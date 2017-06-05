Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – 2:00pm Livestream

Posted on June 5, 2017

Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Sanders is filling in for Sean Spicer to deliver the White House press beating for June 5th.  Approximate start time 2:00pm

UPDATE: Video Added

Approximate start time 2:00pm

  1. BlackKnightRides says:
    June 5, 2017 at 1:30 pm

    TERRORIST IDENTIFICATION-PREVENTION SOLUTION:

    American CANNOT ALLOW Muslim Terrorist Plotting on Social Media to go unchecked as the Brits just did – with Law Enforcement KNOWLEDGE.
    http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/06/uk-counter-terrorism-officers-secretly-recorded-isis-cell-planning-terror-attack-weeks-ago/

    Time to impose PUBLIC CONTROLS on America’s Google, YouTube, Twitter and Facebook social media giants who have allowed Terrorist Radicalization and Terror Plot Planning to go unchecked on their networks:
    • Require that all posts first PASS through NSA for Storage and Monitoring, then back to the Social Media Provider for screening prior to hitting the internet.
    • DEPUTIZE the PUBLIC with a simple “EXTREMIST THREAT” button on every post, that anyone can press to trigger an ALERT-to-NSA [hidden from the Social Media host company].
    • Establish PENALTIES for individuals who send FALSE ALERTS.
    • Establish REWARDS for for individuals who send TRUE ALERTS.
    • FUND REWARDS by imposing FINES on Social Media Companies for every Extremist Threat posted.
    • FUND NSA Storage and Monitoring from FEES on Social Media Companies for every internet post.

    PROBLEM SOLVED – FAST.

    • 6williameray7 says:
      June 5, 2017 at 1:56 pm

      You are expanding government agencies…This is scary! Youseem to want the same “deep state” able to spy even more than they do already…on us!

      How about this…

      Islam should be declared by a consortium of governments around the world or by the US alone (who cares) as a political system (Sharia), NOT a religion.

      Now…once that’s done…you now have a bunch of non-profit mosques payng high taxes, you can treat all their hatful speech as political hate speach and you can treat all Islamic terrorism as political terrorism…now you can use the millitary to annililate Islam here in the US!!!!!

      Problem sloved by attrition and LEGAL.

      • BlackKnightRides says:
        June 5, 2017 at 2:02 pm

        That would help, but no one will push that “Non-Religion” boulder up the cliff before being picked off.

        On the other hand, if you BEGIN with the Social-Media Solution, the Tech Giants will bring the full force of their businesses to push that boulder FOR us… in a heartbeat.

        • Tom says:
          June 5, 2017 at 2:33 pm

          Oh please…no ! No more violations of the 4th Amendment in the name of security!! Why would you want the government protecting your ignorance ?

          Ben Franklin – “Those who would give up essential Liberty, to purchase a little temporary Safety, deserve neither Liberty nor Safety”

        • 6williameray7 says:
          June 5, 2017 at 4:02 pm

          BlackKnight, this to me seems logical. I mean what is a political system and what is a religion? The only real difference between a political system and a religion is thus:

          A political system has the power of enforcment once established in a society, meaning laws passed or “set” in the given polical system can be enforced by force on ALL those living in the society.

          A religion on the other hand may be able to do enforce certain laws of the faith and on their faithful but a religion has little power or should have little power over those that are not part of the religion. Take the Sanhedrin in the time of Christ, they had politcal control of the Jews in Israel but the Romans were the political force that could actually execute Jesus. Also Sanhhedrin had no power over those that were not Jews in Israel.

          Since Sharia seeks to set its own courts and seeks to dole out punishment, not only to those that belong to the religion but also others “infidels”, it is a political system and not a religion!

          Islam has and always will seek to be a political system with FULL enforcment powers on ALL in society…it is not a religion.

          • BlackKnightRides says:
            June 5, 2017 at 4:34 pm

            We are now overdue as a nation to define the BOUNDARIES between RELIGION and GOVERNMENT.

            We will need to define what Religion CAN and CANNOT do under America’s Constitutional Government.

            We will finally need to require that our Government classify each “candidate” religion as a CERTIFIED RELIGION to enjoy the “Freedom of Religion” defined in our Bill of Rights, not to mention any special government tax treatment, etc.

    • rf121 says:
      June 5, 2017 at 2:30 pm

      Pass through the NSA. What could go wrong there? According to the Libs and social media guru’s this site would be one of the first ones shutdown. Our definition of what is a threat compared to theirs are polar opposites.

    • William Ford says:
      June 5, 2017 at 2:50 pm

      Wow this is going to be unpopular. Reeks of Big Brother. It’s a tough dilemma.

    • snaggletooths says:
      June 5, 2017 at 2:51 pm

      No thanks to all that. Our state department now requires when issuing visas that those applicants social media is checked back at least 5 years. Why should my social media be checked? To much Government involvement

    • growltiggerknits says:
      June 5, 2017 at 3:11 pm

      I appreciate the sentiment but deplore the suggestions. The desperate need for a solution has pushed Governments into totalitarian measures like this before with dire consequences. Our society prizes individual liberties and freedom of speech. That makes us more difficult to defend but I would not want to live in a society where people are appointed to decide what is a false alarm, subject to an individual’s opinion, just like “False News” which is just a way to suppress news the adjudicator doesn’t like.
      What you are proposing would have a chilling effect on the internet & on communication in general. If you are trying to destroy social media which is the very reason we were able to elect Trump you could not have stumbled upon a more effective plan.

      • BlackKnightRides says:
        June 5, 2017 at 3:29 pm

        Count me a DEPLORABLE.

        You offer no solution: Just like the Brits whose unarmed cops became victims, not saviors.

        Our Counter-Terrorism Capacity is already overwhelmed and drowning, just like the Brits.

        Social Media is the medium in which Terrorism marinates the population.

        This forces Social Media to become the solution.

        The posting pass-through simply makes current NSA monitoring official, enables Counter-Terrorism to pick off jihadis-in-action, prevents social media providers from wiping the evidence, and gives them a YUGE financial incentive to stop what they currently facilitate.

        • Deadbeat says:
          June 5, 2017 at 3:34 pm

          Here’s a solution: close the boarders and outlaw Marxism.

        • growltiggerknits says:
          June 5, 2017 at 3:46 pm

          You are absolutely right. I offered no solution. I don’t think there is a single solution. I think President Trump is working on this, as is his cabinet, from many avenues.

          First we need to know who is in our country. Noncitizens here on visa, for school, or work need to be monitored & deported for criminal acts. They are not entitled to welfare, tuition supplement or medical care at our expense. That is the single most important aspect of ensuring our saftey because it will drastically cut down the numbers of persons of interest.

          After that we need to retrain our intelligence agencies who have been taught to scrupulously ignore Muslim radicalism. Our system is not so much overwhelmed as it has been systematically made ineffective by the previous administration. Just like in the military we need restated clear articles of engagement.

          We need to deport clerics who encourage radicalization and have trained people monitor the internet and act to round up imprison or deport radicalized persons. If they are naturalized, their citizenship can be revoked. If they are citizens they are subject to the laws of the country.

          The existence of social media is actually a strength rather than a weakness because it can be mined for much information by trained analysts. One of the things I have learned in my life is that when you close your hand the things you are trying to control slip through your fingers. Your idea of tightening down on the internet will fix nothing but will make the job of intelligence analysts much more difficult.

    • Chuck says:
      June 5, 2017 at 3:32 pm

      Here is an idea…….. arm the public

    • Kaco says:
      June 5, 2017 at 3:35 pm

      It’s time to bring back profiling, that will solve most everything. The days of frisking granny at the airport should to be over. We know who the terrorists are, we do need a Muslim registry to keep tabs. If they don’t like it, they can move out. This might be what Pres. Trump meant about his latest tweet about PC.

      • R_of_R (@R_of_R) says:
        June 5, 2017 at 4:17 pm

        Agreed. For the sake of cultural Marxist political correctness, those who pose no threat have been harassed and even sexually molested (TSA) in some kind of fake security theater allowing an opportunity for racists and dimwits (TSA) to get back at the dominate culture (white people).

  2. BlackKnightRides says:
    June 5, 2017 at 1:53 pm

    Sec. Chao finally starts delivering on “Infrastructure”.

    Great move to start with “Nationwide” Air Traffic Control innovation for Aviation.

    Leaves Congress Critters thirsting for a drink at the trough for State-specific Infrastructure.

    President Trump: “Not so fast, hombres. No pork for YOU until you’ve delivered on Healthcare Reform, Tax Reform and MY Budget that Balances.”

    • aqua says:
      June 5, 2017 at 2:35 pm

      So right. Notice the themes, too — Air traffic control system is woefully outdated, and has been for years. VA’s electronic records for vets woefully outdated and not integrated with any other system. Both are being fixed.

      Public companies often have teams that can successfully help with project management, innovation, cross-channel or cross-departmental initiatives, to push through bureacracy, turf wars, status quo, or even just to help translate what’s needed into actual technology initiatives. Sounds like the government is off and running already with this kind of approach.

      It’s remarkably refreshing.

    • William Ford says:
      June 5, 2017 at 2:54 pm

      McConnell and Ryan are holding up Trump’s agenda….not the Dems. I swear those two made a pact the day after the election and pledged to block his agenda, except for Supreme Court. They are single handily destroying the GOP. Because if Congress does nothing the GOP will get slaughtered in the mid terms. Which they don’t mind since they both have safe permanent seats. Trump needs to call them to WH and bang their heads together. Time to play hardball & go to war.

  3. BlackKnightRides says:
    June 5, 2017 at 1:58 pm

    Come on, Sarah: Mention Polish Immigration Control!

    The only country keeping the EU IQ above “moron”.

    http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/06/poland-no-muslim-immigrants-means-no-terror-attacks/

  4. fleporeblog says:
    June 5, 2017 at 1:58 pm

    Our President truly LOVES our military men and women! He will move mountains for them! It brings tears to my eyes!

    • duchess01 says:
      June 5, 2017 at 2:06 pm

      In addition, President Trump does choose the best people for the jobs at hand – aren’t you impressed with the VA Secretary – he is articulate, concise, and oh so knowledgeable of the VA – explained about why this has not been accomplished in the past – he also works well with other departments, IT experts, and congressional members – he is well-spoken and logical – I am impressed!

    • Oldschool says:
      June 5, 2017 at 2:18 pm

      Yes fle, the sincerity from POTUS for our men an women in uniform is palpable.

  5. duchess01 says:
    June 5, 2017 at 2:01 pm

    They don’t LISTEN – many of the questions asked concern items he already covered!

    • anotherworriedmom says:
      June 5, 2017 at 2:10 pm

      The enemedia objective is to ask the same question repeatedly until they get an answer that they can twist to fit the meme.

      • duchess01 says:
        June 5, 2017 at 2:16 pm

        Unfortunately, yes, mom! They make fools of themselves on a daily basis! * Sigh *

      • aqua says:
        June 5, 2017 at 2:39 pm

        I saw from Reddit’s Ask the Donald AMA with Gateway Pundit’s reporter last week that he mentioned that the MSM is on a chat board where they share the theme of the day ahead of time. It’s possible he meant it as tongue-in-cheek, but also possible he meant it literally. He said he could see them on their screens while in the press briefing room.

        To me this is a gang attack, set up to destroy our country, and our President. It’s hateful.

      • KBR says:
        June 5, 2017 at 2:47 pm

        I liked the way Miller handled that in an interview, “asked and answered.”

    • blessdog says:
      June 5, 2017 at 2:29 pm

      in every presser, whoever is out there has to answer the same couple of questions a half dozen times each – SMDH

    • BlackKnightRides says:
      June 5, 2017 at 3:04 pm

      Maybe it isn’t a listening problem.

      Reporters simply PLAGARIZE.

      Looking for Sarah to pin THAT tail on the donkey.

      • duchess01 says:
        June 5, 2017 at 3:09 pm

        Or maybe, it is all make-believe, Black – or selective hearing – buzz words only –

        Disagree – think Sarah pinned a lot of tails on the ‘Dim Donkey – and – they all had names – lol

      • shadowcole says:
        June 5, 2017 at 3:55 pm

        According to Lucian Wintrich, WH reporter for the GWP, the press is in a chat group during their questioning so they are probably working together to ask the same question over and over. Lucian did a AMA over at Reddit with the_donald. Very interesting.

  6. redlegleader68 says:
    June 5, 2017 at 2:17 pm

    Oh, goody … looks like Major Garrett is there … let’s hear his “question” /s

  7. duchess01 says:
    June 5, 2017 at 2:20 pm

    Sarah is great! She gets them going – and them drops them on their heads – excellent handling of the Kiddie P-Pool – notice how they try to rephrase the same question – and she just pushes the point without hesitation – Good on you, Sarah!

  8. redlegleader68 says:
    June 5, 2017 at 2:24 pm

    Did I mention that April is a complete moron?

  9. Mark T. (artist) says:
    June 5, 2017 at 2:26 pm

    Aaaaannnnd….BOOM!!! Like a Boss, Sarah just walks off after the question is answered LOL!

  10. duchess01 says:
    June 5, 2017 at 2:26 pm

    Buh, Bye Kiddies! [“you can stay longer” – someone yelled – lol]

  11. growltiggerknits says:
    June 5, 2017 at 2:27 pm

    They have her on the run, lots of stuttering, lots of ums. Its an extremely difficult position to be in and she is keeping her head above water but only just. I think Sean Spicer has been unfairly dinged.

  12. blessdog says:
    June 5, 2017 at 2:27 pm

    GOOD LORD these clowns are deranged!
    Sanders handled them SO gracefully today – and i love the short format

  13. KBR says:
    June 5, 2017 at 2:29 pm

    April, after being expertly handled by Sarah, whines “where’s Sean?”

    It so reminds me of an unruly kindergartener with a new babysitter.

  14. blessdog says:
    June 5, 2017 at 2:32 pm

    lots of love for Sadiq Khan amongst the WH “corespondents” deep state operative today…

  15. Summer says:
    June 5, 2017 at 2:33 pm

    The media are grasping at straws. Now they are protecting the Mayor of London from Trump’s tweets because there is nothing left. AND there was no Muh Russia questions.

  16. nimrodman says:
    June 5, 2017 at 2:33 pm

    How did this “executive privilege” non-story get so prominent? Did the Administration ever state – on the record – that they were considering invoking it?

    Or was it entirely that the press ASKED if it’d be invoked and then without an emphatic denial, they run for a week with “Administration Refuses to Deny that Exec Privelege Will Be Invoked” ?

    In other words, an entirely press-created non-story.

    Like “have you stopped beating your wife?”

    Anyone?

    • duchess01 says:
      June 5, 2017 at 2:43 pm

      Dunno, nimrod! Haven’t read anything about it anywhere – I think this is a ‘blast from the past’ – when the I-I-C invoked it frequently – JMHO

      • nimrodman says:
        June 5, 2017 at 2:51 pm

        It’s been a constant story on Fox TV for about 5 days now, part of every panel discussion.

        • duchess01 says:
          June 5, 2017 at 2:53 pm

          Oooooh – maybe, that’s why I haven’t heard about it – don’t watch TV – turned off in January, 2008 when I realized the election was fixed! Thanks for enlightening me, nimrod!

        • nimrodman says:
          June 5, 2017 at 2:54 pm

          … asked about Comey’s upcoming testimony, “Will the Administration invoke executive privilege to prevent Comey’s testimony?”

          … has been the question / veiled accusation in question’s clothing.

    • MakeAmericaGreat says:
      June 5, 2017 at 3:04 pm

      It was a trap being laid by the media to try to invoke executive privilege, in the hopes of making Trump look defensive and not having the Comey hearing be the dud it will be.

      As you would expect, Trump deftly avoided the pitfall and is going to let Comey once again make a fool of himself in front of the world.

      Mission accomplished.

      • nimrodman says:
        June 5, 2017 at 3:12 pm

        Thanks, Make, you’re reading it the same way I am.

        I was just wondering if anyone had heard the Admin make any statement that started it, or (more likely) it was a total media-created confection.

      • duchess01 says:
        June 5, 2017 at 3:13 pm

        Exactly, America!

      • The Boss says:
        June 5, 2017 at 3:21 pm

        And Comey better watch his sorry ass when he testifies. Perjury is not appreciated by his most recent former bosses. He’ll take the 5th more than once. That will give lightweight media whores like Chris Stirewalt something to yap about for a few days.

  17. amber says:
    June 5, 2017 at 2:37 pm

    The way Sarah handled Acosta was priceless! Keep Sarah!

  18. SR says:
    June 5, 2017 at 2:41 pm

    No question regarding Russia, Flynn and Kushner. It seems Russia story is dying until Comedy do some magic. London mayor is new liberal celebrity and may qualify for do nothing Nobel peace prize like Obama.

    • boogywstew says:
      June 5, 2017 at 2:50 pm

      Let’s call it what it really is and what the awarding to Obammy proves it is … the No Balls Peace Prize.

  19. buckweaver27 says:
    June 5, 2017 at 2:48 pm

    What a ridiculous press conference. Every thing that is going on in the world today and the only thing the only thing the media have their mind is the President’s tweets. I am still laughing at April for her indignation that President Trump used “extreme caps” in his tweets. haha

  20. snarkybeach says:
    June 5, 2017 at 2:49 pm

    I love it when Sarah subs for Sean… she swats the flies expertly.

  21. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    June 5, 2017 at 3:01 pm

    Awesome. She wasn’t taking anyone’s garbage and she had Widdle April begging for Sean at the end.

    Good job, Sara!

    Team Trump is just about done playing defense. It’s about time. You can see they are circling the wagons and they are ready to start doing things their way, media and fringe left be damned.

    Also, the decision on Comey makes it clear that the administration feels that they can cut Comey’s weak credibility down to size and negate whatever nonsense he says on Thursday.

    Very pleased with Sara today, and she was looking quite nice as well.

    No more playing around with the media. Put them in their place and expose them for the clowns they are.

  22. SharonKinDC says:
    June 5, 2017 at 3:02 pm

    Sarah is professional…yet, one can tell she holds the LSM in utter contempt. I love it!

    • MakeAmericaGreat says:
      June 5, 2017 at 3:05 pm

      Unlike Sean, Sara doesn’t care if the media likes her and she is not afraid to let them know they are morons. I love that about her!

  23. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    June 5, 2017 at 3:08 pm

    One of the things I love about Trump — and Sara — is that they don’t give a DAMN about political correctness. You’re a Muslim mayor of London? Doesn’t matter — Trump will crush you if you mess with him. No PC considerations made.

    Same with Sara. April thinks she’s going to get away with her “you must let me have 10 questions” stuff. Nope. Sara isn’t playing that game.

    This is what true, egalitarian, color-blind treatment looks like.

    Take notes, libs. You don’t walk on eggshells because someone is from a ‘protected group.’ That’s discrimination. Real equality means if someone acts like a jerk, they get treated like a jerk. No matter who they are.

  24. Larry Bucar says:
    June 5, 2017 at 3:23 pm

    You’re in you’re out, that’s what Sarah H Sanders is all about… Happy birthday George

  25. BlackKnightRides says:
    June 5, 2017 at 3:37 pm

    Notice the “Next Big Thing”?

    President Trump’s announcement of the INLAND WATERWAYS SOLUTION for Infrastructure Investment set for Wednesday in Cincinnati.

    Hammer Down, Mr. President!

  26. Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
    June 5, 2017 at 3:42 pm

    So, no questions about the BBC/CNN fake “Random Muslim Mums on the streets of London” story that aired over the weekend? This is why we need NewMedia people in these Press Conferences & Daily Briefings.

  27. Truthfilter says:
    June 5, 2017 at 3:54 pm

    Whatever happened to the idea of letting local news reporters and other media outlets ask questions at these press conferences? I wish POTUS could revoke the privileges of half of those MSM journalists. What law says he can’t?

  28. ivehadit says:
    June 5, 2017 at 4:14 pm

    What’s the story on Kelly Anne Conway’s husband tweeting criticism at Donald???
    This may be on another thread but it was brought up at the PC so I thought I would ask here if anyone knows…
    Bad form Mr. Conway! What, you can’t hand deliver a letter to the President? You have to go worldwide with your thoughts? Sure….Hand the enemies a hammer. I am REALLY angry about this in a mild sort of way since I don’t consider him too relevant now.

  29. NC PATRIOT says:
    June 5, 2017 at 4:42 pm

    I am not a lawyer–and I support fully PDJT but I questioned the wisdom of his string of tweets about his travel ban and the SC. If they were meant for his AG—he should have sent his thoughts to him by courier. His tweet yesterday about the ban being needed as an added layer of security was sufficient FOR US to know his thinking. IMHO

  30. NC PATRIOT says:
    June 5, 2017 at 4:48 pm

    Addendum to above: He can chide lower court Justices as being political etc——-but I can’t see the wisdom of messing with the SC when you want them to rule in your favor. But maybe he asked Sessions to go with the original order—-and Sessions opted to appeal the weaker one—and he was telling us that.

