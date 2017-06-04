President Trump Remarks During Ford Theatre Gala, Washington DC…

Together with First Lady Melania Trump our President delivered remarks tonight noting last night’s brutal terrorist attack in London, England.
During the first portion of President Trump’s remarks at a Ford Theatre Gala the President said: “the bloodshed must end.”
President Trump described last night as a “horrific terrorist attack” and went on to say he spoke with UK Prime Minister Theresa May to express his support. “The United States will do everything in its power to being those that are guilty to justice.”
“We renew our resolve, stronger than ever before, to protect the United States and its allies from a vile enemy that has waged war on innocent life. And it has gone on too long. This bloodshed must end. This bloodshed will end.
As president I will do what is necessary is to prevent this threat from spreading to our shores, and work every single day to protect the safety and security of our country, our communities and our people.”
Who’s bright idea was it to have him speak at Fords theater?
Ford’s Theatre
I think this is an annual event, but my initial reaction was like yours star
They do…PDJT did a great job, and all is fine. Melania graced a unique Grecian inspired gown…
There has not been an outfit that Melania has worn that she hasn’t looked fantastic in…..on some level this is wrong ; )
Not even a potato sack.
Just sayin 😁
I was telling my husband that Melania can wear my living room curtains and look gorgeous.
“Rendered in silk, this Monique Lhuillier gown features a high neck, cascading short sleeves, and a knot at the bodice.”
“For more than 40 years, the Ford’s Theatre Annual Gala has brought together notables from business, government, philanthropy and entertainment to honor the legacy of Abraham Lincoln.
Support from the Ford’s Theatre Annual Gala helps to ensure that generations, both current and future, will find inspiration and encouragement in the legacy of Abraham Lincoln.
The Gala provides critical funding to support our artistic performances, arts education programs and outreach initiatives available throughout the year to students and families across the country.
Join us for an unforgettable celebration.
For more information, please contact us at gala@fords.org.”
https://www.fords.org/join-and-give/ways-to-give/annual-gala/
https://www.nps.gov/foth/index.htm
Ford’s Theatre is administered and maintained by the National Park Service as a historic landmark, but it is also a working theater operated by the Ford’s Theatre Society. The gala is a fundraising event for the FTS, whose purpose is to secure private financing for much of the theater’s programming. It dates back to the Carter Administration.
Traditionally, the President has hosted a pre-gala reception at the White House. However, the Obamas chose not to attend in 2015 or 2016, citing the death of Beau Biden and “scheduling conflicts” as reasons. This led to a complete cancellation of last year’s gala.
Thank you.
And I’ll say it again and never tire from saying it:
Mr. President, me and mine support you 100%!!!!!!
We WILL make America stronger again.
🇺🇸❤️🚂🇺🇸❤️🚂🇺🇸❤️🚂🇺🇸
Lincoln saved the experiment in democracy. Trump will save it again. MAGA!!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Lincoln saved our constitutional Republic. We almost lost this country…unless we understand the gravity of the same problem, we will lose it again.
May God bless President Trump and all of us!
Amen 🙏
Fund raising for the theater.
Annual fundraising event for Ford’s Theatre. It is the first really social event Trump has done outside the White House and Trump properties
.
Melania was in town again, leftist heads keep being surprised that she’s doing her job.
That’s because they are “reporting” the Trump marriage ” is falling apart because of Trumps tweets lol
LikeLike
Horrible comment there…
I meant horrible comments there on that site with photos…
Those catty, repetitive remarks from the leftist trolls lack any sort of wit, I lost interest reading them!
No they have no originality. All they do is make the left look bad.
Most of them are on any article about any of the Trumps, the leftist trolls are all like Kathy Griffin, all the know how to do is post hateful stuff. It’s the same with Twitter
Losers. Can you imagine trolling being a big part of your life?
It is hard to imagine being that hateful all day 24/7. I admit I sometimes visit sites to comment but I don’t post anything hateful. Well I take that back, using logic and reason triggers those snowflakes to no end so I guess it’s pretty cruel to do it.
We love ❤️ our president and First Lady!
It is rather amusing reading comments, or hearing anyone criticizing your magnificent lion.
He and his beautiful wife graced the gala. He spoke forcibly and eloquently and Melania sent out an appreciative tweet.
All the while dealing with a nest of vipers.
I call this winning.
Sundances picture of P 45 and P44 summed up what’s occurring perfectly. Soon P 45 will be on the big screen and P 44 will be on a pin head.
God bless PDJT.
👍
🇺🇸🚂🇺🇸
Its nice to see PDJT and FLMT, out having fun! Loved his speech IT Washington to the point as always, & Melania looked beautiful as usual.
Trump tweet about dems tendency to blame gun for terrorist acts was epic. The role of islamic ideology behind these terrorist acts is undeniable. It is a shame that many in usa still don’t understand the price we have to psy if we allow usa to become safe heaven like europe.
I really like tge straight truth telling by our beloved president trump
Our President had a great day today. He had a chance to golf with Peyton Manning at his golf course in VA and attended the gala this evening with our beautiful FLOTUS. We know he will do everything in his power to keep us safe!
Love seeing Melania’s simple but unusual blush pink dress. Lots of designers happy to dress the best Flotus ever it seems!
