s motto is “leave independent thinking out of the newsroom” .
LikeLiked by 4 people
ROTFL
Like your comment, and husband and I are so pleased with this initiative. Husband has been in construction management for more than 30 years. Any company offering a bid for a government contract (I.E. HUD) MUST hire union employees; no exception. And when those companies building HUD housing are required to hire residents, the unions scream that labor isn’t union-certified. Then OSHA steps in and cries that non-union employees are at risk. So many HUD contracts have been weighted to include payments to “employees,” paid to not work.
Loving, loving,loving the Presidents initiative. Apprenticeship allows non-union labor to participate in union jobs, learn skills while earning a living. So very important to MAGA!!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Amen, Ohio! I agree – shuts many out if they do not belong to a union – however, not all companies require or hire union workers – some refuse to allow unions in to recruit as well –
Thanks,Duchess!!
Not all industries are union-centric, but construction, to my husbands 30-year experience, is. But I see President Trumps initiative to encourage apprenticeship as a most excellent and welcome sign: opportunities to acquire life-long job skills.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am a non union sub contractor who installs flooring in the Buffalo – Erie, PA area and it consistently floors me (pun intended) how many union people I work for who will brag about the benefits their union job provides. There are union flooring shops in the Buffalo and Erie areas but these customers are far and away interested in the lowest price, first, rather than patronize a store utilizing union labor. Many of these hypocrites drive vehicles covered in Democrat campaign stickers and I have to bite my tongue so as to not aggravate the stores that use my services. Here is one great chance for them to make the world a better place, according to libtard standards, and they pass and have the audacity to bring up politics and why I should vote Democrat. Unions are legalized extortion.
LikeLiked by 3 people
This focus on vocational jobs and apprenticeships: THIS is yet another reason I enthusiastically voted for Mr. Trump, and it’s yet another reason that I STAND WITH TRUMP.
LikeLiked by 14 people
US too RC. Like it used to be when we grew up. Journeymen Trades too. They exported our jobs and imported cheap labor for decades. Thank you President Trump!
LikeLiked by 3 people
It’s repetitive and trite and only serves to divide, which is likely the purpose.
Also, non stop, unrealistic attacks on Jeff Sessions and calls to resign.
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
That is a fair point. Incessantly harping on points for days/weeks at a time for the sole purpose of demoralizing people is trolling. A well thought out argument contrary to the consensus is not trolling, but rather healthy. NH was one of the most articulate posters here and not a troll in any way and I was glad to see her on Comey Day.
Whose the black woman on the front row doing an imitation of April?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m wondering the same thing. 🙂
Geez … “who is” or “who’s”
I was hoping your sentence really was meant to be thus: “Hose the black woman on the front row doing an imitation of April!” ( “Hose”) her because April is so evil, NOT because of her sex or race.)
LikeLiked by 3 people
🙂
Notice that John Roberts asked a second question that enabled Spice to answer with a carefully written response on the Maryland emoluments law suit.
This is a set procedure. Roberts did the question the WH wanted asked so they could get out an official response. Roberts’ role is to be useful. He is a inside asset when the WH wants one. They will slip him info first, ahead of others, and once and a while he’ll ask what they want asked.
He has the credibility of being tough pro, so it all looks smooth. But everyone knows. It’s the way the WH press has always worked.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Good catch!
Thanks, Bull! I was wondering about that – while others are asking ‘stupid’ questions – in pops Roberts with something pertinent – interesting – the ‘smooth operator’ – touché’
For once, i’m kinda OK with that, though I’d still like to see truly independent journalists and WH press releases as distinct. Given the vast over-weighting in favor of anti-Trump press, one guy to try to achieve some balance isn’t too bad.
Acosta gained much more of my respect. Earning brownie points!
Presstitutes asked even MORE stupid questions! Gee whiz, this stuff isn’t rocket science, I understand these things just fine, what the heck is wrong with these whack jobs…… they even have degrees……………
Apparently presstitute is synonymous with IDIOT
LikeLiked by 3 people
Remember they all went to get “degrees” in “journalism.” You now see in the naked light of day just what it’s worth!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
awesome job today by Spicer – looks like they may have put a beat down on the deep state WH press corp behind the scenes…
taking no questions from some of the more vicious one’s, and continuing the short format
TAKING CONTROL!
MAGA
Hope Sean is prepared to tell us why President Trump has agreed to take in 1,000 “Iranian Refugees” from Australia! I thought the President said NO WAY!
Really disappointed that this Obama deal hasn’t been nixed.
If there is a “trade” hope these refugees are sent to Costa Rica where the exchange refugees are now residing on our taxpayers dime!
Why have a travel ban when we are letting this Iranians in with the President’s blessing?
BAD!
LikeLiked by 1 person
He didnt have a choice ok. Even Australians know it was a bum deal for us.
This has been covered before here in the Treehouse. You should know that (if you regularly read, that is)
He already commented on that deal long ago. Wasn’t what he liked or wanted at all, but the deal was done and he felt he had to honor it.
Can we pick them up in an Uber pilotless jet? What could “go wrong…?”
Where are the listings of these 6 million jobs?
I don’t doubt there are many jobs available.
But are there listings or are these numbers like unemployment numbers and other government numbers?
Where are the database listings?
https://www.bls.gov/news.release/jolts.a.htm
That’s at least by industry. I don’t know where to find a compilation of jobs so someone can apply to an individual position.
Problem is many of them don’t pay as much as welfare. All states need to enforce strict work/seeking work requirements for welfare and food stamp eligibility (unless disabled) and millions of these openings would fill very quickly.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Take up 1/2 of the briefing announcing exciting new policy initiatives. (Apprenticeships)
This forces the cable news channels to cover it while they sharpen their knives for Sean.
Sean gives scripted answers to scripted questions.
Thank you and good-bye!
Mass unrest in the presspool, which rhymes with cesspool
Very Spicey!!
CNN’s Acosta tried to get a question in..and Spicer blew him off.. ha ha
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 8 people
LOL…………….
Hahahaha!
Hilarious!
Press beating. 😂😂😂
Secret Service Has No Audio or Transcripts of Any Tapes Made in Trump White House
The U.S. Secret Service has no audio copies or transcripts of any tapes recorded within President Donald Trump’s White House, the agency said on Monday.
The agency’s response to a freedom of information request submitted by The Wall Street Journal doesn’t exclude the possibility that recordings could have been created by another entity.
The Secret Service handled recording systems within the White House for past presidents, including presidents Richard Nixon and John F. Kennedy.
https://www.wsj.com/articles/secret-service-has-no-audio-recordings-or-transcripts-made-in-trump-white-house-1497291979
It would have leaked months ago.
>>doesn’t exclude the possibility that recordings could have been created by another entity
I just keep re-reading that sentence.
The Two Acostas
Alexander Acosta, US Secretary of Labor discusses an interesting new Corporate Apprenticeship-Work-Training Initiative, while Jimmy Acosta plays with his neck tie.
Does anyone know what kind of news outlet “axios” is? Cernovich posted a tweet linking to a story in axios saying WH is facing “base erosion”. Also, i read that HR McMaster has hired a close friend of susan rice. I don’t know what to believe some days about the goings on in the WH. Who is loyal, who isn’t.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They were founded in 2016 by Politico co-founder Jim VandeHei, Politico’s former Chief White House correspondent Mike Allen, and former Politico Chief Revenue Officer Roy Schwartz.
I give politico no credibility nor axios
Ive been suspicious of this site. And drudge links to it. Matt drudge links mostly to leftists at this point so I dont even give drudge my business anymore. Ty for info.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Further, Cernovich has been calling McMaster a mole and predicted multiple staff shakeups over the past few months with nothing coming to fruition. I don’t put much stock in his inside the White House sources.
I am with you Chuck
They are muckrakers who only have a small click who follow them.
Yes, I’ve speculated that they ruined the reputation of politico and rather than reform it they just created a sister site with a new name. Same lefty slant,
Mike
I stopped reading Cernovich the day he threatened to reveal who sleeps with who in the WH, adding that some people would file for divorce following his “revelations”. He said that he knows everything going on in the WH.
He is the kind of guy who wants to control president Trump and the WH, and will resort to blackmail for his own personal purposes that have nothing to do with the best interest of the country.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I had forgot about that blackmail attempt…
What he did right there was so sleazy I also put him on ignore after that.
OK. thanks very much for information about axios. Won’t waste my time going there.
left Drudge awhile back.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I don’t understand Drudge anymore. He is likely the most important source of trafic to the Fake News media.
Take the Drudge test. I haven’t clicked on him since February. It’s refreshing. The campaign is over and yes, he is the greatest aggregator of Fake News in history. You learn nothing. Find other sources and enjoy this wonderful presidency….
Yea, I dumped zDrudge too and have no regrets.
Re-group, re-train, re-invent…. the jobs of today and tomorrow do not require a degree in 1800’s French Literature!
Excerpt from “The Second Machine Age” by Erik Brynjolfsson and Andrew McAfee
http://secondmachineage.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/03/SecondMachineAge_Ch1.pdf
“Technological progress is going to leave behind some people, perhaps even a lot of people, as it races ahead. As we’ll demonstrate, there’s never been a better time to be a worker with
special skills or the right education, because these people can use technology to create and capture value. However, there’s never been a worse time to be a worker with only ‘ordinary’ skills and abilities to offer, because computers, robots, and other digital technologies are
acquiring these skills and abilities at an extraordinary rate.”
