Sunday June 11th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

  1. Garrison Hall says:
    June 11, 2017 at 12:21 am

    Have a blessed Sunday, Treepers.

    • mj_inOC says:
      June 11, 2017 at 12:56 am

      Exquisite violins for evening prayers here in CA… God bless and protect sundance and Our President and his family and team, and may God Bless America…

  2. calbear84 says:
    June 11, 2017 at 12:26 am

    Thank you Lord for our magnificent POTUS!

    • calbear84 says:
      June 11, 2017 at 12:28 am

      Boy I wish there was a “delete post” option (((

      • maiingankwe says:
        June 11, 2017 at 1:37 am

        I’m sorry, but I couldn’t stop laughing at the nit-wit. What a doofus. I’m sure he’s not that bright when it comes to other parts of his life either. I also don’t think it will be too difficult to find him. He should be in a great deal of pain with those blisters. It’s not like we have that salve made with silver in all of the pharmacies, which is what he needs.

        I have absolutely no empathy for the arsonist. It’s good he got burned.

  5. Lumina says:
    June 11, 2017 at 1:42 am

    “Soldier Song” by Steve Azar

