President Donald Trump Speech To U.S. Department of Transportation…

Right Back To Making America Great Again – Delivering remarks at the U.S. Transportation Department, President Trump outlines the goal to solve “one of the biggest obstacles to creating this new and desperately-needed infrastructure – and that is the painfully slow, costly and time-consuming process for getting permits and approvals to build.”
President Trump said the White House is moving ahead with “massive permit reform” and setting up a new council to help project managers navigate bureaucratic hurdles. “This Council will also improve transparency by creating a new online dashboard allowing everyone to easily track major projects through every stage of the approval process.”
Advertisements
LikeLiked by 16 people
LikeLiked by 15 people
Reminds me of when President Reagan picked up the massive binders or stacks of paper forming the budget and dropped them disdainfully with a thud onto a nearby surface during a speech in the House. Similar effect, and very effective in making the point.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I absolutely love this…
That’s OUR President…
LikeLiked by 22 people
Exactly right!
President Trump is speaking about the “Inter-County Connector”, which was built by the uber-liberal/communist Montgomery County, MD. (I used to live there, when it was being touted and built.)
This roadway project took on the ‘feel’ of a fable. “Site of the Inter-County Connector!”, the signs crowed. But you never saw any workers; no heavy equipment–just the signs. For years. And years. And years.
Everyone was shocked when they finally broke ground (and 20 years is about right!).
I left shortly after it was finished. I drove it once–it would have been a great boon to my commute. But I stayed away, because after the ‘grace period’, the communists made it a toll road. Go figure.
LikeLiked by 13 people
Maybe the tolls were needed to pay for the books of papers that Trump showed. 🙄 I mean, $24,000 dollars a page is a lot of money.
LikeLiked by 5 people
It’s barely traveled and almost a complete waste of money. As a toll road you need an easy pass transponder and people do not use it. It was more than 20 years as planning started in the late 80’s if I recall.
LikeLike
It is getting more use each day. Was on it this A.M., one of our trucks broke down on it. State road 200, the ICC, is the only road in Md. that is not bomb cratered out. Some fun facts; Been in the planning books since the late 1940’s or early 1950’s; was not supposed to be a toll road; for every acre of its’ footprint, One acre of “protected” wetland had to be created in some other part of the two counties it traverses. jon is right; if you do not PURCHASE a transponder, you can use the road, they will send you a bill for the toll in the mail, along with a $20.00 “processing fee”. And the Liberal progressives consider this as one of their “crowning acheivements”! So that is a half- century of red tape delay and dilly-dallying to build an expressway that spans two small counties, one being a sanctuary county. All other roadways and bridges in Md. are the worst I’ve ever seen. Our president is 100% correct, but any action he takes will not stop Maryland from their own stupidity. Yes I will move as soon as the boss and myself can retire.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hadn’t been by it lately as I live up county
LikeLike
Best place to be, my friend. Beallsville, Dickerson I hear are still nice, and agriculture oriented.
LikeLike
Dickerson and a lot of upcounty are less liberal and nice country
LikeLike
And i think your roads in MD re far better than ours in PA!
LikeLike
Wow, just wow! That explains in a nice little soundbite why our country is falling apart.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Well he’s been through this type of useless senseless process tons of times himself as a builder and knows personally the waste of money and time it costs . This scene reminds me a lot of Atlas Shrugged. Even the setting . Love how he does this with easy American spirit!!! Can do way.
LikeLiked by 4 people
This is 8 minute video of the governors, mayors, etc that were in the meeting prior to this speech. They go around the table and introduce themselves. Great ending on this too.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks for posting that quintrillion.
LikeLike
Greatest deregulator in modern American history, is our President Trump!
so glad we elected him
LikeLiked by 13 people
I WATCHED THAT ON OANN AND IT WAS FANTASTIC, FUNNY PART ABOUT THE PAPERS, WE LOVE YOU PRESIDENT TRUMP. TRUMP 2020
LikeLiked by 10 people
I love this man.
LikeLiked by 9 people
He can’t be stopped when he acts as the Leader.
There is so much to do and his vision is spot on.
His daily agenda should be “Lead”.
How did it take them 4 months to get to the basics?
This is Babe Ruth hitting home runs in Yankee Stadium.
Trump was born to do this—MAGA.
LikeLiked by 18 people
“How did it take four months to get to the basics?”
You seem to imply that running the federal government is ‘easy’. You seem to imply that turning around the MESS that is our out-of-control federal government should be completed in the snap of one’s fingers. I dunno…perhaps you’re even implying that Mr. Trump is lazy.
I don’t agree with you. I’ve been in, and around, that mess of a government for years. Bureaucrats abound. Silly rules everywhere you look. And you might have noticed that most of them are pulling against this administration.
As for me? I have PATIENCE. I also have trust in my president (for a big change). Mr. Trump is fighting on a dozen fronts, simultaneously. And he’s whipping them, bit by bit.
LikeLiked by 16 people
Maybe Bull meant, “…ONLY 4 months….” That’s how I read it anyway in context to the rest of his post.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And the Swamp’s daily agenda should be “Get outta the Way!”.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Please no more “councils” and “committees” or “overseers”. That’s just more of the same! Maybe not in the beginning, but the new “members” will see their positions as a pathway to tell people what to do just like they always have, and that’s how we got where we are today!
LikeLiked by 1 person
He can’t do it all himself. He is a delegator.
How would suggest Trump do it, then?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Can’t we just repurpose obsolete “councils”, “committees” and “overseers”?
The swamp is littered with them!
LikeLike
No more Czars either. I’m sick of those guys
LikeLike
Now, there’s an example of Russian interference! Czars indeed!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wow, that thought crossed my mind when obama hired the first one, but there did not seem anything we could do about it at the time, thanks for the reminder.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Being able to track the project through the approval process will show exactly where things get the most bogged down. Hopefully there will be a way to report it that gets real results when it takes years to get through a certain approval that should take weeks..
LikeLiked by 5 people
In honor of President Trump’s unrelenting drive to push ahead in the face of opposition:
When the wolves come and hunt me down
I will face them all and stand my ground
Hold on tight a little longer
What don’t kill ya makes ya stronger
Get back up, ’cause it’s a hard love
LikeLiked by 1 person
the master BUILDER at work!!
MAGA!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Interesting is the idea that the regulatory agencies will be penalized/punished somehow if they don’t get the infrastructure approvals out in a timely manner.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Remember when nobody from LIUNA would be caught dead at a GOP event? They were once the exclusive property of the dem-whore-pigs. Now….well lookie here!
LikeLiked by 3 people
This initiative will be the nearest and dearest to POTUSs’ heart. I hope he has the time of his life!
LikeLiked by 4 people
A sign goes up saying “Work Zone Fines Double” and then nothing is the rally cry of the socialists. Everyone gets a cut and when they are done there is no money left for the actual project.
Money was allocated by the Feds to replace the septic tanks in my neighborhood because of health hazards. The city sat on the money until the deadline when they would have to pay it back and then went to the homeowners for the money to do the project. They had used all the money on studies and Engineering and when it came time to build there was no money. if they passed the deadline they would have to pay the government back and they was no money to do that either.
In other words, the city took the money and just used it to enrich themselves and didn’t worry about the sewers until they had to pay it back. The US taxpayer was swindled again.
I worked on the last bits of the Interstate system in Oregon when I got out of the Navy and we built highway as fast as we could swing sledgehammers. It went quick and it still looks good. We had real tough inspectors and if the contractor did a poor job he had to tear it up and start over. What we did in a year would take this State ten years now. There is no incentive to finish anything and I think there is a lot of wink and nod going on.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Imagine being here in Hawaii…
EVERYTHING takes twice as long as on the mainland.
Try waiting for 40 years instead of 20…
LikeLiked by 3 people
When Sd talks about trillions and trillions of dollars at stake…………..
LikeLiked by 1 person
MY PRESIDENT!…….PERIOD!
LikeLiked by 5 people
I’m right there with you! This man, Donald J. Trump, is a God-send. One last chance to set our Republic to rights.
And I have his back. I STAND WITH TRUMP!
LikeLiked by 9 people
Can’t click Like, but like your comment R-C. I Stand with you standing with Trump!
LikeLiked by 2 people
The left with support by the SJW movement is right now in the process of weaponizing approvals for infrastructure projects in America. Take pipelines: FERC is the lead agency coordinating all approvals including environmental assessments and is actually decent (not great) at this job. Opposition is targeting weak links in Federal agency, State and local approval processes to add volumes of public comment that must be responded to and also attacking legitimate project approvals via the courts to stonewall development. This movement is attacking all projects, even those that would not otherwise be controversial. They are actually automating the process of public comment and distributing links via social media.
I’m not sure what the solution is because State and local approvals are part of the process. A task force that would drill into the weeds on approvals from EPA, Interior, Army Corp, etc. and streamline would help although this has been done in past. I don’t know how you pass legislation to penalize public comment. It is a tricky problem. Perhaps someone here has suggestions?
Thank God for Trump. RINOs would talk about this at length and end up doing nothing.
https://ragingchickenpress.org/2017/05/08/target-ferc-now-time-stop-trumps-corporate-picks-lead-federal-agency/
http://www.gao.gov/assets/660/652225.pdf
LikeLiked by 1 person
“I don’t know how you pass legislation to penalize public comment. It is a tricky problem. Perhaps someone here has suggestions?”
Shorten the time for public comment, allow for the grouping of comments and allow addressing them in batches. An example would be the form-letter response you get when you contact your elected officials- the drop down of the subject matter limits the grouping and seems to automatically generate at least part of the response.
LikeLike
Require every public commenter to prove STANDING.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
The un-elected judiciary are salivating at the opportunity to put one form of hold or another on each project. Judicial activism is going to be an issue here, unless I miss my guess.
LikeLike
it is OBSTRUCTION not judicial or activism.
Any and all people with judicial powers that abuse that power need to be fired and have their pensions revoked. Git er done Atty General Sessions restore the judicial branch.
MAGA
LikeLiked by 2 people
Of course it is. My President EXPECTS it.
LikeLike
President Trump is doing a fantastic job! I can’t wait. If the States try any of their shakedowns President Trump’s plan will be all over them. Ah, the smell of Federal audits first thing in the morning! Perp walks. Love it! The Trump admin knows exactly how the game is played.
Trump supporters will see hired Trolls a plenty over this one 🙂 Trillions of dollars at stake, folks, trillions!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Simple Solution: First-come, First-serve.
First projects to the Approval Finish Line get the $.
When the $ is allocated, it’s gone.
Fast [Red] States win.
Slow [Blue] States lose.
LikeLiked by 2 people
My whole career has been as a Project Manager/Permit/Red-tape expeditor. Basically guiding commercial & home builders through local, county and state bureaucracies. We created a lot of schedules and flow charts just like the one the President referenced during his speech. I made a good living for many years as the amount of red tape just keeping multiplying.
As a skyscraper builder, POTUS must have experienced unspeakable numbers of delays and paid for people like me just for a single permit – and the higher up the food chain the permit needs to go (i.e. federal) the more time and money it takes- it exponentially explodes! If he can fix this, I will believe that he actually can walk on water (ha ha).
The government/public employees union and the engineering/architecture lobbies are going to fight this BIGLY. We will win – because we just keep winning!!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Perhaps they will fire their lobbyists and get to work?
No work for whiners the rest of us will be happy to cash the checks.
Thank you to everyone who voted for Donald John TRUMP.
MAGA
LikeLiked by 3 people
Even BETTER:
Mid-and-Small Communities in “Working America” approve fast.
Big Cities in “Liberal Land” don’t.
Pay-for-Speed: First approved gets the $.
LikeLiked by 3 people
From GP, the Comey train wreck, http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/06/comeys-leaker-goes-hiding-unmasked/
LikeLiked by 1 person
What does that have to do with this thread?
LikeLike
Trump Train!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLike