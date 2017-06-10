Ohio Voter Panel Highlights How Comey Lost Credibility During Testimony…

During a short CNN broadcasted segment a panel of Ohio voters were asked about their impressions of fired FBI Director James Comey’s testimony to congress.

Unfortunately for CNN the panel exhibits the oft undervalued common sense of the American electorate. This sample is representative of what I call ‘reverse-gruberism‘: People who are firmly grounded in ordinary common sense who can see through the obfuscation and BS of the professional political class.

That look an average middle-class American gives you when they know you’re playing an angle; yet polite manners stop them from calling you a fool. Otherwise known as the “well, bless your heart” look.

Advertisements