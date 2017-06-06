Dependency on Demand – Delivered Direct to Your Doorstep…

I cannot seem to find appropriate words.  Amazon makes it that much easier to chill and watch the flat screen…

[…] “Households that receive government benefits like food stamps can now get all of Amazon Prime’s perks — access to video, games, and music streaming, fast premium shipping, and free e-books, periodicals, and podcasts — for $5.99 a month. (link)

60 Responses to Dependency on Demand – Delivered Direct to Your Doorstep…

  1. LBH says:
    June 6, 2017 at 3:55 pm

    Unbelievable!

  2. rumpole2 says:
    June 6, 2017 at 3:55 pm

    IF you want dependency to THRIVE.. ya have to incentivize it 🙂

    • LBH says:
      June 6, 2017 at 4:11 pm

      So does Amazon accept EBT cards for monthly Prime membership dues? I don’t know how this genie can be put back into the bottle, but welfare reform has to happen. Cell phones, Internet access, Amazon Prime…. Crazy!

    • fleporeblog says:
      June 6, 2017 at 4:33 pm

      From the article:

      But those benefits are at risk of being significantly cut back thanks to the Trump administration’s proposed budget cuts this year. The president announced his budget in May, which suggested slashing the SNAP budget by $193 billion over 10 years — a move that will largely hurt his supporters.

      The SNAP program supports more than 22 million households, totaling about 45 million people, according to a Quartz analysis. Most heads of those households are white American citizens residing in states that voted for Trump in the 2016 election. Half of them, about 40 million, are children or elderly.

      If THESE morons knew who the Trump voters are, they would know that his supporters would love to be able to find work that doesn’t require their families to receive SNAP. Trump voters want a future for themselves and most importantly their kids and grand kids. Trump voters, no matter what their income levels are, want to be self dependent and not rely on the government for help!

  3. duchess01 says:
    June 6, 2017 at 3:56 pm

    What a racket! Question: How do they PROVE they are on food stamps?

  4. Mark T. (artist) says:
    June 6, 2017 at 3:56 pm

    It’s quite simple really.

    Marxism/Communism support the ideology of keeping the poor, poor. What better way to encourage that by having them spend money that they need on a luxury they don’t and encourage entertainment above a real education and a job.

  5. thetinfoilhatsociety says:
    June 6, 2017 at 3:56 pm

    WTH??? If they have enough money to afford this, then they obviously are getting too much money from welfare.

  6. Daniel says:
    June 6, 2017 at 3:57 pm

    “Oh no! Our addicts can’t afford our drugs?! What do we do?” A: “Make the drugs cheaper!!! We have to keep them addicted first and foremost!”

    This is a clear and obvious attempt to keep people from thinking and doing things in the real world. I say we need the opposite. People of all ages are absolutely consumed by their consumer goods. Some of the best minds I meet were those who grew up having a LOT less than we have today. We grew up with fewer distractions and learned a lot more because of it.

    I’ve been personally taking measures to reduce distractions in my life and especially distractions from my youngest son.

    The crap we just don’t need… most of us have 100x more of crap we don’t need than the crap we do.

  7. Ejay says:
    June 6, 2017 at 3:59 pm

    It’s even worse; we taxpayers subsidize below -cost USPS service for the exclusive use of Amazon. The USPS will not reveal the terms of the service to Amazon. As much as most of us enjoy Amazon’s great selection and service, we should all ponder who will pay the real cost of a crippled and dying retail sector while Amazon explodes.

    • Sylvia Avery says:
      June 6, 2017 at 4:35 pm

      I am lectured on this forum daily by true believers who tell me to cut the cord.

      I have refrained from returning the favor by preaching the evils of letting Amazon run my life, but I’ve about had it. I quite buying anything from Amazon about 10 years ago and I was never a Prime member. I refuse to line the pockets of that wretched Bezos creep whose lackeys daily pump out hate speech onto the pages of the Washington Post.

      Amazon sucks.

    • stella says:
      June 6, 2017 at 4:38 pm

      The carriers (UPS and Fedex) – not Amazon – probably have a contract with the USPS for a guaranteed volume per year, thereby earning them a lower rate. They are delivering small items to homes, where they are already delivering daily. That would be fair and in line with the private sector. The USPS will go out of business if they don’t generate more commercial business. I look at this as a plus, not a minus. The Postal Service was already in the red and being subsidized with our tax dollars.

      Amazon may contract directly with the USPS, but there’s nothing wrong with that either.

  8. WhatDoesThisButtonDo says:
    June 6, 2017 at 3:59 pm

    The real question is which Senator will be in cahoots with Amazon to introduce a bill making this a government-paid benefit, enriching Bezos & Co. with taxpayer money.

  9. Wend says:
    June 6, 2017 at 3:59 pm

    Gotta give that little creep some props–perfect combination of virtue signalling and money making.

  10. karmytrumpateer says:
    June 6, 2017 at 4:01 pm

    Bread and circus to keep the masses occupied while they destroy our country. Disgusting! But not surprised since Bezos is such a Marxist.

  11. C. Lowell says:
    June 6, 2017 at 4:01 pm

    The picture is ray-cyst! It’s “St. O’s Gubmint Cheese”

    Growing up in California, every time anybody proposed anything, the Democrats replied, “What about the poor?” Didn’t matter what, same question.

    Good to see this mindless question has crossed the digital divide…

  12. Pam says:
    June 6, 2017 at 4:02 pm

    This almost reminds me of when AARP was selling out the seniors by promoting Obamacare in order to obtain more customers. This is a complete waste.

  13. whoseyore says:
    June 6, 2017 at 4:04 pm

    I understand that Michigan has jobs that they can’t get people to fill. Apparently most are skilled or management positions. Skilled trades and factory work. Now that our President is creating jobs, no one wants to work. This is going to cause issues in the future if something isn’t done, like say…..Welfare to work.
    http://www.mlive.com/business/index.ssf/2017/06/some_michigan_companies_are_tu.html

  14. Dennis Leonard says:
    June 6, 2017 at 4:06 pm

    I personally find this interesting,as I stopped using amazon a year ago.Now how many more have stopped,Now the people who are paying the normal prime fee are subsidizing this.They also have dropped the minimum purchase for free ship.I use Walmart online now ,for the few things I need,free ship to store,2 day and also a lot of free ship to your home.

    • Daniel says:
      June 6, 2017 at 4:14 pm

      Man, that’s a lot of free ship you got there!

    • Bull Durham says:
      June 6, 2017 at 4:16 pm

      I’ve been Amazon-free for two years. It’s hard sometimes to find substitutes for some items, but I just think of Bezos and it all gets easy.He is evil, he is inside the Deep State, he is the Elite’s Elite.

      I’m not feeding the devil’s appetite.

    • whoseyore says:
      June 6, 2017 at 4:18 pm

      Dennis, you said, “Now the people who are paying the normal prime fee are subsidizing this.”.
      That sounds vaguely familiar….Paris Climate Deal where US donates millions that is then redistributed to other countries.

  15. Mlw says:
    June 6, 2017 at 4:09 pm

    I watch this every single solitary first of the month……running the government debit card for cash to gamble with! It is repulsive! I actually had to walk out of the room once while one woman used a card that we assumed was a bank card that declined gambling transactions, she said and I quote ” this works it’s the best money its government money” it’s sickening and it’s REAL!!!!

  16. mireilleg says:
    June 6, 2017 at 4:12 pm

    Time to reduce food stamps to their initial objective. Help the truly needy, put able bodies to work. Make food stamps usable only for food and limit the type of foods. No junk, no steak, no processed foods… vegetables, chicken, hamburger, cheese, eggs, pasta, rice, bread, milk, dry or can beans…

    • whoseyore says:
      June 6, 2017 at 4:23 pm

      Reminds me of the time I was at the Meat Market and the man and woman in front of me bought about 14 Porterhouse steaks. The butcher carried the steaks up to the cash register himself rather than giving them to the customers and then the customers paid for those with food stamps!

  17. Martin says:
    June 6, 2017 at 4:13 pm

    When lotteries were being pushed as a benefit to education funding, they were termed “a stupid tax,” since the majority of those who play can least afford to. This new wrinkle from Bezos is the same thing. Only, who is stupid, now?

  18. Atomic Betty says:
    June 6, 2017 at 4:14 pm

    That ends up being more than the student prime rate.

  19. jello333 says:
    June 6, 2017 at 4:14 pm

    Okay, this is just WRONG! A disclosure here: My wife and I get help with food stamps (she’s disabled, and I can only work part-time from home). And we also have an Amazon Prime membership, the main reason being for the free shipping you get… oh, and about the only time we buy anything is leading up to Christmas, so that’s when the Prime account pays for itself. At $11 a month I think it’s a good deal.

    Sooo…. am I gonna ask Amazon for a discount because we happen to be getting food stamps now? NOT IN A MILLION YEARS!! We’re already very thankful to be getting the little help we are, but to take advantage of that and say “Okay, now I want THIS, and THIS, and THIS!!”… just sick!

    • stella says:
      June 6, 2017 at 4:30 pm

      Check out Jet.com for some of your needs. Free shipping above $35.00, no monthly or annual fee. They don’t have streaming, but their prices are frequently lower than Amazon, and they just started shipping fresh food for an additional $5.00 cold pack fee per shipment.

    • Molly says:
      June 6, 2017 at 4:33 pm

      This is also why I have Prime, for free shipping at Christmas and work items I can get cheaper on Amazon.

      The article I read this morning, think it was AP, said Amazon is basically trying to get Walmart customers. AND, I’ve never thought of this but it makes some sense — Amazon says people who use Prime, usually buy twice as much as non-Prime customers. 😉

      And I HATE people telling me not to shop Amazon b/c of Bezos. If it would save the world, yeah, I would stop.

  20. Southpaw says:
    June 6, 2017 at 4:19 pm

    can Jeff add to my student loan balance? Someone will pick up the tab

  21. stella says:
    June 6, 2017 at 4:23 pm

    Full Prime membership is $8.25 a month ($99 a year), and the discounted price is $71.88, so the discount is 27%, right?

  22. Neural says:
    June 6, 2017 at 4:25 pm

    Any terrorist individual that want’s to cause mass chaos, death, and destruction, does not need access to explosive, or bombs, or fertilizer, or gas, etc. All they need is a computer, and to simply hack in and destroy the EBT databases.
    I find it curious that such a thing has *not* happened.

  23. The Popcorn Tape says:
    June 6, 2017 at 4:26 pm

    “The more we remove penalties for being a bum, the more bumism is going to blossom.”
    –Jesse Helms

    I wonder what Sundance thought of him.

  24. stella says:
    June 6, 2017 at 4:26 pm

    The effort here isn’t to help the poor, but to undercut the competition. Jet.com (owned by Walmart) often has lower prices than Amazon, and ships free for orders of $35 or more (no monthly fee). They have just started shipping fresh groceries for an additional $5.00 cold pack charge. I have been ordering quite a lot from them.

  25. lisaginnz says:
    June 6, 2017 at 4:28 pm

    Sorry, no TV watching, no movies, no cable UNTIL YOU GET A JOB AND PAY FOR IT YOURSELF.
    #GetOffTheCouch #PayForYourself #BanTheBludgers

  26. MDiceman says:
    June 6, 2017 at 4:29 pm

    I am absolutely shocked!

  27. Sandra-VA says:
    June 6, 2017 at 4:30 pm

    If these people can afford a Prime Membership of $5.99 per mth AND the internet/cable bill then they don’t need assistance.

    $5.99 can buy a meal.

  28. dmacleo says:
    June 6, 2017 at 4:35 pm

    my reply

