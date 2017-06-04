Sunday Talks – Michael Mukasey Discusses Trump Travel Ban and Current Terrorist Threats…

Posted on June 4, 2017 by

Former Attorney General Michael Mukasey interviewed by Maria Bartiromo discusses the President Trump travel and VISA restrictions and the ongoing threats from Islamic terrorists.

44 Responses to Sunday Talks – Michael Mukasey Discusses Trump Travel Ban and Current Terrorist Threats…

  1. Minnie says:
    June 4, 2017 at 10:03 pm

    No fair!!

    I’m laughing too hard from that awesome photo of OUR President to actually watch the video 😜

    😁😁😁😁😁

  2. Mark T. (artist) says:
    June 4, 2017 at 10:05 pm

    It’s just amazing to me to see all these celebrity musicians and pop singers coming out and telling us that we need to “practice love” no matter how difficult it may be, in light of all the tragedy that has happened in London over the last several weeks. Well….

    I think that is a great idea and I think that those who are advocating such actions be the FIRST to do so, by GIVING UP their private security guards, bullet proof window private SUV or limousine, gated home and security cameras. Afterall, if they just practiced love towards everyone, they won’t have anything to fear.

    Stupid hypocrites!

  3. Fe says:
    June 4, 2017 at 10:08 pm

    Sundance, I cannot stop laughing at the fabulous picture of P45 and P44, hahahahahaha 😂😂😂😂 You’re a genius 😀👍❤🇺🇸😎

  4. Texanfree says:
    June 4, 2017 at 10:12 pm

    Okay, you’ve had your fun, Sundance. Now do the article again without the presidential pics. so I can focus. LOL

  5. patrickhenrycensored says:
    June 4, 2017 at 10:18 pm

    The Incredibly Shrinking Legacy meets The Donald

  6. Sylvia Avery says:
    June 4, 2017 at 10:21 pm

    I don’t remember being very impressed by Michael Mukasey back in the day, and I have heard him make some comments about PDJT that gave me a major pouty face. However, he made sense here and in several other appearances he has made lately so maybe he has been red pilled.

    At least he didn’t prattle on about the Grinch….

  7. Publius2016 says:
    June 4, 2017 at 10:21 pm

    Sad day in America when the judiciary interprets lies as truth. The 4th and 9th Circuits are playing politics with our lives and posterity. The ruling must be 9-0 as the Executive must have the Departments of State, War, Treasury and Justice to perform its functions. Anything less will prove each Supreme Court Justice’s true intent; open borders for global governance.

    • fgmorley says:
      June 4, 2017 at 10:59 pm

      I have little confidence that the Supreme Court will vote 9-0 to uphold the travel ban. Remember Kennedy and Roberts and their twisted logic in previous decisions to uphold gay marriage and Obamacare. And the other four marxists that vote in lockstep.

    • TwoLaine says:
      June 4, 2017 at 11:10 pm

      DOJ better send in a better lawyer this time then. I’m not an attorney and I could’ve done a better job than the last one. I was SORELY DISAPPOINTED with the defense, in both Cirscuses.

  8. carolinerh says:
    June 4, 2017 at 10:28 pm

    Do the naysayers, and those who obviously hate America have to suffer a terrible and horrific attack to wake up and smell the coffee that we need the ban as well as removal of all invaders on our soil whether illegally here or invited in by Obama, and as well the muslims who now taking over cities and towns and practicing sharia. When is enough enough? No more sanctuary cities which is against our laws, and using common sense to save themselves and the rest of us. I do love the comparison president picture and Sundance is great.

    • Minnie says:
      June 4, 2017 at 10:36 pm

      “Do the naysayers. . .”

      That’s a YUGE 10-4 😡

      Deranged unhinged dimwits!!

      Unless and until it affects them they are blind.

      9-11 meant nothing to them? 3,000 innocent souls lost – for WHAT?!

  9. Joe S says:
    June 4, 2017 at 10:30 pm

    Interim FBI Director?

  10. quintrillion says:
    June 4, 2017 at 10:30 pm

    This is what I like to see; 2 sharp people talking truth. Always liked Maria when she was at cnbc. Maria and also Judge Jeanine are doing their job properly. Thankfully some sane reporting. Good post.

  11. Sandra-VA says:
    June 4, 2017 at 10:33 pm

    Looks like Qatar is getting called out big time:

  12. TwoLaine says:
    June 4, 2017 at 11:25 pm

    I didn’t hear him mention that the guy appointed to be in charge of Muh Russia investigation was The Sanitizer, or that said Sanitizer and Comey are good buddies.

  13. citizen817 says:
    June 4, 2017 at 11:38 pm

    Well there it is. Put Mukasey on the news, and throw Samantha Power under the bus. Protect Susan Rice, as she was closer in the day-to-day with Obie.

  14. David says:
    June 5, 2017 at 12:08 am

    Shalom, the following is the Education minister of Israel who was an officer of a top anti terror unit.
    He tells what it takes to defeat ISIS. He definitely knows.

