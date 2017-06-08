2017 UK Special Election – Open Discussion Thread…

The level of media gaslighting, specifically surrounding exit polling and the predictions of vote tabulations, tonight in the U.K. is almost on par to the election night 2016 coverage in the U.S. As such, don’t be surprised if actual results end with a level of similar disconnect.

The big unknown is oddly the removal of UKip as a political party. In essence, post Brexit, Nigel Farage’s UKip party of nationalistically aligned rag-tag misfits dissolved. That’s a group of approximately 15% of the voting base.

Absent of UKip some, probably most, of the High-Info UKipers will vote toward the Conservative party; however, there will be some Lo-Info UKipers (‘punters‘ per se’) who will vote toward the Labour party.

