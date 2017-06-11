Sunday Talks: Jay Sekulow -vs- George Stephanopoulos…

Jay Sekulow, a member of President Trump’s legal team and Chief Counsel of the American Center for Law and Justice, discusses ousted FBI Director James Comey’s testimony with Clinton media operative George Stephanopoulos.
Jay does an awesome job… I can’t use the words I would like to regarding how I feel about Stephwhatever his name is…
It’s George Stepnfetchitous to you!
That has been Clinton Hack makes me ill
Well, he would if I ever watched him….:-)
I love how Jay just keeps coming back to the main point. He doesn’t accuse Comey, but lets Comey’s own words accuse himself.
Why is it always “What will the President do”. Hey, Georgie, the President is NOT under investigation, that part was cleared, so far the crime has been 1)Unmasking and 2)Leaks, 3) untruths told under oath by someone OTHER than the President,
Jay makes a good point, when Clinton was asked to testify, she did not have to take an oath and notes were not written, yet they want the President of The United States (proven innocent by the way) to take an oath before he testifies, now why is that?
James Comedy strained after a gnat and swallowed a camel 💥
The big elephant in the room, the questions the MSM will never ask:
Where’s the Memo?
Where’s the guy with the memo?
Comey, under oath said he would “potentially” ask the guy for the memo.
When will potentially turn into !00%, absolutely he will ask?
I am sooooooooooooooo happy Jay is on the Trump legal Team!!!! LOVE Jay ❤
George Clintonopolous makes me majorly "Nauseous"
Totally love Jay. I follow his every word. Like I’ve said before — he’s such an intellectual stud! 🙂
Former FBI Director Comey’s credibility and impartiality are not just in the sewer but three post-decomposition levels past it (i.e., total decomposition). He violated norms, rules and laws, and tried to hide all of it by leaking privileged information through an intermediary (throwing the stone, hiding his hand). Moreover, I just learned from this interview that he was assisted in preparing for his congressional hearing by Special Counsel (SC) Mueller, who is now severely compromised and should submitting his resignation tomorrow, no later than 6 a.m.
The whole story stinks to high heaven. Assistant AG Rosenstein should also reconsider his role in this matter; his selection of SC couldn’t have been more atrocious and raises serious questions about HIS objectivity.
Rosenstein should resign…who “suggested” he hire Mueller?
PRESIDENT TRUMP NEEDS 200 MORE ATTORNEYS JUST LIKE JAY SEKULOW
All Media Legal Questions to the President Trump administration should be handled by highly qualified Attorneys…since ALL News Media Outlets are writing New Laws that has nothing to do with Law or the Constitution…AND THEY BELIEVE THEIR NEW LAWS ALONG WITH THE VIEWERS.
Sekulow is the best lawyer in the world! He absolutely nailed it and even managed to remind everyone that “you worked for a president, George”.
Now we know Mueller’s true intent for he has “hired” a top criminal attorney to assist him with his “investigation.” This is why Jay Sekulow “warned” Mueller to be VERY CAREFUL with his investigation when he should be investigating his “friend” Comey! This is WAR! AG Sessions needs to shut down the Special Counsel for they are wasting OUR MONEY again.
https://www.axios.com/mueller-adds-muscle-for-russia-investigation-2439721714.html
Muller was an uncontrollable factor in part by the Swamp; he is being watched very closely and does he really want to get caught up in Aiding and Abetting in Corruption.
Muller (like Comey) has a Fiduciary Duty to uphold Legal Standard Policies and Procedures in Investigating/Prosecuting Corruption. They are paid to Uphold these Standards by Tax payers. There could be Legal Exposure (Liability) if Muller doesn’t do his Fiduciary Duty. Everyone will be watching.
Muller has to know there is going to be many Grand Jury Investigations going back 8-years for all the Corruptions; why would he position himself to be on the wrong side of the Law?
Christopher Wray (FBI Director) and Sessions are the New non-swamp Legal Team who will apply the Rule of Law before politics. This might give Muller heads-ups on being stupid. (Maybe)
President Trump has enough evidence (Comey/Muller Historical relationship) to fire Muller at any point in time.
Mueller is more than compromised. He at a minimum should resign as Special Counsel and whoever hire or recommended him should resign as well. As Americans, we better defend our rights in the public square while we can because the actions of the DOJ and FBI have been wholly prejudiced. They are not serveing the best interests of our country by attempting to preserve their unwanton power.
Glad Jay is on the legal team.
Can Stephy be anymore transparent? Say, I thought he and his wife were going to move to Canada, if President Trump won?
