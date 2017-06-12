June 12th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #144

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
He is so right about the Dems’ lack of message.
Their entire 2018 strategy, at the moment, is to vilify and obstruct Trump.
That is a very risky strategy, particularly as Muh Russia fades.
And the incredibly, unutterably, catastrophically stupid republicans are missing the political opportunity of a lifetime. By not getting behind Trump they are squandering chance for historic 2018 midterms.
What makes you think the rank and file Republicans are Trump supporters ? PDJT is a pariah in Washington, and unless all his supporters across the nation start putting serious heat upon both parties and planning to arrive inside the Beltway with pitchforks, tar barrels and feathers nothing will change.
Daily LOSERS COUNT OF SHAME…
Shame on DIMS, and their MSM #FakeNews poodles, shame on Comey, the FBI, Congress, The Senate….
http://www.judicialwatch.org/blog/2017/05/russia-special-counsel-mueller-conspired-radical-islamic-groups-fbi-chief/amp/
What was THAT all about? Were they covering up an Islamic theft of enriched uranium?
He was returning stolen uranium to them. Nothing burger.
Mueller should NEVER have been appointed.
What were they thinking?
On the other hand…. IF he is removed now… the loons will be banging on about shutting down “Muh Russians”… FOR EVER.
Mueller need to find NO COLLUSION by Trump and Trump team.
He does need to explain WHAT the Russian involvement was. If it was worse than “normal” then of course THAT is down to Obama.. he was in charge.
He might find “collusion” with other groups.. eg DIMS, Team Clinton, Obama Administration
Comey’s Testimony: A Limited Dissection
Sharyl Attkisson
https://sharylattkisson.com/comeys-testimony-a-limited-dissection/
Remember this Comey testimony regarding how SERIOUS leaks are?
“Director Comey, have you ever been an anonymous source in news reports about matters relating to the Trump investigation or the Clinton investigation?
COMEY: Never.”
[….]
“COMEY: But if I find out that people were leaking information about our investigations, whether it’s to reporters or to private parties, there will be severe consequences.”
Comey says he made sure his work product memo was unclassified so that it could be easily accessed in a future, theoretical investigation against Trump.
Color me CONFUSED.
How can a record (even inaccurate/incomplete) of a private conversation between POTUS and The Director of The FBI ever be “unclassified”??
In a wider sense… Personally, I regard just an everyday PRIVATE conversation between two people to be confidential… but that’s just me. If a person can not be TRUSTED to maintain the confidentiality of a private conversation, I would sever all contact with them.
Let’s roll
Sorry, what is this?
Who are these faceless people supposed to represent?
Obama has never had clean hands. I wonder if people are being scared straight to save their necks or just decided to be patriots…take them all down and lock them up!
LikeLiked by 9 people
Obama was one of Ayers boys.
aka Domestic Terrorist
I have mentioned before…
When it was revealed thatn Combetta asked
I need to strip out a VIP’s (VERY VIP) email address
People ASSUMED he was referring to Hillary, but that makes no sense to me. IF he was deleting entire emails.. there is no point deleting the name/address in the header. I think he was hoping to delete OBAMA’s name from headers of retained emails.
Of course.
Obama came up with the ‘Russians’ story to provide cover for his Spying on Trump.
What he was doing was extremely illegal!
What he was making people in the Intel Agencies do for him, was extremely illegal too.
So he had to give a ‘reason’ for doing it.
His underlings just trusted that Obama had ‘evidence’.
He was Potus.
All he had to do was say…”We think that Donald Trump is secretly conspiring with The Russians.”
And his true believers just took that and ran with it.
But there is No Evidence.
There never was.
It has all been a hoax.
This is an excellent article and most here in particular have seen it play out, especially if you keep the Fake News as background and focus on the many accomplishments.
http://bigleaguepolitics.com/trumps-cheese-maze-strategy/
Moreover, Team Trump—and here I’m largely speaking of Steve Bannon and Stephen Miller—fully understood Alinsky-ism and the tactic of isolating people and programs to destroy them one at a time. Even before the inauguration, Bannon had a massive white board with strategic “rollouts” during the first days, not just weeks, and they were all over the map.
“How do you like how we’re flooding the zone?” Bannon asked me.Sometime in this period, I’m convinced Trump (but most likely Trump and Bannon, because this is pure Anti-Alinskyism at work) came up with the “Cheese in the Maze” deception program. The idea was to constantly leak stories of chaos or disaffection within Team Trump in order to get the Fake News media chasing those rather than the policy stories. Hence, the “Bannon-Kushner fight,” “Trump Furious with Sessions,” “Bannon on the outs,” “McMaster Seeking a Coup,” and, the latest, “Sessions Considers Resigning.”
At no time did I ever get confirmation from within Team Trump that any one of these was even remotely true—but on the other hand I couldn’t get Team Trump to admit to the “cheese in the maze” strategy. Nevertheless, along with “Muh Russia,” the Fake News media was 100% absorbed in what were essentially National Enquirer headlines while oblivious to the earthquake under their feet.
Early on, I was very skeptical of the “deliberate disinformation put out by the WH” theory. But as time passed, I came to believe that this is precisely what the WH was doing.
It makes sense, and it is an irresistible bait for the media.
Yes. The stories were so foolish and soap opera that I gave up on Drudge and numerous sites in February. You can still tell the posters here who post the bubble gum chewing click-bait that has no quotes and only “sources”.
flood the zone. exactly.
Thoroughly enjoyed the article…thanks for posting. I hope it’s all true and can’t wait for the next part of the “maze” to be revealed.
From the cheese/maze article above:
Trump’s daily tweets were becoming the focus of such intense scrutiny that all the major Fake News networks dedicated time to an absurd, meaningless word Trump tweeted, “#covfefe.” Literally, prime broadcast time was being given to the analysis of what “#covfefe meant. Never once did it dawn on any of the talking heads that Bannon and Trump, sipping their diet Cokes after hours, giggled like kids as they said, “What can we put out tomorrow that will keep them going for a few days?”
From the cheese/maze article above:
Trump’s daily tweets were becoming the focus of such intense scrutiny that all the major Fake News networks dedicated time to an absurd, meaningless word Trump tweeted, “#covfefe.” Literally, prime broadcast time was being given to the analysis of what “#covfefe meant. Never once did it dawn on any of the talking heads that Bannon and Trump, sipping their diet Cokes after hours, giggled like kids as they said, “What can we put out tomorrow that will keep them going for a few days?”
Read this linked article to the end – it repeats the information about the Weiner laptop that happened at the same time.
http://legalinsurrection.com/2017/06/report-obama-systematically-disbanded-u-s-terror-investigations-to-protect-iran-deal/
excerpt:
The Obama administration “systematically disbanded” law enforcement investigative units across the federal government focused on disrupting Iranian, Syrian, and Venezuelan terrorism financing networks out of concern the work could cause friction with Iranian officials and scuttle the nuclear deal with Iran, according to a former U.S. official who spent decades dismantling terrorist financial networks.
David Asher, who previously served as an adviser to Gen. John Allen at the Defense and State Departments, told the House Foreign Affairs Committee Thursday that top officials across several key law enforcement and intelligence agencies in the Obama administration “systematically disbanded” law enforcement activities targeting the terrorism financing operations of Iran, Hezbollah, and Venezuela in the lead-up to and during the nuclear negotiations with Tehran.
“Senior leadership, presiding, directing, and overseeing various sections [of these agencies] and portions of the U.S. intelligence community systematically disbanded any internal or external stakeholder action that threatened to derail the administration’s policy agenda focused on Iran,” he testified.
Under oath, Asher attributed the dismantling of terror investigations to the Iran deal that Obama was determined to reach . . . at any cost.
‘Zeal for the deal’ drove Obama admin to turn blind eye to Iranian terror financing, @susancrabtree reports https://t.co/r7zbokDrVM pic.twitter.com/d0CJWjxo86
— Matthew Continetti (@continetti) June 9, 2017
The Washington Free Beacon continues:
[Asher] attributed the motivation for decisions to dismantle the investigative units to “concerns about interfering with the Iran deal,” a reference to the nuclear deal forged between the U.S., five other world powers, and Iran during the final years of the Obama administration.
As a result, “several top cops” retired and the U.S. government lost their years of expertise.
The United States squandered the chance “at a very low financial cost” to take apart Hezbollah’s finances, its global organization, and the Iran proxy’s ability to “readily terrorize us, victimize us, and run a criminal network through our shores, inside our banking systems—and in partnership with the world’s foremost drug cartels—target our state and society,” he said.
“We lost much of the altitude we had gained in our global effort, and many aspects including key personnel, who were reassigned, budgets that were slashed—many key elements of the investigations that were underway were undermined,” he said.
This is one Big Reason why the Saudis hate Obama.
They don’t like Iran…and Obama made Iran a powerful threat to them.
DIMS and media own “Muh Russians”…
Rumpole,
Why are you giving credence to their Hoax?
You’re claiming their Lie is true…but it’s their fault it happened.
You may be joking, but it’s not funny.
Even if it ‘did happen’ on their watch, do you think they care?
No. They don’t care.
Hearing word of mouth reports of Puerto Rico voting in favor of Statehood, but with conflicting outcomes.
Some say only 24% of the population voted in favor.
Some say Trump and Congress won’t approve their entry.
Some say that the voting majoring voted Yes and now Congress must vote to approve.
While I do think it is seemingly absurd for 4 million Americans to be unrepresented from voting, they must go through the proper established process for becoming a State. The fact that the population has gotten to this size and they haven’t gotten a majority to petition for statehood until after a 100 years has passed is really an onus of their own making.
Anyone have any info on this??
They would be stupid to become a State. Now they get bailouts, loans and no accountability. If they were a State, that would stop.
Congress wont approve statehood for such a low vote turnout of a nonbinding referendum.
In order for Puerto Rico to be given statehood Congress has to recognize and approve its creation as a state. That wont happen with how the vote translated. Turnout was to low it is heavily democrat controlled at moment and it is a financial mess.
The territory only had a chance to become a state this year if Hillary won in November.
Correct. This is going nowhere.
Here’s my info.
We don’t need another broke, socialist State teaming with handout voters.
So great to see Melania and Barron moving into the White House. As I suspected they actually came a few days early.
I saw shots of Melania’s parents getting off Air Force One. It’s likely they will be frequent visitors. Given that the First Family has to pay for their personal expenses including food there shouldn’t be any more negative stuff then Michelle’s mother got. Obviously if Trump has a luncheon meeting with Pelosi or Pence then that is a government expense.
I hope they will take on an active role in helping Melania with Barron, much like Michelle Obama’s mother did with her children.
The more familiar and friendly faces surrounding Barron, the better.
http://theblacksphere.net/2017/03/obama-hid-over-77-billion-in-climate-change-funds/
Climate Farce by the Numbers
The last time the Congressional Research Service estimated total federal spending on climate was in 2013. It concluded 18 agencies had climate-related activities, and calculated $77 billion in spending from fiscal 2008 through 2013 alone.
Obama hid over $77 billion. Speculation is that these figures are too low. Apparently, Obama hid climate farce in legislation, stealthily spreading cancer throughout government.
Alice Hill, former director for resilience policy on Obama’s National Security Council commented,
“Given the relationship that existed with Congress on the issue of climate change, you will not readily find many programs that are entitled ‘climate change…’”
At the Department of Defense, for example, anything with the word climate triggered “a target in the budget process,” she said.
Here are a few examples of how Obama and his minions hid legislation and parked billions of taxpayers’ money.
-The Department of Agriculture created “climate hubs” to help farmers and ranchers cope with extreme weather.
-The Department of Health and Human Services began analyzing the effects of climate change on occupational safety.
-The Bureau of Reclamation started a program called “West-Wide Climate Risk Assessments,” measuring changes to water supply and demand.
-The Bureau of Indian Affairs created the Tribal Climate Resilience Program.
-The Agency for International Development created a program to help “glacier-dependent mountain areas” deal with the risk of those glaciers melting.
Then there were the departments who increased their budgets for climate farce:
-In 2012, the Federal Highway Administration made climate-adaptation projects eligible for federal aid.
-Last year, the Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded $1 billion through its Community Development Block Grant program to projects protecting against climate change-related natural disasters.
-The budget for NASA’s Earth Science program increased 50 percent, to $1.8 billion.
-Funding for the U.S. Global Change Research Program, which is mandated by Congress to report every four years on the state of climate change, rose 45 percent to $2.6 billion.
-At the National Science Foundation, the geosciences program almost doubled to $1.3 billion.
Where do Dems get all the war chest money to support all of these seemingly disparate, separate groups? And to support CNN, etc.?
These dollars are merely avenues for funding ACORN, Media Matters, etc.
Peering out through the leaves I scan the horizon. Do I dare inch my way out of the nest onto my branch tonight? Uncertain. There have been strange disturbances in the atmosphere the last couple of days. Squirrels scolding and throwing nuts, great raptors flapping their wings, clawing and pecking.
Some of the wounds I sustained are collateral damage, but a couple were direct hits. After making a quick compliment towards a European country I was attacked for being unsympathetic to the treatment of Jews during WW2, I was mocked for my appreciative remark about an opinion journalist who authored a piece linked by another poster, and I was SHOUTED at for criticizing Jeff Sessions, a man I like and admire and have often defended; as near as I can tell, discussing his recusal and the appointment of Mueller was viewed as disloyalty or criticism. As to my other offensive statements, I can only scratch my head.
Communication by words on a screen is hard. It is difficult to interpret true meaning or gauge inflections so misunderstandings are perilously easy. I get that. This isn’t my first rodeo. But I’ve never seen people go after others here like I have recently:
“I hate that you post jokes—they are stupid! Your pictures are too big! Don’t watch TV! Do you HAVE to post all those video clips and tweets because I HATE that! Cut the cord NOW! Don’t look at any other media other than CTH! I HATE your negativity! You with your blind loyalty—I can’t stand it! Don’t you DARE criticise…anything I like.” The commands come thick and fast and are often contradictory making it bewildering to grasp the acceptable social mores of this site.
It got me thinking…about posters I used to see here often and now I notice they are absent. I wonder if they were chased away by the pecking and clawing and are out there, hunkered down, applying neosportin and gauze.
And I have been thinking about a guy last week who was called out as a troll, and many piled on including me. He posted for a few days and then gradually disappeared. In retrospect, I don’t think he was a troll, I think he was just a noob who was trying to learn and my heart hurts a bit for that.
So, I have established a small first aid station here on my branch if others need a refuge from The Refuge. Hot tea, donuts, ruffled feather soothing services. I have no solutions or wise words but we can share a perch and take some comfort in companionship as we ride out the storms.
That is such a sweet and encouraging post. We are very passionate in our opinions and sometimes that passion is misdirected
Yep. I think most do it as a defense mechanism and typed words are easily misunderstood on the internet. I remember the Syria strike,Healthcare and CR as particularly heated in some ways among regular posters…
I’m certainly not innocent and this post is a good reminder to think a bit before hitting post comment.
Me too. I cringe sometimes when I think what I posted. And you can’t take it back, darn it. And Alex you make such a great point that there are these big issues that we aren’t all going to agree on (as you said in recent memory the Syrian strike and the CR really stick out in my mind).
I can be snarky and I know it. It has been a lifetime struggle with my tongue. I have to work hard at my tone. I used to drive my mother crazy with my “sass” as she called it. I know I don’t hit the mark all the time and I hate to think I unintentionally hurt someone by it.
We wouldn’t be here if we weren’t opinionated, would we? But thank you for your post.
Considering the number of posts on this site each day, I need to keep in mind how overwhelmingly good most of them are!
Tonight I am thinking of a post made by MaineCoon that was a piece of scripture about a battle involving Israel. God told them the army was too big and to thin it out, and then thin it out again until there were only 300 in the army which was a SERIOUSLY underwhelming force. But God wanted a lopsided victory so that no one could deny the glory was His. Point being an obvious comparison to where we are in our battle against the Swamp. It was great of MaineCoon to share that and I keep thinking of that.
I am happy to join you on that branch anytime, to help in any way! Hugs!
Thanks for stopping by! I’ll pour you a cup of tea. Chocolate donut?
Thank you! I’d love to have a big beautiful piece of chocolate cake with two scoops of ice cream if it’s okay with you. 😀
So artfully said and so so true! I also hate to see the Treepers attacking one another for the simplest Little Things when all they have to do is merely pass on by and go to another comment. I actually enjoy hearing different ideas from different people who I know well enough by their posts are not trolls but just Trump supporters who are sharing the thoughts that go through their head and hearts and yet they are jumped at and scolded! Sometimes I wonder if there aren’t trolls hidden beneath those words or if they are the enemy in disguise. The last couple days have shown some new boundaries have been broken. The name-calling was astounding. I love your post. I hope it will make others stop and think, before saying hurtful things remember that we are friends, comrades, companions in a journey like family sitting at a table having a discussion. Let’s give each other a little more room to disagree and to come out with different angles. I take it someone who post here have high-powered jobs and probably high level educations and there are others here who have a simple background but we’re all in the Trump Army. We’re all fighting to get our country back. Farmers, doctors, lawyers and little simple people like ME and maybe YOU? That’s the joy of being able to share with other people and hear their ideas. PEOPLE
WE WOULD NEVER OTHERWISE IN THIS LIFE HAVE A CHANCE TO EXCHANGE WORDS WITH. Let’s enjoy the differences and have fun while we help our hero Trump make America great again!!!
I left for awhile and I am very very cautious about what I post. I suppose that I could be considered a newcomer since I’ve only been here three years and posting comments for two years. It took me awhile to join the conversation.
I loved your post and would gladly visit your branch any time.
VIRGINIANS: WE RIDE AT DAWN TUESDAY! – Call to CoryFefe Arms!
This is pretty important to all of us. I believe that the reason Mr. Trump lost Virginia was because killery’s BFF Gov Terry McAuliffe had a lot of influence. The Virginia Primary for Gov and Lt Gov is Tuesday. The choice is between Deep State GOPe team Gillespie and Vogel, or former Trump Campaign State Chairman Cory Stewart and former Army Ranger and Vice Detective Bryce Reeves. This will influence 2018 and 2020.
If you can’t vote in Virginia, you can still help by motivating every Virginia voter you can to vote against the Deep State Establishment! Email, Tweet, Post anywhere you can. Polls open in 30 hours.
Brietbart and DailyCaller both are running articles saying that the race is now tied, but Cory Stewart is pushing ahead. Turnout is expected to be very low, that favors the establishment. With a strong Treeper and t_D push, we can REALLY get a Trump Campaign Chairman in the VA Gov race!!!
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/06/11/shock-poll-pro-trump-corey-stewart-takes-lead-in-va-governor-gop-primary/
http://dailycaller.com/2017/06/11/massive-online-poll-reveals-va-gov-race-isnt-anywhere-near-settled/?utm_source=site-share
(R) VA Gov Candidate Corey A. Stewart http://www.coreystewart.com/issues
(R) VA Lt Gov Candidate Bryce E. Reeves http://www.brycereeves.com/issues
CoryFefe!
This story needs to be repeated. My wife and I carried a yuge Trump flag and handed out Trump stickers and delegate voting guides, made on our nickels, at the 10th District Convention, because we knew the Virginia Trump structure was infiltrated with Deep State operatives.
This WaPoo article will warm your cold anger:
https://www.washingtonpost.com/local/virginia-politics/youre-fired-trump-campaign-dumps-virginia-state-chair-corey-stewart/2016/10/10/eb9f9556-8f2f-11e6-a6a3-d50061aa9fae_story.html
“Former Virginia State Chairman Corey Stewart is no longer affiliated with the Donald J. Trump for President campaign,” said Trump’s deputy campaign manager, David Bossie, in a statement. “He is being replaced, effective immediately. Corey made this decision when he staged a stunt in front of the RNC without the knowledge or the approval of the Trump campaign.”
Stewart acknowledged that he was let go for supporting the rally in front of RNC headquarters in the District, which was aimed at warning the national party against abandoning Trump. He said he did not organize the rally but wholeheartedly backed it and helped spread the word about it.
Shortly before the rally began, Bossie texted, warning him to stop the rally, Stewart said.
WOODBRIDGE, VA – AUGUST 15: Corey Stewart was fired Monday as Virginia chairman of Trump for President. (Photo by Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post) (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)
“He threatened me,” Stewart said. “I let everybody know he was threatening me. They said, ‘there are going to be dire consequences’ unless I shut down the rally.”
Stewart said he did not respond to the message but knew that it meant that he would be fired if he went forward with his plans. He went ahead to make his point, that establishment Republicans — he referred to them at the event and on Facebook as “establishment pukes” — were trying to undermine Trump.
Stewart said he never heard back from the campaign afterward and only learned from a media report that he had been fired.
“I wanted to call them out and, look, there’s not a lot of time left,” Stewart said. “The truth needs to be told. Paul Ryan, the Mitt Romneys, the Reince Priebuses, they don’t want Trump to win. They’re sabotaging the campaign.”
Sorry for flooding the page, but this is really important.
DO NOT UNDERESTIMATE THE IMPORTANCE OF GETTING A VIRGINIA GOVERNOR WHO COMPLETELY SUPPORTS MR. TRUMP!!!
Mueller Should Step Aside:
http://legalinsurrection.com/2017/06/robert-mueller-should-step-aside-friends-shouldnt-be-investigating-friends/
This is so good. The whole thing is important but the comparison of Comey’s descriptions of meetings between Bush and Trump is startling.
Interesting.Comey is a drama queen and liar…From article above :
Angler includes a description of Comey’s meeting with Bush that obviously came from Comey. It is strikingly similar to Comey’s description of his critical meeting with Donald Trump in his written Intelligence Committee testimony.
From Comey’s written testimony:
The President signaled the end of the briefing by thanking the group and telling them all that he wanted to speak to me alone. I stayed in my chair. As the participants started to leave the Oval Office, the Attorney General lingered by my chair, but the President thanked him and said he wanted to speak only with me. …When the door by the grandfather clock closed, and we were alone, the President began by saying, “I want to talk about Mike Flynn.”
From Angler:
Bush stood as the meeting ended, crossing behind Cheney’s chair. Comey moved in the opposite direction, on his way out. He had nearly reached the grandfather clock at the door when the president said, “Jim, can I talk to you for a minute?” … This time the vice president was not invited.
In Comey’s account, as transmitted by Gellman, he was a hero, telling the president something that other aides had kept from him: that the Department of Justice was in revolt over the surveillance program, and mass resignations, including his, were imminent. Comey claims to have quoted Martin Luther before the Diet of Worms, as he explained that as a man of principle he would have no choice but to resign rather than execute an order he believed to be illegal.
One of Comey’s colleagues, who also was about to resign, was Comey’s good friend Bob Mueller, who waited for Comey downstairs at the White House while Comey had his dramatic conversation with President Bush.
Thank you! I’m not all that good at pasting!
No problem. This article is dynamite and Thank You. Brit Hume needs to get this on air if he hasn’t…He posted it yesterday at 4 pm…
Notice the grandfather clock is used in both Bush and Trump recollection by Comey
Yes! I noticed it straightaway!
My first impression after reading Comey’s opening remarks – with an emphasis on remarks because it was not under oath – is that it read like a novel. The grandfather clock caught my attention then but alarm bells rang when I saw it referenced again.
For every Trump administration personnel that Mueller indicts, Sessions needs to indict a former Obama official.
Well, it’s math. Obama was in for 8 years. So 8:1. For every 1 Trump we need 8 Obummer’s.
Welcome Home
Sundance,
If you have time can you explain where is the trap in this thinking? I don’t trust the Freedom Caucus or my Rep Jordan. So can you explain the reasoning for the FC wanting to do all this together. The benefits for Repub elites & Rinos and the trap here for Pres Trump?
House Freedom Caucus: Tie Welfare, Health Care, and Tax Reform Into One Bill!
http://legalinsurrection.com/2017/06/house-freedom-caucus-tie-welfare-health-care-and-tax-reform-into-one-bill/amp/
Do you remember reading about Killary transfering some $2Billion to Qatar late last year? Well I just heard that UAE has removed ALL their money from 5 Qatar banks. Qatar banks will go belly up today. Ha Ha Ha. How much do we love Our President Donald John Trump!! MAGA
