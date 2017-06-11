Sunday Talks: Cue The Lukewarm Defenders…

“It must be remembered that there is nothing more difficult to plan, more doubtful of success, nor more dangerous to manage than the creation of a new system. For the initiator has the enmity of all who would profit by the preservation of the old institution and merely lukewarm defenders in those who gain by the new ones.” ~ Niccolò Machiavelli
“The lion cannot protect himself from traps, and the fox cannot defend himself from wolves. One must therefore be a fox to recognize traps, and a lion to frighten wolves.”
~ Niccolò Machiavelli
The Lion roars…
Leakers like Corrupt Comey need to be prosecuted.
i think saucier, petraeus and reality bites would probably agree with you…..why us, not them?
Trump cornered Comey so he HAD to tell the truth, and now Trump can leverage that exposure into real swamp-draining. Brilliant.
How about telling us why you decided that the country shouldn’t know that Trump was not under investigation..,and allowed this farce to continue for the last 5 months.
Not notitying congress, but notifying the press…..
Which will be the first question I ask of my dumbazz Senator, the one at the front of that video!
This video is not available outside the US. Can someone tell me the name of that Senator, so that I can search YouTube to see if the video was copied on another channel?
Jay Sekulow on ABC with George Stephanopolous.
whups, wrong one, that’s face the nation.with James Lankford
Thanks, For outsiders like me, the video can be viewed here:
His name is James Lankford, (R-OK) and unfortunately is one of mine.
Maybe I shall be tracking him down this week!
Hm, I feel PDJT is playing 4d chess atm:
“Mueller has had a spate of other high-octane hires, including Andrew Weissmann, chief of the fraud section of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division. Weissmann was director of Justice’s Enron Task Force, where he oversaw the prosecutions of Jeffrey Skilling, Ken Lay, and Andrew Fastow. While at the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Manhattan, Weissmann helped prosecute high-ranking members of the Genovese, Colombo and Gambino crime families, and fought the infiltration of organized crime on Wall Street.”
https://www.axios.com/mueller-adds-muscle-for-russia-investigation-2439721714.html
Then there is this:
Nominated FBI director Wray served on the President’s Corporate Fraud Task Force and oversaw the Enron Task Force and other major fraud investigations.
Too much coincidence, I believe Trump is several moves ahead at the moment and taking aim at internal corruption (Clinton Foundation?)…
Possible. Right now I don’t trust Mueller as far as I can throw him.
Lankford is a real tool. He suggests that Comey is telling the truth after being caught in several lies and it is the President that somehow acted inappropriately. What a swamp beast!
These swamp creatures are really proving more and more to not be all that intelligent. I mean, if I were in their position and saw all that was going on, I’d be jumping firmly into the Trump camp as quick as I could in hopes to save my own bacon.
But nope. Most of the GOP just dance around the edges, wanting to be in position to turn on him as soon as the opposition can get at him. Which isn’t going to happen. It’s all unraveling before our very eyes. President Trump is even giving big clues as to what is going to happen next, and they just aren’t getting it.
They still do not understand who or what they are dealing with. They think he is going to get tripped up by their games. He isn’t playing their game. He’s making them play his.
