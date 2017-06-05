Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – 2:00pm Livestream

Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Sanders is filling in for Sean Spicer to deliver the White House press beating for June 5th. Approximate start time 2:00pm
UPDATE: Video Added
WH Livestream Link – RSBN Livestream Link – Alternate Livestream link
Advertisements
TERRORIST IDENTIFICATION-PREVENTION SOLUTION:
American CANNOT ALLOW Muslim Terrorist Plotting on Social Media to go unchecked as the Brits just did – with Law Enforcement KNOWLEDGE.
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/06/uk-counter-terrorism-officers-secretly-recorded-isis-cell-planning-terror-attack-weeks-ago/
Time to impose PUBLIC CONTROLS on America’s Google, YouTube, Twitter and Facebook social media giants who have allowed Terrorist Radicalization and Terror Plot Planning to go unchecked on their networks:
• Require that all posts first PASS through NSA for Storage and Monitoring, then back to the Social Media Provider for screening prior to hitting the internet.
• DEPUTIZE the PUBLIC with a simple “EXTREMIST THREAT” button on every post, that anyone can press to trigger an ALERT-to-NSA [hidden from the Social Media host company].
• Establish PENALTIES for individuals who send FALSE ALERTS.
• Establish REWARDS for for individuals who send TRUE ALERTS.
• FUND REWARDS by imposing FINES on Social Media Companies for every Extremist Threat posted.
• FUND NSA Storage and Monitoring from FEES on Social Media Companies for every internet post.
PROBLEM SOLVED – FAST.
LikeLiked by 4 people
You are expanding government agencies…This is scary! Youseem to want the same “deep state” able to spy even more than they do already…on us!
How about this…
Islam should be declared by a consortium of governments around the world or by the US alone (who cares) as a political system (Sharia), NOT a religion.
Now…once that’s done…you now have a bunch of non-profit mosques payng high taxes, you can treat all their hatful speech as political hate speach and you can treat all Islamic terrorism as political terrorism…now you can use the millitary to annililate Islam here in the US!!!!!
Problem sloved by attrition and LEGAL.
LikeLiked by 12 people
That would help, but no one will push that “Non-Religion” boulder up the cliff before being picked off.
On the other hand, if you BEGIN with the Social-Media Solution, the Tech Giants will bring the full force of their businesses to push that boulder FOR us… in a heartbeat.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Oh please…no ! No more violations of the 4th Amendment in the name of security!! Why would you want the government protecting your ignorance ?
Ben Franklin – “Those who would give up essential Liberty, to purchase a little temporary Safety, deserve neither Liberty nor Safety”
LikeLiked by 10 people
🙄
LikeLiked by 1 person
Amen.
LikeLike
BlackKnight, this to me seems logical. I mean what is a political system and what is a religion? The only real difference between a political system and a religion is thus:
A political system has the power of enforcment once established in a society, meaning laws passed or “set” in the given polical system can be enforced by force on ALL those living in the society.
A religion on the other hand may be able to do enforce certain laws of the faith and on their faithful but a religion has little power or should have little power over those that are not part of the religion. Take the Sanhedrin in the time of Christ, they had politcal control of the Jews in Israel but the Romans were the political force that could actually execute Jesus. Also Sanhhedrin had no power over those that were not Jews in Israel.
Since Sharia seeks to set its own courts and seeks to dole out punishment, not only to those that belong to the religion but also others “infidels”, it is a political system and not a religion!
Islam has and always will seek to be a political system with FULL enforcment powers on ALL in society…it is not a religion.
LikeLike
We are now overdue as a nation to define the BOUNDARIES between RELIGION and GOVERNMENT.
We will need to define what Religion CAN and CANNOT do under America’s Constitutional Government.
We will finally need to require that our Government classify each “candidate” religion as a CERTIFIED RELIGION to enjoy the “Freedom of Religion” defined in our Bill of Rights, not to mention any special government tax treatment, etc.
LikeLike
Pass through the NSA. What could go wrong there? According to the Libs and social media guru’s this site would be one of the first ones shutdown. Our definition of what is a threat compared to theirs are polar opposites.
LikeLiked by 6 people
It already does.
This makes sure everyone knows.
This keeps Tech companies from erasing evidence.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Wow this is going to be unpopular. Reeks of Big Brother. It’s a tough dilemma.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Tough dilemma: Like Terrorism?
LikeLiked by 1 person
No thanks to all that. Our state department now requires when issuing visas that those applicants social media is checked back at least 5 years. Why should my social media be checked? To much Government involvement
LikeLiked by 1 person
The people they are checking are not citizens of the U.S. I want State Dept to vigorously checking the background of all you want to come here
LikeLiked by 2 people
I appreciate the sentiment but deplore the suggestions. The desperate need for a solution has pushed Governments into totalitarian measures like this before with dire consequences. Our society prizes individual liberties and freedom of speech. That makes us more difficult to defend but I would not want to live in a society where people are appointed to decide what is a false alarm, subject to an individual’s opinion, just like “False News” which is just a way to suppress news the adjudicator doesn’t like.
What you are proposing would have a chilling effect on the internet & on communication in general. If you are trying to destroy social media which is the very reason we were able to elect Trump you could not have stumbled upon a more effective plan.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Count me a DEPLORABLE.
You offer no solution: Just like the Brits whose unarmed cops became victims, not saviors.
Our Counter-Terrorism Capacity is already overwhelmed and drowning, just like the Brits.
Social Media is the medium in which Terrorism marinates the population.
This forces Social Media to become the solution.
The posting pass-through simply makes current NSA monitoring official, enables Counter-Terrorism to pick off jihadis-in-action, prevents social media providers from wiping the evidence, and gives them a YUGE financial incentive to stop what they currently facilitate.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Here’s a solution: close the boarders and outlaw Marxism.
LikeLiked by 3 people
You are absolutely right. I offered no solution. I don’t think there is a single solution. I think President Trump is working on this, as is his cabinet, from many avenues.
First we need to know who is in our country. Noncitizens here on visa, for school, or work need to be monitored & deported for criminal acts. They are not entitled to welfare, tuition supplement or medical care at our expense. That is the single most important aspect of ensuring our saftey because it will drastically cut down the numbers of persons of interest.
After that we need to retrain our intelligence agencies who have been taught to scrupulously ignore Muslim radicalism. Our system is not so much overwhelmed as it has been systematically made ineffective by the previous administration. Just like in the military we need restated clear articles of engagement.
We need to deport clerics who encourage radicalization and have trained people monitor the internet and act to round up imprison or deport radicalized persons. If they are naturalized, their citizenship can be revoked. If they are citizens they are subject to the laws of the country.
The existence of social media is actually a strength rather than a weakness because it can be mined for much information by trained analysts. One of the things I have learned in my life is that when you close your hand the things you are trying to control slip through your fingers. Your idea of tightening down on the internet will fix nothing but will make the job of intelligence analysts much more difficult.
LikeLike
How did YOU measure “not overwhelmed”?
LikeLike
The same way you measured overwhelmed
: )
LikeLike
11-20 million Illegals says overwhelmed, but who’s counting.
LikeLike
Here is an idea…….. arm the public
LikeLiked by 1 person
Chuck, you’ve located the BREXIT accelerator.
STOMP on IT!
LikeLike
In fact, if PM May did this, she could CHARGE the EU for an early BREXIT.
LikeLike
It’s time to bring back profiling, that will solve most everything. The days of frisking granny at the airport should to be over. We know who the terrorists are, we do need a Muslim registry to keep tabs. If they don’t like it, they can move out. This might be what Pres. Trump meant about his latest tweet about PC.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Agreed. For the sake of cultural Marxist political correctness, those who pose no threat have been harassed and even sexually molested (TSA) in some kind of fake security theater allowing an opportunity for racists and dimwits (TSA) to get back at the dominate culture (white people).
LikeLike
Sec. Chao finally starts delivering on “Infrastructure”.
Great move to start with “Nationwide” Air Traffic Control innovation for Aviation.
Leaves Congress Critters thirsting for a drink at the trough for State-specific Infrastructure.
President Trump: “Not so fast, hombres. No pork for YOU until you’ve delivered on Healthcare Reform, Tax Reform and MY Budget that Balances.”
LikeLiked by 14 people
So right. Notice the themes, too — Air traffic control system is woefully outdated, and has been for years. VA’s electronic records for vets woefully outdated and not integrated with any other system. Both are being fixed.
Public companies often have teams that can successfully help with project management, innovation, cross-channel or cross-departmental initiatives, to push through bureacracy, turf wars, status quo, or even just to help translate what’s needed into actual technology initiatives. Sounds like the government is off and running already with this kind of approach.
It’s remarkably refreshing.
LikeLiked by 5 people
MSM is apoplectic that Jared Kushner’s Office of Innovation might be making a big difference!
LikeLiked by 2 people
McConnell and Ryan are holding up Trump’s agenda….not the Dems. I swear those two made a pact the day after the election and pledged to block his agenda, except for Supreme Court. They are single handily destroying the GOP. Because if Congress does nothing the GOP will get slaughtered in the mid terms. Which they don’t mind since they both have safe permanent seats. Trump needs to call them to WH and bang their heads together. Time to play hardball & go to war.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I think that’s scheduled for this week.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The House needs to “boehner” Ryan now and stop their damn playing around…Americans are weary of this nonsense and it won’t take much to light a fire!
LikeLike
Come on, Sarah: Mention Polish Immigration Control!
The only country keeping the EU IQ above “moron”.
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/06/poland-no-muslim-immigrants-means-no-terror-attacks/
LikeLiked by 12 people
Agree! She needs (or the President) to point this out so the libtards can shut their mouths and stop calling us all racists.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Frustrating they do not jump on these opportunities
And stop the daily press briefings–just stop them..
LikeLiked by 2 people
COMPLETELY agree!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Our President truly LOVES our military men and women! He will move mountains for them! It brings tears to my eyes!
LikeLiked by 9 people
In addition, President Trump does choose the best people for the jobs at hand – aren’t you impressed with the VA Secretary – he is articulate, concise, and oh so knowledgeable of the VA – explained about why this has not been accomplished in the past – he also works well with other departments, IT experts, and congressional members – he is well-spoken and logical – I am impressed!
LikeLiked by 14 people
duchess01 you are absolutely right! The thing I love most about his cabinet is the collaboration among them. TREX with Mad Dog. Mad Dog with Shulkin. Wilburine with Lighthizer and Mnuchin and vice a versa. I could go on and on!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Absotutalutely, flep!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes fle, the sincerity from POTUS for our men an women in uniform is palpable.
LikeLiked by 2 people
They don’t LISTEN – many of the questions asked concern items he already covered!
LikeLiked by 5 people
The enemedia objective is to ask the same question repeatedly until they get an answer that they can twist to fit the meme.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Unfortunately, yes, mom! They make fools of themselves on a daily basis! * Sigh *
LikeLiked by 3 people
I saw from Reddit’s Ask the Donald AMA with Gateway Pundit’s reporter last week that he mentioned that the MSM is on a chat board where they share the theme of the day ahead of time. It’s possible he meant it as tongue-in-cheek, but also possible he meant it literally. He said he could see them on their screens while in the press briefing room.
To me this is a gang attack, set up to destroy our country, and our President. It’s hateful.
LikeLiked by 4 people
They use an app called slack, its private. If you watch you can see the ones collaborate on question wording. They are lazy vindictive children, stuck in the high school mentality of ‘cool kids’ vs. ‘out casts’.
LikeLike
I liked the way Miller handled that in an interview, “asked and answered.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
in every presser, whoever is out there has to answer the same couple of questions a half dozen times each – SMDH
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sarah Sighed – in recognition of the same question she had already answered numerous times – I SMH repeatedly, too!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Maybe it isn’t a listening problem.
Reporters simply PLAGARIZE.
Looking for Sarah to pin THAT tail on the donkey.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Or maybe, it is all make-believe, Black – or selective hearing – buzz words only –
Disagree – think Sarah pinned a lot of tails on the ‘Dim Donkey – and – they all had names – lol
LikeLiked by 1 person
According to Lucian Wintrich, WH reporter for the GWP, the press is in a chat group during their questioning so they are probably working together to ask the same question over and over. Lucian did a AMA over at Reddit with the_donald. Very interesting.
LikeLike
Oh, goody … looks like Major Garrett is there … let’s hear his “question” /s
LikeLiked by 4 people
Major is the nastiest guy in the room.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Oh yes! Let’s do, since his opinion and questions are FAR MORE important than the President’s briefings /s
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sarah is great! She gets them going – and them drops them on their heads – excellent handling of the Kiddie P-Pool – notice how they try to rephrase the same question – and she just pushes the point without hesitation – Good on you, Sarah!
LikeLiked by 11 people
Did I mention that April is a complete moron?
LikeLiked by 13 people
…and did I mention my sad life that I actually know her name?? OMG!!! 🙂
LikeLiked by 12 people
HAHA
LikeLiked by 2 people
redlegleader68 you are so right! I am embarrassed that I can go back to work with just the volume on and as soon as I hear her voice her name pops into my head!
LikeLiked by 2 people
@maddow is on fire with @POTUS @realDonaldTrump leaked tax returns
— AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) March 15, 2017
————————————————————————————————————————
So in 2005 @POTUS was not a Billionaire. He made in 2005 over 100 million dollars.
— AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) March 15, 2017
LikeLiked by 4 people
Lie tweets from March from a fakenewser:
Worthless
LikeLike
I think you might be right, considering that I can’t find the actual tweets. My apologies if this bad info. 🙂
LikeLike
Legit tweets, but April being an idiot is old news (tweets posted in March). She’s the gift that keeps on giving… unfortunately.
LikeLike
Of course, you cannot determine a person’s net worth from a tax return: annual income does not equal net worth, and income is what we payvtax on every year. Net worth is what some of us pay tax on when we die…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not today, red! Thanks for the reminder – 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Did April ask 6 questions?
Sarah-to-April suggestion:
“April, you get 2 questions. When you ask 6, you embarrass womanhood.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
“April, either you’re cheating your peers out of questions, or you can’t count.”
“Next question.”
LikeLike
Aaaaannnnd….BOOM!!! Like a Boss, Sarah just walks off after the question is answered LOL!
LikeLiked by 11 people
Buh, Bye Kiddies! [“you can stay longer” – someone yelled – lol]
LikeLiked by 7 people
They have her on the run, lots of stuttering, lots of ums. Its an extremely difficult position to be in and she is keeping her head above water but only just. I think Sean Spicer has been unfairly dinged.
LikeLike
GOOD LORD these clowns are deranged!
Sanders handled them SO gracefully today – and i love the short format
LikeLiked by 4 people
April, after being expertly handled by Sarah, whines “where’s Sean?”
It so reminds me of an unruly kindergartener with a new babysitter.
LikeLiked by 3 people
You think April has a secret crush on Sean? lol
LikeLiked by 3 people
I have a secret crush on Sean!!! But I also believe Sarah is doing a remarkable job. I love them both.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Indeed. I think she just should have said, “Am I Sean’s keeper?”. LOL
LikeLiked by 2 people
Or “I don’t know. Not my day to watch him.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
It was an awkward question which Sarah handled well.
LikeLike
lots of love for Sadiq Khan amongst the WH “corespondents” deep state operative today…
LikeLiked by 4 people
operatives…
LikeLike
Apparently Ace Reporter Acosta of VERY Fake News Network is unfamiliar with the concept of irony.
LikeLike
The media are grasping at straws. Now they are protecting the Mayor of London from Trump’s tweets because there is nothing left. AND there was no Muh Russia questions.
LikeLiked by 10 people
The same damn Mayor and city that only allows 10% of their POLICE to carry a gun!
http://www.nbcnews.com/storyline/london-parliament-attack/why-london-won-t-arm-all-police-despite-severe-terror-n737551
From the article linked above:
LONDON — The London Bridge attack and a similar one in March near the heart of Britain’s democracy may have been shocking, but authorities have known for years that such incidents were coming.
Last year — when Brits watched terrorists strike France, Germany, and Belgium — London’s police chief warned it was a case of “when, not if” the U.K. joined that list.
And yet more than 90 percent of the capital’s police officers carry out their daily duties without a gun. Most rely on other tools to keep their city safe: canisters of mace, handcuffs, batons and occasionally stun-guns.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Crossthread42 posted a flashback article on the daily Pres thread. Contains this great quote from London Mayor last year:
“Donald Trump and those around him think that Western liberal values are incompatible with mainstream Islam – London has proved him wrong.”
London’s New Mayor Warns Trump: Let In Muslims Or They Will Attack America
http://dailycaller.com/2016/05/10/londons-new-mayor-warns-trump-let-in-muslims-or-they-will-attack-america/
LikeLiked by 4 people
Evil losers are cowards. Every single place they’ve attacked has been a no gun zone. Then they try to run away using burkas as cover. These guys hide behind women and children in their homes and build their headquarters in the basements of hospitals. They are scum.
LikeLike
… and a stern tone of voice!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mmmmhuh…police a 8.7 million population city as though it’s a 6,000 pop. horse country burg.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes, I know. Khan says that terror is part of a city life. Just like heavy traffic. Wanna live in a big city? Get used to terror, infidels. Only when Khan’s beloved Sharia Law becomes the Law of the Land Muslims will stop killing and raping. Right, Mayor Khan?
LikeLiked by 3 people
How did this “executive privilege” non-story get so prominent? Did the Administration ever state – on the record – that they were considering invoking it?
Or was it entirely that the press ASKED if it’d be invoked and then without an emphatic denial, they run for a week with “Administration Refuses to Deny that Exec Privelege Will Be Invoked” ?
In other words, an entirely press-created non-story.
Like “have you stopped beating your wife?”
Anyone?
LikeLiked by 8 people
Dunno, nimrod! Haven’t read anything about it anywhere – I think this is a ‘blast from the past’ – when the I-I-C invoked it frequently – JMHO
LikeLike
It’s been a constant story on Fox TV for about 5 days now, part of every panel discussion.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oooooh – maybe, that’s why I haven’t heard about it – don’t watch TV – turned off in January, 2008 when I realized the election was fixed! Thanks for enlightening me, nimrod!
LikeLike
Yeah it’s not that I believe it all, I just keep it on in the background at low level while I’m reading Treehouse and other news.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thank you for your bravery, man! impressed you are willing to take one for the team – I am – 🙂
LikeLike
… asked about Comey’s upcoming testimony, “Will the Administration invoke executive privilege to prevent Comey’s testimony?”
… has been the question / veiled accusation in question’s clothing.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It was a trap being laid by the media to try to invoke executive privilege, in the hopes of making Trump look defensive and not having the Comey hearing be the dud it will be.
As you would expect, Trump deftly avoided the pitfall and is going to let Comey once again make a fool of himself in front of the world.
Mission accomplished.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Thanks, Make, you’re reading it the same way I am.
I was just wondering if anyone had heard the Admin make any statement that started it, or (more likely) it was a total media-created confection.
LikeLiked by 1 person
From all I can tell, it was a media-generated gambit. A bait, basically.
LikeLike
Exactly, America!
LikeLiked by 3 people
And Comey better watch his sorry ass when he testifies. Perjury is not appreciated by his most recent former bosses. He’ll take the 5th more than once. That will give lightweight media whores like Chris Stirewalt something to yap about for a few days.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The way Sarah handled Acosta was priceless! Keep Sarah!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Acosta was her bitch. He probably liked it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sarah is awesome, IMO.
LikeLike
No question regarding Russia, Flynn and Kushner. It seems Russia story is dying until Comedy do some magic. London mayor is new liberal celebrity and may qualify for do nothing Nobel peace prize like Obama.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Let’s call it what it really is and what the awarding to Obammy proves it is … the No Balls Peace Prize.
LikeLike
What a ridiculous press conference. Every thing that is going on in the world today and the only thing the only thing the media have their mind is the President’s tweets. I am still laughing at April for her indignation that President Trump used “extreme caps” in his tweets. haha
LikeLiked by 7 people
I love it when Sarah subs for Sean… she swats the flies expertly.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Sarah has that innate ability to step back from it and handle it as the theatre of the absurd. Sean seems to be pulled into it against his wishes.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yes, hence April’s “Where is Sean” plea. I hope Sarah took that as a compliment
LikeLike
Sean tries to please.
Sarah serves President Trump’s Agenda … with every.single.answer.
Sean thinks a repeat question demands a varied answer.
Sarah knows a varied answer is quicksand.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Awesome. She wasn’t taking anyone’s garbage and she had Widdle April begging for Sean at the end.
Good job, Sara!
Team Trump is just about done playing defense. It’s about time. You can see they are circling the wagons and they are ready to start doing things their way, media and fringe left be damned.
Also, the decision on Comey makes it clear that the administration feels that they can cut Comey’s weak credibility down to size and negate whatever nonsense he says on Thursday.
Very pleased with Sara today, and she was looking quite nice as well.
No more playing around with the media. Put them in their place and expose them for the clowns they are.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Complete command.
Facile focus.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Exactly as the media deserves.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think she (or maybe her Dad) said she has three pre-schoolers, so she knows how to deal with the press ! Classic !
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sarah is professional…yet, one can tell she holds the LSM in utter contempt. I love it!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Unlike Sean, Sara doesn’t care if the media likes her and she is not afraid to let them know they are morons. I love that about her!
LikeLiked by 6 people
One of the things I love about Trump — and Sara — is that they don’t give a DAMN about political correctness. You’re a Muslim mayor of London? Doesn’t matter — Trump will crush you if you mess with him. No PC considerations made.
Same with Sara. April thinks she’s going to get away with her “you must let me have 10 questions” stuff. Nope. Sara isn’t playing that game.
This is what true, egalitarian, color-blind treatment looks like.
Take notes, libs. You don’t walk on eggshells because someone is from a ‘protected group.’ That’s discrimination. Real equality means if someone acts like a jerk, they get treated like a jerk. No matter who they are.
LikeLiked by 5 people
You’re in you’re out, that’s what Sarah H Sanders is all about… Happy birthday George
LikeLike
Notice the “Next Big Thing”?
President Trump’s announcement of the INLAND WATERWAYS SOLUTION for Infrastructure Investment set for Wednesday in Cincinnati.
Hammer Down, Mr. President!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I knew that President Trump had a big week lined up for his return from the Middle East & he never disappoints.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So, no questions about the BBC/CNN fake “Random Muslim Mums on the streets of London” story that aired over the weekend? This is why we need NewMedia people in these Press Conferences & Daily Briefings.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Whatever happened to the idea of letting local news reporters and other media outlets ask questions at these press conferences? I wish POTUS could revoke the privileges of half of those MSM journalists. What law says he can’t?
LikeLike
What’s the story on Kelly Anne Conway’s husband tweeting criticism at Donald???
This may be on another thread but it was brought up at the PC so I thought I would ask here if anyone knows…
Bad form Mr. Conway! What, you can’t hand deliver a letter to the President? You have to go worldwide with your thoughts? Sure….Hand the enemies a hammer. I am REALLY angry about this in a mild sort of way since I don’t consider him too relevant now.
LikeLike
Here you go:
LikeLike
Yes, thank you I saw these. I am very perturbed by them! Why couldn’t Conway have sent a letter or sent his opinion through Kelly Anne? He has to go worldwide?? Very, very fishy to me.
LikeLike
I have said this before The President needs to STOP TALKING for any lawyer will tell you that…he makes it worse when he just blurts out a tweet. Mr. President ZIP THE LIPS!!!
LikeLike
I am not a lawyer–and I support fully PDJT but I questioned the wisdom of his string of tweets about his travel ban and the SC. If they were meant for his AG—he should have sent his thoughts to him by courier. His tweet yesterday about the ban being needed as an added layer of security was sufficient FOR US to know his thinking. IMHO
LikeLike
Addendum to above: He can chide lower court Justices as being political etc——-but I can’t see the wisdom of messing with the SC when you want them to rule in your favor. But maybe he asked Sessions to go with the original order—-and Sessions opted to appeal the weaker one—and he was telling us that.
LikeLike