Ivanka Trump Fox and Friends Interview…

Ivanka Trump joins the morning show hosts of Fox and Friends to discuss ongoing White House initiatives, administration goals, and the personal challenges of living in Swampville.
Caution… Lots of trolls on other thread about Ivanka….
No doubt. And most if not all were boo-hooing about how she had PDJT’s ear and
he was going to stay in the Paris Agreement because of her support for climate change. All that angst displayed for months, and for what! A whole lotta heartburn over NOTHING!
After going through the primaries, the general they still seem to question our President and his team. Now the latest boo-hooing is Sessions and the DACA and H1-B visas. I trust there’s a reason, and I’ll wait until I hear it addressed by PDJT, Sessions, T-Rex, and or Ge, Kelly.
Lots of trolls on every blogs especially this site as well as The Blaze. They are blogging sick stuff and not realizing that in any other country they would never have this availability to say the things they are saying without being arrested and that is because we are a Republic and I thank God everyday that we are, and that at last we have a president that is real, working hard to improve and repair all the damage done by previous administrations.
They think they can attack us, our children, our President and his children and we will not react. They have no clue what is boiling under the surface and when that volcano finally erupts it will be much too late for “I’m sorry”.
President Trump can count on his beloved daughter not to be a leaker. She may not have the same views as her dad, but she won’t backstab him. I personally find that comforting.
Trump seems to listen and then makes his own decisions without it impacting their relationship. I suspect he knows he’s actively sheltered his daughter from some of his personal experiences. He will no longer be able to do that, and it’s something you can hear in that interview. She’s still in a bit shock over the nastiness of some American groups. More of those experiences and I suspect her opinions will begin to align more with Dad’s.
There’s a shot of them listening to the election results together to the election results. They have almost an identical expression. It’s an interesting thing.
I don’t understand the hatred of Ivanka, well I do actually. It sounds a lot like jealousy. The BS about her and her husband is a liberal narrative. She’s no Patty Davis, she loves her father. He trusted her when he was the head of the Trump Organization. The hatred for her also seems to be another liberal narrative to try to separate Pres. Trump from his family as well as convince his supporters that Jarred Kushner is “the real president”. You know, since Putin, Pence and Bannon “real president” narratives didn’t work. Some of the things said about her on the other thread are disgusting and even if one doesn’t like her, the negativity isn’t helping Pres. Trump. It’s just more fake news liberal narrative BS that some people seem to still buy into even after two years of the fake narratives constantly being proven WRONG.
If Ivanka was is so liberal, why would the liberal’s spend so much time trying to impugn her?? Every time I listen to her, or Eric or Don Jr. I just get more impressed with the children President Trump has nurtured up.
God bless President Trump and his family for all they go through for our benefit.
Ivanka and Jared are liberals on women’s issues and illegal/legal immigration….the last was Trump’s centerpiece issue for the election and he has yet to take his promised actions relating to DACA and H1b visas both of which are attributed to the advice of that couple partly……on women’s issues I heard her in this interview talking about pushing more women into STEM but no talk about replacing or completely writing out current STEM degree holders by H1b visa abuse by institutions and businesses….this year’s public allotment quota was filled up in 15 hours and we do not really need ANY…they allow 65K a year in private companies and unlimited in universities and non profits as they are not counted towards total…..this in addition to 1.7M more LEGAL residents last year
Blah blah blah
It’s the fact that she has her father’s ear on these kinds of issues and it seems to be affecting how he is governing. DACA is still in place and all this promoting of certain groups like women or minorities via government smacks of progressive leftism. Trump loves his family but he needs to but the best interests of Americans and his supporters first.
Good thing we have Marc to tell the President what he needs to do. Whew!
She is so classy and well spoken. Definitely an asset to the team.
I wish Ivanka would give the whole team that works with her husband on the Saudi , Israeli and Rome trip not only her husband. A good leader gives the team credit not take all for themselves. President is a class act that way he give credit and praises to those who work with him.
I attribute this to Ivanka’s age maybe with maturity this grace will develope.
Blah blah blah
Notice she didn’t even give any time to the response to Comey question, just changed subject to VocEd.
Melania has no down side. She’s the gem. And when she speaks or tweets, she nails it.
The secret power and the splendid glory of the Trump family is Melania.
Ivanka too
No. Ivanka works against her father more than with him many times. Trying to get more women and minorities into STEM jobs is about as divisive and Social Justice Warrior-like as you can get. Melania on the other hand, is a wonderful example of a traditional, strong but supportive, praying wife. Both of Trump’s sons are rock solid, too.
OMG please reread what you just wrote, realize how lame it is then never do it again. President Trump needs to put the interests of Americans and his supporters first? What the hell do you think he AND his family have been doing for the past 2 years? And BTW our presidents family ARE Americans and supporters too.
I also like The Expert. But he’s 11 so I can’t ask too much of him. Although he’s an expert on The Cyber.
I love this family!!
It’s satire and people are not getting it. Did you ever know an eleven year old who didnt think they know more than the rest of us? He’s a darling boy just acting normal.
Bull Durham
I agree with your post.
Melania displaces the grace of women I grew up with. Both my grandmothers were stunning and so refined and graceful.
Wow just wow I had never heard her speak but I’m so glad I watched this! She is almost too perfect but I am extremely impressed with her knowledge and poise and ability to communicate on such a wide array of topics in such a short time. No wonder her father tweeted so we would all know she would be on Fox and Friends! I don’t blame him for wanting us all to get to know his daughter.
This is how a man or woman speaks when they know the subject matter cold… no fluffy language just the facts and a brief background…
She awesome.
That skill based training is something they were providing in High Schools in the 60’s.
Machine shop, bookkeeping, business machines, auto mechanics, woodworking, are all classes I took in High School. They all helped in understanding the world around you.
This is nothing new but a return to what worked before.
The high school of today can barely get around to teaching English and Math.
Yeah, we had a shop class, but sadly they weren’t very effective in my experience. In the case of welding the teacher talked more than worked. I think it came down to funding. There’s a lot of reform that needs to happen at the ground level in this country, not just in the Swamp.
Aaah . . . shop class.
All I remember about that is 20 blockheaded teenage boys turning tools into dangerous weapons, accidently and otherwise. It’s amazing that nobody was killed. The good Lord looks after fools and teenage boys.
It’s the first time I hear her in an interview and I am very impressed. She is bright, articulate, a true role model for young girls. And she works for free!
She says she was not expecting the “level of viciousness” she encountered. However she does not play victim. She remains focused on working for the real victims: those who lost their jobs and the mothers who lost a child to opioid abuse.
I admire her.
Brian Kilmeade was no friend of President Trump ,.Last summer his radio show knocked him on a regular and the only pro Trump radio people were shut down like Mike Gallagher ,Even the great Mike Medved turned into a shrunken head idiot full of Trump hate ,Howie Carr stayed true and was able to keep his slot along with Hannity ,Savage was ok ,old yeller went south and Kilmead went right along with the never trump idiots ,I never forget a flip flopping pos like Kilmeade,
AGreed. Kilmeade is a snake, and not a very smart one.
Glad President Trump has so much family in the WH with him. His family makes him stronger.
And is protective..Having been a daughter in business with my Dad.. I understand this. There is no ” favor” she needs to get from her father.. She is not fighting or trying to gain “proximity– She has it is spades. She can speak freely. I get kind of annoyed when I hear she is a liberal on this or that. No person is one thing. I am hard core conservative on most issues and a bit more ” liberal” on others and libertarian on others. She represents her father in a very feminine, strong, intelligent,classy way.
She is an incredible asset, unlike those that take cheap personal shots at our Presidents daughter, who he obviously loves and adores and wants close to him…
Thank you Alex,
IMO all of the Trump family bring something to the table…
I recently learned of a program in a South Texas high school. Don’t know all the details. But I was impressed.
A class of 18 students took a nursing program. I think it was over 4 years.
The gist of it was, upon graduation, these students were fully certified with an RN license. Ready to go to work making good money.
One of the requirements was for teachers with a Master’s degree to be hired, so that the skills classes could be taught with promise of receiving certification upon passing the course curriculum.
This was a partnership with one of the colleges in the area. Of the 18, 16 were fully certified in this pilot program. Intentions are to expand this to job skill training to include plumbers, welders and electricians. I don’t know that they become master plumbers or master electricians, but they will exit high school with skills needed to become productive citizens without high levels of student loan debt.
Nurses are not certified. They are licensed. They may have been CNA’s if they passed certification. Most nursing programs require a minimum age of 18 to be accepted, or to participate in clinical.
It is a requirement of the national state boards of nursing that an instructor have a minimum of a Master’s degree to teach.
I don’t blame her for the wistful look. This reminded me she’s giving up her home to support her dad.
To whom much is given, much is expected comes to mind…I get the feeling she is enjoying what she is doing…except for the rabid attacks….
I love this family because they love America and show so much class. They remind me of the Eleanor Roosevelt quote…Great minds discuss ideas
Average minds discuss events
Small minds discuss people.
Gee, if she only tried a bit harder, Ivanka could be as smart, attractive, poised, well-dressed, and successful as Chelsea Clinton.
I crack myself up. Snort. Giggle.
You are such a Card
Excellent
Ivanka is a great spokeswoman for her Dad and his administration.
Each family member has their own strength within the big Trump family. I don’t see it as a competition of where some compare Melania v. Ivanka v. Jared..DonJr, Eric, etc.
They are all skilled and hold their own in their own areana.
I agree. No one knows the strengths and weaknesses of the Trump children better than their father. This is not a stupid man. He will use their skills to the best advantage. Anyone who thinks it is he who is being influenced is not paying atttention.
Ivanka is so well spoken gave a great interview its sad how some must attack her they go on about her so called liberal views yet I have not heard anything out of her mouth directly that I consider liberal. Its a shame how some hate good looking intelligent conservative woman they did it with Sarah Palin now they attack Ivanka.
Ivanka Trump is NOT a conservative. She’s been a moderately liberal, NY democrat all her adult life and still is today. She simply is supportive of her father and wants to see him succeed. She was registered Dem during the NY primary which is why the MSM made a huge deal out of her not being able to vote for Trump.
And I care why? I voted for Bill clinton the first time that does not make me a democrat. Ivanka has some good views.
News flash, Trumps coalition includes liberals and patriotic progressives. There are so called conservatives that are rabidly anti Trump. This fight is between nationalist versus one world government globalists. It’s between people who believe in individuality and freedom versus collectivism and enforced conformity. This is a life and death struggle. It’s idiotic to reject anyone willing to help win the war. Thankfully our President is not an idiot and actively embraced his Democrat and Liberal supporters. Their perspectives add alot to our discussions as a nation. Their concerns are often very important ones but ones that are of little interest to those who identify as conservatives. Organic foods, Monsanto and GMOs come to mind.
BTW besides not caring whether someone voted for a Democrat or Republican in the past which is meaningless Ivan’s has always been a registered Independent so your comment is factually wrong. Also McCain is a Republican. He just said Obama was a superior President in foreign affairs to President Trump. Party labels mean nothing. Stop thinking that they do. It’s Trump or anti Trump.
Marc: she was registered as a independent!
Uh Oh.. A public post about Ivanka at the Tree House..
Ad Rem is ready..
How did you steal my cat??
Her very best picture yet..ppuurrrfect.
This is what class and beauty look like. And by beauty, I mean mostly on the inside.
Ivanka is right on ! I like and respect all president trumps children ! No matter what the crazy media does or says there is millions of us who stand behind and back president trump !God bless him!
She is great and so level headed given her life, just like her other siblings. She has her fathers backbone no matter what the naysayers say.
Seems the lunatic fringe has decided President Trump isn’t allowed to have his daughter and grandkids near him though…Guess he will have to fix that because these are special people who know best….I’m thinking this is the issue that will take him down…It was a good run, but Ivanka is the last straw…He’s lost the base now…I’m devastated..
I was at Weasel Zippers earlier this morning where they had a shorter clip of this interview, much shorter. The majority were bashing and tearing her apart. I was disgusted and shocked, so of course I had to put my two cents in. When I did, a few of the people who had been silent finally spoke up.
I explained my view that I strongly believe the msm has deliberately and quite successfully caused a rip between conservatives by using Ivanka with rumors of her power over her Father. There was so much angst over the Paris Climate Accord and for what? Our President Trump kept his promise.
I knew he would, I had no doubt whatsoever. I knew he wouldn’t disregard his promises over this so called rumor his daughter was doing everything to talk him out of it. For goodness sakes, she was with him on the campaign trial. She knows his promises inside out and most importantly she knows how he will make them happen. Yeah, that last part will get panties in a twist out of jealousy. Good.
She’s beautiful, highly intelligent, soft spoken and hearted and has given up so much to help all of us Americans with her Father’s promises. She is an asset not a liability as the msm has reported ad nauseam. Please, stop falling for their incessant lies, which none have come out to be true.
Oh, and I went to Weasel Zippers because I was told by a good person they were a good conservative site. This is a good Conservative site, I haven’t made my mind up yet to what WZ’s is to me just yet. Wait a minute, who the heck am I kidding? CTH is a fabulous and great Conservative site! “Good” doesn’t even give it justice.
Thank you good Treepers for standing up for her, I liked all of your positive comments. Be well and stay strong,
Ma’iingankwe
Rush had some worthwhile remarks about Ivanka:
https://www.rushlimbaugh.com/daily/2017/06/12/what-happened-to-love-trumps-hate/
