2017 UK Special Election – Open Discussion Thread…

Posted on June 8, 2017 by

The level of media gaslighting, specifically surrounding exit polling and the predictions of vote tabulations, tonight in the U.K. is almost on par to the election night 2016 coverage in the U.S. As such, don’t be surprised if actual results end with a level of similar disconnect.

The big unknown is oddly the removal of UKip as a political party.  In essence, post Brexit, Nigel Farage’s UKip party of nationalistically aligned rag-tag misfits dissolved.  That’s a group of approximately 15% of the voting base.

Absent of UKip some, probably most, of the High-Info UKipers will vote toward the Conservative party; however, there will be some Lo-Info UKipers (‘punters‘ per se’) who will vote toward the Labour party.

BBC RESULTS DATA HERE

RSBN is also broadcasting a livestream:

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Brexit, Election 2017, European Union, media bias, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

75 Responses to 2017 UK Special Election – Open Discussion Thread…

  1. NJF says:
    June 8, 2017 at 7:17 pm

    Watching Lou, and the latest update is that “conservatives may not lose as many seat as was first reported.”

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  2. TheTorch says:
    June 8, 2017 at 7:18 pm

    Basically at the moment the exit poll appears to be wrong.

    Question is how wrong.

    I would suggest a Conservative majority small of around 15-20 or so is probably where we are heading.

    However, if it is very wrong – then we could be looking at 50+

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  3. Grandma Covfefe says:
    June 8, 2017 at 7:20 pm

    oh, good, Miss Paltrow, just stay there and mingle with your buddies, the Muslims. They definitely don’t talk about capitalism, which involves work and money. I understand they talk more about something sharper these days. We have nothing in common with you.

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
  4. Miles Rost says:
    June 8, 2017 at 7:22 pm

    Personal analysis of what’s going on:

    UKIP’s collapse has increased all of the shares of Labour and Conservative, favoring the Conservatives a bit more. However, the collapse of the Green support goes full-on to Labour. So both the Tories and Labour are increasing their share with the collapse of UKIP.

    Another thing not mentioned is the potential collapse of the SNP, where the Conservatives and Labour both have chances to gain seats. The Lib Dems will gain about 4 or 6 at most, and they’ll be lost.

    We are waiting to see what is going to happen in the West Midlands and east of the A1. Once we start getting those, it’ll be interesting. But what I’m seeing in the numbers is that in the Northeast, Conservative is gaining in traditional Labour strongholds, but is losing a bit in their traditional Tory strongholds (see Swindon North).

    I am predicting the Exit Poll will be wrong in a slight way, that Theresa May will likely have 320-323 seats, and will rely on the Northern Ireland DUP party to create majority.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Rhodri says:
      June 8, 2017 at 7:28 pm

      The difficulty being that her own party would replace her should that result be the case. Anything short of an increased majority will weaken her standing enormously and will probably result in a leadership election and more unnecessary instability.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  5. Grandma Covfefe says:
    June 8, 2017 at 7:23 pm

    Prayers for UK and their next step towards Brexit.. May things work out according to the Lord’s Will.

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  6. ALEX says:
    June 8, 2017 at 7:27 pm

    Looks like exit polls are possibly wrong again. First off 20% of votes are mail in ballots not included in exit polls and then this too and it’s based on results, not exit polls…

    http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4586042/Stunning-exit-poll-suggests-Theresa-LOST-seats.html#ixzz4jSCRctPA

    Theresa May was handed a lifeline by early election results tonight as they cast doubt on a stunning exit poll that predicted a hung parliament.

    The forecast of today’s election results suggested a catastrophic loss of seats for the Conservatives that would leave Mrs May teetering on the brink of being booted out of power. The Tories were said to be on track to lose 16 seats, leaving them on 314 seats and well short of a majority, while Labour was up from 232 to 266.

    But early actual results sparked the extraordinary sight of two experts saying that the Tories could defy the forecasts and end up with a majority of up to 100.

    In Sunderland South there was a 3.5 per cent move from Labour to the Conservatives – the opposite to what the exit poll found. In Sunderland Central there was a 2.3 per cent swing to the Tories.

    High turnout and unprecedented shifts in voter allegiance could have undermined the basis of the model.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  7. Donna in Oregon says:
    June 8, 2017 at 7:27 pm

    From the outside it is hard to figure out what the Brits will decide. Their media is as corrupt as ours.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  8. A2 says:
    June 8, 2017 at 7:30 pm

    I’m watching the Beeb. They have that Marxist Marr on pontificating after MP Emily Thornberry (Labour, Islington) doing a Lunatic (HRC) imitation- face punchable arrogance– interlarded with snips of what they call Comey’s ‘amazing’ testimony.

    Entertainment tonight (my morning with a cuppa).

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  9. brucefdb says:
    June 8, 2017 at 7:30 pm

    Got no time…..counting on you guys to keep me posted!!! Thanks!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  10. fedback says:
    June 8, 2017 at 7:32 pm

    If Conservatives don’t get a majority, Brexit is history.
    EU will be the winner.
    So unnecessary to call the election but Conservatives were leading by 20 points in the polls. And being an establishment politician May believed the fake polls and called the election

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  11. Orygun says:
    June 8, 2017 at 7:34 pm

    The feeling I get from the Brit blogs is that this election was to get May out of the way so they can stop the Brexit. It is possible with the ridiculous things May has said about the terrorist attacks that she has been approached in taking a fall so they can reverse the Brexit.

    It has been a vote for a choice of a bad candidate with a badder candidate and some people are taking a punt. That is exactly what the globalists are hoping for.

    Here’s hoping that Brexit continues and the Brits throw off the yoke of globalism.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
    • Grandma Covfefe says:
      June 8, 2017 at 7:43 pm

      it is possible T Mays went low-key on the recent Muslims attacks so as to stay their own course to win for the Conservatives today. Should she win, then she can get fired up again against the invaders–one can hope?

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • CountryclassVulgarian says:
        June 8, 2017 at 8:47 pm

        She is responsible for them being there in the first place. When she was Home Secretary she pushed for letting them in. She is also the one who banned Michael Savage and Robert Spencer from GB. She is no darling of freedom. That said, she is preferable to the Marxist Corbin and the Labour Party.

        Like

        Reply
  12. rsmith1776 says:
    June 8, 2017 at 7:34 pm

    I so hope the conservatives will hold on to a majority no matter how thin – no they are not ideal but there’s no comparison with the alternative…. and I also want to see more mopy faces and Mopy Sadiq’s among the horrible lefties.

    Any news about possible frauds?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  13. ackbarsays says:
    June 8, 2017 at 7:39 pm

    It’s interesting looking at the areas that have come in so far. For instance, in Houghton & Sunderland South, Labour maintained the seat, but they gained 4.3% over their 2015 vote share, while the Conservatives gained 11.3% over their 2015 share in that district.

    Similarly, in Newcastle upon Tyne North, Labour held the seat and gained 9.3% over 2015, but the Conservative candidate gained 10.5% over their 2015 total.

    However, in Kettering, the Conservative held the seat, but gained only 6.1% over 2015, while the Labour candidate gained 11.4% over 2015.

    In Swindon North, the Conservative held the seat and gained 3.3% over 2015, while the Labour candidate gained 10.6% over 2015.

    I’m not sure I know what to make of this. Conservatives gained vote share in liberal districts, while liberals gained vote share in conservative districts.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Somebody says:
      June 8, 2017 at 7:49 pm

      Interesting ackbarsays, if I had to guess the increase in each district are people that showed up to vote to throw the bums out. These were probably the same people that showed up for the Brexit vote that the pollsters didn’t expect. They’re probably just frustrated and voting for the opposition no matter the party.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  14. A2 says:
    June 8, 2017 at 7:42 pm

    Some of the boobies on the Beeb are echoing arsehat Thornberry’s call for May to resign (sound familiar).

    One thing clear, the minor parties including UKIP are fading out.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. Cyrlous (@Cyrlous) says:
    June 8, 2017 at 7:46 pm

    Is the Silly Party winning?

    Like

    Reply
  16. Nchadwick says:
    June 8, 2017 at 7:46 pm

    Seriously — if there is one thing I am I don’t want to hear — whether it be elections in the US, UK, heck Timbuktu – I don’t care to hear about any exit polls or what the media, or pollsters, or analyst have to say — they have totally mislead and continue to skew the polls, etc — to fit their own agenda – and it is not MUH RUSSIA, trying to influence elections – look no further than these so called polls, etc….

    Not to mention, unless we get on board w/ voter ID and finding a way to verify electronic voting — here in the US — we are going to be kicking ourselves in the upcoming elections!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  17. fedback says:
    June 8, 2017 at 7:47 pm

    Conservatives should have had a +100 seat majority. That’s why they called the snap election
    May might not survive this

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. Summer says:
    June 8, 2017 at 7:51 pm

    I imagine the Britts must have their own version of Uniparty, with a Marxist flavor (“not so capitalistic”). Conservative party lolol. Slightly to the right of Mao maybe.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  19. Donna in Oregon says:
    June 8, 2017 at 8:01 pm

    The cnynical part of my brain thinks this is PM May falling on her anti-Brexit sword. She was against Brexit before she was for it.

    Belgiun based EU came into focus after the Paris attacks. Did EU coordinate the British attacks thru back channels before the planned Tory replacement? Who knows. Then PM May comes out with weak and stupid comments on the slaughter, not once, but twice before the election.

    Didn’t seem like May’s government tried to keep the Brits very safe IMO. The press was quick to point that out. As if it was all coordinated….

    Pokemon Villages in England. Possible the Conservative Tory’s are too scared to leave the house and vote. Brits feel like targets.

    Interesting to see how many British CITIZENS actually vote.

    This is just the cynical, glass half empty, battered conservative syndrome take on Great Britain’s election. My apologies.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  20. ginaswo says:
    June 8, 2017 at 8:02 pm

    May may have tried to throw the racecleaving Brexit in limbo

    UKIP voters will hopefully do what GOP voters will hopefully do in 18:
    Vote for the incumbents(Tories/GOPe), utter pikers that they are, to maintain Brexit/Trump

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  21. Newman says:
    June 8, 2017 at 8:04 pm

    Sounds like we need an investigation to figure out how the actual votes were skewed to invalidate the media exit polls 🤔

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  22. Stringy theory says:
    June 8, 2017 at 8:04 pm

    I was living in the UK when Thatcher became PM and remember watching that victory by the Tories over Labor on TV and recalling my jubilation. Those were the days.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  23. ginaswo says:
    June 8, 2017 at 8:05 pm

    And just like every by election/special election, the media and left of both countries are convinced they will have their victory…only to have it fall flat by 2am.

    The souffle has fallen!!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  24. fedback says:
    June 8, 2017 at 8:06 pm

    lnteresting to read the comments on the_donald, reddit
    A lot of speculation about May calling the snap election as a globalist plan to make sure Britain doesn’t leave the EU.
    A Remainer before the referendum, May became PM

    Like

    Reply
  25. El Torito says:
    June 8, 2017 at 8:07 pm

    Pollsters are prostitutes. Just tell them what you want, they will have a price for it. It makes me want to pull my hair out when I hear MSM cite polls as indisputable truth.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Ron says:
      June 8, 2017 at 8:29 pm

      About 40% of people think the polls are correct.
      Another 40% think the polls are rigged.
      Another 10% don’t know either way.

      I’m in the 10% that think the polls aren’t rigged… they don’t even take polls. Some guy sits at a spread sheet and makes the poll say whatever they want it to say, nobody picks up a phone and calls anybody.

      Now i’m sure a few polls get done every once in a while, but in general most of the polls you see nobody even was polled. So it’s not rigged, it’s completely fabricated.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • boogywstew says:
        June 8, 2017 at 8:37 pm

        If no actual polling was ever done and someone reports false results … I’d still consider it “rigged”.

        Like

        Reply
  26. BobW462 says:
    June 8, 2017 at 8:08 pm

    Is anyone in the Parliament blaming Russian interference yet?

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  27. ginaswo says:
    June 8, 2017 at 8:15 pm

    Perhaps May planned to lose just enough seats to ‘force’ her to avoid tough Brexit and she thought she could stay PM and do mini soft Brexit

    Like

    Reply
  28. Pam says:
    June 8, 2017 at 8:23 pm

    Like

    Reply
  29. fedback says:
    June 8, 2017 at 8:24 pm

    Conservative frontbenchers: ‘May wooden, no vision, her staff must go, new leader possible, Boris being talked up’

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  30. Pam says:
    June 8, 2017 at 8:24 pm

    Like

    Reply
  31. Pam says:
    June 8, 2017 at 8:25 pm

    Like

    Reply
  32. Pam says:
    June 8, 2017 at 8:27 pm

    Like

    Reply
  33. Pam says:
    June 8, 2017 at 8:29 pm

    Like

    Reply
  34. Howie says:
    June 8, 2017 at 8:33 pm

    Is May taking a dive? I am not up to date on this.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  35. Pam says:
    June 8, 2017 at 8:33 pm

    Like

    Reply
  36. Pam says:
    June 8, 2017 at 8:36 pm

    Like

    Reply
  37. NoeliCannoli says:
    June 8, 2017 at 8:37 pm

    I was incredulous when Theresa May called a snap election because there was no compelling reason to do so at the time. She is a faux conservative, in the way of the post-Thatcher Conservative Party. Their very best intention is to “manage” the massive welfare state more efficiently than the Labour Party. As Home Secretary, she was full-on multi-cultural, and personally banned radio host Michael Savage from visiting the UK because it might be offensive to the muslim citizenry. She was not a Brexit supporter, and was left in the uncomfortable position of being Prime Minister last June when the referendum favored Brexit. Her actions have seemed those of a rather unwilling participant, despite her talking a good game. Since calling for the snap election, she has done everything possible to lose support, including advocating for the so-called “dementia tax” that infuriated the middle class. It is no wonder that the election is now apparently a close-run thing. The globalists have trillions of pounds at stake, and this “election” feels like a put-up job to me to make it easier for the government to delay and obfuscate, and eventually scuttle, the will of the British people to leave the EU.

    Like

    Reply
    • ALEX says:
      June 8, 2017 at 8:42 pm

      Yes. Looked like it backfired BIGLY…It’s basically the special election effect here when the losing side is motivated to vote and the winning side is not that motivated so soon after victory…..

      It was a stupid decision because STAY crowd was still fired up…or it was deliberate by MAY

      Like

      Reply
    • NvMtnOldman says:
      June 8, 2017 at 8:48 pm

      She wanted to get out before the stuff hits the fan. This way she can always plame the labour party.

      Like

      Reply
  38. NJF says:
    June 8, 2017 at 8:39 pm

    This is crazy. Is the Corbyn (sp?) against Brexit?

    Like

    Reply
    • ALEX says:
      June 8, 2017 at 8:46 pm

      Yes. He’s a left wing socialist that would make Bernie Sanders blush. A Conservative in England is much farther left then our version for most part…

      Like

      Reply
  39. Pam says:
    June 8, 2017 at 8:39 pm

    If you are watching the RSBN feed, Lookner is showing the map and Labor now showing 29 seats which means Decision Desk is slightly behind.

    Like

    Reply
  40. Pam says:
    June 8, 2017 at 8:43 pm

    Like

    Reply
  41. Pam says:
    June 8, 2017 at 8:46 pm

    Like

    Reply
  42. Dekester says:
    June 8, 2017 at 8:48 pm

    I say oh well! I am a dual UK/ Can citizen and hold both an EU and Can passport.

    TCTH has opened my eyes. I know longer care about political labels.

    All our political leaders are B.S. artists. I lived through ultra left labourites in the sixties, then pathetic Conservatives in the seventies until Maggie came along.

    Then the downward spiral continued. I remember the media covering scum celebrating in the streets at her death.

    The same would happen today if the wonderful PDJT was to be assinated. A civil war would erupt.

    The government/ politicians are NOT our friends.

    God bless PDJT

    Like

    Reply
  43. fobdangerclose says:
    June 8, 2017 at 8:51 pm

    May be weak

    This other guy is a hate the U S A Marxist of Bernie Sanders type.

    Like

    Reply
  44. A2 says:
    June 8, 2017 at 8:54 pm

    Flailing arms Clock Boy is on now confusing everyone except for the Beeb line that May is ‘damaged’ and suggesting UKIP’s voters went Labour, not Conservative and Brexit is dead and yada, yada.

    Like

    Reply
  45. Dekester says:
    June 8, 2017 at 8:55 pm

    IMO. If the UK elect Corbyn. The U.K will suffer dearly..PDJT will turn towards his friends in the Middle East, Eastern Europe and Asia.

    Western Europe has been on life support for a few decades now…Blair and his wife are nauseating.

    May would be better of course, but she is no Conservative.

    Like

    Reply
  46. jmuniz1 says:
    June 8, 2017 at 8:55 pm

    According to the New American the Conservative party in the UK is just as bad here is the link “U.K. Leaders: Fight Terror With Global Internet Censorship” https://www.thenewamerican.com/world-news/europe/item/26208-u-k-leaders-fight-terror-with-global-internet-censorship

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s