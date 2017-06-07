President Trump Announces Infrastructure Initiative in Cincinnati Ohio…

Standing on the banks of the Ohio River President Trump outlines his proposal for a major infrastructure initiative to rebuild aging U.S. transportation networks and systems of public commerce.
Fantastic speech.
You can tell that Trump has regained his full mojo, if it ever left.
He knows he has escaped the Muh Russia coup. And that means the shackles are coming off and it’s time to roll.
It is infuriating to escape this fabricated coup only for the Marxists to create another one.
I see his face and I know he knows it. Clearing a hurdle, weakening the grip of the swamp sludge. More light, dry it out, wash the scum off, and behold the gem once more!
Yep. That’s my president.
Let’s Get’r Done!
“We will never have outside forces telling us what to do and how to do it”
Getting out of that Paris Accord is beyond fantastic. A huge smack in the face of the globalists and their nefarious plans. So grateful.
Americans.
Yeah, we DID build that!!!
Funny, and it didn’t implode…
Hmm…
Per wiki –
The plans were drawn in only two weeks.
Excavation of the site began on January 22, 1930
Construction on the building itself started on March 17
The project involved 3,400 workers, mostly immigrants from Europe
Hundreds of Mohawk iron workers
The ribbon was cut in May 1931
A little over a year start to finish, withstood a direct hit from an aircraft ans was open for business, as much as was possible, Monday morning following the Saturday crash. Can’t imagine that happening today….
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/B-25_Empire_State_Building_crash
Thanks for sharing this, Gil. Treepers are amazing.
Lburg,
And you’re amazing too!
Thanks for the lesson. I could not imagine working on the building in a New York winter. I was shocked to read they had started in January. Brr… Lots of wool clothing to be sure.
Thanks so much, Maiingankwe.
When I was kid, I remember seeing the story of the crash into the Empire State Building on some show. Maybe it was That’s Incredible.
Anyway, I was amazed the ESB was THAT tough. That’s American know how.
WE NEED THIS!
7 Trillion in money spent in other countries.
Let’s put that to use IN OUR COUNTRY!
The first picture with the trees as a background is a wonderful picture of the President.
Can’t wait for the infrastructure plan to commence.
This is the essence, the core policy and program of MAGA. Not rebuilding the military.
This is jobs, small business, innovation, entrepreneurship, local projects, ten-twenty years of growth, 40 hour jobs, high pay rates, Main Street, mom & pop stores/vendors, all the things that we need, together, with private investment and private-public financing.
This is the real economic rebound. This is the 21st Century here at home, across the land.
This is getting strong again.
This is getting beautiful again.
This is DJT’s Vision.
This will be our America again.
MAGA!!!!!
This speech was absolutely astounding! A builder for President – a perfect choice! I am so excited for all of the people who will benefit from this important initiative – President Trump will MAGA!
Thank You, Jesus!
That’s is how feel exactly after hearing this. We made a wonderful choice for President.
We all were truly honored to campaign and vote for him.
One trillion dollar infrastructure package. Hmmmm .. isn’t that how much we’ve been spending per year on the ‘stimulus’? And where has that money been going anyway?
Same spending level but at least this time around we will know what it’s being spent on.
I love the way he may times gives us little history lessons during his speeches. The canals were a very good system for commerce in building our country and making it great. My daughter and grandchildren bike ride along the Erie canal sometimes. I think it is very unique to be able to do that.
