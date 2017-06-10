Ohio Voter Panel Highlights How Comey Lost Credibility During Testimony…

During a short CNN broadcasted segment a panel of Ohio voters were asked about their impressions of fired FBI Director James Comey’s testimony to congress.

Unfortunately for CNN the panel exhibits the oft undervalued common sense of the American electorate.  This sample is representative of what I call ‘reverse-gruberism‘: People who are firmly grounded in ordinary common sense who can see through the obfuscation and BS of the professional political class.

That look an average middle-class American gives you when they know you’re playing an angle; yet polite manners stop them from calling you a fool. Otherwise known as the “well, bless your heart” look.

27 Responses to Ohio Voter Panel Highlights How Comey Lost Credibility During Testimony…

  1. rumpole2 says:
    June 10, 2017 at 2:57 pm

    Anderson Cooper…. BROKE!!

  2. snaggletooths says:
    June 10, 2017 at 2:58 pm

    These folks are smart they don’t listen to the media tripe they saw clean thru Comey.
    I know after seeing this PDJT will win 2020 .

  3. haditwgov says:
    June 10, 2017 at 2:59 pm

    This was on CNN?! Are they feeling the ratings/advertiser pinch? I mean this was an abject display of truth and reality. Heck, if CNN is going to suddenly report the truth I shall boycott them!! Sarc.

    • deqwik2 says:
      June 10, 2017 at 3:11 pm

      From what I understand, CNN sat this whole thing up when they thought Comey would hurt Trump & wanted Trump supporters reaction to a bad Trump story. (The whole corrupt Trump narrative they were hoping for).

      It blew up in their face but no they weren’t intending on doing something good.

  4. Xroads says:
    June 10, 2017 at 3:01 pm

    Suspicious cat meet skeptical woman.

  5. fleporeblog says:
    June 10, 2017 at 3:04 pm

    I shared this earlier this morning because the folks at CNN and the rest of the LSM were rocked by the respondents after watching Comey’s testimony. Couple that with our President saying he would go under oath to rebuke Comey’s claim that our President asked him for his loyalty and the MOAB was dropped directly on their plans.

    Notice that Fox News was running on their screen that Mueller would have his investigation wrapped up by Labor Day. Don’t be shocked that once Circa breaks the Comey and Lynch back story about calling the HRC investigation a matter instead of an investigation and this Mueller investigation will be concluded before July.

  6. Kerry Gimbel says:
    June 10, 2017 at 3:04 pm

    The heartland spoke.

  7. Stringy theory says:
    June 10, 2017 at 3:04 pm

    “Well, bless your heart.”

    Perfect southern description of the look on their faces and what they really thought.

  8. rumpole2 says:
    June 10, 2017 at 3:05 pm

    CNN is FakeNews

    • amwick says:
      June 10, 2017 at 3:19 pm

      Yes, but fake can be innocuous. Like a $5 Gucci handbag, or a $10 Rolex. Everyone knows that those are knockoffs, so unless some fool tried to pass one off as real, they are innocuous. But the fakeness perpetrated by the MSM was agenda driven, it was far worse than fake, it was fake wrapped up in evil. Fake is letting them off too easy, we need a better word. Hhhmmmm.

    • Sunshine says:
      June 10, 2017 at 3:20 pm

      I laugh every time I see this. Definitely Blitz.

  10. calbear84 says:
    June 10, 2017 at 3:06 pm

    Errr…isn’t it the reporter’s job to investigate the story and expose the lies?

  11. R-C says:
    June 10, 2017 at 3:10 pm

    It must be killing the media to see that their best efforts to obfuscate and misdirect are falling on deaf ears. People KNOW the truth…

  12. Kerry Gimbel says:
    June 10, 2017 at 3:11 pm

    People with common sense and have half a brain can see through CCNs garbage

  13. Janie M. says:
    June 10, 2017 at 3:12 pm

    I might be recalling the timeline incorrectly but didn’t the FBI Flynn investigation end a few days before Comey and President Trump had this “alleged” discussion? If so, why didn’t Comey advise the President it had already been concluded at that moment? It was publicly known Flynn had already been fired.

  14. tax2much says:
    June 10, 2017 at 3:16 pm

    “Once a man holds public office, he is absolutely no good for honest work.”

    Will Rogers

  15. alliwantissometruth says:
    June 10, 2017 at 3:17 pm

    The only thing that has kept the globalist / leftist agenda at bay in this country is good old common sense & the inherent suspicion a free people possess when it comes to the powerful

    My only concern is there’s not enough younger Americans who possess these same traits. As we know, common sense, suspicion of power & the basic principles of freedom have been removed in schools & replaced with Marxist claptrap

    We’re going to have to deal with the school problem in this country, & it better be sooner than later. We must stop allowing our schools to produce leftist nitwits who are unable to produce critical thought or deal in the realm of common sense

    The people in the video get it. Will the next generations get it too?

    • The Devilbat says:
      June 10, 2017 at 3:23 pm

      What you are in fact saying is that we have to remove all communist educators and executives from our schools, colleges and universities.

  16. H.R. says:
    June 10, 2017 at 3:18 pm

    Any CNN poll that shows President Trump losing his supporters is bunk.

    It’s obvious CNN thought they would only get 6 or 7 hands raised for that last question (change in support of PDJT). Big surprise when they all raised their hands.

    Never ask a question unless you already know the answer. CNN is ISIS, Fake News, and Stupid.

  17. elleb77 says:
    June 10, 2017 at 3:20 pm

    But Judge Napalitano said Comey came off as very, very credible.

  18. mopar2016 says:
    June 10, 2017 at 3:25 pm

    If CNN reported that it was dark outside I’d have to go look out the window.
    It’s hard to take the liars channel seriously.
    They should change their name to DNN. They’re definitely the “Dem News Network”.

  19. amwick says:
    June 10, 2017 at 3:28 pm

    Cnn crashed in flyover country. Good.

