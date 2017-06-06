London Mayor Sadiq Khan Justifies His Personal Attacks Against President Trump (Video)…

Stop the presses, Piers Morgan actually does a reasonable job pushing back against the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, who has called for an official state ban against President Donald Trump.
So?
This is the same moron that stated twice yesterday during their vigil that “London is the SAFEST global city in the world”!
Bhagdad Bob Lives!!
The mayor is too busy to respond to the tweets of Trump. The mayor should remain too busy, because nobody wins a tweet battle with Trump.
Trump lives in their heads rent free.
Dollars to donuts Trump knows of terror ties Khan has to MB or other global handlers. Can’t wait til this infiltrator is outed.
Holy cow, I think you’re right. He’s setting up Khan. Do they make curry flavored popcorn?
It always happens. The MSM thinks Trump is out of control with his tweets, and it turns out he’s very much IN control.
I’d love for that to be true.
Has Hillary mentioned what day this is, or is she just yammering against Trump today?
“The events of D-Day, and the battle for Normandy, are the beginning of the end for Hitler’s Third Reich….”
Saw this earlier and I have to say: Score one for the Piers.
Well done and thank you Mr. Morgan
I am ready for Fox News to hire him
I wouldn’t watch him. But, I would watch Paul Joseph Watson on FOX News.
PJW is great. I think he might be Too Hip for the Room for Fox, though.
I like PJW. But he is a fair weather friend when it comes to PDJT. Sometimes he’s on the train, sometimes not. Right now, he’s on. Other than Lou Dobbs on faux business, and Hannity, I can’t think of any reason to ever watch that rag station.
He’s undergone change. Some sort of personal growth has occurred, it seems that maybe now he “gets” Donald Trump.
I’m wondering if he always got Donald Trump and just used the “liberal retard” as an act? And once he saw just how idiot liberals really were, he’s just decided to ditch the act all together? I don’t know but it sure is refreshing to see!
I’m still the suspicious cat to all MSM and all pundits. They have at one time or another bashed our President over big stuff. I welcome their supportive talk, but will never hang onto their every word.
### << Pretend this is the photo of the famous Sundance suspicious cat. I'm not able to post photo–too computer dumb, but I make the best oatmeal cookies.
God's blessings to you all—
Grandma Covfefe (formerly LoveofUSA)
Agree! Bashing our President over stupid stuff that he does or inappropriate things he does is understandable. But to make it up just to bash him….Nope.
Yeah, personal growth, because he sees that people who go against Trump almost always end up on the losing side. Kathy Griffin was a recent example. Kathy Griffin was just another “level up” for Trump.
Saudi Arabia gives President Trump a warm welcome. Londistan want’s to ban him from visiting. The world is upside down.
Why is it always the ones who are 4′-6″ tall….? Except for homey commie, of course…’Bet khan can’t even play a decent game of squash….Losers all
Get out of here he not 4’6″. That pip squeak is a midget lower than a slug.
Is it just me or does this guy remind anyone else of our little Cabana Boy from Florida?
I’m livin’ for the ‘Little Sadiq” tweet!! He’ll be toast!! 🙂
I’m trying to envision the welcome the besieged Brits would give him, if they could.
I keep coming up with something like Elizabeth Taylor’s entrance to Rome in Cleopatra.
I loved that! She was so good in that.
He gets called out for his hypocrisy nicely. He welcomes and entertains leaders and delegates of countries which ban Israelis.
The look on his face shows he is struggling inside with his very strong in-group preference for Muslims. He is a Muslim first and anything else second, third or last. He has a history of defending jihadis and I think he still does.
I am not convinced that he isn’t the one actually ordering the attacks to commence. The jihadi’s may get their marching orders from him.
If the mayor of a San Diego or a Seattle can influence the activity of law enforcement, as in “stand down,” purely on the basis of political bias, how much more this guy, on the basis of a faith in common with unsavory elements? That’s what you call an agenda. People have died. There is more to this than meets the eye – more than wretched hypocrisy.
When you live in a city with 20k potential terrorist that will kill you for taking the wrong position, do you worry about offending the other millions of law abiding? I think this is a growing problem in Europe because nobody wants to end up like a cartoonist.
or Theo Van Gogh
I saw it, too.
Just saw this clip from 02 where he was defending terrorists.
First time I’ve heard his voice. I lasted 1.3 seconds. Nope. Not listening to this lying Muslim terrorist supporter. Nope. I have blood pressure to maintain.
LOL – me too, and his voice, accent, and attitude somehow remind me of Michael Palin’s “Luigi Vercotti” character from Monty Python:
Lol! I’d forgotten all about this.
This mayor is doomed. He DNA has been on the wrong side of history…forever
Auuugh….HIS DNA….GRRRRRRR
This IS what’s Khan said in 2016.
http://www.dailywire.com/news/16770/flashback-muslim-mayor-london-told-citizens-get-michael-qazvini
This is a good list. What Khan had the gall to say about Candidate Trump, about jihad in NYC and the rest of it is especially relevant today.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Khan said “Get use to terrorism”. Khan is right. Terrorism, killing, maiming, fighting raping is definitely the Muslim’s way of life. It always has been. They don’t know any different. They do NOT know what it is like to live in peace, harmony and goodwill toward others. Terrorism has always been their way of life–full of hate and violence–all the time.
We in the free world know differently. We will never get used to it. Thank you, Khan, for proving there are no such thing Muslims living in peace among other cultures.
Khan, You lost. You are a radical Muslim extremist.
Let’s not forget that Brother Kahn is a past Chairman of the Fabian Society (cunning socialists).
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sadiq_Khan#cite_note-131
Hey Londoners, “Elections have consequences.”
LikeLiked by 5 people
I was getting my haircut this weekend in N. Alabama and a gentlemen behind me was getting his hair cut by a late-40’s, early-50’s black lady. He was a DOD contractor in a management position and they were talking about the space industry. She said “I think this administration is going to put NASA back on the map allowing them to do what their suppose to”.
That’s all I need to know. Honest people see facts. The MSM is irrelevant, yes they can steer a conversation and the GOPe and Dem donors can steer some positions for a while, but in the end I think President Trump will succeed because his positions are based on Truth.
I think he will pound back at McConnell and Ryan when the time is right, once there usefulness is gone, or they may just slowly get back on board. Who knows, but we can all speculate as to what is being said or done, but don’t doubt the guy who fought the GOPe, the Clintons, the Obama’s, the deep state, the MSM and the DEM’s to become only the 45th person in 240 years to be President.
President Trump will succeed.
Great post and anecdote.
Where do you live?
Rocket City
I hope and pray our President never steps foot in the U.K. after reading the following:
Folks, if i told you that 90% of Police Officers in the City of London cannot carry guns, you would think I was crazy and spreading FAKE NEWS! I wish I was……
http://www.nbcnews.com/storyline/london-parliament-attack/why-london-won-t-arm-all-police-despite-severe-terror-n737551
From the article linked above:
LONDON — The London Bridge attack and a similar one in March near the heart of Britain’s democracy may have been shocking, but authorities have known for years that such incidents were coming.
Last year — when Brits watched terrorists strike France, Germany, and Belgium — London’s police chief warned it was a case of “when, not if” the U.K. joined that list.
And yet more than 90 percent of the capital’s police officers carry out their daily duties without a gun. Most rely on other tools to keep their city safe: canisters of mace, handcuffs, batons and occasionally stun-guns.
You truly can’t fix stupid and this is as bad as it gets! Terrorist attacks will continue to happen monthly as long as the Jihadist face no opposition from the police!
They are lost. Listen to Nigel and his callers yesterday. They wont even arm their police. They talk about how scared they are they might have to defend themselves.
Even nigel gets it wrong.
No…last 40 years the UK government has worked to remove the right of lawful self defense and in some cases prosecuted citizens defending themselves. Regardless of what the UK government says, its an accomplice to terror, murder, assault and rape by refugees, immigrants and evil citizens.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Here is why I fear the people themselves are lost, listen to the clip above, there is a man who calls in and describes the terrifying incident he experienced wherein a strange man was raving outside his restaurant and had a rifle.
Then you hear the rifle was in a case.
Then you hear the police when called, said they have no firearms trained officers available and they wont send regular police who may be hurt, so it will be 25 minutes for help.
Then the caller talks at length about how scary it was that ‘they might actually have to take matters into their own hands to defend themselves!’
And then you hear 1 of the men in the restaurant was a rugby player used to getting physical.
These guys sat in restaurant watching raving guy with gun in case harrassing people for a long time and were terrified to take action and the guy is traumatized to this day. *Ive seen more violence walking through Times Square in the 70s).
Compare/contrast with Americans on Paris train saving the day.
My point is that I fear the British govt and media has succeeded beyond their wildest dreams in excising much of the fighting lion spirit from the British people.
And they continue to suppress the people who fight to o reserve their culture, Tommy Robinson etc.
I love British history. My favorites are the Plantagenets.
I love our British Treepers and even though I’m half Irish (😉) I love the British culture.
I pray for them. And for us, they are where we were headed before God gave us Trump.
🙁
No firearms trained officer? What the heck?!
We train our boy scouts in firearms!
We prepare them by beginning with BB guns in cub scout!
LikeLiked by 2 people
To clarify, while Nigel supports arming more police, when asked about the citizens having the right to bear arms he is against it.
He incorrectly claims that in the US, the more people who have firearms, the higher crime.
It is exactly the opposite.
No one bats 1.000.
In all of Britain proper (England), there are a TOTAL of 6,000 armed police.
Sitting, Ducks.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I cannot fathom this!
LikeLiked by 3 people
How many times will you post this? This has to be about the 7th time I have seen you pot the exact same thing.
Again, the regular police are not and never will be armed.
They have specialist police who are heavily armed and respond as needed. Case in point the guy on the bus with 3 machetes – heavily armed cops took him. Response to terror on London Bridge was via heavily armed specialist police.
Again – THE UK BOBBIES ARE UNARMED, ALWAYS HAVE BEEN, ALWAYS WILL BE.
Okay?
Also, the President will receive extreme protection via specialist forces and Secret Service. He will be as safe there as he is here.
You are the PM of the U.K. i guess since you set policy! NOTHING is written in stone other than the 10 Commandments!
Talk about digging a grave
Sadiq Khan is digging his grave even deeper with the English…Majority of Muslims in England are not English and refuse to even vaguely assimilate into the country.
The English have had it with Khan’s defense of Muslims, while the Muslims keep wiping out the English one by one.
LikeLiked by 7 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Salt Lake City has got to be the safest place to walk around. Unless traffic is really busy, they frankly slow down for any pedestrian about to cross the street, if at all possible.
Will have to say I have not seen Christian religions go after countries and Non-believers like the Muslims do with Non-Muslim people and countries.
Yes we do have a few radical Christian groups in the world, but the death toll due to them is minuscule compared to the death toll of Muslims.
I don’t think he’s digging his grave. The Londoner’s are the ones digging their own grave – Mayor Kahn is the shovel they themselves picked-up.
They need to put the shovel aside and stop digging – but sadly it may be too late now… May the rest of us see the future in the lessons there.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Agree with you, but Khan is showing too much of his true colors when there is still time for the English to do something.
Khan is a vile and loathsome jihadist apologist who belongs in prison. In other days England would have his head on a chopping block for treason.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Much of current “immigration” is fake, they are coming to conquer (take over), not join us and adopt our culture…
Let’s not forget that Mayor Kahn is a past chairman of the Fabian Society. (Creeping Socialists)
http://www.fabians.org.uk
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sadiq_Khan
This guy Is a pathetic pajama boy , total ass – the native Brits must be so embarrassed to have this twit as Mayor – of course his predecessor was that Red Boris ( who has reformed I think )
Boris is pretty cool, hip Tory-HIS predecessor was Red Ken Livingstone, an unabashed Communist.
DeBlasio and Khan are buddies.
Imagine my shock.
Hashtag#@Sidiq Khan NO .. living with Islamic Terrorism isn’t a normal way of life.
I support a total ban on all Muslim immigration, until we can get a handle on this.
Also, I’ve not seen your Muslim citizens protesting in the streets against terrorism. I have seen your Muslims demanding total Shariah Law.
Donald Trump is my president, he’s right !
Thank God Trump & Pence won.
I don’t like the representation displayed that Trump is the only one engaging in this twitter battle because the London mayor “doesn’t have time” or is responsibly fulfilling his duties. blah blah. Don’t try to play innocent, with me. My president can run circles around you anytime, anywhere.
Please, give me a break, that Muzz POS tweets all the time. These people are unreal: “Who you gonna believe, me or your lyin’ eyes?”!
@wend – MUslims have a built in “whine meter”. When they open their mouth, a “I’m a persecuted muslim ” cry 😭 for me.
Yeah, huh. Cry me a river. I love your little crying Emoji!!
May harped on this theme in her defense of Khan. It was pathetic.
Meanwhile this scumbag came to our country to defend a 911 terrorist.
Again he shows where his loyalties lie.
I’m British/Canadian. I was born in the East end of London…Barking, where the London attackers lived. When I was born the East End of London was pretty much 100% white. Now apparently itx about 7%.
We’re watching a slow motion Islamic invasion of the Uk.
And it isn’t just bombing and attacks. Cities are now dealing with mass scale Islamic child sex abuse/trafficking, which the authorities turn a blind eye too for fear of being labelled racist/Islamaphobic.
Just Google ‘Rotherham’….just one word, and see what comes up. Thats how bad it is. Same has happened in Rochdale….and now Keighley. I imagine it is happening in every town where there is a large Muslim community. We just don’t know about it yet.
Take a look at Dearborn…
One day the Muslim liberal supporters will be at the bad end of a terror attack, ether them themselves, a family member or good friend. If you a Non-Muslim you are just trash under their feet.
Hmm…
Islamist fundamentalists and Social Just-Us Warriors have something in common:
“It’s everyone else’s fault!”
I am now convinced Piers Morgan is a victim of a Russian hack attack to his brain.
It’s the only explanation I have for him.
Either that or his wife is a conservative and finally bish slapped some sense into him… startling turnaround.
Also been friends with POTUS DJT a long time.
Exactly. He learned a lot from DJT when he was on the apprentice.
Muslims love America while setting up no go zones and using sharia law? Hmmm. Muslims can’t love America because their Qu’Ran controls what they think and do and that means take over America for the caliphate and they are being very successful in the EU. In other words, can’t trust any muslim and then the idiot Londoners elected this muslim who is protecting the killers and calling Trump names. Pierce for once stating the real facts to this muslim.
What a prick 😲😲
Londistani mayor Khan doesn’t pull the strings in Great Britain. He should stick to his job of destroying a once-great city, and be happy with that.
Brexit Sandman (apologies to Hetfield and Ullrich); Get rid of this Jihad
I love that song and band.
The Tower of London is on the banks of the Thames.. right near London Bridge…
LOCK SADJERK UP!
One of the first places I went my first trip to London-fabulous!
Yeah.. been there done that too 🙂
It is SHOCKING to see chaos and dead bodies on the news in places my wife and I walked
Trump should add LONDON to his Travel Ban.
Seriously… London being so Islamotolerant is high risk transit point for UK and European Islamic savages.
Agree.
Mr. mayor – SHAME on you, London, for electing this fanatic, arrogant pedophilia-worshiping piglet! – it doesn’t matter how shrill you are, Islam IS an extraordinarily shi tty cult of death, torture, rape, and pedophilia. This is a FACT, emanating from the very founder Muhammad (puke be upon his cursed name) BEING a sadist, a torturer, a mass-murderer, a rapist, and a dirty pedophile. This is YOUR HISTORY. Not our fault.
You deserve no respect, no corner, no quarter. England will never be England again until the likes of you will be either expelled, or silenced (I don’t mean silenced the Nazi way, but silenced as in marginalized and outlawed, the way any cult of death SHOULD be), or preferably both.
The time for courtesies and Miss Baracka curtsies if over. Some people thought President Trump made a huge political mistake by tweeting his real thoughts about the travel ban.
NO.
We had ENOUGH mealy-mouthed half-conservatives predicating half-measures and such.
Mr. Trump’s message in the Middle East was VERY clear – we don’t tell you how to exercise your crappy religion, you don’t send jihadists to us, KILL them. Thank you, Mr. President.
I am very grateful to Mr. Trump, even when he is not a seasoned politician in the worst sense, his message is brave, clear, and proven right in the end. He HAS to sound a little extreme to the pseudo-wise fools, in order to move the language to what NEEDS to be done.
Ha ha-“PIGLET”-ManBearPIGLET!
These Khans get funnier each act.
What a consummate ass this guy is!
Sadiq needs to go have a good pork sandwich wrapped in bacon with a side of chitlins.
Khan lied multiple times in that interview about not having an issue with Donald Trump. He is a slick talker like Obama and I don’t trust him at all.
The lesser or greater jihad, take your pick.
Hadn’t been to London for four years after living there for more than a decade.
The number of hijabs & burqas has gone from a steady sprinkle, to ubiquitous in the time I was away. I guess that explains partly how he got in.
Interesting when he was campaigning on media or big stages his wife was always uncovered. When in more Muslim areas, she was covered. She has been covered in every picture I’ve seen since he was elected. A pinch of Taqqiya to help the voting along?
LikeLiked by 2 people
I envy you living in London when it was still reasonable.
Let’s see how people feel about Abu “The Slushie Maker” Khan after the next terror attack…which will be very soon…
He says he doesn’t have time to respond to the tweets of Donald Trump (that’s PRESIDENT Trump to you Khan). What a frickin liar. Calling for a ban on Trump’s visit IS a response to President Trump’s tweets!!!! MUSLIMS LIE…that’s all they do, that is, if they’re not killing innocents.
He’s practicing taqiyya and every Muslim in the world knows it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Because when the facts are against you, you have to go personal.”
Around the trial courts when I was practicing, they used to say “If you don’t have the facts, argue the law. If you don’t have the facts or the law, attack the other lawyer.”.
The police in London are not armed. The citizens of London are not armed.
The ENTIRE city of London is one big, fat, “beautiful” soft target.
Unfortunately, there will be no turn around, it is too late for them…England is lost.
Imagine what it will be like when guns are handed out to all the Muslims in London with instructions to clear out the unarmed.
Something is messing up WP.
Is there a timeline on this fiasco?
He must be a CNN viewer. I watched all of President Trump’s rallies. He did not say ban all the muslims, he gave specific Countries that sponsor terrorism, just like the former Presidents did. Or am I wrong?
I really hate when news people won’t correct misinformation.
LMAO!!! That has to win the internet for the day! Absolutely brilliant 😀 😀 😀
You’d think it had been Donald Trump who ran a truck into Londoners on the bridge, the way their leaders carry on.
The ENGLISH people of England need to tell this bozo to shut up! And PM May needs to do more than blather and get off the stick to really deal with the takeover of England by Islamist forces. If she wants to diss President Trump in favor of a jihadist, then she can suffer the consequences.
P.S.: On a day commemorating when the U.S., England, Canada and assorted allies began the invasion to extract the Nazis from Europe, May should be ashamed of herself for letting down her nation and all the men who died on June 6th. Khan and his ilk ARE the Nazis.
I’m minding my words here and not saying what I’m really thinking about these two.
Why doesn’t he just go on being busy doing mayor of London stuff and let the Prime Minister do Prime Minister stuff? You would think he would have his hands pretty full just now. Oh, but wait–he and his colleagues have armed security 24/7, while the rest of Londonistan is supposed to just suck it up.and get used to going about their business as usual with giant targets painted on their backs. So it’s all okay, I guess.
This camel breath Clown needs to be beaten with a pork chop !
How long will it be before the decent citizens of London stand up, decide they’ve had enough and get rid of this tool?!
The first “statement” out of the London “mayor” ‘s mouth “Trump wants to ban all muslims…” THAT’s IT, Mr Islam Mayor BELIEVES FAKE NEWS. Crikey… what a maroon…
Kahn stated last year that terrorism is the new normal. He most likely, is behind much of it.
