President Trump Remarks During Ford Theatre Gala, Washington DC…

Posted on June 4, 2017 by

Together with First Lady Melania Trump our President delivered remarks tonight noting last night’s brutal terrorist attack in London, England.

During the first portion of President Trump’s remarks at a Ford Theatre Gala the President said: “the bloodshed must end.”

President Trump described last night as a “horrific terrorist attack” and went on to say he spoke with UK Prime Minister Theresa May to express his support. “The United States will do everything in its power to being those that are guilty to justice.”

“We renew our resolve, stronger than ever before, to protect the United States and its allies from a vile enemy that has waged war on innocent life. And it has gone on too long. This bloodshed must end. This bloodshed will end.

As president I will do what is necessary is to prevent this threat from spreading to our shores, and work every single day to protect the safety and security of our country, our communities and our people.”

Advertisements
This entry was posted in ISIS, Islam, Jihad, media bias, Melania Trump, President Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

35 Responses to President Trump Remarks During Ford Theatre Gala, Washington DC…

  1. starfcker says:
    June 4, 2017 at 10:39 pm

    Who’s bright idea was it to have him speak at Fords theater?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Oldschool says:
      June 4, 2017 at 10:46 pm

      I think this is an annual event, but my initial reaction was like yours star

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
    • keeler says:
      June 4, 2017 at 11:11 pm

      “For more than 40 years, the Ford’s Theatre Annual Gala has brought together notables from business, government, philanthropy and entertainment to honor the legacy of Abraham Lincoln.

      Support from the Ford’s Theatre Annual Gala helps to ensure that generations, both current and future, will find inspiration and encouragement in the legacy of Abraham Lincoln.

      The Gala provides critical funding to support our artistic performances, arts education programs and outreach initiatives available throughout the year to students and families across the country.

      Join us for an unforgettable celebration.

      For more information, please contact us at gala@fords.org.”

      https://www.fords.org/join-and-give/ways-to-give/annual-gala/
      https://www.nps.gov/foth/index.htm

      Ford’s Theatre is administered and maintained by the National Park Service as a historic landmark, but it is also a working theater operated by the Ford’s Theatre Society. The gala is a fundraising event for the FTS, whose purpose is to secure private financing for much of the theater’s programming. It dates back to the Carter Administration.

      Traditionally, the President has hosted a pre-gala reception at the White House. However, the Obamas chose not to attend in 2015 or 2016, citing the death of Beau Biden and “scheduling conflicts” as reasons. This led to a complete cancellation of last year’s gala.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
  2. Minnie says:
    June 4, 2017 at 10:41 pm

    And I’ll say it again and never tire from saying it:

    Mr. President, me and mine support you 100%!!!!!!

    We WILL make America stronger again.

    🇺🇸❤️🚂🇺🇸❤️🚂🇺🇸❤️🚂🇺🇸

    Liked by 15 people

    Reply
  3. Suite D says:
    June 4, 2017 at 10:53 pm

    Lincoln saved the experiment in democracy. Trump will save it again. MAGA!!

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  4. quintrillion says:
    June 4, 2017 at 10:55 pm

    Fund raising for the theater.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. MfM says:
    June 4, 2017 at 10:59 pm

    Annual fundraising event for Ford’s Theatre. It is the first really social event Trump has done outside the White House and Trump properties
    .
    Melania was in town again, leftist heads keep being surprised that she’s doing her job.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  7. freepetta says:
    June 4, 2017 at 11:03 pm

    We love ❤️ our president and First Lady!

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  8. Dekester says:
    June 4, 2017 at 11:04 pm

    It is rather amusing reading comments, or hearing anyone criticizing your magnificent lion.

    He and his beautiful wife graced the gala. He spoke forcibly and eloquently and Melania sent out an appreciative tweet.

    All the while dealing with a nest of vipers.

    I call this winning.

    Sundances picture of P 45 and P44 summed up what’s occurring perfectly. Soon P 45 will be on the big screen and P 44 will be on a pin head.

    God bless PDJT.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  9. aprilyn43 says:
    June 4, 2017 at 11:16 pm

    Its nice to see PDJT and FLMT, out having fun! Loved his speech IT Washington to the point as always, & Melania looked beautiful as usual.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  10. JeremyJohn says:
    June 4, 2017 at 11:35 pm

    Trump tweet about dems tendency to blame gun for terrorist acts was epic. The role of islamic ideology behind these terrorist acts is undeniable. It is a shame that many in usa still don’t understand the price we have to psy if we allow usa to become safe heaven like europe.
    I really like tge straight truth telling by our beloved president trump

    Like

    Reply
  11. fleporeblog says:
    June 4, 2017 at 11:36 pm

    Our President had a great day today. He had a chance to golf with Peyton Manning at his golf course in VA and attended the gala this evening with our beautiful FLOTUS. We know he will do everything in his power to keep us safe!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  12. keebler AC says:
    June 5, 2017 at 12:06 am

    Love seeing Melania’s simple but unusual blush pink dress. Lots of designers happy to dress the best Flotus ever it seems!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s