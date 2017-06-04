A Cultural Progressive Contemplates Terrorism…

Apparently Jodi Picoult is a New York Times best selling author.
Apparently there’s another edition of “The Grinch That Stole Christmas” where The Grinch is committed to the slaughter of The Whooville Who’s.
We shall make an earnest effort to locate that version.
She already blocked me !!! For telling her she should let adults comment on real world issues 😂😂😂😂😊
Guess it’s time to ‘review’ her most recent novel on Amazon!!
Go get ’em, Alison!
Alison, I feel honored she engaged with me.
Gave CTH a shoutout!
Go Fleppy! Nothing like a stealth attack.
Ok… I will state the obvious…..Does Ms. Jodi understand that the Grinch is not a real person and that the story is fantasy?
For some progressives, fantasy characters are more real than actual human beings. Possibly more important, too.
Well, she thinks love saves all but that means she as a NYer has never known love but loves the idea of love. She needs to grow up and look at the real world and removing evil and allowing the good to grow again and that would be real love in action. Saying that love will stop the murdering in so many horrific ways is not something that will change with love because the islam mind #1 is obliged to follow their Qu’Ran or else, and #2 1400 years of this living has affected their genes that now rule them. You can’t turn a rock into a sweet potato either. Also, everybody in NYC apparently writes books and gets them published but doesn’t mean they sell or are worth reading. Think Hillary’s book – millions paid to her and who remembers the name of the book which didn’t sell much even among democrats. However, Trump’s book The Art of the Deal is still selling. Hmmm. Wonder why?
She blocked me too 😂
She blocked me too. I already left comments on her new book. It’s in waiting on review 🤔
Jodi’s weird circle of logic is an insult to anyone who has lost a love one to terrorism. Stealing Christmas is a far cry from slaughtering innocent people. Her level of ignorance astounds me.
9-11
😡😞😡
Hey Jodi do a book signing in London this Christmas, give some love to the Islamists while you’re there. Guaranteed they will go grinch for ya.
In the Dr Suess book the Grinch doesn’t KILL anybody. The comparison is completely and totally ridiculous. What an idiot.
75 years since the Battle of Midway. 73 years since Saipan and D-Day this week. It’s not going to be easy to defeat the Kamikaze Leftists, but Victory will be ours and fairly won. When we see the libs going to seppuku classes, we know we are almost there.
Ban green eggs and ham said Sam I am. It is not halal said Jamal.
Yep like pork-less pepperoni.
Idiots!
The cognitive disconnect between reality and wishful thinking is truly astounding. They are literally insane. They think like the little engine that could.
People like her are the reason thousands upon thousands of violent criminals walk free in the streets of America today looking for their next victim.
I have heard Sheriff Clarke remark that the pacifists are the reason crime is out of control.
I would like her and Katy Perry to lead by example and go there without their bodyguards to give them hugs and kisses, then we’ll talk! Otherwise they can shut th hell up!
She looks like Chelsea Clinton. I bet you a MILLION dollars she was an Anti Trump/ Ted Cruz supporter. My guess is President Trump isn’t “Christian” enough for her.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The way I buy books (99% non fiction) is must be written before major events. One of the most well known is a book on JFK published the summer of 1963. The last bibliographical notation is a memo from April 1963. After November, they asked the author if he wanted to add a few more chapters. He said, No. The idea being it was pristine to before Dallas. Other books I have are books written between the wars when it was The Great War. Books on Russia before 1917. Books in Cuba before Castro. I also like old Atlases when countries had different names. I like to find old school text books. I especially like older autobiographies or biographies. I pretty much don’t touch anything written after about 1990. My personal library has several 1,000 books.
I wish I had a Brant library card. 🙂
Dear Jodi – Before you go sharing your love with the terrorists there’s something you should know: You aren’t Cindi Lou Who Who Was No More Than Two to terrorists. No, no, you are Max. With a hijab on your head. And lots of lashings. And when you get that heavy load you’re pulling back to the tip top of the cliff you’ll find your bag is full of severed heads, including Cindi Lou Who Who Was No More Than Two’s.
There’s really nothing to gain by attempting any communication with people like that. She’s too stupid to reach. Close the lines of communication and throttle-up the Trump Train.
Exactly Frank.
So 4% of the cops in England have guns. The well-trained Armed Police took 50 rounds to drop three guys of fairly large size. And they hit one citizen by errant fire.
If the unarmed police had guns and better training, the incident would have been over at the bridge.
In fact, if all the police had guns and better training, it might not have occurred at all.
Better yet, if some of the citizens out for a stroll had guns and were trained for such incidents, the cops wouldn’t have been needed.
Just call the coroner and three body bags.
Guns save lives. The more guns in the hands of trained owners, the less crime and violence.
This /\ /\ /\ /\. The most effective way to stop a bad guy with a knife is with a trained good guy with a gun.
…who just blows his a$$ away!
It never ceases to amaze me that these people live in the same country I do. Didn’t ANY of them watch those planes hit the towers? Didn’t any of them watch those precious souls jump to their death from those burning buildings? It is an image I will never be able to wipe out of my mind. And then, going to see that sacred ground after that happened was an experience that moved me deeply and I wept at the fence around the giant hole in the ground. And to think America elected just 7 short years later a man by the name of Barack Hussein Obama who had more questions than answers about who he was and what his intentions were. Liberalism is truly a mental disorder……straight up! Their virtue signaling disgusts me to the core,
My brother told me when he saw building two get stabbed by the first plane that he heard, but did not listen to the announcement on the intercom stating that all was well and nothing to see here. As he started his way down the 74th floor staircase of Bld1 the other plane filled with poor souls and total losers at the helm flew into his building. He never heard or even felt the plane hit the building on his way down the stairs. I called Dad from my desk and woke him up only to hear him breakdown as he turned on the news. I flew in from Atlanta landing at Newark and watched the spot smoldering of non-steel burning flames from the air as we circled in. I still have his business card with the WTC 74th floor east address on it in my wallet. There were a whole bunch of Who’s singing after the smoke settled but I guess nobody listened to the lyrics.
I just found it odd that he post above mine was about the towers. I never saw it as I wrote mine(s) and I can’t say that I’ve ever really talked about my personal experience. Sorry, just an observation. I’ve been a lurker for many years (like the start) and hardly ever post.
Thank you for choosing to post this personal account of that horrendous day.
God bless you and your family Fhokencougie.
I’m so sorry to hear you and father had to go thru that. My heart fills with tears. This is why President Trump is working so hard and against so much headwind to make sure Americans are as safe as possible. May God watch over your brother, keep him forever close to you and your dad where time and space matters not, and may people like Jodi P who write La La Land trash for profit fall on their lousy book reviews.
I found the other version of The Grinch That Stole Christmas.
If by Grinch you mean radical Islamic terrorist.
If by Whoville you mean Berlin.
If by Whos you mean innocent people of Berlin shopping at a Christmas village.
Good story to expose to this dangerous lala author.
The battle is exposed before us daily.
The Truth About the London Bridge Attack
Paul Joseph Watson
Jodi is encouraging abused wives to return to their violent husbands to be abused again, on the fallacy that being nice and loving will heal their ways. Every therapist will tell you this is bad advice and dangerous.
And you thought that Debbie Wishiwasawomen Schultz was the only one wearing that it’s so greasy and tightly curled but at least I don’t have to comb it hair!
This infantile tweet is a revealing and scary insight into how these lefties think (or don’t think).
Kayla Mueller was what jumped immediately to mind when seeing this moron’s tweet. Maybe Jodi Picoult should talk to the friends and family of Kayla Mueller who was forced to give her captors hugs and kisses and love (and much, much worse) before they were finished with her and executed her without thinking twice…
Lesson to be learned…
DO NOT go to Syria to “help refugees” or for any reason.
The more the Libtards expose their convoluted mind-think, the more aware people become of the severity. It is not a question rehabilitation or reformation, but a question of defeating them to the point of harmless insignificance.
Obviously, we can’t shoot them, so the next best thing is ignoring them and removing them from having any power of influence. It is impossible to isolate them physically, but they can overtime be isolated psychologically and made void of any center of influence adversely affecting the wellbeing of America. This takes time and patience, but really there is no other choice. I am optimistic it is happening little by little each and everyday.
I think we are at a point where we are deciding what kind of values we will have as a country. The SJW, highly political progressive values that seemed to be winning have been stopped in their tracks by Trump’s winning the White House, as well as republicans dominating government from local to national seats. The democrats didn’t just lose, the progressive ideology itself has lost. And a lot of the people who pushed that agenda are going to get some sobering wake up calls.
For a long time we have given celebrities and “artists” lots and lots of money, and have tried to ignore when they say things that go against our values. This led up to Kathy Griffin thinking it would be ok for her to do what she did. But she learned otherwise, real quick.
I’ve never heard of this author before, but she chose to publicly tell the world that she does not share civilized values. She is probably going to regret the tweet as she suffers financially and publicly. This has been building for a long time. We are tired of keeping quiet while the supposedly “influential people” trash our values and our country. Long story short–saying this stuff is not publicly acceptable. Is it LEGAL? Of course! And so is the natural pushback.
Love without boundaries and process is not love, it’s emotion and worse yet, enablement. This is a season where people are coming to terms with the fact that their cultural leaders dysfunction actually is having an impact on the life and death of others. I don’t think these stars know their peril, because breaking that illusion at this dangerous time can be lethal to their careers. This could really be reaching a tipping point in the near future.
A more Apt Dr Seuss reference…
With apologies to Dr. Seuss . . .
I-am-Islam
Islam-I-am
I do not like
Islam-I-am
Would you like them
On your street?
I would not like them
On my street
I would not like them
Where folks meet
I would not like them
Here or there
I would not like them
Anywhere
I do not want them
On a plane
I do not want them
On a train
I do not want them
In a crowd
I wish that they
Were not allowed
Would you like them
In a mall?
Or in a music
Concert hall?
I do not want them
In a mall
A bus, a store
A Concert hall
I do not want them
Here at all
I do not want them
Near a school
I do not want them
As a rule
Say!
I would like them
On the moon
They will have planes
To get there soon
There’s nothing there
But rocks and stone
I’m sure they would
Feel right at home!
Jodi,
What personal cost is there to your forgiving those who have killed other people’s children and shattered the lives of those you do not know?
I will answer this for you, as I would for a child. Think of it as a precautionary tale that might balance out your interpretation of the lessons of Whoville.
The cost of extending love and open doors to those who want to kill everyone who is not them might one day reach your doorstep. Will you let them in and offer your life and the lives of your loved ones (if you have any)….or is your love limited to opening the doors to allow them access only to other people’s children?
Your judgment as to what constitues love for the rest of us, who cherish and desire to protect those we love and not their would be murderers, will never be accepted or valued as anything other than the vile, hypocritical, verbal excrement that it is, and which typifies the left.
