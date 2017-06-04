President Trump Remarks During Ford Theatre Gala, Washington DC…

Together with First Lady Melania Trump our President delivered remarks tonight noting last night’s brutal terrorist attack in London, England.

During the first portion of President Trump’s remarks at a Ford Theatre Gala the President said: “the bloodshed must end.”

President Trump described last night as a “horrific terrorist attack” and went on to say he spoke with UK Prime Minister Theresa May to express his support. “The United States will do everything in its power to being those that are guilty to justice.”

“We renew our resolve, stronger than ever before, to protect the United States and its allies from a vile enemy that has waged war on innocent life. And it has gone on too long. This bloodshed must end. This bloodshed will end. As president I will do what is necessary is to prevent this threat from spreading to our shores, and work every single day to protect the safety and security of our country, our communities and our people.”

Thank you to everyone at @fordstheatre for tonight's performances! @POTUS and I enjoyed the evening very much. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) June 5, 2017

