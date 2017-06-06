Tuesday June 6th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

40 Responses to Tuesday June 6th – Open Thread

  3. citizen817 says:
    June 6, 2017 at 12:17 am

  4. nimrodman says:
    June 6, 2017 at 12:20 am

    Make white male cis-gendered hetero-normative patriarchal pre-op pre-hormonal country-music-singing football-boosting Bocephus-monikered crackers great again !

    Gotta love it …

    ESPN Finally Returns Hank Williams Jr. to Monday Night Football Promos
    http://www.breitbart.com/sports/2017/06/05/espn-finally-returns-hank-williams-jr-monday-night-football-promos/

  5. covfefe mariner says:
    June 6, 2017 at 12:25 am

    Good morning,

    Last year I read a tip that we can put italic or bold text in comments by wrapping the comments with either “*” or “**”, and it worked.

    Now it doesn’t, at least for me. Is there a new method for this?

    (If anyone knows how to do blockquotes I’d love to know that one too.)

  6. Garrison Hall says:
    June 6, 2017 at 12:33 am

  7. Lucille says:
    June 6, 2017 at 12:37 am

    General Dwight D. Eisenhower’s Message to the D-Day Troops
    https://www.army.mil/d-day/history.html?from=dday_rotator_eisenhower#video

  10. usnveteran says:
    June 6, 2017 at 1:04 am

    June 5, 2017
    By Michael Depinto
    Baltimore To Follow New Orleans In Removal Of “Racist” Confederate Monuments:
    “… Of Course, Baltimore is also poised to do this at a time when the city’s public schools are failing and crime is rising; the removal of each statue is estimated to cost $200,000 each. There is also one group that is infamous for removing statues of figures they disagree with … the Taliban.” …
    http://freedomoutpost.com/baltimore-to-follow-new-orleans-in-removal-of-racist-confederate-monuments/

    May 30, 2017
    By Ben Marquis
    Baltimore To Follow New Orleans In Removal Of Confederate Monuments:
    http://conservativetribune.com/city-erase-historic-artifacts/

  11. smiley says:
    June 6, 2017 at 1:43 am

    Raqqa And Beyond ~ Our Greatest Battle Will Be Peace

    June 5, 2017

    http://www.jpost.com/Opinion/Raqqa-and-beyond-our-greatest-battle-will-be-peace-494938

    “The day of judgment for thousands of ISIS fighters is coming to an end…

    The battle for Raqqa is about to begin.

    As ISIS falls apart, we can’t ignore the Syrian Kurds anymore…Their power and the ideology that underpins their cause has the unique ability to build a peace process in Syria…

    It’s in the best interest of the Israeli state to see a swift and peaceful end to the Syrian conflict.”

  12. smiley says:
    June 6, 2017 at 1:57 am

    Blue Door

    1952

    watercolor/paper

    Andrew Wyeth ~ American ~ Realism

    🙂

    • Wend says:
      June 6, 2017 at 2:19 am

      This is so exquisite. I have a couple great books on Wyeth, his father and son. This is an especially beautiful piece, thank you.

      • smiley says:
        June 6, 2017 at 2:53 am

        it’s from the inside of a work shed at the old Olson farmhouse, owned by Christina and her brother, Alvaro…

        this is a photo of the actual work bench..

  13. nwtex says:
    June 6, 2017 at 1:59 am

  15. rd says:
    June 6, 2017 at 2:39 am

    The trial of Police Officer Yanez in the Philandro Castile trial will be starting soon. Jury selection was completed. It’s taking place in Saint Paul MN, so there won’t be any court room TV.

  16. F.D.R. in Hell says:
    June 6, 2017 at 2:40 am

    By the way, Lucifer would like to know, “Who is that Muslima pretending to be the Mayor of London?”
    👿

  18. citizen817 says:
    June 6, 2017 at 3:10 am

  20. smiley says:
    June 6, 2017 at 3:44 am

    Warriors…Braves

  21. nwtex says:
    June 6, 2017 at 4:19 am

    Is reality just an illusion? How we perceive the world is based on what our brains expect to see, claims theory
    27 April 2017

    WHAT IS PREDICTIVE PROCESSING?

    Most researchers believe that reality is created in the brain from information sent by our eyes and ears. This phenomenon is called bottom-up processing.

    But new research suggests reality is created inside our brains based on our prior knowledge and experiences – and then this ‘influences’ how we see the world.

    This idea is known as top-down processing.

    Because of this, much of what we interpret to be reality is actually mental fabrication.

    For example, when you pick something up, the weight that you feel comes mostly from how heavy your brain expects the object to be, rather than the actual weight of the object.

    Evidence for this comes from previous research into size-weight illusions.

    In experiments, participants are given a big and small ball of the same weight.

    Researchers have found people wrongly frequently report that the big ball is heavier.

    This phenomenon could be explained by how our expectations about the world impact our perception of reality.

    http://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-4450994/Reality-based-brains-expect-see.html

  22. nwtex says:
    June 6, 2017 at 4:22 am

  23. nwtex says:
    June 6, 2017 at 4:25 am

    This is all so moving so now I have a sad feeling. God Bless everyone.

