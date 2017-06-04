Sunday Talks – Michael Mukasey Discusses Trump Travel Ban and Current Terrorist Threats…

Former Attorney General Michael Mukasey interviewed by Maria Bartiromo discusses the President Trump travel and VISA restrictions and the ongoing threats from Islamic terrorists.
No fair!!
I’m laughing too hard from that awesome photo of OUR President to actually watch the video 😜
And on another Fox show, Chrissy Wallace asks:
“Is there any reason why we’ve now seen 3 attacks in Britain in as much as 3 weeks?” (paraphrasing)
Yeah, Nimrod – because there are Moslims there!!!
And…because they’re still part of the failing EU, run by globalist eunuchs who are weak on terrorism.
As the multiple attacks in London made abundantly clear.
Sorry nimrodman, it’s late and I merely repeated your initial post.
God blessed Great Britain with natural borders of the sea which was a major factor in succeeding for centuries as a powerful sovereign nation and those dopes found a way to self inflict their own destruction.
I thought Obama would be much smaller…he was taller than I expected.
and George rises above both!
It’s just amazing to me to see all these celebrity musicians and pop singers coming out and telling us that we need to “practice love” no matter how difficult it may be, in light of all the tragedy that has happened in London over the last several weeks. Well….
I think that is a great idea and I think that those who are advocating such actions be the FIRST to do so, by GIVING UP their private security guards, bullet proof window private SUV or limousine, gated home and security cameras. Afterall, if they just practiced love towards everyone, they won’t have anything to fear.
Stupid hypocrites!
We must change, NOT the terroristic culture of the muslim religion. Constant desensitizing from the government, politically correct libs, and the media.
I want to know why cheapskate Ariana Grande’s security teams neglected to check bags at her concert. These people INVITE danger to their unsuspecting dupes.
Sundance, I cannot stop laughing at the fabulous picture of P45 and P44, hahahahahaha 😂😂😂😂 You’re a genius 😀👍❤🇺🇸😎
Indeed!!!!
Okay, you’ve had your fun, Sundance. Now do the article again without the presidential pics. so I can focus. LOL
The Incredibly Shrinking Legacy meets The Donald
Ohhh this is a great comment PHC!
I don’t remember being very impressed by Michael Mukasey back in the day, and I have heard him make some comments about PDJT that gave me a major pouty face. However, he made sense here and in several other appearances he has made lately so maybe he has been red pilled.
At least he didn’t prattle on about the Grinch….
He has been good on the last few episodes with Maria I have seen him.
Yes, he has. and I have been really happy to hear what he thinks.
Sylvia, I think he know a tremendous amount of information that tells him we better act, and act now. Otherwise, he’d probably still be badgering someone to attempt to elevate himself.
Has anyone in major media reported on Hussein’s motivation for signing the order for “pushing out” the raw intelligence data to 17+ intelligence agencies? Or are they not interested in that?
Have Sotero’s advisors been asked about this? Will they during their testimony?
Sad day in America when the judiciary interprets lies as truth. The 4th and 9th Circuits are playing politics with our lives and posterity. The ruling must be 9-0 as the Executive must have the Departments of State, War, Treasury and Justice to perform its functions. Anything less will prove each Supreme Court Justice’s true intent; open borders for global governance.
I have little confidence that the Supreme Court will vote 9-0 to uphold the travel ban. Remember Kennedy and Roberts and their twisted logic in previous decisions to uphold gay marriage and Obamacare. And the other four marxists that vote in lockstep.
Who knows what will happen now with decisions since there is no undue pressure from the obama whitehouse and eavesdropping worry.
DOJ better send in a better lawyer this time then. I’m not an attorney and I could’ve done a better job than the last one. I was SORELY DISAPPOINTED with the defense, in both Cirscuses.
Send Sessions to face the Supremes, he’ll take care of business!
Do the naysayers, and those who obviously hate America have to suffer a terrible and horrific attack to wake up and smell the coffee that we need the ban as well as removal of all invaders on our soil whether illegally here or invited in by Obama, and as well the muslims who now taking over cities and towns and practicing sharia. When is enough enough? No more sanctuary cities which is against our laws, and using common sense to save themselves and the rest of us. I do love the comparison president picture and Sundance is great.
“Do the naysayers. . .”
That’s a YUGE 10-4 😡
Deranged unhinged dimwits!!
Unless and until it affects them they are blind.
9-11 meant nothing to them? 3,000 innocent souls lost – for WHAT?!
Interim FBI Director?
This is what I like to see; 2 sharp people talking truth. Always liked Maria when she was at cnbc. Maria and also Judge Jeanine are doing their job properly. Thankfully some sane reporting. Good post.
Looks like Qatar is getting called out big time:
And now Saudi Arabia:
Egypt & UAE also severing ties. Since Jordan’s spokesperson retweeted the SA news, I expect Jordan will follow suit.
Qatari’s are being given 14days to leave each country.
Maybe a confrontation coming… which will be interesting since the US has a very large airbase there.
What did Qatar do prompting these actions? I haven’t heard.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is mostly about Iran though.
“What did Qatar do …?”
Part of the flavor of it in comments here the other day was there were statements by Qatar that they weren’t entirely in favor of the recent strategy to isolate Iran among the US and Sunni allies.
Here’s an article that describes some of the issues:
http://gulfnews.com/news/gulf/qatar/bahrain-egypt-block-al-jazeera-websites-amid-qatar-dispute-1.2032915
And another
http://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2017/05/28/523446/Qatar-Saudi-Arabia
I didn’t hear him mention that the guy appointed to be in charge of Muh Russia investigation was The Sanitizer, or that said Sanitizer and Comey are good buddies.
Well there it is. Put Mukasey on the news, and throw Samantha Power under the bus. Protect Susan Rice, as she was closer in the day-to-day with Obie.
Shalom, the following is the Education minister of Israel who was an officer of a top anti terror unit.
He tells what it takes to defeat ISIS. He definitely knows.
