President Trump Joint Press Conference With Klaus Iohannis of Romania – 2:45pm Livestream…

President Trump is holding a joint presser with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis (Yo-HAHN-iss) at 2:45pm in the Rose Garden. The U.S. media is filled with collective rage and have worked themselves into a frenzy as they wait to question President Trump about yesterday’s Comey testimony.

UPDATE: Video Added

WH Livestream Link – Alternate Livestream #1 – Alternate Livestream #2

