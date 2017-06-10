The Entire Deep State DC Apparatchik Knew President Trump Was Not Under Investigation…

When fired FBI Director James Comey testified to congress he admitted to telling President-Elect Donald Trump, and President Donald Trump, three times, he was never under investigation.
FBI Director Comey told President-elect Trump on January 6th he was not under investigation; Comey again told President Trump on January 27th he was not under investigation; and again on February 15th Director Comey told President Trump he was not under investigation.
However, more importantly, James Comey also admitted he told congressional leadership the exact same thing, repeatedly. Specifically, James Comey stated he informed: •Paul Ryan, •Nancy Pelosi, •Mitch McConnell, •Chuck Schumer, •Devin Nunes, •Adam Schiff, •Richard Burr, •Dianne Feinstein and •Mark Warner.
James Comey personally told Republican and Democrat leadership, and both the Senate and House intelligence committees, that President Trump was not under investigation.
Think about that for a minute.
.
That means all of these professional politicians knew the media claims of President Trump being under investigation was a nothingburger; completely false.
To add to that list, James Comey said he briefed each of the intelligence committees that President Trump was never under investigation.
Do you realize how many people that is?
Mike Conaway (11th District of Texas), Peter King (2nd District of New York), Frank LoBiondo (2nd District of New Jersey), Tom Rooney (17th District of Florida), Ileana Ros-Lehtinen (27th District of Florida), Michael Turner (10th District of Ohio), Brad Wenstrup (2nd District of Ohio), Chris Stewart (2nd District of Utah), Rick Crawford (1st District of Arkansas), Trey Gowdy (4th District of South Carolina), Elise Stefanik (21st District of New York), Will Hurd (23rd District of Texas), Adam Schiff, Ranking Member (28th District of California), Jim Himes (4th District of Connecticut), Terri Sewell (7th District of Alabama), Andre Carson (7th District of Indiana), Jackie Speier (14th District of California), Mike Quigley (5th District of Illinois), Eric Swalwell (15th District of California), Joaquin Castro (20th District of Texas), Denny Heck (10th District of Washington), James Risch (Idaho), Marco Rubio (Florida), Susan Collins (Maine), Roy Blunt (Missouri), James Lankford (Oklahoma), Tom Cotton (Arkansas), John Cornyn (Texas), Dianne Feinstein (California), Ron Wyden (Oregon), Martin Heinrich (New Mexico), Angus King (Maine), Joe Manchin (West Virginia), Kamala Harris (California)
… All of them knew President Trump was not under investigation.
That also means that all of their key aides, staffers who assist each of the aforementioned politicians – and sit in on intelligence briefings, knew President Trump was not under investigation.
That network extends downstream to thousands of people on capitol hill, and everyone surrounding the White House, and everyone in key legislative contact, and they all knew President Trump was never under investigation.
That reality and acceptance also extends the concentric circles to those media voices and “sources” who were previously highlighted by WikiLeaks for close personal contact with each of the campaign teams and political constructs of those professional politicians.
The entire Deep State apparatchik knew President trump was not under investigation.
Heck, the leadership of the FBI and DOJ that James Comey often cites in his memos, leaks and explanations also knew President Trump was not under investigation; and all of the Washington Post, New York Times, WSJ and CNN stories were written based on these same “sources“. Sources who knew President Trump was never under investigation.
Other than one obtuse statement from what was apparently a frustrated Senator Chuck Grassley, the entire DC system kept a lid on the truth that President Trump was not ever under investigation.
In addition to his committee chairmanship, and direct position on the ‘gang-of-eight’ Representative Devin Nunes was even part of the Trump transition team. And James Comey stated he told Nunes that President Trump was not under investigation.
Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Minority leader Chuck Schumer were also personally told by James Comey that President Trump was not under investigation.
Speaker of the House Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell were personally told by Comey that President Trump was not under investigation.
Representative Adam Schiff and Senator Mark Warner were personally told by FBI Director James Comey that President Trump was never under investigation.
How many interviews did Pelosi, Schumer, Ryan, McConnell, Schiff and Warner give where they allowed the media’s “Trump Under Investigation Narrative” to remain unchallenged?
Why would republicans Paul Ryan, Mitch McConnell, Richard Burr, and to a lesser extent Devin Nunes, never directly challenge the media narrative in their interviews?
Think about the scope of all of it.
Do you still cling to the invisible thread that the UniParty doesn’t exist?
Do you still somehow reconcile the professionally self-serving “Deep State” is merely a myth?
Think about it.
He wears a bullet proof vest for you.
Far beyond every single modern presidential candidate to ever run for office, this is one man who didn’t need to.
Remember this:
.
.
.
.
A quick point about Comey’s “memos”:
I wanna see Comey’s laptop examined forensically to validate (or not) that he began electronic notes the night of his meeting with Trump, ostensibly immediately after, in the car outside (as he’s claimed).
Short of that, any “memos” he turns over to committees or investigators just don’t cut it.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Wouldn’t anything he put on an FBI laptop go directly to an FBI server? The FBI apparently says they do not find any memos on their servers.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Source?
Or unsubstantiated claim by your personally?
LikeLike
No, anything he put on an FBI laptop wouldn’t go directly to an FBI server. There are multiple drives for networked computers….think about it. You don’t want everyone in an organization to see every document made by every employee. Some of them contain personal information, or information on investigations that are kept close-hold, etc. This type of information is generally kept on the drive for that computer, not on a shared drive.
I think the source is a Mike Cernovich tweet. I read it, but it was attributed to “unnamed FBI sources” so meh. It doesn’t mean anything even if it is true.
LikeLike
I also want to see a search warrant served on Richman (and Comey) to collect ALL documents and electronic devices… BEFORE the bleachbit and hammers (if it’s not too late already)
LikeLike
SOMEBODY should at least REMIND these guys about “preservation of evidence”… INCLUDING stuff about Yoga and weddings.
LikeLike
Primary the Republicans and hang the Democrats
LikeLiked by 2 people
Truly a great idea! There are a few gop that should be swinging as well.
LikeLike
That just makes me sick. And I hope President Trump will call them out on it – but he probably won’t because he is trying to move forward with his agenda.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Don’t be too sure.
LikeLike
Thanks CTH. This is epic History, and we’re living thru it!
LikeLiked by 5 people
What about Session could he not have said something in Interview or Pence …?
Who else who claims to be a friend of POTUS…? Did Comey say they all could not talk about it publicly…?
LikeLike
Because of Sundances unending brilliance, devotion, teachings, discovery and investigative research, you can now decorate your home with a mantle named after him😎😊😉 Sorry I couldnt kelp myself… it is just so beautiful and aptly describes our amazing Treehouse leader! You too can have Sundance in your home😉
https://rusticahardware.com/sundance-mantle/
LikeLiked by 3 people
Would you like a towel?
LikeLike
It’s truly unrea. Time to turn the page and move at light speed. The Trump Train is about to hit Mach 10 and MAGA! Mueller will step down soon.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Mueller will step down voluntarily? He keeps adding staff!
LikeLike
Can we also eliminate Mueller being anything other than Uniparty deep state?
LikeLiked by 2 people
OK. Now what? Do we prosecute this time? WTH is it going to take to bring people like Clinton and Comey to Justice?!
LikeLiked by 3 people
It’s obvious they wanted something else to focus on rather than implementing the President’s agenda. I want to see them stripped of their positions in a most humiliating way. God willing.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The next rally Trump should lay this all out publicly against the Dems spending an hour reading each of the names slowly and loudly. The GOPe he still needs to pass the agenda so avoid a public rebuke do it in private.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He wears a bullet proof vest for you.
That, and much more than we probably will ever know.
LikeLiked by 3 people
but comey didn’t tell CNN that DT wasn’t under investiga….errrr “matter”. /sarc
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dam Those people suck what a bunch of POS they are. 2018 is a coming time for some payback at the ballot box.
LikeLiked by 1 person
But President Trump fired Comey to obstruct the investigation of the President (/s)..
So goes the narrative amounting to a cover-up of the real story: there is a seditious enterprise to remove a duly elected President.
LikeLiked by 2 people
in a nest of Vipers no one speaks of killing snakes…scum cover for scum…best that could happen..if snakes turn on each other and start biting all in sight…
LikeLiked by 2 people
WOW
That network extends downstream to thousands of people….
And not one of them “leaked”… See…. they can do it when they try (have a reason to try)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mueller needs to GO
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yep. And Trump needs to direct Rosenstein to end DOJ investigations into all of this. He can leave if he doesn’t like it.
LikeLike
That incompetent DOJ career bureaucrat that appointed mueller without a legitimate reason, rod rosenstein, needs to be fired! If this idiot doesnt know when to appoint a special counsel he is unfit for office.
LikeLike
“He wears a bullet proof vest for you.”
One of the most PROFOUND statements ever written about President Donald Trump.
So I say in response:
” I will do all I can to THANK and SUPPORT you for this, Sir.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well said!
LikeLike
This tells us something else that of course we aren’t surprised by.
With this many people in the know, more than one of them had to leak this fact to the press. They chose not to print it because it wasn’t harmful to President Trump.
Like I said, not a surprise, but it illustrates why the press about Trump is nearly 100 percent negative,
Mike
LikeLiked by 1 person
I just switched on the T.V. and caught the last bit about AG Sessions talking in front of the intel committee next week.
This seems like a really big deal…thoughts?
LikeLike