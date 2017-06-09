President Donald Trump Speech To U.S. Department of Transportation…

Right Back To Making America Great Again – Delivering remarks at the U.S. Transportation Department, President Trump outlines the goal to solve “one of the biggest obstacles to creating this new and desperately-needed infrastructure – and that is the painfully slow, costly and time-consuming process for getting permits and approvals to build.”

President Trump said the White House is moving ahead with “massive permit reform” and setting up a new council to help project managers navigate bureaucratic hurdles. “This Council will also improve transparency by creating a new online dashboard allowing everyone to easily track major projects through every stage of the approval process.”

