President Trump Joint Press Conference With Klaus Iohannis of Romania – 2:45pm Livestream…

President Trump is holding a joint presser with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis (Yo-HAHN-iss) at 2:45pm in the Rose Garden. The U.S. media is filled with collective rage and have worked themselves into a frenzy as they wait to question President Trump about yesterday’s Comey testimony.
WH Livestream Link – Alternate Livestream #1 – Alternate Livestream #2
Best President Ever. Awesome presser. Day after Comey PDT right out there in their faces. They will never understand him. Therefore, they will keep losing.
Off topic, but when I read your avatar name, I couldn’t help but laugh and remember one of my best friend’s remarks. He’s always telling me I have too many rules. Well, he says that to all of us, and a lot of times just states, too many damn rules.
I’m not laughing at you, I was just hoping to get a smile. And I completely agree with your post, the msm and his enemies don’t understand our President and they never will, and it’s so simple, he’s for the people, it’s why we love him.
Hope you have a beautiful day.
The God Emperor’s powers have no dwindled, I see. He was in full force mode today, vast swaths of the main stream media destroyed with the flick of a hand, the dangle of a carrot.
The guys/gals over on Reddit are great. For those of you not venturing over there, this is what they call PDJT (and they mean it!!) https://www.reddit.com/r/The_Donald/
I did not understand President saying he is fine with under oath and he said I said. It may give rats and fake MSM talking points that president needs to give testimony or issue subpoena.
Comey undermined Mueller’s investigation when he revealed it to be a deliberate political setup
Boom, exactly.
There are (were?) two separate counterintelligence investigations: The “Pee dossier” and another of alleged Russian cyber warfare. The two have been deliberately conflated to imply that the Trump campaign is somehow involved with Russian hacking – which it is not.
President Trump is now completely justified in canceling the special counsel appointment since it has been revealed as an engineered controversy.
Even if he does decide to keep the special counsel Mueller needs to recuse himself as he is BFF with Comey.
That said, I found it interesting that in the June 7 hearing…..
Sen. Harris asks Rosenstein if he would provide a letter to Robert Meuller that would indicate he has complete independent authority to run his investigation.
Rosenstein stated that Mueller cannot be fired by the President. But…… Mueller can be “fired” by Rosenstein….Interesting IMO.
Sen. Harris wanted Mueller given total independent authority without oversight. Then following Comey’s testimony on June 8, it becomes a potential issue as to whether or not Mueller is even going to be needed ongoing.
Surely the FBI can complete a Russian “interference” investigation I would think.
Sessions should unrecuse himself, take control of this fiasco, & let Trump get on with his agenda.
JMHO
Get Jeff Sessions out (he’s a wonderful man), MOAB the DOJ and let Marc Kasovitz run it all.
Nuke the DOJ and start over from scratch. I think we may need to do the same with the CIA. Some things you just can’t “reform.”
Comey is a boy scout… Mueller was appointed to give Comey cover… Chickens comin home to roost.
Trump only said he would testify under oath to that single statement not open himself to a fishing expedition.
That’s precisely why you don’t answer ridiculous questions like that. He has counsel, use him.
Our President got himself a lawyer!
Brilliant!!!!!!!
I have prayed to keep President Trump safe and have prayed more than I ever had in my life time for our country, thank you all patriots who have done the same because it seems that prayers really work.
They do. Keep praying!
I know I’ve never prayed for a president before, but when I do for our President Trump and his family, it just feels good. It feels right.
Yes. Likewise, I cannot recall ever praying for a President before. But I felt led almost daily and sometimes several times a day to pray for President Trump even from the beginnings of the campaign. As I repeated on another thread today, and have repeated before, the prayer I feel led to pray most often is very scriptural:
Lord, let their evil words and schemes boomerang back on their own heads, and let them fall into the traps they themselves have set. Praise God, Who answers prayer.
I honestly do not recall praying for an election, nor for a President and his family and people before. I had never believed in a President like this before, for one, and I suppose the last one I would have done so for would have been Reagan but I was a teenager then and not so much into politics.
This was a beautiful presser. Trump is not playing.
Trumpian. A joy to behold.
Not sure which gives me more pleasure—seeing how well President Trump gets along with other world leaders & the mutual respect they share, or watching the looks on said leaders’ faces when he bats around the fake stream media like used-up tennis balls.
They all know how it feels. We’re all just getting clued into how they work because of Trump, but if you know anything about anything else the MSM reports on, you’ll see they do this all the time, on every subject… so likely do it with other leaders as well.
I know a little bit about Egyptology, the news reports you usually hear are so off it’s comical. I was a big fan of Michael Jackson, most of what was printed about him was completely made up, if you were a fan you knew these things but the general public just heard salicious things that weren’t true and had no basis in fact. Etc. Etc.
So we know they’re all full of crap because we follow President Trump closely and know when they’re lying (90% of the time)… just imagine how they’re doing the same thing to everyone else they’re reporting about, and everything else they’re reporting about.
I’m sure it’s worse with President Trump because of the hatred, but the President of Romania probably gets 70% fake coverage, etc.
I agree totally. I was very impressed with the Romanian president. I just listened to the Q & A part of the joint presser because I had missed it. He took the American media to task in a very polite way and made them look so stupid.
It’s the master at work, folks. If the media insists on messing with the bull, they’ll keep getting the horns.
Just cover him fairly, that’s all he wants. They don’t have to be Trump boosters/cheerleaders, but stopping with all the “gotchas” and the straight up lies will go a long way towards setting up a good relationship between the media and the President/the people.
These people cannot read others well. I agree with you, he doesn’t want cheerleaders, look how he gives interviews to people he knows doesn’t like him. They believe he’s got thin skin. He has thick skin! He’s taken everything, and still standing stronger than ever. He has Rhino skin.
The proof? They started making fun of his hair in the early 80’s. He didn’t change one damn strand. He took their ridicule and made it an asset. It’s like in Judo, use your opponents momentum as your own.
MSM too stupid to realize that. They want interviews? If they’d treat him a little more fair they’d be interviewing him right now.
Reporter: “And you seem to be hinting that there are recordings of those conversations.”
Trump: “I’m not hinting anything. I’ll tell you about it over a very short period of time….Oh, you’re going to be very disappointed when you hear the answer. Don’t worry.”
I like the way Trump took a swipe at the news media while keeping them guessing. If the tapes exist, the media will be negative and if there are no tapes, the media will be negative.
So regardless of the outcome of the tapes, expect days of negativity surrounding it with 6 panel pundits taking swings at Trump at the legal implications of having/not having tapes and how this will lead to impeachment.
Hannity had Circa News on last night, and they said a lot of stuff will be going down soon. I can’t wait, we’ve all been praying for justice!
I’ve seen people mention this, what did they say will be coming out?
#WanderingHillary
#WanderingHillary
OUT! Get her out!! Security!!!!
It’s interesting, isn’t it, that for all the supposed interest of our media in our standing in the community of nations, they show absolutely no interest in the actual matter at hand, no interest in our relationship with Romania, unless prodded (John, do you have a question for the president (Iohannis)). It’s downright embarrassing. #NotMyMedia
The other head of state finds it pretty funny how Trump handles the lefty press when asked about tapes. lol
I have to go back to the story that PDJT told us during the campaign. Remember when he said that when he was a young man and he came off too strong and too course in certain situations his father, Fred Trump used to say, “Donald, you have to smooth out the lumps in the road”.
I sense that inside of the political upheaval that has been thrown his way by the media, (unprecedented by the way), that almost daily the MSM continues with a FAKE NEWS narrative even when facts prove otherwise. We can see that the President is getting his boots on the ground and feeling more comfortable with each passing week.
This alone has to scare the crap out of the Deep State and Media. He has not been weakened, he is not losing faith and he is not cowering to any opposition. In fact, just the opposite. Where the media thought that they would break this man down, make him cower and resign in defeat. He has accomplished the impossible. Crushing the Clinton and Obama machines was a feat that no other Republican could have accomplished. He continues by breaking Hollywood down, Kathy Griffin being the latest fool to take a hit. His supporters are becoming more energized with each passing day. It’s called WINNING! He told us about it, and we see it now.
Finally, he just broke down the biggest 6’8″ dummy of all. A man that headed up the World’s leading LE agency. Made him cower like the lying, leaking sycophant that he was. A political hack, that was appointed not because of a LE upbringing, but because he was an Attorney that accepted PAY for PLAY rather than the rule of Law. (everything Clinton).
His presser today exhibited a hight degree of self-confidence and an unwavering to commit to continue with his agenda. Jonathan Karl is an ABC fool who was put in his place straight up by the President. The rest of the Jackals want to know if there is a tape. The President left them all hanging and howling like rabid dogs. “in due time.” LOL!
James Comey is going to make millions on a book deal soon. He is going to talk about his brush with death with a serial rapist. Do you know what that is about? He hid in the closet with his brother when the serial rapist was in his house when he was a senior in high school. I know this because he went to the same high school as my husband and my husband told me about this story! He also said that Comey was a loner in High School and kept to himself. Also, because Comey was so tall, the coaches kept trying to get him to play sports, and he would not do it.
Here is the article supporting what I just told you.
FBI nominee Comey was held captive as a Bergen teen
http://theridgewoodblog.net/fbi-nominee-comey-was-held-captive-as-a-bergen-teen/
Thid is the president trump we are proud of. he tskes the fight head on Woll Gop ever learn?
