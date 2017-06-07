President Trump Announces Infrastructure Initiative in Cincinnati Ohio…

Posted on June 7, 2017 by

Standing on the banks of the Ohio River President Trump outlines his proposal for a major infrastructure initiative to rebuild aging U.S. transportation networks and systems of public commerce.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Donald Trump, Economy, President Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

22 Responses to President Trump Announces Infrastructure Initiative in Cincinnati Ohio…

  1. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    June 7, 2017 at 3:27 pm

    Fantastic speech.

    You can tell that Trump has regained his full mojo, if it ever left.

    He knows he has escaped the Muh Russia coup. And that means the shackles are coming off and it’s time to roll.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  3. decisiontime16 says:
    June 7, 2017 at 3:45 pm

    “We will never have outside forces telling us what to do and how to do it”

    Getting out of that Paris Accord is beyond fantastic. A huge smack in the face of the globalists and their nefarious plans. So grateful.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  4. Gil says:
    June 7, 2017 at 4:00 pm

    Americans.
    Yeah, we DID build that!!!

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
    • M33 says:
      June 7, 2017 at 4:26 pm

      Funny, and it didn’t implode…
      Hmm…

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Lburg says:
      June 7, 2017 at 4:41 pm

      Per wiki –
      The plans were drawn in only two weeks.
      Excavation of the site began on January 22, 1930
      Construction on the building itself started on March 17
      The project involved 3,400 workers, mostly immigrants from Europe
      Hundreds of Mohawk iron workers
      The ribbon was cut in May 1931

      A little over a year start to finish, withstood a direct hit from an aircraft ans was open for business, as much as was possible, Monday morning following the Saturday crash. Can’t imagine that happening today….
      https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/B-25_Empire_State_Building_crash

      Thanks for sharing this, Gil. Treepers are amazing.

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
    • fred2w says:
      June 7, 2017 at 5:19 pm

      When I was kid, I remember seeing the story of the crash into the Empire State Building on some show. Maybe it was That’s Incredible.

      Anyway, I was amazed the ESB was THAT tough. That’s American know how.

      Like

      Reply
  5. M33 says:
    June 7, 2017 at 4:26 pm

    WE NEED THIS!

    7 Trillion in money spent in other countries.

    Let’s put that to use IN OUR COUNTRY!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  6. Donna in Oregon says:
    June 7, 2017 at 4:43 pm

    The first picture with the trees as a background is a wonderful picture of the President.

    Can’t wait for the infrastructure plan to commence.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  7. Bull Durham says:
    June 7, 2017 at 4:54 pm

    This is the essence, the core policy and program of MAGA. Not rebuilding the military.
    This is jobs, small business, innovation, entrepreneurship, local projects, ten-twenty years of growth, 40 hour jobs, high pay rates, Main Street, mom & pop stores/vendors, all the things that we need, together, with private investment and private-public financing.

    This is the real economic rebound. This is the 21st Century here at home, across the land.
    This is getting strong again.
    This is getting beautiful again.

    This is DJT’s Vision.

    This will be our America again.

    MAGA!!!!!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  8. duchess01 says:
    June 7, 2017 at 5:00 pm

    This speech was absolutely astounding! A builder for President – a perfect choice! I am so excited for all of the people who will benefit from this important initiative – President Trump will MAGA!

    Thank You, Jesus!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  9. Dora says:
    June 7, 2017 at 5:40 pm

    Like

    Reply
  10. platypus says:
    June 7, 2017 at 5:43 pm

    One trillion dollar infrastructure package. Hmmmm .. isn’t that how much we’ve been spending per year on the ‘stimulus’? And where has that money been going anyway?

    Same spending level but at least this time around we will know what it’s being spent on.

    Like

    Reply
  11. no-nonsense-nancy says:
    June 7, 2017 at 5:50 pm

    I love the way he may times gives us little history lessons during his speeches. The canals were a very good system for commerce in building our country and making it great. My daughter and grandchildren bike ride along the Erie canal sometimes. I think it is very unique to be able to do that.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s