June 10th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #142

Daily LOSERS COUNT OF SHAME…
Shame on DIMS, and their MSM #FakeNews poodles, shame on Comey, the FBI, Congress, The Senate….
And I think, IMO, President Trump has handled this entire “Russia Russia Russia” debacle — fabulously. He knows so much more than anyone else and can see around corners. Will be so happy to have this charade of invented lies behind us. 🙂
Just had to get that said. 😉
Always happy to help women get things off their chests 😎
(That’s a line from a song)
Trump has USED the “MUH RUSSIA” insanity to keep the left chasing its own tail, while he has been systematically dismantling the Obama state. All this “change” in Washington, and the left is barely conscious of it, much less opposing it. They are truly clueless.
It’s pretty darn brilliant.
Yep. They’re so busy with their insanity and hatred that they are blinded to what is really going on. We see history unfolding in an epic way.
I know – it’s hilarious. 😂😂😂🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸❤️
Is there a way to render the Tweets Retweetable and Likeable?
Do you men the screenshot of Trump tweet?
I posted a screenshot image, but if you want an active tweet embedded you just need to post its url
like…
The counter is just an image (which anybody can include in a tweet)
Active Tweets are always preferred, for getting the presidents messages out in “the wild”. Thanks a bunch.
NOT “preferred” by me!!
The embedded tweets here cause problems with pages loading.. and besides… twitter is a sewer I have no wish to promote.
ALSO….
Tweets are OFTEN deleted. Accounts are shut down by owners.. or arbitrarily blocked, banned, suspended by Twitter management. The tweets you embed simply VANISH.
A screenshot is MUCH better. It preserves the “evidence”
Folks this is HUGE! CNN thought they were going to show how Comey’s testimony was going to destroy our President by asking 9 Ohio voters to watch the entire hearing and answer questions from a reporter later that evening. It was broadcast on Anderson Cooper’s show. The results were amazing for our President.
http://www.breitbart.com/video/2017/06/09/watch-cnn-ohio-voter-panel-shows-trump-support-still-strong-disappointment-comey/
From the article linked above:
Thursday during the 9 p.m. ET hour of CNN’s “AC 360,” network national correspondent Gary Tuchman hosted a panel voters from Ohio, where Trump won last November and got their reaction to the day’s earlier proceedings of former FBI Director James Comey testifying before the Senate Intelligence Committee.
Despite the negative press coverage aimed at Trump reacting to the testimony, the support seemed to remain for Trump.
[21:35:07] Raise your hand if you believe James Comey lied at all. Four of you believe he lied.
TUCHMAN: Raise your hand — he says that Donald Trump “told lies plain and simple.” Raise your hand if you believe Donald Trump has lied at all about the situation? None of you believe that.
TUCHMAN: And let me ask you this before we go. I think you may know the answer to this, a show of hands, how many of you feel better about Donald Trump, your president, after this hearing? How many of you feel worse about Donald Trump? I guess you all raised your hands at first time. So you think that was a success for Donald Trump and not for Mr. Comey?
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Absolutely.
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Absolutely.
I heard this on Limbaugh today. That reporter was so utterly devastated he didnt get what he wanted. Im surprised they didnt bury the info.
LOL
Anderson Pooper be like…….
LikeLiked by 13 people
Anderson Pooper: He Broke Me.
A candidate for Congress in Montana, was accused of “body slamming” a reporter…
And instead of losing the election, the guy becomes a National Hero!
The morons at CNN probably thought that was a ‘fluke’ or something.
They obviously didn’t see it as a Giant Clue about the low regard that people have for the media.
MSM is seriously getting BTFO right now and they don’t even seem to realize it.
Very sad!
Not sad at all!
Wow. If you wonder how the English people are actually faring, you have to listen to this. The police over there treat the English people totally different than the Muslims who have invaded their country by invitation from their politicians. It is long (1:16) but at least listen to some, maybe as you clean a room or something. Thank God for President Trump.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I love Stefan Molyneux! Watched 5min — awesome.
Bookmarked to listen. Thanks! 🙂
LikeLiked by 6 people
I might like him if he could make a point in less than an hour.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Agreed. I usually play his videos at 1.5 or 2x speed, I can still process the info without watching for a whole hour
True, but he does some great short clips also.
One can’t be on sesquipidalian mode and conduct a timely show at the same time.
This was a brilliant interview by Stefan. He allowed Tommy to tell his story once again. (Yes, I did have a cry)
The ability of our “enemies” to burrow themselves into our institutions is nothing short of terrifying.
Every institution, every government department – you guys are starting to see it uncovered all around you. I just wish it would happen here!
Whoa, why would the Senate open a criminal investigation on the Clintons? I have not heard about this at all.
https://thehornnews.com/senate-begins-clinton-criminal-investigation/
LikeLiked by 6 people
Senate investigations are Whitewash Theater.
When you read about the DOJ unsealing an indictment, there begins something noteworthy.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yes, I have mentioned it here a couple of times. The Bangladesh PM has come forward to complain about being pressured by HRC to appoint someone or keep someone in a banking position and the PM didn’t want to, but this person was a cash cow for the CGI so you know it’s Hillary’s way or the highway.
And the PM’s son is a US resident for 17 years and HRC threatened the PM’s son with IRS investigations/abuse if the PM didn’t comply. Nice woman, huh? So now the Senate is investigating her. I’d feel a lot better if the DOJ was investigating or even better a grand jury was empaneled to investigate this.
Also, there are still a couple of active Clinton Foundation investigations being conducted, quietly, by the FBI.
She’s a nasty woman through and through.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Senate just moved into major deflection mode from Gang-of-8 Spy Ring on America.
ICYMI
After Trump presser today … Shep Smith had a LIVE report with john Roberts.. but there was a separate reporter in Frame doing a DIFFERENT live report….
FAKE NEWS…. in Stereo…. TWO SCOOPS
LikeLiked by 4 people
Blake Burman is doing WH coverage for FBN. So they do get two scoops at the pressers most of the time. And for all the idiots in the press pool, these two generally ask cogent questions and they are not into gotcha or the meme of the day.
Roberts, I will bet, was agreed upon by Trump for Fox WH. He did a very professional job in the campaign and was rewarded by Trump. Burman is young but sharp.
If you chaff at every question people ask on tough subjects and lump these two with the Fake News imbeciles, you are unrealistic.
Roberts thinks for himself and is light years better than the rest of the press.
You’ll notice if you watch daily, Roberts gets one of the first questions most of the time.
That’s the WH favoring him. Sometimes, he is cued to a topic they want to be asked about.
It’s not a nerf ball question but a topic they want to air out.
Things often aren’t what you may think they are.
Roberts understood the MAGA crowd and always reported every rally straight up.
He stood for the truth of what really went on, not the memes of all the Fakers.
My point was they were both gabbling away AT THE SAME TIME.. live on air.
NOT impressed with John Roberts…
I think the standard is so low you are deceived into thinking he is not FAKENEWS
He is just not as bad as some others.
Exactly! Robert is “less fake news”, good way to put it, so give him a break. 😉
I need to find the video of them both talking at the same time. LOL
The only break John Roberts deserves.. is neck. He Is NOT any friend of Trump.
I saw the farce on TV.. but had to find Sheps show on YT to get a screen shot. I think you will find it OK.
I just watched the beginning of Lou Dobbs and Roberts’ report included the business about comey leaking the memo in reaction to Trump’s tweet and that Trump’s tweeting is what got him the special counsel.
It was totally ridiculous and Lou did not correct it. I wonder if he wasn’t paying attention.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Standards are naturally lower for Socialist news. I
rumpole2 It was a matter of John Roberts (Fox News) and the FOX Business news Reporter standing almost side-by-side on the Rose Garden lawn, each with a microphone, reporting, seemingly unaware or not caring they were both reporting to different audiences, saying different things at the same time so neither audience got a clear message.
Yeah there is that… but frankly the audience are much better off not getting either message. BOTH are Fake News 🙂
Thanks, I didn’t know who the other guy was. Missed most of the news today — away doing other things. I DO like John Roberts and didn’t know he was hand-picked. There’s just something about him that makes me think he wants to do right as a reporter. 😉
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yeah, well, Roberts isn’t above adding descriptive phrases that slant his statement negatively. Almost every time I see him reporting, I find myself yelling at him for the extraneous BS he slips in there!
From what I saw of John Roberts’ reporting during PDJT’s ME trip, he was accurate, and even positive toward the President and his accomplishments there. Didn’t see everything, though.
For the first time ever, I disagree with you Bull. Roberts USED TO BE as good as you say, but lately he has become contentious. I listen to the Presser every day and Roberts comes on right from the Press Briefing room, seconds after the presser ends. He often words what went on to reflect negatively on Trump such that I’ve thought the Murdoch brothers must have warned him about being too pro-Trump. That being said, he is still light years better than the rest. Just not on the Trump Train more than about 50% anymore.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hah? Separate reporter? Not making sense
Imagine how the Trump administration will be able to perform when fully staffed up and at game speed. Imagine when he finishes scraping the MSM off his shoe. Imagine a gelded and compliant congress, begging like puppies for just a little of that tasty Trump magic, come election time. Imagine a dimocrat party who’s primary functions are breaking rocks and making license tags. We’re 4 and a half months into a 96 month adventure. Yeah, I imagine the next 7 years. This guy is relentless. He is an army of one, nothing like him on earth. And every day he plants his flag a little further downfield. Nice
LikeLiked by 16 people
One other thought. We are all familiar with the Twitter message that Trump sent out suggesting he might have tapes of his comey meetings. That seemed to be the important part of that tweet. Now I’m starting to focus on the part where he says, “before he starts leaking to the press.” He knew. He knew all the way back then. And comey knows he knows. And comey’s being eaten up inside by something worse than cancer. Comey has probably seen AdMax.
LikeLiked by 13 people
He always knows. President Trump always knows.
Comey was so desperate to keep his job, he was willing to do whatever it took. Comey looks like he hasn’t slept since November 8. He knows his days are numbered. Now it’s time for him to pay for it.
This is a person who I believe was not only the leaker-in-chief but a wannabe blackmailer-in-chief. He’s the one who sent the room packing during his first meeting with President Trump, with a fake dossier in hand, with a plan to gain leverage over the president. He overplayed his hand against the dealer. He was accustomed to dealing with pansies and wasn’t at all expecting a lion.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Distracted2, you nailed it:
Comey was setting up shop as BLACKMAILER-IN-CHIEF…
On behalf of the entire Global Cabal,
Empowered by the Deep State Apparatus,
Aided and abetted by the Uniparty Congress!
He decided to anoint himself Machiavelli.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think that Trump suspected Comey or a designated underling was doing the leaking long before he took down the walls in the dining room, but when those walls came down, he KNEW they were being recorded.
I’m assuming that they noticed something that was said in the dining room ending up on TV. The media pushed theories that there were leakers everywhere around Trump, trying to protect Comey and Deep State, but I’ll bet that Trump and Reince eliminated all the possibilities. That left only one thing. THE WALLS. And then they found gold. Gold that confirmed they were being recorded.
I’ll even bet that Weasel Comey and the Secret Service manned up to Obama about secret recordings in the White House – OH, NO, WE SIMPLY MUST BE HONEST WITH THE FIRST BLACK PRESIDENT!!! But then they INTENTIONALLY failed to tell Trump. And “MUH RUSSIA” was needed as the alleged reason – THAT is why it solved multiple problems – and let them not tell Trump many, many things.
Oh, these people are so slippery..
LikeLiked by 5 people
I want to know about the gold Trump found behind the walls. Must have been some kind of recording devices. I wonder if they were able to track where that was going to?
LikeLiked by 2 people
This is easy! They’re OURS. They have to be. Secret Service would be either in charge of them, or wise to them, or have some official responsibility toward them, because the White House is their baby.
Of course, Trump knew this. He’s a good guy – a boy scout. BUT he’s the head boy scout now, so he decides. So Trump asks the Secret Service head – is this OURS? SS Dude admits the truth – the bugging of the Dining Room is an old, agreed thing, with privacy rules, BUT THEY DIDN’T TELL TRUMP BECAUSE OF MUH RUSSIA. That’s the kicker.
Trump says fine, but I need somebody who I can trust, because I believe that such spying was based on a false dossier, and a bamboozled FISA court, etc., etc., which he has meticulously put into the public record now. So Trump is totally justified in saying “You should have told me – so I can’t trust you, so…” and the dude hands him the resignation offer, and BAM – he’s gone.
Trump has the wall covered back up. But he has no obligation to tell PIT VIPER COMEY that he knows.
Beauty, isn’t it?
Just a theory, but I love a good theory.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Trump must have suspected something, Perhaps a leak that could have only come from that room. Thus tearing out the walls.
So who had access to the recording?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Gotta bail – back later….
My guess is everybody, thanks to Obama. This would be one of the effects of data liberalization that they tried to hide. Emphasis has been on NSA data leaking around, but now it would mean ALL the data squishing around.
Trump needs to fix that, IMO.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Imagine a gelded congress”
Well . . .
LikeLiked by 2 people
Haven’t heard about this story in PA about judges removed for case fixing.
http://americanlookout.com/wow-two-democrat-judges-removed-from-office-for-case-fixing-schemes/#.WTsGN5hJFsw.twitter
LikeLiked by 7 people
Below is a link to a statement from the North American Law Center. I am asking everyone to please contact Sen. Charles Grassley or House Rep. Bob Goodlatte to request an immediate investigation into the collusion and obstruction of justice on the part of Comey and Lynch. Also, please share this far and wide. Thanks.
https://www.scribd.com/document/350851513/Law-Center-statement-on-Comey-Testimony
LikeLiked by 4 people
EXCELLENT article from Newt. Gosh, I use Newt’s gifts were more used by our administration.
http://www.foxnews.com/opinion/2017/06/09/gingrich-america-is-on-knifes-edge-will-republicans-have-guts-to-stand-with-trump.html
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sorry, I meant
I WISH Newt’s gifts etc.
Newt and his wife will be moving to Italy as soon as she is confirmed as Ambassador to the Vatican.
The Pope can take the wife, we need Newt.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Skype is plenty. I imagine POTUS realizes a little Newt goes a long way.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Trump is going to Poland. Poland is Catholic. Newt is going to the Vatican. We should let this play out, may be part of a bigger plan you think?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Newt has his good moments, but other times he’s a port-side loose cannon.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yep. Ultimately, to Newt, it is all about Newt.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LMAO so true!
Comey uses his psychic powers to divine Trump’s sinister intentions!
LikeLiked by 6 people
I’m taking a break.. See ya’ll bout 70 miles off shore in the morning.. In Da gulf stream..
LikeLiked by 5 people
We all nee to take a break over the weekend.. Maybe see some Flying fish.. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vmAtzRBHJCU
LikeLiked by 2 people
I will be out here Tomorrow.. 😉 http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6VKjWNOIovk
LikeLiked by 1 person
Will you be staying on the tower?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Going fishing around it.. The place is, believe it or not.. A B & B!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I had never heard of this place.
Thanks, Crossthread!
Awesome. Thanks for sharing. What a cool place that’d be to spend a week.
Very cool, Crossthread!
Hope you have a great time.
Fair winds.
I am puzxled to understand why would comey reveal that he is the leaker? May be he knew that trump already identified hom ss leaker. or he may have a bigger plot which we don’t know. his citation of muller was suspicious. Is muller part of plan too?
LikeLiked by 2 people
I honestly think he’s just not very smart or competent.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Agree. I recall in my youth reading The Peter Principle. He is Exhibit A.
Peter principle
The Peter principle is a concept in management theory formulated by Laurence J. Peter in which the selection of a candidate for a position is based on the candidate’s performance in their current role, rather than on abilities relevant to the intended role. Thus, employees only stop being promoted once they can no longer perform effectively, and “managers rise to the level of their incompetence.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Arrogance. Narcissism. Psychopathology.
I could go on and on.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Nut job.
That one might be my favorite of all! Oh, yes, and “showboater”!
I believe he recognized that Trump is able to prove he was a leaker, and he thought it best to get ahead of the story.
I absolutely believe he and Mueller are collaborating against Trump, and I’m mystified why Rosenstein appointed him so quickly. Maybe Rosenstein is just one more black hat.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Not all Jewish comedians are brainless, zombified Obamista morons.
Some are smart. I offer you a classic from Jackie Mason – it’s rendered MORE valuable by the fact that it is an old one – August 2015. Thank you Jackie and God bless.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“The more you attack him, the bigger he gets.”
The media still hasn’t figured this out. Heh.
Washington just declared a state of emergency due to an incredible shortage of hammers.
I wish to announce a personal victory:
I managed to watch 30 seconds of Tucker tonight before having to turn it off.
(Intense rage is bad for my prayer life.)
I came away from that small encounter with a bit of useful information. Tucker stated that the Russian conspiracy was hatched by the Clintons immediately after Hillary learned she had lost the election, as a way to undermine and delegitimize President Trump (probably because she hoped to get him out of the way so that she could still steal the election at some future date).
All things considered, it seems way too nice to say that the Russia stuff was just made up to excuse the Democrats’ loss of the election.
The soundbites and general verbal excrement inflicted on Tucker’s listeners by the pro-Hillary leftist had me wondering if the secret to better communication with the other (dark) side was not to learn their language and speak in terms they understand,
Here goes:
Failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, wife of the disbarred, disgraced, impeached leftist icon Bill Clinton (both practiced liars whose discredited charity organization–the Clinton Foundation–has been largely shut down over allegations of treasonous acitivies, extortion, money laundering, and collusion with enemy states) received a major blow to her plot to overthrow democratically elected President Donald Trump through her reliance on the testimony of the disgraced, fired, self-proclaimed weakling–James Comey.
Her resistance has proven–once again–futile.
😊
LikeLiked by 5 people
A book was recently released documenting how it happened. It’s called “Shattered: Inside Hillary Clinton’s Doomed Campaign”. It’s been on the bestseller list for weeks now. Podesta and Mook were taxed with the job of explaining why she lost and this is what they all decided upon – Hillary included.
That is why President Trump has said over and over again that this hoax was born as a way to justify Clinton’s loss. They fed it to the MSM and they ran with it eagerly. Their objective was to repeat it so often, that some people would actually believe it. And it worked.
LikeLike
Oh, and believe it or not, it’s going to be made into a film. 😂 You can’t make these things up.
LikeLike
And yet…covfefe.
❤️
Now it’s Eric Trump’s turn to be targeted…
https://www.bloomberg.com/politics/articles/2017-06-09/eric-trump-charity-payments-being-examined-by-new-york-ag
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes…. CHARITY PAYMENTS… Good God…. Another liberal witch hunt.
LikeLiked by 2 people
From a tweet I read the other day:
Top 10 things we learned from Comey’s sworn testimony:
1. Trump was never under investigation.
2. Trump did not obstruct justice.
3. Trump did not collude with Russia.
4. Russia did not alter the election outcome.
5. Comey leaked his own memo.
6. Loretta Lunch pressured Comey to cover for Hillary Clinton.
7. There was ample evidence to put Hillary in Jail but Comey chose not to pursue it.
8. CNN and other fake news outlets have been lying / making things up this entire time.
9. The Democratic Party and the NeverTrump pearl-cluthing crowd no longer have a reason to scream “Russia!” every time Trump does something.
10. The “muh Russians” meme is dead. Any Democrat, NeverTrump idiot, or GOP Uniparty whore pushing it will look even more foolish and insane.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Just let me know when cold anger leads to hot torches and dull pitchforks.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think it will be hard to miss.
Sundance, if I could humbly suggest, your Trump MOAB post deserves to be “Red Topped” for a while longer. At !east until new news starts breaking mid-day.
Us Treepers that have branches with our names on have prob all caught it, but that is an excellent Sundance-esque piece that I would hope the less frequent readers notice.
LikeLiked by 1 person
President Trump is a true Renaissance man. He is a genius and visionary bringing us out of the dark ages of the Bushes, Clinton and O.
As a master builder who has built skyscrapers all over the world, he knows what it takes to repair our infrastructure and how to do it ahead of schedule and under budget.
As a master negotiator, he knows how to deal with foreign leaders effectively and in the USAs best interest.
It’s really important to remember that Donald J. Trump DID NOT need the job of President of the USA. He’s not even taking the salary but donating it where he feels it’s needed. Here is a man who as a private citizen had the power and prestige to meet foreign leaders just by asking to do so. Here is a man, who with his foreign real estate holdings, has had more foreign experience than any of the people in Congress, the Senate and 99% of the bureaucrats that have embedded themselves in DC.
When I look at President Trump, I see an incredible strategic and long range planner. A patient man who builds the foundation first before moving on to the structure. Over 50 years or so, President Donald J. Trump has demonstrated he knows how to get the job done!
President Trump, a man so honest that over 2 years of illegal spying by the O administration produced NO dirt. A man who says only what he means and means what he says. No matter how small or how large, if he said he was going to do it, President Trump follows through and it WILL get done.
President Trump has opened the eyes of We the People to the fraud that is media. A scripted propaganda machine that repeats the same stories at the exact same time with the exact same tone. Scripts that in no way follow reality but are lies designed to promote what they and their masters want which is to destroy the USA and subjugate We the People. So called journalists today are nothing more than actors who read teleprompters with a script made by someone else. Most of them are not that smart and poor actors as well.
President Trump brings hope and optimism back to We the People by systematically doing everything he said he was going to do to Make America Great Again; we’re already seeing positive results of his work. As a man who created a world wide multi-billion dollar organization, he is the most qualified man that has served as President that I have ever seen. You can be sure that he monitors all his employees performance to make certain they are implementing his vision and that he has sources of information that go way beyond the government sources. This allows President Trump to stay ahead of the game and if you look at the campaign and now the President Trump Administration, you can see that as President Trump told us: “I’ve got this!”.
